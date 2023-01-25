AEW Dark Results 1/24/23

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (55-29) Britt Baker w/Rebel vs. (0-1) Billie Starkz

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Baker applies a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Baker with a Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Baker with a schoolgirl rollup for a two count. Baker follows that with a wrist lock takedown for a two count. Starkz avoids The SuperKick. Baker ducks a clothesline from Starkz. Rollup Exchange. Starkz wants Baker to shake her hand. Baker obliges. Starkz gets up in Baker’s grill. Baker with forearm shivers. Baker whips Starkz across the ring. Baker with The SlingBlade for a two count. Baker is choking Starkz with her boot. Baker repeatedly stomps on Starkz’s chest. Rebel attacks Starkz behind the referee’s back. Baker with two forearm smashes. Baker whips Starkz across the ring. Baker clotheslines Starkz for a two count. Baker applies a waist lock. Starkz dodges The Ripcord Lariat. Baker pulls Starkz down to the mat. Baker applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Starkz with elbows into the midsection of Baker. Starkz with a chop/forearm combination.

Baker ducks a clothesline from Starkz. Baker with a Running NeckBreaker. Starkz decks Baker with a back elbow smash. Starkz kicks Baker in the face. Starkz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Starkz ducks a clothesline from Baker. Starkz with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Starkz drags Baker to the corner. Starkz goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Rebel shoves Baker out of the way. Baker SuperKicks Starkz. Baker rolls Starkz over for a two count. Starkz with The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Baker is busted open. Starkz slams Baker’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Baker fights out of the electric chair position. Baker with The Ripcord Elbow. Baker with a SitOut Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Starzk avoids The Curb Stomp. Starkz nails Baker with The Tombstone PileDriver for a two count. Starkz applies a wrist lock. Starkz with clubbing mid-kicks. Baker answers with another forearm. Baker drills Starkz with The Canadian Destroyer. Baker connects with The Curb Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: (56-29) Britt Baker via Pinfall

Second Match: (6-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. (0-3) Baliyan Akki, (0-14) Marcus Kross, (0-28) Vary Morales In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

John Silver and Vary Morales will start things off. Silver with a waist lock takedown. Morales apples a front face lock. Silver with a wrist lock takedown. Morales with two haymakers. Short-Arm Reversal by Silver. Silver with a Press Slam into the ropes. Silver with a Running Uppercut. Silver sends Morales face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Simultaneous tag to Uno. Chop/Uppercut/Mid-Kick Combination. Uno drops Morales with The Big Boot. Uno goes for a PowerBomb, but Morales lands back on his feet. Morales tags in Akki. Uno blocks a boot from Akki. Uno with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Reynolds tags himself in.

Reynolds with a gut punch. Reynolds whips Akki across the ring. Akki kicks Reynolds in the chest. Reynolds kicks Akki in the face. Reynolds sends Akki into the ropes. Reynolds scores the elbow knockdown. Akki kicks the left hamstring of Reynolds. Akki SuperKicks Reynolds. Akki tags in Kross. Kross and Akki clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Reynolds side steps Kross into Morales and Akki. Uno with a Triple Body Avalanche. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow. Reynolds follows that with a double corner clothesline. Silver with a Back Body Drop to Akki. Silver with a Running Uppercut. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb. Simultaneous tag to Uno. Dark Order connects with The Pendulum Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Third Match: (14-104) Serpentico w/The SAP vs. (0-6) Tony Deppen

Serpentico applies a side headlock. Deppen whips Serpentico across the ring. Serpentico drops Deppen with a shoulder tackle. Deppen drops down on the canvas. Deppen leapfrogs over Serpentico. Deppen slips over Serpentico’s back. Serpentico with a Headscissors Takeover. Deppen lunges over Serpentico. Deppen showcases his speed and athleticism. Deppen with a knee lift. Deppen thrust kicks the right knee of Serpentico. Deppen with a basement dropkick. Luther trips Deppen from the outside. Serpentico attacks Deppen from behind. Following a snap mare takeover, Serpentico with the greco roman eye poke. Serpentico whips Deppen into the turnbuckles. Deppen decks Serpentico with a back elbow smash. Deppen kicks Serpentico in the face. Angelico attacks Deppen behind the referee’s back. Serpentico SuperKicks Deppen for a two count. Deppen with heavy bodyshots.

Deppen with combo bodyshots. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Deppen. Serpentico goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Deppen lands back on his feet. Deppen dives over Serpentico. Deppen kicks out the legs of Serpentico. Deppen with a Running Knee Drop. Deppen with Two Corner Meteora’s. Deppn follows that with a Pop Up Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Serpentico avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Deppen blocks a boot from Serpentico. Angelico trips Deppen from the outside. The referee has ejected Angelico from the ringside area. Serpentico with a running forearm smash. Deppen reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Luther accidentally trips Serpentico. Serpentico ejects Luther from the ringside area. Deppen with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Deppen kicks Serpentico in the gut. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Deppen. Deppen with an Apron Enzuigiri. Deppen connects with a Slingshot Cradle Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-6) Tony Deppen via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (46-34) Matt Sydal vs. (14-45) Cezar Bononi w/Peter Avalon

Sydal is playing mind games with Bononi. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Sydal with a Hurricanrana. Sydal blocks a boot from Bononi. Sydal repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Bononi. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Sydal knocks Avalon off the ring. Bononi clotheslines Sydal. Bononi repeatedly stomps on Sydal’s chest.

Bononi with The Snake Eyes. Bononi with a straight right hand. Sydal drops Bononi with a Spinning DDT. Sydal with clubbing hamstring kicks. Sydal goes for a Spinning Leg Lariat, but Bononi blocks it. Sydal connects with another Hurricanrana to pickup the victory. After the match, Ryan Nemeth attacks Sydal from behind. The Wingmen gangs up on Sydal. Top Flight storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (47-34) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0-1) Harley Cameron vs. (0-4) Brittany J

Cameron with a waist lock go-behind. Following a snap mare takeover, Cameron taunts Brittany. Cameron kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Brittany calls Cameron a loser. Brittany applies a side headlock. Cameron backs Brittany into the turnbuckles. Cameron slams Brittany’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cameron repeatedly stomps on Brittany’s chest. Cameron is choking Brittany with her boot.

Cameron whips Brittany across the ring. Cameron with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Cameron talks smack to Brittany. Cameron whips Brittany into the turnbuckles. Brittany kicks Cameron in the face. Brittany side steps Cameron into the turnbuckles. Brittany with a Running Dropkick. Brittany dives over Cameron. Cameron with a running clothesline. Cameron connects with The Backstabber to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Harley Cameron via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (3-11) Madison Rayne vs. (0-4) Kaci Lennox

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lennox backs Rayne into the turnbuckles. Rayne ducks a forearm from Lennox. Rayne with forearm shivers. Lennox reverses out of the irish whip from Rayne. Rayne kicks Lennox in the face. Rayne ducks a clothesline from Lennox. Lennox with a fireman’s carry slam for a two count. Rayne blocks The Flatliner. Rayne dodges The Pump Kick. Rayne thrust kicks the midsection of Lennox. Rayne with a Running Boot. Rayne connects with The Cravate NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-11) Madison Rayne via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4-4) Action Andretti vs. (0-0) Bronson

Bronson kicks Andretti in the gut. Bronson punches Andretti in the back. Bronson goes for a Biel Throw, but Andretti lands back on his feet. Chop Exchange. Bronson whips Andretti across the ring. Bronson goes for a Bodyslam, but Andretti lands back on his feet. Andretti kicks Bronson in the face. Andretti dives off Bronson’s shoulders. Andretti with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Andretti with The SpringBoard Tornillo for a two count. Bronson launches Andretti over the top rope. Andretti with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bronson sends Andretti crashing to the outside. Bronson lands The Suicide Dive. Bronson rolls Andretti back into the ring. Andretti with Two Suicide Dives. Andretti is fired up. Andretti rolls Bronson back into the ring. Bronson avoids The Running Shooting Star Press. Bronson blocks The SuperKick. Bronson goes for a Back Body Drop, but Andretti lands back on his feet. Bronson dumps Andretti face first on the steel barricade. Bronson whips Andretti into the steel ring steps. Bronson poses for the crowd. Bronson rolls Andretti back into the ring.

Bronson with Two Bodyslams for a two count. Bronson drags Andretti to the corner. Bronson ascends to the top turnbuckle. Andretti with a running forearm smash. Andretti chops Bronson. Bronson is throwing haymakers at Andretti. Andretti with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Andretti with The SuperPlex. Andretti tees off on Bronson. Bronson reverses out of the irish whip from Andretti. Andretti with a flying forearm smash. Andretti clotheslines Bronson. Andretti ducks a clothesline from Bronson. Andretti with a Back/NeckBreaker Combination. Andretti pops back on his feet. Andretti with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Bronson launches Andretti to the middle rope. Andretti with a Headscissors Takeover. Andretti SuperKicks Bronson. Andretti with clubbing mid-kicks. Bronson avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Bronson with a Falling Lariat. Bronson with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Andretti hammers down on the back of Bronson’s neck. Andretti drills Bronson with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Andretti SuperKicks Bronson. Andretti connects with The Running Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-4) Action Andretti via Pinfall

Eight Match: (3-18) Anthony Henry w/JD Drake vs. (1-0) Mascara Dorada

Henry taunts Dorada after the bell rings. Henry drops down on the canvas. Henry sends Dorada into the ropes. Henry leapfrogs over Dorada. Dorada lunges over Henry. Dorada showcases his speed and athleticism. Henry ducks a clothesline from Dorada. Henry with a Running Mid-Kick. Dorada avoids The PK. Henry cranks on Dorada’s neck. Henry rolls Dorada back into the ring. Henry with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Henry applies a straight jacket hold. Henry with a BackStabber for a two count. Henry kicks Dorada in the back. Henry toys around Dorada. Following a snap mare takeover, Henry with another back kick. Henry with clubbing mid-kicks. Dorada ducks a clothesline from Henry. Dorado with an overhand chop. Henry with a Spinning Back Kick. Henry sends Dorada to the corner. Dorada kicks Henry in the face. Dorada with The Reverse SlingBlade. Dorada with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Henry launches Dorada over the top rope. Henry punches Dorada. Dorada with The Asai MoonSault. Dorada rolls Henry back into the ring.

Dorada with a SpringBoard Sunset Flip for a two count. Henry blocks The Dorada Driver. Dorada with a back elbow smash. Henry with a SpringBoard Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Henry with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Dorada avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Dorada with a corner clothesline. Henry answers with The Helluva Kick. Henry puts Dorada on the top turnbuckle. Dorada with forearm shivers. Dorada with two chops. Dorada follows that with The SpringBoard Reverse SlingBlade for a two count. Dorada goes for The BrainBuster, but Henry lands back on his feet. Henry with The Rolling Elbow. Dorada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Drake pulls Dorada out of the ring. Drake with a Pop Up Sledge. Henry rolls Dorada back into the ring. Henry with The Cross Legged BrainBuster for a two count. Henry drags Dorada to the corner. Dorada with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dorada and Henry are trading back and forth shots. Dorada blocks The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Dorada SuperKicks Henry. Dorada connects with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) Mascara Dorada via Pinfall

