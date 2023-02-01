AEW Dark Results 1/31/23

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (3-7) AR Fox & (21-14) Top Flight vs. (1-3) The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The Wingmen attacks Top Flight and Fox before the bell rings. Top Flight sends Bononi tumbling to the floor. Bononi catches Fox in mid-air. Top Flight with Stereo Suicide Dives. Darius rolls Nemeth back into the ring. Nemeth launches Darius over the top rope. Dante tags himself in. Darius chops Nemeth. Dante with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Darius with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Dante follows that with a Slingshot Senton. Dante tags in Fox. Fox with a Slingshot Senton for a one count. Nemeth drives Fox back first into the turnbuckles. Avalon tags himself in. Avalon with two haymakers. Avalon chops Fox. Avalon slams Fox’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Avalon rakes the back of Fox. Avalon sends Fox to the corner. Fox dives over Avalon. Fox sweeps out the legs of Avalon. Fox with a Roll Through Corkscrew BrainBuster. Top Flight dropkicks Bononi. Fox with a dropkick of his own. Triple Dropkick. Fox punches Avalon in the back. Fox shoves Avalon into Nemeth. Bononi clotheslines Fox behind the referee’s back. Avalon is choking Fox with his knee. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Nemeth dropkicks Fox. Nemeth shakes his hips. Nemeth applies a front face lock. Bononi tags himself in. Bononi punches Fox in the back. Bononi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Fox lands back on his feet. Bononi with a forearm shot across the back of Fox. Bononi with a Fallaway Slam. Bononi tags in Avalon.

Fox with heavy bodyshots. Fox decks Avalon with a JawBreaker. Fox with a Rolling Death Valley Driver. Dante and Nemeth are tagged in. Dante with forearm shivers. Dante ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Dante knocks Bononi off the apron. Dante with a back elbow smash. Dante side steps Nemeth into the turnbuckles. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante kicks Bononi in the face. Dante with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Dante tags in Darius. Dante backflips over Nemeth. Darius with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante SuperKicks Nemeth. Darius with The Slingshot Flatliner for a two count. Darius with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Avalon SuperKicks Darius. Fox drops Avalon with The Big Boot. Bononi with a Body Block. The referee is losing control of this match. Fox with a Missile Dropkick. Nemeth tags in Avalon. Darius leapfrogs over Avalon. Darius with a Running Uppercut. Darius tags in Fox. Fox with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Fox follows that with a Double Dropkick. Fox connects with The Rocket Launcher Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-7) AR-Fox & (22-14) Top Flight via Pinfall

Second Match: (55-24) Red Velvet vs. (0-2) Sofia Castillo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Velvet with a deep arm-drag. Velvet applies a side headlock. Velvet with a side headlock takeover. Castillo answers with a headscissors escape. Velvet with a deep arm-drag. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Castillo ducks a clothesline from Velvet. Castillo with a waist lock takedown. Castillo pie faces Velvet. Castillo mocks Velvet. Velvet applies a waist lock. Castillo decks Velvet with a back elbow smash. Velvet with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Velvet with rapid fire bodyshots. Velvet with a single leg dropkick for a two count. Castillo with a Mule Kick. Castillo with a knee lift.

Castillo follows that with a Middle Rope Stunner for a one count. Castillo with clubbing blows to Velvet’s back. Castillo sends Velvet to the corner. Castillo with a running back elbow smash. Castillo with a knee lift. Castillo sends Velvet face first into the canvas for a two count. Velvet shoves Castillo. Castillo thrust kicks the left knee of Velvet. Castillo with a Running Boot for a two count. Castillo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Castillo applies the full nelson lock. Velvet uses her hips to escape the grip. Casillo with a Leg Lariat. Velvet dodges The Spinning Leg Lariat. Velvet hits The CodeBreaker. Velvet with a Running Meteora against the ropes. Velvet makes Castillo verbally submit to a Modified Short-Arm Scissors.

Winner: (56-24) Red Velvet via Submission

Third Match: (8-18) Zack Clayton vs. (0-1) Madman Fulton

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Clayton backs Fulton into the turnbuckles. Clayton with a straight right hand. Clayton uppercuts Fulton. Clayton slaps Fulton in the face. Fulton with two forearm smashes. Fulton kicks Clayton in the gut. Fulton tees off on Clayton. The referee admonishes Fulton. Clayton with a greco roman eye poke. Clayton with a running clothesline. Clayton ducks a clothesline from Fulton.

Clayton with a BackBreaker. Clayton poses for the crowd. Clayton with a Vertical Suplex. Clayton with a knee drop. Fulton answers with heavy bodyshots. Fulton uppercuts Clayton. Fulton Powerslams Clayton. Fulton goes for a PowerBomb, but Clayton lands back on his feet. Clayton tugs on Fulton’s dreadlocks. Clayton with Two BackBreakers over the knee. Clayton connects with The Arm Hooked BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-18) Zack Clayton via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (43-34) Brian Pillman Jr & (16-13) Brock Anderson w/Arn Anderson vs. (0-39) Dean Alexander & (0-12) Rosario Grillo

Brian Pillman Jr and Rosario Grillo will start things off. Pillman with a waist lock takedown. Pillman applies a front face lock. Pillman tags in Anderson. Anderson punches Grillo in the back. Anderson whips Grillo across the ring. Alexander tags himself in. Anderson with a gut punch. Anderson with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Anderson applies a side headlock. Anderson tags in Pillman. Following a snap mare takeover, Pillman with a Slingshot Double Foot Stomp. Pillman kicks Grillo in the back for a two count.

Pillman applies a front face lock. Grillo backs Pillman into the turnbuckles. Grillo kicks Pillman in the gut. Grillo with two back elbow smashes. Grillo tags in Alexander. Pillman sends Alexander crashing to the outside. Pillman kicks Alexander in the face. Pillman unloads two knife edge chops. Pillman tags in Anderson. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Anderson with a back elbow smash. Pillman SuperKicks Anderson. Pillman kicks Grillo off the ring apron. Anderson connects with The GourdBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (44-34) Brian Pillman Jr & (17-13) Brock Anderson via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (16-42) Skye Blue vs. (0-12) Renee Michelle

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Michelle drives her knee into the midsection of Blue. Michelle pulls Blue down to the mat. Blue with a back elbow smash. Blue kicks Michelle in the face. Blue side steps Michelle into the turnbuckles. Blue with a back bridge cover for a two count. Blue thrust kicks the midsection of Michelle. Michelle with a forearm smash. Michelle slams Blue’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Michelle with forearm shivers.

Michelle lands The MoonSault for a two count. Blue with heavy bodyshots. Blue peppers Michelle with forearms. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Blue thrust kicks the left knee of Michelle. Blue with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Standing Switch Exchange. Michelle with The Roll Through Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Michelle goes for a Bodyslam, but Blue lands back on her feet. Blue SuperKicks Michelle. Blue connects with The Sky Fall to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-42) Skye Blue via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0-0) Shane Taylor Promotions vs. (0-0) Mr. G & (0-2) Dante Casanova

JD Griffey and Mr. G will start things off. Griffey kicks Guevara in the gut. Guevara with a forearm smash. Griffey teep kicks Guevara. Griffey with rapid fire bodyshots in the corner. Taylor and Casanova are tagged in. Taylor ducks under two clotheslines from Casanova. Taylor HeadButts Casanova. Taylor talks smack to Casanova.

Taylor with a Uranage Slam. Taylor with The Big Splash. Casanova dropkicks Taylor. Casanova ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Casanova with The SpineBuster for a one count. Taylor blocks a boot from Casanova. Taylor rocks Casanova with a forearm smash. Taylor tags in Griffey. Griffey with a flying forearm smash. STP connects with their Package PileDriver/Jumping Knee Strike Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) Shane Taylor Promotions via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (11-7) Yuka Sakazaki vs. (0-5) Avery Breaux

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sakazaki applies a hammerlock. Sakazaki transitions into a hammerlock. Breaux grabs a side headlock. Snap Mare Exchange. Sakazaki with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sakazaki rolls Breaux over for a two count. Sakazaki with another quick rollup for a two count. Breaux regroups on the outside. Breaux drives her knee into the midsection of Sakazaki.

Breaux slams Sakazaki’s head on the ring apron. Breaux talks smack to Sakazaki. Sakazaki with a Rebound Kick. Sakazaki hammers down on the back of Breaux’s neck. Sakazaki with The Drive By for a two count. Breaux with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Breaux follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Sakazaki dodges The Pump Kick. Sakazaki with The Rolling Elbow. Sakazaki delivers The Merry Go Round. Sakazaki connects with The Magical Girl Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-7) Yuka Sakazaki via Pinfall

Eight Match: (4-10) Anthony Henry & JD Drake vs. (0-17) Adrian Alanis & (0-16) Liam Gray

JD Drake and Liam Gray will start things off. Gray runs Drake into Henry. Gray with The O’Connor Roll for a one count. Gray ducks a clothesline from Drake. Gray rolls Drake over for a one count. Gray tags in Alanis. Gray side steps Drake into the turnbuckles. Gray with a leaping back elbow smash. Alanis with a Corner Dropkick. Gray with a Diving Crossbody Block. Alanis goes into the lateral press for a one count.

Alanis and Gray gangs up on Drake. Drake reverses out of the irish whip from Alanis. Drake chops Gray. Drake levels Alanis with The Body Avalanche. Drake whips Gray into Alanis. Drake with a Back Body Drop. Drake with a Lariat/DDT Combination. Drake tags in Henry. Henry with The Helluva Kick. Drake with a Running Cannonball Strike. Henry connects with The Cross Legged BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-10) Anthony Henry & JD Drake via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (15-7) Konosuke Takeshita vs. (38-50) Angelico w/The SAP

Angelico taunts Takeshita after the bell rings. Angelico ducks a clothesline from Takeshita. Takeshita avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Takeshita with combo forearms. Angelico reverses out of the irish whip from Takeshita. Takeshita ducks under three clotheslines from Angelico. Serpentico trips Takeshita from the outside. The referee was distracted by Luther. Angelico with a running elbow smash. The SAP gangs up on Angelico on the outside. Luther rolls Takeshita back into the ring. Angelico goes for the cover for a one count. Angelico ties Takeshita up in a knot. Takeshita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Forearm/Jab Exchange. Takeshita skins the cat. Takeshita with an Inside Out Lariat. Angelico reverses out of the irish whip from Takeshita. Takeshita with a leaping clothesline. Angelico launches Takeshita over the top rope. Angelico scores the left jab. Takeshita chops Angelico. Takeshita drops Angelico with The Slingshot DDT for a two count. Angelico hammers down on the back of Takeshita’s neck. Takeshita goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb, but Angelico counters with the side headlock takedown for a two count. Takeshita with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count.

Takeshita upkicks Angelico towards the ropes. Takeshita hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Serpentico runs interferences. Angelico with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angelico with The Avalanche Bulldog. Angelico follows that with The La Magistral for a two count. Angelico toys around with Takeshita. Takeshita with a Jumping Knee Strike. Angelico fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Angelico goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takeshita lands back on his feet. Takeshita with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Luther nails Takeshita with The Pump Kick behind the referee’s back. Angelico with the jackknife hold for a two count. Luther yells at the referee. Takeshita with forearm shivers. Angelico kicks Takeshita in the back. Takeshita shoves Angelico into Luther. Takeshita with a Reverse Suplex. Takeshita drills Angelico with The BrainBuster for a two count. Takeshita blasts Serpentico off the ring apron. Takeshita connects with The V-Trigger to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-7) Konosuke Takeshita via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 345 of The Hoots Podcast