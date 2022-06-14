Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark tonight will be headlined by members of The Jericho Appreciation Society taking on former WWE talent Sinn Bodhi, Ray Rosas and Jack Banning. There will be just one women’s division match on the show.

Tonight’s Dark episode was taped on Friday, June 3 in Ontario, California. You can click here for full spoilers.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the full line-up announced for tonight’s episode:

* Anna Jay, Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander vs. Diamante, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose

* Bobby Fish vs. Brock Anderson

* Ethan Page vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Matt Sydal vs. Taylor Rust

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Comoroto

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Nick Ruiz

* QT Marshall vs. Alan “5” Angels

* The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Sinn Bodhi, Ray Rosas and Jack Banning

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.