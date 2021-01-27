AEW Dark Results 1/26/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, Ricky Starks, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (5-0) Miro w/Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, and Chuck Taylor vs. (0-18) Fuego Del Sol

Del Sol dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Del Sol repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Miro. Miro blocks a boot from Del Sol. Del Sol with forearm shivers. Miro launches Del Sol across the ring. Del Sol kicks Miro in the chest. Tip Up by Miro. Miro with an Inside Out Lariat. Miro with a running elbow strike. Miro drops Del Sol with The Mid-Kick. Miro wants a standing ovation from Taylor. Del Sol repeatedly dropkicks the left knee of Miro. Del Sol nails Miro with The Hook Kick. Miro denies The Tornado DDT. Del Sol goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Miro counters with The Samoan Drop. Miro connects with The Machka Kick. Miro stomps on Del Sol’s back. Miro makes Del Sol tap out to Game Over.

Winner: (6-0) Miro via Submission

Second Match: (20-7) The Jurassic Express w/Marko Stunt vs. (0-28) Lee Johnson & (0-16) Aaron Solow

Jungle Boy and Lee Johnson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jungle Boy applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jungle Boy whips Johnson across the ring. Johnson drops Jungle Boy with a shoulder tackle. Jungle Boy drops down on the canvas. Jungle Boy leapfrogs over Johnson. Jungle Boy with a shoulder tackle. Jungle Boy cartwheels over Johnson. Johnson slides under a clothesline from Jungle Boy. Double Dropkick. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Johnson tags in Solow. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Jungle Boy goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Solow holds onto the ropes. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Solow. Jungle Boy with a Running Hurricanrana. Jungle Boy with a deep arm-drag. Jungle Boy applies an arm-bar. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy slides under The Big Boot from Solow. Luchasaurus with a Mid-Kick. Luchasaurus sends Solow to the corner. Solow side steps Luchasaurus into the turnbuckles. Solow tags in Johnson. Luchasaurus with a knife edge chop. Luchasaurus launches Johnson to the corner. Johnson kicks Luchasaurus in the face. Johnson kicks Luchasurus in the chest. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Luchasaurus. Johnson goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Luchasaurus counters with The GutBuster for a two count. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy.

Luchasaurus bodyslams Johnson. Assisted Swanton Bomb for a two count. Jungle Boy applies a rear chin lock. Johnson tags in Solow. Johnson whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Running NeckBreaker/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Solow stomps on Jungle Boy’s back. Solow with a straight right hand. Solow kicks Jungle Boy in the back. Solow tags in Johnson. Johnson stomps on Jungle Boy’s chest. Johnson with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Johnson punches Jungle Boy in the back. Johnson tags in Solow. Solow stomps on Jungle Boy’s chest. Solow bodyslams Jungle Boy. Solow with a Running Knee Drop for a two count. Solow punches Jungle Boy in the back. Solow tags in Johnson. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Johnson applies a front face lock. Johnson tags in Solow. Jungle Boy kicks Johnson in the face. Jungle Boy rolls under a clothesline from Solow. Jungle Boy creates distance with The Rebound Lariat. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus with a knee lift. Luchasaurus teep kicks Johnson. Luchasaurus with a Big Biel Throw. Luchasaurus delivers his combination offense. Luchasaurus with a Release German Suplex.

Johnson sends Luchasaurus tumbling to the floor. Luchasaurus pulls Johnson out of the ring. Luchasaurus swings Johnson into the steel barricade. Luchasaurus SuperKicks Solow. Solow ducks a clothesline from Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus with a Pop Up Knee Strike. Luchasaurus ChokeSlams Solow. Luchasaurus with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Luchasaurus dumps Johnson over the top rope. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Johnson pulls Jungle Boy off the ring apron. Johnson and Solow negates The Double Chokeslam. Johnson and Solow drives Luchasaurus shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Johnson rolls Jungle Boy back into the ring. Jungle Boy with an inside cradle for a two count. Jungle Boy kicks Solow in the gut. Jungle Boy goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Solow lands back on his feet. Solow tags in Johnson. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Jungle Boy with a Running European Uppercut. Jungle Boy rocks Johnson with a forearm smash. Solow kicks Jungle Boy in the face. Johnson BuckleBombs Jungle Boy onto Solow’s knees. Rolling Death Valley Driver/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. Solow goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jungle Boy lands back on his feet. Luchasaurus HeadButts Solow. Jurassic Express connects with their Tail Whip/Flatliner Combination. Jungle Boy makes Solow tap out to The Snare Trap.

Winner: (21-7) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

Third Match: (13-17) Christopher Daniels & (29-21) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-4) TNT

Frankie Kazarian and Terrell Hughes will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Terrell with heavy bodyshots. Terrell goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Terrell reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian dives over Terrell. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Terrell. Kazarian with a Counter Hip Toss. Kazarian with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Double Wrist Lock. Kazarian kicks Terrell in the chest. Daniels clotheslines the back of Terrell’s neck. Kazarian with The Double Foot Stomp. Daniels slams Terrell’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daniels hammers down on the back of Terrell’s neck. Daniels whips Terrell across the ring. Terrell ducks under the chop from Daniels. Terrell avoids a dropkick from Daniels. Terrell tags in Terrence. Terrence clotheslines Daniels. Terrence with clubbing shoulder blocks. Terrence delivers a gut punch. Daniels kicks Terrence in the face. Daniels uses Kazarian’s feet as a weapon. Daniels tags in Kazarian.

Double Irish Whip. Daniels with a gut punch. Kazarian with a SomerSault NeckBreaker for a two count. Kazarian blasts Terrence with a knife edge chop. Kazarian with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kazarian tags in Daiels. Kazarian whips Terrence into the turnbuckles. Daniels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kazarian with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Daniels follows that with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Daniels with a knife edge chop. Daniels hammers down on the back of Terrence’s neck. Terrence reverses out of the irish whip from Daniels. Daniels ducks a clothesline from Terrence. Terrence Powerslams Daniels. Terrence tags in Terrell. Terrell with a straight right hand. Terrell with clubbing shoulder blocks. Terrell unloads two overhand chops. Terrell with a Big Biel Throw for a two count. Terrell applies a front face lock. Terrell tags in Terrence. Double Irish Whip. Terrence with a Corner Spear. Terrell with a Jumping Knee Strike. Double Japanese Arm-Drag for a two count. Terrence with The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Terrence tags in Terrell.

Terrence bodyslams Daniels. Assisted Death Valley Driver for a two count. Terrell tags in Terrence. Terrence with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Terrence with forearm shivers. Terrence goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Daniels counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Daniels hits The Exploder Suplex. Kazarian and Terrell are tagged in. Kazarian clotheslines Terrell. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Terrell reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick to Terrence. Kazarian follows that with a knee lift/lariat combination. Kazarian bodyslams Terrell. Kazarian with The SpringBoard Leg Drop. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Double Irish Whip. NeckBreaker/SitOut PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Terrell tags in Terrence. Haymaker Exchange. Kazarian goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Terrence holds onto the ropes. Terrence tags in Terrell. Flying Leg Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count. Terrell tags in Terrence. TNT gangs up on Kazarian. Terrell tees off on Daniels. Terrell shoves Kazarian into Daniels. TNT goes for The 3D, but Daniels counters with The STO. Daniels kicks Terrell in the chest. SCU connects with The BME to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-17) Christopher Daniels & (30-21) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (23-12) The Butcher & The Blade w/The Bunny vs. (0-5) M’Badu & (0-3) KC Navarro

Butcher and Blade attacks Badu and Navarro before the bell rings. Blade with clubbing blows to Navarro’s back. Blade stomps on Navarro’s back. Blade whips Navarro across the ring. Blade clotheslines Navarro. Blade wraps his jacket around Navarro’s neck. The referee is distracted by Bunny. Butcher tags himself in. Running Leg Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination. Butcher with a Pumphandle BackBreaker. Butcher drops Navarro with The Uranage Slam. Bunny attacks Navarro behind the referee’s back. Blade rolls Navarro back into the ring. Butcher slams Navarro’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Butcher tags in Blade. Double HeadButt. Blade is choking Navarro with his knee. Blade tags in Butcher. Avalanche Chokeslam for a two count. Butcher launches Navarro to the corner. Badu tags himself in. Butcher drives Badu back first into the turnbuckles. Butcher with a chop/forearm combination. Badu reverses out of the irish whip from Butcher. Badu with a Stinger Splash. Badu unloads a series of bodyshots. Badu levels Butcher with a Body Avalanche. Badu goes for a Bodyslam, but Butcher lands back on his feet. Butcher with The Big Boot. Butcher clotheslines Badu. Butcher tags in Blade. Butcher & Blade connects with their PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-12) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (28-17) Fenix vs. (0-15) Baron Black

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Fenix with a leg sweep. Rollup Exchange. Fenix reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Fenix with a shoulder block. Fenix grabs a side wrist lock. Fenix applies The Cobra Twist. Black goes for a Hip Toss, but Fenix lands back on his feet. Black ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Black rolls Fenix over for a two count. Fenix pops back on his feet. Black refuses to shake Fenix’s hand. Quick shoving contest. Black wants Fenix to shake his hand. Fenix obliges. Black slaps Fenix in the face. Black ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Chop Exchange. Black sends Fenix to the corner. Fenix kicks Black in the face. Fenix goes for a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick, but Black counters with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Black hits The Exploder Suplex for a one count. Fenix regroups on the outside. Black sends Fenix face first into the steel ring post. Black rolls Fenix back into the ring. Black repeatedly stomps on Fenix’s chest. Fenix is fighting from underneath.

Chop/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Black ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Black with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Black applies the single leg crab. Black transitions into a bow and arrow stretch. Fenix falls on top of Black for a two count. Fenix with a blistering chop. Fenix with a running forearm smash. Black reverses out the irish whip from Fenix. Black repeatedly whips Fenix into the turnbuckles. Atomic Drop/BackStabber Combination for a two count. Black toys around with Fenix. Black goes for a PowerBomb, but Fenix lands back on his feet. Fenix is lighting up Black’s chest. Black launches Fenix over the top rope. Fenix with a SpringBoard Side Kick. Fenix ducks a clothesline from Black. Fenix delivers The Rebound Hook Kick. Black denies The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Fenix applies The Muta Lock. Black grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Second Chop Exchange. Black ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Black with a Release German Suplex. Black PowerBombs Fenix for a two count. Black applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Fenix with the sunset flip for a two count. Fenix SuperKicks Black. Fenix connects with The Roll Through Cutter. Fenix plants Black with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-17) Fenix via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (5-5) Shanna vs. (3-18) Kilynn King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King backs Shanna into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Shanna cartwheels out of the irish whip from King. Shanna ducks a clothesline from King. Shanna with two deep arm-drags. Shanna ducks a clothesline from King. Shanna with a Running Hurricanrana. Shanna with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Shanna rocks King with a forearm smash. King reverses out of the irish whip from Shanna. Shanna sends King tumbling to the outside. King pulls Shanna out of the ring. Shanna slams King’s head on the ring apron. Shanna with a forearm smash. King delivers a gut punch. King with a forearm smash. King sends Shanna throat first into the top rope for a two count. King slams Shanna’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

King unloads two knife edge chops. King repeatedly stomps on Shanna’s chest. King hits The ShotGun Meteora for a two count. King applies The Dragon Sleeper. Shanna with two knee lifts. Shanna applies The Dragon Sleeper. King backs Shanna into the turnbuckles. Shanna side steps King into the turnbuckles. Shanna with a chop/forearm combination. Shanna with a running forearm smash. Shanna follows that with a Leaping Clothesline. Shanna hits The Stunner for a two count. King with forearm shivers. Shanna reverses out of the irish whip from King. King with The RoundHouse Kick. Shanna answers with a Leaping Palm Strike. Shanna kicks King in the back. Shanna gets King tied up in the tree of woe. Shanna with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Shanna with a Running Dropkick. Shanna connects with The Bridging Tiger Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-5) Shanna via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (15-11) Britt Baker w/Rebel vs. (0-0) Brooke Havok

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Baker sends Havok face first into the canvas. Baker talks smack to Havok. Havok shoves Baker. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Baker drop steps into a side headlock. Baker with a side headlock takeover. Havok reverses the hold. Havok with a side headlock takeover. Baker answers with the headscissors neck lock. Baker with a Rolling Vertical Suplex. Baker is playing mind games with Havok. Havok with a forearm smash. Havok slaps Baker in the face. Havok ducks under two clotheslines from Baker. Baker reverses out of the irish whip from Havok. Havok with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors Takeover. Havok with a basement dropkick. Baker pulls Havok off the middle turnbuckle. Baker repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Havok. Baker grapevines the legs of Havok. Baker delivers The Curb Stomp. Rebel gives Baker the dental glove. Baker makes Havok tap out to The Lock Jaw.

Winner: (16-11) Britt Baker via Submission

Eight Match: (5-2) Abadon vs. (0-2) Vertvixen

Abadon with clubbing blows to Vertvixen’s back. Abadon with a Corner Spear. Abadon follows that with clubbing shoulder blocks Abadon hits The ShotGun Meteora. Vertvixen decks Abaon with a JawBreaker. Abadon is pissed. Vertvixen with a forearm smash. Abadon answers with a spinning back fist. Abadon backs Vertvixen into the ropes. Abadon whips Vertvixen across the ring. Vertvixen with a running forearm smash. Abadon with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Abadon whips Vertvixen across the ring. Vertvixen goes for a sunset flip, but Abadon counters with a HeadButt. Abadon stomps on Vertvixen’s face. Abadon with clubbing blows to Vertvixen’s back. Vertvixen nails Abadon with The Pump Kick. Abadon hits The Exploder Suplex. Abadon drives the back of Vertvixen’s head into the canvas. Abadon ducks a clothesline from Vertvixen. Abadon connects with The Cemetery Drive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-2) Abadon via Pinfall

– Lee Johnson defeated Peter Avalon in the Inaugural AEW Walk Off. The judges were Brandi Rhodes, Aubrey Edwards, and Jerry Lynn.

Ninth Match: (20-16) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-16) Ryzin & (0-5) Mike Verna

Ortiz and Mike Verna will start things off. Verna applies a side headlock. Ortiz whips Verna across the ring. Verna runs into Ortiz. Ortiz with a single leg dropkick. Ortiz ducks a clothesline from Verna. Ortiz with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Ortiz with The Butterfly Suplex. Ortiz levels Verna with a Body Avalanche. Ortiz tags in Santana. Sanata with a leaping back elbow smash. Santana with a Vertical Suplex. Santana drops Verna with a knife edge chop. Santana kicks Verna in the back. Santana tags in Ortiz. Verna reverses out of the irish whip from Ortiz. Verna decks Santana with a back elbow smash. Ortiz rolls under the double sledge from Verna. Santana clotheslines Ryzin over the top rope. Santana and Ortiz connects with their Running NeckBreaker/Death Valley Driver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-16) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (6-3) Taynara Conti w/Anna Jay & Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (0-0) Davienne

Conti blocks a lariat from Davienne. Conti with a bodyscissors takedown. Conti applies The Bridging Full Nelson Lock. Davienne rolls Conti over for a two count. Conti with a monkey flip for a two count. Conti applies The Knee Bar. Davienne grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Davienne kicks the left knee of Conti. Davienne kicks the left knee of Conti. Davienne with The Sliding Lariat for a one count. Davienne poses for the crowd. Conti is pissed. Cotni blocks a boot from Davienne. Conti with a Knee Lift. Conti with a flurry of judo throws. Davienne regroups on the outside. Conti nails Davienne with The Pump Kick. Conti gets Davienne tied up in the ropes. Conti ducks a clothesline from Davienne. Conti with three clotheslines. Conti sends Davienne to the corner. Conti with a Pump Knee Strike. Davienne reverses out of the irish whip from Conti. Conti kicks Davienne in the jaw. Conti dives over Davienne. Conti delivers another Pump Kick. Conti makes Davienne tap out to The Arm-Trap Choke.

Winner: (7-3) Taynara Conti via Submission

Eleventh Match: (10-10) Preston Vance w/Alan Angels & Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (0-1) Ray Jaz

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance backs Jaz into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Jaz pie faces Vance. Vance drops Jaz with a shoulder tackle. Jaz drops down on the canvas. Jaz leapfrogs over Vance. Vance shoves Jaz. Vance with a SlingShot Wheelbarrow Suplex. Vance with a corner clothesline. Jaz reverses out of the irish whip from Vance. Vance dives over Jaz. Vance starts favoring his left knee. Jaz delivers the chop block. Jaz works on the left leg of Vance. Jaz hyperextends the left leg of Vance. Jaz has complete control of the match.

Vance is displaying his fighting spirit. Jaz hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jaz rolls Vance over for a two count. Jaz with a Seated Senton. Jaz slams the left knee of Vance on the canvas. Jaz wraps the left leg of Vance around the middle rope. Vance sends Jaz shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Forearm Exchange. Jaz uppercuts Vance. Vance nails Jaz with The Pump Kick. Jaz slips over Vance’s back. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance whips Jaz across the ring. Vance with a Back Body Drop. Jaz decks Vance with a back elbow smash. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance connects with The Ripcord Lariat to pickup the victory. After the match, -1 attacks Jaz and Brian Pillman Jr with a kendo stick.

Winner: (11-10) Preston Vance via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (7-11) Red Velvet vs. (0-2) Madi Wrenkowski

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrenkowski talks smack to Velvet. Strong lockup. Wrenkowski backs Velvet into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Wrenkowski drops Velvet with a shoulder tackle. Wrenkowski mocks Velvet. Velvet splits on the canvas. Velvet with a leg lariat. Velvet unloads a series of bodyshots. Velvet repeatedly stomps on Wrenkowski’s chest. Velvet is choking Wrenkowski with her boot. The referee admonishes Velvet. Wrenkowski with a Turnbuckle Flatliner for a one count. Wrenkowski with The BackBreaker for a two count. Rollup Exchange.

Wrenkowski and Velvet are trading back and forth shots. Wrenkowski sends Velvet to the corner. Wrenkowski levels Velvet with a Body Avalanche. Wrenkowski with a Running Crossbody Block. Wrenkowski kicks Velvet in the back. Velvet ducks a clothesline from Wrenkowski. Velvet with The Flatliner for a two count. Velvet with two clotheslines. Velvet rocks Wrenkowski with a forearm smash. Velvet kicks Wrenkowski in the gut. Velvet with The Spinning Heel Kick. Wrenkowski reverses out of the irish whip from Velvet. Velvet hits The Cazadora Bulldog. Velvet with The Stir It Up MoonSault for a two count. Velvet follows that with a Running Meteora. Velvet connects with The Running Boot to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-11) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (1-10) Danny Limelight vs. (0-9) Sean Maluta

Limelight sweeps out the legs of Maluta. Limelight whips Maluta across the ring. Limelight drops down on the canvas. Limelight leapfrogs over Maluta. Maluta denies the trip. Limelight rolls Maluta over for a two count. Maluta wants Limelight to shake his hand. Maluta kicks Limelight in the gut. Maluta unloads two knife edge chops. Maluta with a forearm smash. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Maluta. Maluta launches Limelight over the top rope. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Limelight with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Limelight follows that with The Corkscrew Tornillo. Limelight rolls Maluta back into the ring. Limelight connects with The PK to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-10) Danny Limelight via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (15-4) Ivelisse w/Diamante vs. (0-2) Jazmin Allure

Ivelisse with combo palm strikes. Ivelisse kicks the left knee of Allure. Ivelisse with a knife edge chop. Ivelisse whips Allure across the ring. Allure dropkicks the left knee of Ivelisse. Allure talks smack to Ivelisse. Ivelisse drives her shoulder into the midsection of Allure. Ivelisse with The Shoulder Capture Suplex for a two count. Ivelisse repeatedly slams the back of Allure’s head into the canvas. Ivelisse kicks Allure in the ribs. Diamante attacks Allure behind the referee’s back. Ivelisse is choking Allure with her boot. Ivelisse stomps on Allure’s back.

Ivelisse applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Allure with heavy bodyshots. Ivelisse punches Allure in the back. Ivelisse with a question mark kick for a two count. Ivelisse with The Bridging Vertical Suplex for a two count. Ivelisse applies a Reverse Full Nelson Lock. Allure decks Ivelisse with a JawBreaker. Allure with forearm shivers. Allure tees off on Ivelisse. Allure ducks a clothesline from Ivelisse. Allure with The Cazadora FaceBuster for a two count. Allure is throwing forearms at Ivelisse. Ivelisse with a knee lift. Ivelisse connects with The Windmill Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-4) Ivelisse via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (9-10) Will Hobbs w/Hook vs. (0-0) Jake St. Patrick

Patrick dropkicks Hobbs. Hobbs blocks a punch from Patrick. Patrick with a forearm smash. Hobbs whips Patrick across the ring. Hobbs drops Patrick with a shoulder tackle. Hobbs dumps Patrick out of the ring. Hook hits The Exploder Suplex on the floor. Hobbs rolls Patrick back into the ring. Hobbs talks smack to Patrick. Forearm Exchange. Hobbs connects with The SpineBuster. Hobbs levels Patrick with a Body Avalanche. Hobbs plants Patrick with The Town Business to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-10) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

