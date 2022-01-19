AEW Dark Results 1/18/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (13-4) Adam Cole vs. (0-1) Kaun

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cole backs Kaun into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Cole poses for the crowd. Cole applies a side headlock. Kaun whips Cole across the ring. Cole runs into Kaun. Standing Switch Exchange. Kaun with a waist lock takedown. Kaun kicks Cole in the face. Cole kicks Kaun in the gut. Cole sends Kaun into the ropes. Kaun scores the elbow knockdown. Cole dumps Kaun out of the ring. Cole nails Kaun with The Pump Kick. Cole drives Kaun face first into the steel ring post. Cole rolls Kaun back into the ring. Cole with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Cole flexes his muscles. Cole repeatedly drives his knee into Kaun’s back. Cole applies a rear chin lock. Kaun with heavy bodyshots. Kaun with a chop/forearm combination. Cole drives his knee into the midsection of Kaun. Cole whips Kaun across the ring. Kaun with two clotheslines. Kaun with Two Stinger Splashes. Kaun has Cole draped across the middle rope.

Kaun with a Running Boot. Kaun with The Slingshot Pescado. Kaun rolls Cole back into the ring. Kaun hooks the outside leg for a two count. Cole fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Cole decks Kaun with a back elbow smash. Kaun answers with The Kitchen Sink. Kaun hits The Double Knee GutBuster for a two count. Kaun puts Cole on the top turnbuckle. Kaun with two overhand chops. Cole denies The SuperPlex. Kaun avoids The Panama Sunrise. Cole with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kaun blocks The Pump Kick. Kaun applies the single leg crab. Cole grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Cole regroups on the outside. Cole with another Step Up Enzuigiri. Cole SuperKicks Kaun for a two count. Cole goes for The Panama Sunrise, but Kaun counters with a Back Body Drop. Kaun with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cole responds with Two SuperKicks. Cole connects with The Last Shot to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-4) Adam Cole via Pinfall

Second Match: (10-0) The Gunn Club w/Billy Gunn vs. (0-1) Bison XL & (0-0) Larintiz X

Austin Gunn and Larintiz X will start things off. Larintiz immediately gets distracted by Colten. Austin attacks Larintiz from behind. Austin slams Larintiz’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Austin is throwing haymakers at Larintiz. Austin tags in Colten. Colten repeatedly stomps on Larintiz’s chest. Colten whips Larintiz into the turnbuckles. Larintiz kicks Colten in the face. Colten with an Inside Out Lariat. Colten poses for the crowd. Colten drags Larintiz to the corner. Colten tags in Austin.

Austin kicks Larintiz in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Austin applies a rear chin lock. Austin screams in Larintiz’s ears. Larintiz with a CodeBreaker. Austin tags in Colten. Larintiz side steps Colten into the turnbuckles. Larintiz snds Austin tumbling to the floor. Larintiz tags in Bison. Bison with three clotheslines. Bison ducks a clothesline from Colten. Colten with a Belly to Back Slam. Larintiz tags himself in. Austin sweeps out the legs of Larintiz. Gunn Club connects with their SitOut PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Third Match: (26-11) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-7) Katalina Perez

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hirsch shoves Perez into the canvas. Strong lockup. Hirsch applies a waist lock. Hirsch brings Perez down to the mat for a one count. Hirsch grapples around Perez. Hirsch applies a toe and ankle hold. Hirsch with The Gator Roll. Hirsch transitions into a front face lock. Perez with heavy bodyshots. Hirsch ducks a clothesline from Perez. Hirsch with a GutWrench Suplex. Hirsch takes a bow. Perez decks Hirsch with a JawBreaker. Perez drops Hirsch with The BackStabber.

Perez with The Senton Splash for a two count. Perez transitions into a ground and pound attack. Perez punches Hirsch in the back. Perez repeatedly stomps on Hirsch’s chest. Perez sends Hirsch to the corner. Perez with a Running European Uppercut. Hirsch side steps Perez into the turnbuckles. Hirsch rocks Perez with a forearm smash. Hirsch sweeps out the legs of Perez. Hirsch hits The Shotgun Meteora. Hirsch with a Corner Dropkick. Perez denies The Back Drop Driver. Forearm Exchange. Hirsch with a Release German Suplex. Hirsch connects with The Running Pump Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-11) Leyla Hirsch via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (40-9) Lance Archer vs. (0-1) Liam Cross

Archer drops Cross with a Running Body Block before the bell rings. Archer transitions into a ground and pound attack. Archer yells at the crowd. Archer bodyslams Cross. Archer whips Cross across the ring. Cross punches Archer in the back. Archer clotheslines Cross. Archer tells the crowd to shut up. Archer slaps Cross in the chest. Archer with the irish whip. Archer talks smack to Cross. Archer rakes the eyes of Cross. Archer kicks Cross in the gut. Archer with a straight right hand. Archer puts Cross on the top turnbuckle. Archer with an overhand chop. Archer connects with The Blackout. Archer plants Cross with The EBD Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (41-9) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (23-5) The Varsity Blonds w/Julia Hart vs. (0-9) Liam Gray & (0-10) Adrian Alanis

Brian Pillman Jr and Liam Gray will start things off. Gray shoves Pillman. Gray ducks a clothesline from Pillman. Gray applies a side headlock. Pillman denies the side headlock takeover. Pillman whips Gray across the ring. Gray drops Pillman with a shoulder tackle. Gray grabs a side headlock. Pillman sends Gray into the ropes. Pillman with a running cross chop. Pillman with a corner clothesline. Pillman follows that with a knife edge chop. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison with The Stinger Splash. Double Vertical Suplex.

Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination to Alanis. Garrison tags in Pillman. Gray with forearm shivers. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Gray. Garrison goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Gray lands back on his feet. Gray shoves Garrison into Pillman. Gray tags in Alanis. Alanis with a running clothesline. Alanis clotheslines Pillman. Alanis kicks Garrison in the chest. Alanis with a chop/forearm combination. Alanis whips Garrison across the ring. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Alanis. Garrison with The Rolling Elbow. Pillman SuperKicks Alanis. Garrison with The SitOut FaceBuster. Pillman connects with The Jack Hammer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-5) The Varsity Blonds via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (41-20) Red Velvet vs. (0-5) Vipress

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Vipress applies a side headlock. Velvet whips Vipress across the ring. Vipress drops Velvet with a shoulder tackle. Vipress mocks Velvet. Velvet splits down on the canvas. Velvet with a leg lariat. Velvet with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Velvet repeatedly stomps on Vipress’s chest. Velvet is choking Vipress with her boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Velvet with a single leg dropkick for a two count.

Velvet whips Vipress across the ring. Vipress ducks a clothesline from Velvet. Vipress with a Cazadora FaceBuster for a one count. Vipress repeatedly stomps on Velvet’s chest. Vipress transitions into a ground and pound attack. Vipress tees off on Velvet. Vipress hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Velvet rocks Vipress with a forearm smash. Velvet delivers her combination offense. Velvet with The Spinning Heel Kick. Velvet thrust kicks the midsection of Vipress. Velvet connects with The Final Slice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (42-20) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4-10) Skye Blue vs. (0-8) Robyn Renegade

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Renegade stomps on the left foot of Blue. Renegade grabs a side wrist lock. Blue brings Renegade down to the mat. Blue rolls Renegade over for a two count. Renegade uses her feet to create separation. Blue side steps Renegade into the turnbuckles. Renegade puts Blue on the top turnbuckle pad. Blue kicks Renegade in the face. Charlette shoves Blue off the top turnbuckle behind the referee’s back. Renegade hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Renegade starts bouncing Blue’s head on the canvas.

Renegade talks smack to the crowd. Renegade fish hooks Blue. Renegade sends Blue face first into the canvas. Blue side steps Renegade back first into the turnbuckles. Blue rolls Renegade over for a two count. Blue ducks a clothesline from Renegade. Blue with a knee lift. Blue whips Renegade across the ring. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Blue SuperKicks Renegade. Blue SuperKicks Charlette off the ring apron. Renegade with The O’Connor Roll for a one count. Bue drops down on the canvas. Blue delivers another SuperKick. Blue connects with The Twisting Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-10) Skye Blue via Pinfall

Eight Match: (22-10) Anna Jay w/Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (0-1) Tiffany Nieves

Nieves kicks Jay in the gut. Jay applies a side headlock. Nieves whips Jay across the ring. Jay drops Nieves with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Jay with a running shoulder block for a one count. Jay applies a wrist lock. Jay kicks the back of Nieves left knee. Jay with a Heel Kick. Nieves side steps Jay into the turnbuckles. Nieves uppercuts Jay. Nieves with clubbing back elbow smashes.

Following a snap mare takeover, Nieves with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Nieves argues with the referee. Jay reverses out of the irish whip from Nieves. Jay with a running elbow smash. Jay with The Rolling Elbow. Jay sends Nieves to the corner. Jay delivers The Dangerous Jay Kick. Jay sweeps out the legs of Nieves. Jay with a Rolling Head Kick. Jay connects with The Hook Kick. Jay makes Nieves tap out to The Queen’s Slayer.

Winner: (23-10) Anna Jay via Submission

Ninth Match: (13-13) Daniel Garcia w/2.0 vs. (1-6) Anthony Greene

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Garcia backs Greene into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Strong lockup. Greene applies a side headlock. Garcia whips Greene across the ring. Greene drops Garcia with a shoulder tackle. Garcia drops down on the canvas. Greene leapfrogs over Garcia. Greene with a deep arm-drag. Greene applies an arm-bar. Greene reverses out of the irish whip from Garcia. Greene with another deep arm-drag. Greene applies an arm-bar. Garcia answers with the headscissors escape. Garcia continues to walk into arm-drag/arm-bar combinations from Greene. Greene drives his knee into the left shoulder of Garcia. Greene applies a standing arm-bar. Garcia backs Greene into the turnbuckles. Greene unloads two knife edge chops. Greene applies a wrist lock. Garcia reverses out of the irish whip from Greene. Greene kicks Garcia in the face. Garcia sends Greene crashing to the outside.

2.0 gangs up on Greene behind the referee’s back. Matt Lee rolls Greene back into the ring. Garcia repeatedly stomps on Greene’s chest. Garcia with a Seated Senton for a two count. Garcia with a forearm shot across the back of Greene. Garcia rams his elbow across Greene’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Garcia drives his knee into Greene’s back. Garcia with a straight right hand. Garica grapevines the legs of Greene. Garcia applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Greene falls on top of Garcia for a two count. Garcia drops Greene with The Kitchen Sink. Garcia uppercuts Greene. Garcia with a knife edge chip. Garcia whips Greene across the ring. Greene ducks a clothesline from Garcia. Greene goes for The Sunset Flip, but Garica counters with The Boston Crab.

Greene grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Garcia talks smack to Greene. Greene decks Garcia with a back elbow smash. Greene with a chop/forearm combination. Short-Arm Reversal by Garcia. Garcia applies The Abdominal Stretch. Greene with a Hip Toss. Greene clotheslines Garcia. Greene with a JawBreaker. Greene ducks a clothesline from Garcia. Greene with a NeckBreaker. Greene pops back on his feet. Garcia avoids The Leg Lariat. Greene with The Reverse Powerslam for a two count. Garcia delivers his combination offense. Greene side steps Garcia into the ropes. Greene hits The Doctor Bomb for a two count. Greene punches Garcia in the back. Garcia denies The I’m So Prettier. Garcia drives his knee into the midsection of Greene. Garcia with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Garcia rolls Greene over for a two count. Greene SuperKicks Garica. Garcia blocks a boot from Greene. Garcia makes Greene tap out to The Grounding Cobra Twist.

Winner: (14-13) Daniel Garcia via Submission

Tenth Match: (14-11) Bear Country vs. (0-1) Brandon Bullock & (0-2) Jameson Ryan

Stereo Delayed Bodyslams. Bronson punches Ryan in the back. Bronson with a gut punch. Bronson clotheslines Ryan. Bronson flexes his muscles. Bronson slams Ryan’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bronson tags in Boulder. Bronson with a straight right hand. Boulder with a running elbow smash.

Bronson hits The SpineBuster. Boulder goes for a Powerslam, but Ryan lands back on his feet. Ryan tags in Bullock. Bullock kicks Boulder in the gut. Bullock with a chop/forearm combination. Boulder throws Bullock into Ryan. Boulder tags in Bronson. Boulder with a Double Body Avalanche. Assisted Running Cannonball Strike. Bear Country is fired up. Bear Country connects with The Bear Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-11) Bear Country via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (56-18-2) Orange Cassidy & (11-11) Wheeler Yuta vs. (0-0) The Wingmen (JD Drake & Peter Avalon) w/Ryan Nemeth

Wheeler Yuta and Peter Avalon will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Yuta with a drop toe hold. Yuta grapevines the legs of Avalon. Yuta applies an arm-bar. Avalon with a back heel trip. Avalon applies a side headlock. Yuta transitions into a top wrist lock. Avalon scores the ankle pick. Avalon lunges over Yuta. Avalon sends Yuta into the ropes. Avalon drops down on the canvas. Avalon leapfrogs over Yuta. Yuta goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Avalon lands back on his feet. Yuta with the bypass. Yuta makes Avalon run the ropes. Yuta trips Avalon. Yuta dropkicks Avalon for a one count. Cassidy and Drake are tagged in. Cassidy plays to the crowd. Drake with a knife edge chop. Cassidy tags in Yuta. Drake drops Yuta with a shoulder tackle. Drake goes for a Bodyslam, but Yuta lands back on his feet. Yuta ducks a chop and clothesline from Drake. Yuta with The SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Drake sends Yuta chest first into the canvas. Drake tags in Avalon.

Yuta with a deep arm-drag. Yuta applies an arm-bar. Avalon whips Yuta across the ring. Nemeth trips Yuta from the outside. Drake clotheslines Yuta. Avalon knocks Cassidy off the ring apron. Avalon tags in Drake. Avalon with a knife edge chop. Drake levels Yuta with The Body Avalanche. Avalon with a Leg Lariat. Drake follows that with The Senton Splash for a two count. Drake applies The Sleeper Hold. Drake with a side headlock takeover. Yuta with heavy bodyshots. Yuta rocks Drake with a forearm smash. Drake hits The Bossman Slam for a two count. Drake tags in Avalon. Drake with a Running Senton Splash. Avalon with The Flying Splash for a two count. Avalon fish hooks Yuta. Avalon with clubbing blows to Yuta’s chest. Avalon puts his leg on the back of Yuta’s neck.

Avalon with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Avalon with forearm shivers. Avalon sends Yuta to the corner. Avalon blasts Cassidy off the apron. Yuta decks Avalon with a back elbow smash. Yuta with The Flying Crossbody Block. Cassidy and Drake are tagged in. Cassidy ducks under a chop/clothesline from Drake. Pocket Pose. Lethargic Kicks. Cassidy with a Running Hurricanrana. Cassidy with a Shotgun Dropkick. Avalon sends Cassidy into the ropes. Cassidy ducks under two clotheslines from Avalon. Cassidy lands The Suicide Dive. Avalon kicks Cassidy in the face. Cassidy with The Stundog Millionaire. Yuta with a Release German Suplex. Cassidy drops Nemeth with The Spinning DDT. Cassidy dumps Nemeth out of the ring. Yuta with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Drake levels Cassidy with The Body Avalanche. Cassidy avoids The Running Cannonball Strike. Cassidy connects with The Orange Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (57-18-2) Orange Cassidy & (12-11) Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

