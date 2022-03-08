Ten matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

The AEW men’s division will be represented by Jay Lethal vs. Serpentico and Scorpio Sky vs. Sonny Kiss, while the women’s division will feature Anna Jay vs. Marina Tucker plus Kiera Hogan vs. Red Velvet. AEW has also announced tag team matches for tonight’s show, including Top Flight vs. The Wingmen, and The Dark Order vs. The Butcher and The Blade.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. This episode was taped last Friday at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando before AEW Rampage hit the air, and you can click here for spoilers.

Below is the full AEW Dark line-up announced for tonight:

* Anna Jay vs. Marina Tucker

* Kris Statlander vs. Kelsey Raegan

* Kiera Hogan vs. Red Velvet

* Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue

* Ruby Soho and A.Q.A. vs. Diamante and Emi Sakura

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Alan “5” Angels and Colt Cabana

* Private Party vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson

* Top Flight vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth

* Scorpio Sky vs. Sonny Kiss

* Jay Lethal vs. Serpentico

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.