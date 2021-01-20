AEW Dark Results 1/19/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, Ricky Starks, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (8-26-2) Brandon Cutler vs. (35-13) Luchasaurus w/The Jurassic Express

Cutler rolls Luchasaurus over for a two count. Cutler side steps Luchasaurus into the turnbuckles. Cutler slides under Luchasaurus. Cutler with a Step Up Enzuigiri Cutler with a SlingShot Enzuigiri. Cutler unloads three overhand chops. Luchasaurus denies The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Cutler kicks Luchasaurus in the face Luchasaurus drops Cutler with The Big Boot. Luchasaurus with three knife edge chops. Luchasaurus with a concrete sledge. Luchasaurus swings Cutler into the steel barricade. Cutler with a blistering chop. Luchasaurus propels Cutler over the barricade with The Big Boot. Luchasaurus with a Bigl Biel Throw. Cutler delivers The RoundHouse Kick. Cutler decks Luchasaurus with a JawBreaker. Cutler lands The Suicide Dive.

Cutler rolls Luchasaurus back into the ring. Cutler with a SlingShot Senton. Cutler hits The LDL for a two count. Cutler is throwing haymakers at Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus with a knee lift. Luchasaurus teep kicks Cutler. Luchasaurus HeadButts Cutler. Luchasaurus delivers his combination offense. Luchasaurus throws Cutler back into the ring. Luchasaurus with an Inside Out Lariat. Cutler negates The Chokeslam. Cutler sends Luchasaurus tumbling to the floor. Cutler with The SlingShot Pescado. Cutler rolls Luchasaurus back into the ring. Cutler with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop. Luchasaurus sits up. Cutler drops Luchasaurus with The Running Meteora. Cutler with another SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a two count. Cutler dives over Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus with The Tail Whip. Luchasaurus Chokeslams Cutler for a two count. Luchasaurus connects with The Spinning RoundHouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-13) Luchasaurus via Pinfall

Second Match: (22-20) Sammy Guevara vs. (0-1) El Australiano

Guevara ducks a clothesline from Australiano. Guevara with a waist lock takedown. Guevara does a spin drill. Guevara poses on the top turnbuckle. Australiano is playing mind games with Guevara. Australiano slaps Guevara in the face. Australiano blocks a flurry of strikes from Guevara. Australiano uppercuts Guevara. Australiano continues to dance. Australiano denies The Pump Kick. Tip Up by Australiano. Australiano with a Corkscrew Senton Splash. Australiano with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors Takeover. Chop Exchange. Guevara reverses out of the irish whip from Australiano. Australiano dives over Guevara. Australiano drops Guevara with The 619. Australiano hits The Tornillo.

Guevara regroups on the outside. Australiano with another Tornillo to the outside. Australiano rolls Guevara back into the ring. Australiano with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Guevara avoids The PK. Guevara with a Jumping Knee Strike. Guevara whips Australiano into the steel barricade. Guevara with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Guevara rolls Australiano back into the ring. Guevara with The Inside Out DDT for a two count. Guevara drags Australiano back into the ring. Guevara goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Australiano ducks out of the way. Australiano lands The Shooting Star Press for a two count. Guevara with two sharp elbow strikes. Australiano decks Guevara with a back elbow smash. Guevara catches Australiano in mid-air. Guevara connects with The GTH to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-20) Sammy Guevara via Pinfall

Third Match: (30-13) Scorpio Sky vs. (0-6) Nick Comoroto

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sky applies a side headlock. Comoroto launches Sky to the corner. Sky ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Sky grabs a side headlock. Comoroto whips Sky across the ring. Sky runs into Comoroto. Comoroto tells Sky to bring it. Sky dropkicks Comoroto. Sky with forearm shivers. Sky uppercuts Comoroto. Comoroto throws Sky into the turnbuckles. Sky ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Sky rocks Comoroto with a forearm smash. Comoroto denies the drop toe hold. Sky kicks Comoroto in the face. Sky with a Flying Hurricanrana for a one count. Sky with an elbow drop. Comoroto reverses out of the irish whip from Sky. Sky holds onto the ropes. Sky decks Comoroto with a back elbow smash. Sky with clubbing blows to Comoroto’s back. Comoroto snaps Sky’s neck off the top rope. Comoroto is putting the boots to Sky. Comoroto stands on Sky’s back. Comoroto with forearm shivers across the back of Sky.

Comoroto with clubbing shoulder blocks. Comoroto whips Sky into the turnbuckles. Comoroto repeatedly stomps on Sky’s chest. Comoroto is choking Sky with his knee. Comoroto applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch against the steel ring post. Sky unloads a flurry of strikes. Comoroto catches Sky in mid-air. Comoroto with The Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Comoroto applies the backbreaker stretch. Comoroto with a seated senton. Comoroto blocks a boot from Sky. Comoroto applies the single leg crab. Sky grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sky kicks Comoroto in the chest. Sky sends Comoroto tumbling to the floor. Sky clotheslines Comoroto over the top rope. Sky with The SlingShot Pescado. Sky rolls Comoroto back into the ring. Sky delivers The Missile Dropkick. Sky with a Spinning Back Kick. Sky with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Comoroto denies The TKO. Comoroto hits The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Comoroto transitions into a ground and pound attack. Comoroto goes for a Bodyslam, but Sky lands back on his feet. Sky repeatedly kicks Comoroto in the face. Sky connects with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-13) Scorpio Sky via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (4-5) Shanna vs. (0-1) Marti Daniels

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daniels shoves Shanna. Shanna slides under The Big Boot. Shanna dropkicks the left knee of Daniels. Shanna with a running elbow smash across the back of Daniels neck. Shanna with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Shanna with a double sledge. Following a snap mare takeover, Shanna with an elbow/leg drop combination for a two count. Daniels applies an arm-bar. Daniels tugs on Shanna’s hair. Daniels whips Shanna across the ring. Daniels drops Shanna with The Big Boot. Daniels stomps on Shanna’s chest. Daniels whips Shanna across the ring. Daniels scores the elbow knockdown. Daniels talks smack to the ringside crowd. Daniels slings Shanna across the ring. Daniels repeatedly stomps on Shanna’s back. Shanna with heavy bodyshots. Shanna with forearm shivers. Daniels blocks a boot from Shanna. Shanna with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shanna with three running forearm smashes. Shanna ducks a clothesline from Daniels. Shanna hits The Stunner. Shanna with a Running Dropkick. Shanna connects with The Bridging Tiger Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-5) Shanna via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (22-12) The Butcher & The Blade w/The Bunny vs. (0-4) Mike Verna & (0-14) Baron Black

The Blade and Mike Verna will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Blade backs Verna into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Blade applies a side headlock. Blade transitions into a hammerlock. Blade paint brushes Verna. Verna decks Blade with a back elbow smash. Verna drops Blade with a shoulder tackle. Blade drops down on the canvas. Blade leapfrogs over Verna. Verna lunges over Blade. Verna with a Hurricanrana. Verna slaps Blade in the chest. Verna with a chop/forearm combination. Blade reverse out of the irish whip from Verna. Verna ducks under two clotheslines from Blade. Blade PowerBombs Verna. Butcher and Black are tagged in. Black side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Black applies a side headlock. Black ducks a clothesline from Butcher. Butcher reverses out of the irish whip from Black. Black leapfrogs over Butcher. Black ducks a clothesline from Butcher. Black goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Butcher holds onto the ropes. Black delivers his combination offense. Butcher with a Modified BackBreaker. Butcher with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Butcher tags in Blade. Blade stands on the back of Black’s neck. Bunny attacks Black behind the referee’s back. Blade is throwing haymakers at Black. Blade is choking Black with his knee. Blade tags in Butcher.

Butcher unloads two knife edge chops. Butcher slams Black’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Butcher uses the top rope as as a weapon. Butcher with the irish whip. Butcher tags in Blade. Blade with repeated boots into the midsection of Black. Double Wrist Lock. Double Chop. Blade whips Black across the ring. Blade goes for the knee lift, but Black rolls him over for a two count. Black applies the single leg crab. Bunny rakes the eyes of Black. Blade with a straight right hand. Blade sends Black face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher repeatedly stomps on Black’s chest. Butcher with a straight right hand. Butcher tags in Blade. Blade with a Running NeckBreaker. Blade kicks Black out of the ring. Bunny is raining down haymakers. Verna is pissed. Butcher rolls Black back into the ring. Blade applies a front face lock. Blade tags in Butcher. Black denies The Double Vertical Suplex. Black decks Blade with a back elbow smash. Black kicks Butcher in the face. Black rolls under the double clothesline. Black tags in Verna. Verna clotheslines Blade. Verna with forearm shivers. Butcher blocks a boot from Verna. Verna with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Verna PowerSlams Blade. Verna talks smack to Bunny. Butcher launches Verna over the top rope. Verna with a forearm smash. Verna delivers The Missile Dropkick. Verna kicks Blade in the gut. Verna with a running elbow smash. The referee is distracted by Bunny. Blade rakes the eyes of Verna. Butcher with a corner clothesline. Blade with a knife edge chop. Butcher follows that with a Running Crossbody Block. Assisted Belly to Back Suplex. Butcher & Blade connects with their PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-12) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-15) Ryzin, (0-5) Adam Priest, (0-2) Vary Morales In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Billy Gunn and Vary Morales will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Billy launches Morales to the corner. Morales tags in Priest. Strong lockup. Priest suffers the same fate. Priest tags in Ryzin. Ryzin flexes his muscles. Ryzin kicks Billy in the gut. Ryzin is throwing haymakers at Billy. Billy reverses out of the irish whip from Ryzin. Billy with a Side Walk Slam. Billy applies a wrist lock. Billy tags in Austin. Billy whips Ryzin across the ring. Austin delivers a gut punch. Billy with a Running Boot. Colten dropkicks Ryzin for a two count. Colten tags in Austin. Austin applies a wrist lock. Ryzin whips Austin across the ring. Austin ducks a clothesline from Ryzin. Ryzin SuperKicks Austin. Ryzin tags in Morales. Austin drops down on the canvas. Austin leapfrogs over Morales. Morales shoves Austin. Austin sweeps out the legs of Morales. Austin with a Flipping NeckBreaker. Austin with a straight right hand.

Austin goes for The Quick Draw, but Morales lands back on his feet. Morales shoves Austin. Morales ducks a clothesline from Austin. Morales kicks Austin in the gut. Priest tags himself in. Austin goes for a Back Body Drop, but Morales lands back on his feet. Morales rolls under a clothesline from Austin. Priest clotheslines Austin. Priest repeatedly stomps on Austin’s chest. Priest tags in Ryzin. Ryzin repeatedly stomps on Austin’s chest. Ryzin is choking Austin with his boot. Ryzin kicks Austin in the ribs. Ryzin tags in Morales. Morales sends Austin to the corner. Morales with a Reverse Senton. Morales with The Sliding Lariat for a one count. Morales applies a wrist lock. Morales tags in Ryzin. Ryzin with two haymakers. Ryzin taunts Billy. Austin kicks Ryzin in the face. Austin is displaying his fighting spirit. Ryzin uppercuts Austin. Austin creates distance with a Vertical Suplex. Colten and Morales are tagged in. Colten with a series of clotheslines. Colten with Two Stinger Splashes. Colten follows that with Two Running Powerslams for a two count. Billy ducks a clothesline from Ryzin. Billy clotheslines Ryzin over the top rope. Gunn Club connects with The Assisted Quick Draw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (19-15) Santana & Ortiz vs. (1-9) Danny Limelight & (0-10) Jon Cruz

Santana and Danny Limelight will start things off. Limelight unloads a flurry of strikes. Santana with a waist lock takedown. Limelight with a deep arm-drag. Limelight dropkicks Santana. Limelight kicks the left hamstring of Santana. Limelight with Two Mid-Kicks. Santana drops down on the canvas. Santana with a single leg dropkick. Santana sends Limelight to the corner. Santana tags in Ortiz. NeckBreaker/Ushigoroshi Combination. Santana kicks Cruz in mid-air. Double Chop. Assisted Cazadora Cutter. Ortiz tags in Santana. Inner Circle connects with their SitOut PowerBomb/Running Boot Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-15) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

.@PAvalon presents Pretty Peters Pageant Provocation WALK-OFF that will take place next week on #AEWDark!

Watch #AEW Dark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/eGG7yfnHmA pic.twitter.com/2609pUkkUW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2021

Eight Match: (16-25) Private Party w/Matt Hardy vs. (0-27) Lee Johnson & (0-15) Aaron Solow

Marq Quen and Aaron Solow will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Quen applies a side headlock. Solow whips Quen across the ring. Quen drops Solow with a shoulder tackle. Quen with The Standing Shooting Star Press. Quen takes a bow. Hardy yells at Quen for making the cover. Solow decks Quen with a back elbow smash. Hardy trips Solow behind the referee’s back. Solow applies a side headlock. Quen whips Solow across the ring. Solow dropkicks Quen. Solow applies a front face lock. Johnson tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a one count. Quen tags in Kassidy. Johnson leapfrogs over Kassidy. Kassidy with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Kassidy teases a dive. Kassidy tells Hardy to back away,. Kassidy rolls Johnson back into the ring. Johnson dropkicks Kassidy to the floor. Private Party regroups on the outside. Kassidy kicks Johnson in the gut. Kassidy with a chop/forearm combination. Kassidy applies a wrist lock. Johnson grabs a side headlock. Quen made the blind tag. Kassidy ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Inverted Atomic Drop. Kassidy knocks Solow off the ring apron. Quen catapults Johnson face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Poetry In Motion. Quen dropkicks Solow to the floor. Queen drives his knee into the midsection of Johnson. Quen with a knife edge chop. Quen tags in Kassidy.

Quen bodyslams Johnson. Hardy doesn’t want Kassidy to show off. Johnson avoids the elbow drop. Johnson with a Back Body Drop. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Johnson hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Johnson tags in Solow. Solow with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Solow applies a front face lock. Kassidy with heavy bodyshots. Kassidy decks Solow with a JawBreaker. Kassidy tags in Quen. Kassidy whips Solow across the ring. Quen drops down on the canvas. Kassidy with a single leg dropkick for a two count. Quen repeatedly stomps on Solow’s chest. Quen whips Solow across the ring. Solow kicks Quen in the chest. Solow tags in Johnson. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Johnson tags in Solow. Quen denies The Double Vertical Suplex. Quen with a Double Hurricanrana. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with three clotheslines. Kassidy with a Spinning Back Kick. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Kassidy. Kassidy with The Guillotine Stunner to Johnson. Kassidy kicks Solow in the face. Solow ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Standing Switch Exchange. Quen tags himself in. Hip Toss/SpringBoard Crossbody Block Combination for a two count. Kassidy dropkicks Johnson to the floor. Kassidy is favoring his left knee. Solow with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Hardy punches Solow behind the referee’s back. Quen tags in Kassidy. Private Party connects with The Double Step Up Enzuigiri to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-25) Private Party via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (18-9) Big Swole vs. (1-7) Alex Gracia

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Swole applies a side headlock. Gracia reverses the hold. Swole whips Gracia across the ring. Swole drops Gracia with a shoulder tackle. Gracia drops down on the canvas. Swole ducks a clothesline from Gracia. Swole scores the elbow knockdown. Gracia with forearm shivers. Gracia with drop toe hold into the middle rope. Gracia follows that with The 619 for a one count. Gracia applies an arm-bar. Gracia slams the left shoulder of Swole on the canvas. Gracia with a Leg Drop. Gracia drops her elbow on the left shoulder of Swole. Gracia applies a key lock. Gracia sends Swole to the corner. Swole dives over Gracia. Gracia side steps Swole into the turnbuckles. Gracia with a running elbow smash. Gracia with The Running Boot for a two count. Swole with heavy bodyshots. Swole rocks Gracia with a forearm smash. Swole decks Gracia with a back elbow smash. Swole denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Swole nails Gracia with The Pump Kick. Swole with two cross chops. Swole with forearm shivers. Gracia avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Swole HeadButts Gracia. Swole ducks a clothesline from Gracia. Swole connects with The Dirty Dancing to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-9) Big Swole via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (15-22) Sonny Kiss vs. (0-3) Zack Clayton

Kiss with a waist lock go-behind. Kiss with a drop toe hold. Kiss applies a front face lock. Clayton launches Kiss to the corner. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Clayton. Kiss with The RoundHouse Kick. Clayton avoids The Rapid Kiss Missile. Kiss kicks Clayton in the face. Kiss with a Hurricanrana. Kiss with The Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Clayton clotheslines Kiss. Clayton with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Clayton with a Running Knee Drop for a one count. Kiss starts throwing forearms at Clayton. Kiss slides under Clayton. Kiss with a single leg dropkick. Kiss with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Clyaton reverses out of the irish whip from Kiss. Kiss skins the cat. Kiss drops Clayton with The RoundHouse Kick. Kiss with The SlingShot Split. Kiss with The Rolling Elbow. Kiss follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Kiss with a knee lift. Kiss hits The Leaping FlatLiner. Kiss connects with The Flying Split to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-22) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (2-5) Top Flight vs. (0-2) KC Navarro & (0-1) AJ Kirsch

Darius Martin and AJ Kirsch will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kirsch applies a side headlock. Darius whips Kirsch across the ring. Kirsch grabs another side headlock. Darius sends Kirsch to the corner. Kirsch drops Darius with a shoulder tackle. Darius drops down on the canvas. Misfired Hip Tosses. Darius applies a wrist lock. Darius tags in Dante. Darius knocks Navarro off the ring apron. Following a snap mare takeover, Darius with a basement dropkick. Navarro with two toe kicks. Top Flight answers with a double chop. Dante with a double leg takedown. Double Mid-Kick. Kirsch attacks Darius from behind. Kirsch kicks Dante in the gut. Kirsch tags in Navarro. Dante with a deep arm-drag. Navarro answers with the headscissors escape. Dante whips Navarro across the ring. Navarro slips over Dante’s back. Navarro with a knife edge chop. Dante reverses out of the irish whip from Navarro. Dante with a double leapfrog. Navarro swats away Dante’s dropkick. Dante finally dropkicks Navarro. Dante applies a side headlock. Navarro with a Belly to Back Suplex. Navarro talks smack to Dante. Navarro with a forearm smash. Navarro tags in Kirsch.

Kirsch with a shoulder block. Dante is displaying his fighting spirit. Dante kicks Kirsch in the face. Assisted Inverted Atomic Drop. Kirsch with a leaping elbow drop. Kirsch paint brushes Dante. Kirsch punches Dante in the back. Kirsch with the irish whip. Kirsch with a corner clothesline. Kirsch continues to run his mouth. Kirsch with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Kirsch pops back on his feet. Kirsch with clubbing blows to Dante’s back. Kirsch applies a front face lock. Navarro tags himself in. Navarro kicks Dante in the gut. Navarro puts his knee on the back of Dante’s neck. Kirsch attacks Dante behind the referee’s back. Navarro rolls Dante over for a two count. Tip Up by Navarro. Darius made the blind tag. Navarro kicks Dante in the gut. Dante denies The PowerBomb. Darius with a Flying Crossbody Block. Darius transitions into a ground and pound attack. Darius knocks Kirsch off the ring apron. Darius kicks Navarro in the face. Darius dives over Navarro. Darius ducks a clothesline from Navarro. Darius connects with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Darius launches Kirsch over the top rope. Dante wipes out Kirsch with The Triangle MoonSault. Darius negates The Spinning DDT. Darius rolls Navarro over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-5) Top Flight via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (13-5) Diamante & (14-4) Ivelisse vs. (0-9) Tesha Price & (0-2) Katalina Perez

Diamante and Tesha Price will start things off. Diamante side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Diamante punches Price in the back. Price with a forearm smash. Price whips Diamante across the ring. Price drives her knee into the midsection of Diamanate. Price flips off of Diamante’s neck. Price with two deep arm-drags. Price tags in Perez. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Perez with a Hip Toss. Perez with a basement dropkick. Perez follows that with an elbow drop for a two count. Diamante sweeps out the legs of Perez. Diamante catapults Perez face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Ivelisse tags herself in. Ivelisse kicks Perez in the back. Ivelisse drops Perez with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Ivelisse rag dolls Perez. Ivelisse punches Perez in the back. Ivelisse with The Bridging Vertical Suplex. Ivelisse applies the guillotine choke. Ivelisse kicks Perez in the chest.

Ivelisse with a forearm smash. Ivelisse slams Perez’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ivelisse tags in Diamante. Ivelisse with a knife edge chop. Diamante with a corner clothesline. Ivelisse follows that with a running shoulder block. Diamante with a Flying Forearm Smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Diamante applies the chin bar. Perez with heavy bodyshots. Diamante punches Perez in the back. Diamante with forearm shivers. Perez thrust kicks the midsection of Diamante. Perez with a spinning elbow strike. Ivelisse and Price are tagged in. Price clotheslines Ivelisse. Price with two diving elbow strikes. Price with a Cartwheel RoundHouse Kick. Price hits The Spinning Bulldog for a two count. Ivelisse headbutts the midsection of Price. Ivelisse shoves Price. Price knocks Diamante off the ring apron. Price dropkicks Ivelisse. Price tags in Perez. Ivelisse denies The Vertical Suplex. Price with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Perez with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Diamante kicks Price in the gut. Diamante dumps Price out of the ring. Ivelisse connects with The Recoil to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-5) Diamante & (15-4) Ivelisse via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (9-3) The Acclaimed vs. (0-27) Shawn Dean & (0-17) Fuego Del Sol

Max Caster and Fuego Del Sol will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Caster drives his knee into the midsection of Del Sol. Caster goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol applies a front face lock. Caster launches Del Sol to the corner. Del Sol tags in Dean. Caster kicks Dean in the face. Caster applies a side headlock. Dean whips Caster across the ring. Caster drops Dean with a shoulder tackle. Dean drops down on the canvas. Dean leapfrogs over Caster. Caster denies The Running Crossbody Block. Dean with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Dean turns Caster over. Dean ducks a clothesline from Caster. Dean kicks Caster in the face.

Dean with a Flying Crossbody Block. Dean with a running clothesline for a one count. Caster rakes the eyes of Dean. Caster decks Dean with a JawBreaker. Dean reverses out of the irish whip from Caster. Bowens made the blind tag. Dean denies the sunset flip. Bowens with a Running NeckBreaker onto Caster’s knees for a two count. Bowens with a forearm smash. Bowens unloads three knife edge chops. Bowens tags in Caster. Acclaimed goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Dean lands back on his feet. Dean shoves Caster into Bowens. Dean tags in Del Sol. Del Sol with a SpringBoard Double Missile Dropkick. Del Sol with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors Takeover into Bowens. Assisted Sliced Bread for a two count. Caster denies The Tornado DDT. Caster with a Vertical Suplex. Caster tags in Bowens. Caster kicks Dean off the ring apron. Acclaimed connects with The Critically Acclaimed to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-3) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (15-9) The Lucha Brothers w/PAC vs. (9-10) Luther & (5-18) Serpentico

Pentagon Jr and Luther will start things off. Luther is trying to find Pentagon’s third eye. Cero Miedo. Serpentico shoves Pentagon. Fenix dives into the ring. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Pentagon with a Spinning Back Kick. Pentagon applies a side headlock. Luther whips Pentagon across the ring. Luther with The Big Boot. Luther sends Pentagon to the corner. Luther is throwing haymakers at Pentagon. Pentagon reverses out of the irish whip from Luther. Serpentico tags himself in. Sperentico with a Flying Crossbody Block. Serpentico slides under a clothesline from Pentagon. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Fenix dives over Serpentico. Chop Exchange. Fenix denies The Cazadora Arm-Drag. Serpentico with a waist lock go-behind. Serpentico goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Fenix holds onto the ropes. Serpentico with The SlingShot Sunset Flip for a two count. Misfired Side Headlocks. Fenix wants Serpentico to shake his hand. Fenix with a knife edge chop. Fenix SuperKicks Serpentico. Fenix tags in Pentagon.

Double Irish Whip. Serpentico SuperKicks Fenix. Luther rocks Pentagon with a forearm smash. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Pentagon. Serpentico drops Pentagon with The DDT for a two count. Serpentico applies a front face lock. Serpentico tags in Luther. Following a snap mare takeover, Serpentico kicks Pentagon in the back. Assisted Leg Drop for a one count. Luther argues with the referee. Luther stomps on Pentagon’s face. Serpentico tags himself in. Luther bodyslams Pentagon. Assisted Running Bulldog. Luther uses Serpentico’s head as a weapon for a two count. Serpentico applies a wrist lock. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther tees off on Pentagon. Luther tags in Serpentico. Double Irish Whip. Pentagon puts Serpentico on the top turnbuckle. Pentagon slaps Serpentico in the chest. Pentagon thrust kicks the midsection of Luther. Chaos Project had a nether regions meeting in the corner. Pentagon hits The SlingBlade. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Fenix with a Roll Through Dropkick. Fenix nails Serpentico with The Pump Kick. Gory Bomb/Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Serpentico SuperKicks Fenix. Pentagon with an Apron Enzuigiri. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Fenix PowerBombs Serpentico. Pentagon with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Fenix SuperKicks Luther. Luther runs interference. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Pentagon. Pentagon denies The PowerBomb. Pentagon SuperKicks Serpentico. Fenix blasts Luther with a Running Boot. Lucha Brothers connects with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Package PileDriver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-9) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 240 of The Hoots Podcast