AEW Dark Results 1/25/22

Entertainment & Sports Arena

Washington, D.C.

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (29-19) The Bunny w/The Blade vs. (0-1) Erica Leigh

Bunny kicks Leigh in the gut. Bunny with forearm shivers. Bunny repeatedly stomps on Leigh’s chest. Leigh fires back with forearm shivers. Bunny with a knife edge chop. Bunny with a Hair Biel Throw. Bunny follows that with a running dropkick into the middle turnbuckle pad. Bunny skips around the ring. Bunny puts her knee on the back of Leigh’s neck. Bunny rakes the back of Leigh. Leigh with heavy bodyshots. Bunny drives her knee into the midsection of Leigh. Leigh fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Leigh applies a waist lock. Bunny decks Leigh with a back elbow smash. Bunny kicks the left knee of Leigh. Bunny drops Leigh with a Running Knee Lift. Bunny connects with Down The Rabbit Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-19) The Bunny via Pinfall

Second Match: (14-13) Daniel Garcia & (12-8) 2.0 vs. (0-1) Kekoa, (0-1) Pat Brink, (0-1) Rayo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

2.0 and Garcia jumps Team Keko before the bell rings. The referee is already losing control of this match. 2.0 clotheslines Brink over the top rope. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Garcia sends Keko crashing into Rayo. Parker applies a front face lock. Simultaneous tag to Garcia. 2.0 connects with Two For The Show. Garcia makes Rayo tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: (15-13) Daniel Garcia & (13-8) 2.0 via Submission

Third Match: (42-9) Lance Archer vs. (0-4) Joe Keys

Keys ducks a clothesline from Archer. Keys begs for mercy. Archer clotheslines Keys. Archer with three running elbow smashes. Archer applies a front face lock. Archer with a Release Vertical Suplex. Archer tells the crowd to shut up. Keys denies The Chokeslam. Keys uppercuts Archer. Archer teep kicks Keys to the floor. Archer teases a dive. Archer kicks Keys in the back. Archer starts choking Keys. Archer rolls Keys back into the ring. Archer is trying to scare a little girl in the front row.

Keys kicks the left knee of Archer. Keys slaps Archer in the face. Archer rocks Keys with a forearm smash. Archer slaps Keys in the chest. Archer whips Keys into the turnbuckles. Archer hits The Ripcord Black Hole Slam. Archer with another overhand chop. Keys kicks Archer in the face. Keys ascends to the top turnbuckle. Archer with a straight right hand. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory. After the match, Archer plants Keys with a Lariat.

Winner: (43-9) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (28-12) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-2) Janai Kai

Kai wants Hirsch to shake her hand. Hirsch with a forearm smash. Hirsch drives her knee into the midsection of Kai. Hirsch with a GutWrench Suplex. Hirsch connects with The Running Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Hirsch makes Kai tap out to The Legit Lock.

Winner: (29-12) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Fifth Match: (37-13) The Acclaimed & (11-10) The Gunn Club w/Billy Gunn vs. (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan Angels, Preston Vance) In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Anthony Bowens and Evil Uno will start things off. Bowens applies a wrist lock. Bowens transitions into a side headlock. Bowens with a drop toe hold. Bowens applies a front face lock. Uno grabs a side wrist lock. Bowens kicks Uno in the gut. Bowens applies another side headlock. Uno whips Bowens across the ring. Bowens runs into Uno. Uno drops Bowens with a shoulder tackle. Bowens drops down on the canvas. Uno with a Running Hurricanrana. Uno stops Bowens in his tracks. Uno with the greco roman eye poke. Bowens tags in Caster. Uno blocks a boot from Caster. Uno sends Caster face first into the canvas. Uno stomps on Caster’s fingers. Uno slams Caster’s head on the left boot of Angels. Uno tags in Reynolds. Uno with a leaping back elbow smash. Reynolds with a running back elbow smash. Reynolds follows that with a corkscrew uppercut. Reynolds dropkicks Caster.

Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow. Caster kicks Reynolds in the gut. Reynolds reverses out of the irish whip from Caster. Caster holds onto the ropes. Caster launches Reynolds over the top rope. Reynolds kicks Caster in the face. Reynolds decks Colten with a back elbow smash. Bowens puts Reynolds on his shoulders. Bowens dumps Reynolds face first on the ring apron. Caster with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Caster rolls Reynolds back into the ring. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Caster tags in Austin. Austin stomps on Reynolds chest. Austin slams Reynolds head on the top turnbuckle pad. Austin with a straight right hand. Austin tags in Colten.

Forearm Exchange. Colten slams Reynolds head on the top turnbuckle pad. Colten kicks Reynolds in the gut. Colten punches Reynoldsi n the jaw. Colten taunts The Dark Order. Second Forearm Exchange. Colten with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Colten applies a rear chin lock. Reynolds with heavy bodyshots. Colten pulls Reynolds down to the mat. Colten knocks Angels and Uno off the ring apron. Reynolds with a JawBreaker. Austin tags himself in. Reynolds avoids The Stinger Splash. Reynolds tags in Vance. Vance with a series of clotheslines. Vance poses for the crowd. Vance with Four Pump Kicks. Vance clotheslines The Acclaimed over the top rope. Reynolds lands The Suicide Dive. Vance launches Colten over the top rope. Vance connects with The SpineBuster. Vance mocks Billy. Colten dropkicks Vance. Uno with The Big Boot. Angels tags himself in. Angels with The Frog Splash for a two count. Uno rocks Billy with a forearm smash. Colten clotheslines Uno. Angels tugs on Colten’s hair. Colten with a straight right hand. The Gunn Club plants Angels with their Hip Toss/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (38-13) The Acclaimed & (12-10) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (56-28) Pentagon Jr w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (12-11) Wheeler Yuta w/Chuck Taylor & Kris Statlander

Pentagon wants Yuta to shake his hand. Pentagon applies a wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Pentagon butterflies the arms of Yuta with his legs. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yuta brings Pentagon down to the mat. Yuta applies the bow and arrow stretch. Yuta rolls Pentagon over for a two count. Yuta tells Pentagon to bring it. Standing Switch Exchange. Pentagon with a double leg takedown. Pentagon with an elevated grapevine hold. Yuta grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Yuta applies a hammerlock. Yuta grapples around Pentagon. Yuta applies The Octopus Stretch. Yuta with the sunset flip for a two count. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Cero Miedo. Yuta gives Pentagon a standing ovation. Pentagon and Yuta starts running the ropes. Yuta trips Pentagon. Yuta dropkicks Pentagon to the floor.

Pentagon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Pentagon with a knife edge chop. Yuta answers with a clubbing shot in mid-air. Yuta lands The Suicide Dive. Yuta is fired up. Yuta with a knife edge chop. Yuta rolls Pentagon back into the ring. Pentagon kicks out the legs of Yuta. Pentagon is raining down haymakers. Yuta avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Yuta decks Pentagon with a back elbow smash. Yuta with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Yuta sends Pentagon to the corner. Yuta with a leaping back elbow smash. Pentagon drills Yuta with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Pentagon hits The Backstabber for a two count.

Pentagon slaps Yuta in the chest. Yuta denies The Package PileDriver. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Pentagon. Pentagon SuperKicks Yuta. Yuta with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Yuta with the roll through escape. Pentagon with The SlingBlade. Pentagon connects with The Pentagon Driver for a two count. Pentagon drags Yuta to the corner. Yuta avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Yuta with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Yuta with The Flying Splash for a two count. Yuta kicks Pentagon out of the ring. Pentagon denies The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Pentagon nails Yuta with The Draping DDT on the floor. Pentagon plants Yuta with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (57-28) Pentagon Jr. via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (72-35-1) Jungle Boy w/Luchasaurus vs. (16-19) Nick Comoroto w/The Factory

Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Jungle Boy with three knife edge chops. Comoroto shoves Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy with a waist lock go-behind. Comoroto backs Jungle Boy with a back elbow smash. Comoroto with a hip smash. Comoroto applies a wrist lock. Comoroto hyperextends the left shoulder of Jungle Boy. Comoroto lifts Jungle Boy up in the air. Jungle Boy slaps Comoroto in the chest. Jungle Boy kicks the left hamstring of Comoroto. Jungle Boy with a chop/forearm combination. Comoroto stops Jungle Boy in his tracks. Comoroto goes for The One Arm Slam, but Jungle Boy lands back on his feet.. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Jungle Boy with a Running Hurricanrana. Jungle Boy dropkicks Comoroto to the floor. Jungle Boy pops back on his feet. Jungle Boy shoves QT Marshall.

Jungle Boy slams Comoroto’s head on the top rope. Jungle Boy slides under Comoroto. Jungle Boy with a shoulder block. Marshall trips Jungle Boy from the outside. Comoroto knocks Jungle Boy off the ring apron. Comoroto sends Jungle Boy face first into the steel ring post. Comoroto rolls Jungle Boy back into the ring. Comoroto with clubbing blows to Jungle Boy’s back. Comoroto with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Comoroto decks Jungle Boy with a back elbow smash. Comoroto sends Jungle Boy to the corner. Jungle Boy with a back elbow smash. Jungle Boy with The Rolling Elbow. Jungle Boy follows that with a chop/forearm combination. Comoroto reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy kicks Comoroto in the chest. Jungle Boy drops Comoroto with The Rebound Lariat.

Comoroto denies The Vertical Suplex. Comoroto goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Jungle Boy rolls him over for a two count. Jungle Boy applies The Snare Trap. The referee gets distracted by Aaron Solow. Luchasaurus drops Solow with The Big Boot. Jungle Boy sends Comoroto tumbling to the floor. Jungle Boy lands The SomerSault Plancha. Jungle Boy rolls Comoroto back into the ring. Comoroto catches Jungle Boy in mid-air. Comoroto hits The Oklahoma Stampede for a two count. Jungle Boy leapfrogs over Comoroto. Jungle Boy kicks Comoroto in the gut. Jungle Boy drills Comoroto with The BrainBuster for a two count. Jungle Boy with Three SuperKicks. Jungle Boy connects with The Sliding Elbow for a two count. Jungle Boy hammers down on the back of Comoroto’s neck. Jungle Boy makes Comoroto tap out to The Snare Trap.

Winner: (73-35-1) Jungle Boy via Submission

