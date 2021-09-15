AEW taped matches for next Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” episode at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ tonight. Thanks to Perry Phillips for the following spoilers:

* Thunder Rosa defeated Kaia McKenna

* The Gunn Club defeated LSG, Anthony Bennett and Ray Jaz

* Alan “5” Angels and 10 defeated Colt Cabana and Evil Uno. A “Please don’t fight!” chant broke out. 5 pinned Uno and offered a handshake after the match but it was denied

* Orange Cassidy defeated Mike Verna

* Hikaru Shida defeated Masha Slamovich

* Private Party defeated Jorge Santi and Teddy Goodz

* Sonny Kiss defeated Joey Janela. Janela was busted open the hardway near his eye after taking a punch. Kayla Rossi attacked Kiss after the match and Janela followed up with a steel chair attack

* Santana and Ortiz defeated JT Dunn and Avery Good

* Dustin Rhodes defeated QT Marshall

