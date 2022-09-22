The September 26 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NYC before the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford defeated Shawn Dean and Skye Blue

* Ortiz defeated Serpentico

