AEW taped matches for next Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” episode at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ tonight. Thanks to Perry Phillips for the following spoilers:
* Thunder Rosa defeated Kaia McKenna
* The Gunn Club defeated LSG, Anthony Bennett and Ray Jaz
* Alan “5” Angels and 10 defeated Colt Cabana and Evil Uno. A “Please don’t fight!” chant broke out. 5 pinned Uno and offered a handshake after the match but it was denied
* Orange Cassidy defeated Mike Verna
* Hikaru Shida defeated Masha Slamovich
* Private Party defeated Jorge Santi and Teddy Goodz
* Sonny Kiss defeated Joey Janela. Janela was busted open the hardway near his eye after taking a punch. Kayla Rossi attacked Kiss after the match and Janela followed up with a steel chair attack
* Santana and Ortiz defeated JT Dunn and Avery Good
* Dustin Rhodes defeated QT Marshall
