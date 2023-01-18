AEW Dark Results 1/17/23

Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Portland, Oregon

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (17-11) Kiera Hogan vs. (0-2) Danika Della Rouge

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hogan with an arm-drag takeover. Rouge side steps Hogan into the turnbuckles. Hogan with a back elbow smash. Hogan kicks Rouge in the face. Hogan with a Flying Hurricanrana. Hogan with forearm shivers. Rouge responds with a Flapjack. Rouge transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hogan decks Rouge with two back elbow smashes. Hogan with a drop toe hold into the middle rope.

Hogan with a Running Hip Attack. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Rouge. Hogan with two flying back elbow strikes. Hogan with a corner clothesline. Hogan sweeps out the legs of Rouge. Hogan with a Sliding Corner Dropkick. Hogan with a Leg Drop for a two count. Rouge avoids The SuperKick. Hogan kicks the right shoulder of Rouge. Hogan delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Hogan connects with The Leg Capture Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-11) Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

Second Match: (51-18) Brian Cage w/Prince Nana vs. (0-0) Carl Randers

Cage sends Randers chest first into the canvas. Cage SuperKicks Randers. Cage with a Bicep Toss. Cage flexes his muscles. Randers side steps Cage into the turnbuckles. Randers ducks a clothesline from Cage. Randers with two dropkicks. Cage reverses out of the irish whip from Randers. Cage catches Randers in mid-air. Randers blocks The F5. Randers goes for a Hurricanrana, but Cage counters with Two PowerBombs. Cage BuckleBombs Randers. Cage connects with The Discus Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (52-18) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Third Match: (33-22) Daniel Garcia & (53-36) Sammy Guevara vs. (0-0) Brian Cook & (0-0) Deimos

Sammy Guevara and Deimos will start things off. Guevara tags out to Garcia. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deimos backs Garcia into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Garcia kicks Deimos in the gut. Garcia with two knife edge chops. Garcia rams his forearm across Deimos face. Deimos sends Garcia to the corner. Garcia dropkicks the left knee of Deimos. Garcia with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Guevara and Cook are tagged in. Guevara struts on the ring apron. Guevara wants Cook to shake his hand.

Guevara with a flying forearm smash. Guevara chops Cook. Guevara with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Guevara poses for the crowd. Guevara whips Cook across the ring. Guevara leapfrogs over Cook. Guevara backflips over Cook. Guevara dropkicks Cook to the floor. Guevara tags in Garcia. Guevara with a Sliding Chop. Guevara tells Garcia to do the same thing. Standing Switch Exchange. Garcia drops Deimos with a DDT. Guevara with a Rising Knee Strike to Cook. Garcia blasts Cook with a running chop. Garcia rolls Cook back into the ring. Garcia hits The Impaler DDT. Garcia tags in Guevara. Guevara connects with The GTH to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-22) Daniel Garcia & (54-36) Sammy Guevara via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (2-4) Action Andretti vs. (12-19) Ariya Daivari

Daivari offers Andretti a spot in The Trustbusters before the bell rings. Andretti is giving himself up to Daivari. Andretti with an inside cradle for a two count. Andretti with a straight right hand. Andretti unloads two knife edge chops. Daivari reverses out of the irish whip from Andretti. Andretti ducks under two clotheslines from Daivari. Andretti with a Headscissors Takeover. Andretti with a SpringBoard Tornillo for a two count. Andretti is lighting up Daivari’s chest. Andretti uppercuts Daivari. Daivari reverses out of the irish whip from Andretti. Andretti kicks Daivari in the face. Daivari has Andrett perched on the top turnbuckle. Daivari is throwing haymakers at Andretti. Daivari rakes the eyes of Andretti.

Daivari argues with the referee. Andretti rolls Daivari over for a two count. Daivari avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Andretti with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Daivari answers with a Falling Lariat. Daivari rams Andretti’s face across the top strand. Andretti starts swinging in the air. Daivari in the gut. Daivari with a blistering chop. Daivari whips Andretti across the ring. Andretti with a Handspring Back Elbow. Andretti with a flying forearm smash. Andretti clotheslines Daivari. Andretti with a Back/NeckBreaker Combination. Andretti lands The Suicide Dive. Andretti rolls Daivari back into the ring. Andretti with The Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. Andretti with a forearm shot across the back of Daivari. Daivari rakes the eyes of Andretti. Machine Gun Chops. Andretti skins the cat. Andretti with an Apron Enzuigiri. Andretti with a Double SpringBoard Tornillo. Andretti connects with The Running Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-4) Action Andretti via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (57-22) Powerhouse Hobbs vs. (0-0) Jaiden

Hobbs applies a front face lock. Hobbs flings Jaiden across the ring. Jaiden side steps Hobbs into the turnbuckles. Jaiden repeatedly kick the left hamstring of Hobbs. Jaiden with a Roundhouse Kick. Hobbs blocks a boot from Jaiden. Hobbs goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jaiden lands back on his feet. Jaiden taunts Hobbs. Hobbs drops Jaiden with The Big Boot. Hobbs with The Delayed Vertical Toss. Hobbs talks smack to Jaiden. Hobbs hits The SpineBuster. Hobbs applies The Torture Rack. Hobbs connects with The Burning Hammer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (58-22) Powerhouse Hobbs via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (15-4) Angelo Parker & Matt Menard vs. (0-1) The Midnight Heat

JAS attacks Midnight Heat before the bell rings. Parker tosses Gibson out of the ring. Menard is throwing haymakers at Pearl. Parker transitions into a corner mount. Parker tags in Menard. Menard with a corner mount of his own. Menard tags in Parker. JAS dumps Pearl face first on the top turnbuckle pad.

Menard poses for the crowd. Parker flings Pearl across the ring. Menard and Gibson are tagged in. Parker with a running toe kick. Parker is throwing haymakers at Gibson. Gibson with a straight right hand. Menard side steps Gibson into the turnbuckles. Parker with a running forearm elbow smash. JAS delivers The Taste. Menard tags in Parker. JAS connects with The Double DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-4) Angelo Parker & Matt Menard via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4-1) The Blackpool Combat Club vs. (36-18) The Butcher & The Blade w/The Bunny

Butcher and Blade attacks The BCC before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Portland. Castagnoli with a flurry of chops. Butcher is the barricade to choke Yuta. Butcher kicks Castagnoli in the gut. Butcher and Blade gangs up on Castagnoli. Blade drives Castagnoli face first into the chair at ringside. Assisted Knee Lift to Yuta. Butcher with a Falling Lariat on the floor. Butcher sends Castagnoli face first into the steel ring post. Butcher finally rolls Castagnoli back into the ring. Blade tags himself in. Running Dropkick/GutWrench Suplex Combination. Butcher stomps on Castagnoli’s back. Blade puts his knee on the back of Castagnoli’s neck. Bunny attacks Castagnoli behind the referee’s back. Blade with a straight right hand. Blade kicks Castagnoli in the gut. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher with a gut punch. Butcher unloads two knife edge chops. Castagnoli is displaying his fighting spirit. Forearm Exchange. Butcher drives Castagnoli back first into the turnbuckles. Butcher with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Butcher tags in Blade.

Double Sledge. Blade knocks Yuta off the ring apron. Blade applies a rear chin lock. Castagnoli with a Vertical Suplex. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher with a Belly to Back Suplex. Butcher repeatedly stomps on Castagnoli’s chest. Butcher slams Castagnoli’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Castagnoli with a forearm/back elbow combination. Butcher clotheslines Castagnoli. Butcher dropkicks Yuta off the apron. Butcher whips Castagnoli into the turnbuckles for a two count. Butcher tags in Blade. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Bodyshot Exchange. Castagnoli with two uppercuts. Blade rakes the eyes of Castagnoli. Blade is raining down haymakers in the corner. Blade repeatedly stomps on Castagnoli’s chest. Blade is choking Castagnoli with his knee Second Forearm Exchange. Blade with a knife edge chop. Castagnoli reverses out of the irish whip from Blade. Castagnoli goes for a BackBreaker, but Blade counters with The Sleeper Hold. Castagnoli decks Blade with a JawBreaker. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher with a corner clothesline.

Leg Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count. Butcher with forearm shivers. Butcher stops Castagnoli in his tracks. Butcher with clubbing blows to Castagnoli’s back. Castagnoli kicks Butcher in the face. Castagnoli with a back elbow smash to Blade. Castagnoli with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Butcher punches Castagnoli. Butcher goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Castagnoli counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Butcher with another forearm smash. Castagnoli side steps Butcher into the turnbuckles. Yuta and Blade are tagged in. Yuta clotheslines Blade. Yuta dropkicks Butcher off the apron. Yuta with a chop/forearm combination in the corner. Yuta with a flying forearm smash. Yuta follows that with a diving elbow strike. Standing Switch Exchange. Blade with a Knee Lift. Yuta responds with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Butcher stomps on Yuta’s back. Butcher whips Yuta across the ring. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Butcher. Assisted Spinning DDT to Butcher. Castagnoli uppercuts Blade in mid-air. The BCC connects with The Rocket Launcher to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-1) The Blackpool Combat Club via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 343 of The Hoots Podcast