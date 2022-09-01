The September 5 Labor Day edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the NOW Arena near Chicago before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Julia Hart defeated Alice Crowley

* Josh Woods and Tony Nese defeated Renny D and Jordan Kross

* Serena Deeb defeated Nikki Victory

* Private Party defeated JDX and Brandon Gore. After the match, Matt Hardy came to the stage and acknowledged Private Party

* Skye Blue defeated Diamante

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Madison Rayne and Queen Aminata

