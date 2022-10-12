AEW Dark Results 10/11/22

Entertainment & Sports Arena

Washington, DC

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (56-16) Lance Archer vs. (0-0) Alec Odin

Odin poses for the crowd after the bell rings. Archer attacks Odin from behind. Archer with a forearm smash. Archer punches Odin in the back. Archer slams Odin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Archer whips Odin across the ring. Odin decks Archer with a back elbow smash. Odin ducks a clothesline from Archer. Odin with three uppercuts. Archer drops Odin with a Running Lariat. Archer uses the top rope to choke Odin. Archer with a running forearm across the back of Odin’s neck.

Archer slaps Odin in the chest. Odin is throwing haymakers at Archer. Archer with a reverse hammer throw into the turnbuckles. Odin denies The Chokeslam. Archer with a Full Nelson Slam. Archer applies a front face lock. Odin with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Odin plays to the crowd. Archer punches Odin in the back. Odin with three sharp elbow strikes. Archer with a Rising Knee Strike. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (57-16) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Second Match: (13-19) Jamie Hayter, (35-9) Serena Deeb, (39-21) Penelope Ford w/Kip Sabian vs. (0-1) Brittany Blake, (0-2) Jordan Blade, (0-5) Trish Adora In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Serena Deeb and Brittany Blake will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deeb backs Blake into the turnbuckles. Deeb with a series of overhand chops. Deeb slams Blake’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Deeb is lighting up Blake’s chest. Deeb with a short-arm clothesline. Deeb kicks Blake in the face. Deeb tosses Blake to the corner. Blake tags in Blade. Deeb talks smack to Blade. Deeb tags in Hayter. Hayter with a running shoulder tackle. Hayter whips Blade across the ring. Blade ducks a clothesline from Hayter. Hayter with another shoulder tackle. Hayter with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Hayter clears the ring. Hayter with a running elbow smash. Hayter tags in Ford.

Ford repeatedly stomps on Blade’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Blade reverses out of the irish whip from Ford. Blade goes for a Bodyslam, but Ford counters with a Sleeper Hold. Ford rakes the eyes of Blade. Blade tags in Adora. Ford matrix under a clothesline from Adora. Ford brings Adora to the corner. Ford uppercuts Adora. Ford with a Back Handspring Elbow. Ford starts biting Adora’s forehead. Simultaneous tag to Deeb. Ford with The Helluva Kick. Hayter with a running elbow smash Deeb catapults Adora throat first into the bottom rope. Deeb with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Blake SuperKicks Deeb. Hayter with The Uranage BackBreaker. Ford nails Blade with The Pump Kick. Deeb brings Adora down to the mat. Deeb makes Adora tap out to The Serenity Lock.

Winner: (14-19) Jamie Hayter, (36-9) Serena Deeb, (40-21) Penelope Ford via Submission

Third Match: (65-15) Hikaru Shida vs. (19-7) Marina Shafir w/Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shafir applies a courting hold. Shafir backs Shida into the turnbuckles. Shafir grabs an ankle pick. Shafir cartwheels around Shida. Shafir is playing mind games with Shida. Shida ducks a forearm from Shafir. Shida applies a wrist lock. Shafir reverses out of the irish whip from Shida. Shida with a Hurricanrana. Shida punches Shafir in the back. Shida with a running knee lift. Shida gets distracted by Rose. Shafir wraps her legs around Shida’s neck. Shafir brings Shida back into the ring. Shafir with a Judo Throw. Shafir kicks Shida in the gut. Shafir with two hip attacks. Shafir with a Release German Suplex. Shafir rams her knee across Shida’s face. Shafir tugs on Shida’s hair. Shida blocks The Belly to Back Suplex. Shida hammers down on the back of Shafir’s neck.

Shafir whips Shida across the ring. Shida runs into Shafir. Forearm Exchange. Shida with a running shoulder tackle. Shida transitions into a corner mount. Shida dumps Shafir out of the corner. Shida with a Missile Dropkick for a two count. Shafir SuperKicks Shida. Shida uses her feet to create separation. Shida slaps Shafir in the face. Shafir blocks a Jumping Knee Strike from Shida. Shida kicks Shafir in the gut. Shafir denies The Falcon Arrow. Shafir decks Shida with a back elbow smash. Shafir goes for Greedy, but Shida blocks it. Shafir applies The Rear Naked Choke. Shida with a Sliding Knee Strike to the back of Shafir’s head. Misfired Boots. Shida rocks Shafir with a forearm smash. Shida hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Shida connects with The Katana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (66-15) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (42-12) Brian Cage w/Prince Nana vs. (0-3) Papadon

Papadon ducks a clothesline from Cage. Papadon applies a waist lock. Cage decks Papadon with a back elbow smash. Cage sends Papadon to the corner. Cage with clubbing shoulder blocks. Chop Exchange. Cage with a forearm smash. Cage goes for a Bodyslam, but Papadon lands back on his feet. Papadon sends Cage chest first into the turnbuckles. Papadon with clubbing hamstring kicks. Papadon with a Mid-Kick. Cage reverses out of the irish whip from Papadon. Papadon ducks a clothesline from Cage. Papadon with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Papadon knocks Cage off the ring apron. Cage with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Papadon kicks Cage in the face. Cage catches Papadon in the face. Cage with a Rib Breaker. Cage hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count.

Cage is choking Papadon with his boot. Cage with a straight right hand. Cage poses for the crowd. Papadon kicks Cage in the gut. Papadon with two forearm smashes. Cage with a Jumping Knee Strike. Cage bodyslams Papadon. Cage with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Cage kicks Papadon in the face. Cage with the irish whip from Papadon. Papadon dives over Cage. Papadon dodges The Discus Lariat. Papadon delivers his combination offense. Papadon with three uppercuts. Papadon dropkicks the left knee of Cage. Papadon with combo kicks. Cage avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Papadon with a Turnbuckle Flatliner. Papadon with a Flying Uppercut. Papadon goes for a PowerBomb, but Cage counters with The Alabama Slam. Cage connects with The F5. Cage plants Papadon with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (43-12) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (9-4) Athena vs. (0-3) Gia Scott

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Athena applies a side headlock. Athena with a side headlock takeover. Scott whips Athena across the ring. Athena reapplies the side headlock. Scott goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Athena lands back on her feet. Athena with another side headlock takeover. Scott sends Athena chest first into the turnbuckles. Scott pulls Athena down to the mat. Scott drops Athena with a Flatliner for a one count. Scott whips Athena into the turnbuckles. Scott talks smack to Athena. Forearm Exchange.

Scott dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Athena rolls Scott over for a two count. Scott with The Sky High for a two count. Scott transitions into a ground and pound attack. Scott repeatedly kicks Athena in the back. Athena avoids The Mid-Kick. Athena with a forearm smash. Athena ducks a clothesline from Scott. Athena SuperKicks Scott. Athena with a Running Boot. Athena with a Modified Lung Blower. Scott regroups on the outside. Athena dropkicks Scott into the steel barricade. Athena rolls Scott back into the ring. Athena connects with The Eclipse to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-4) Athena via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (46-46) QT Marshall w/The Factory vs. (0-3) Action Andretti

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Marshall with a deep arm-drag. Marshall poses for the crowd. Strong lockup. Marshall applies a side headlock. Marshall with a side headlock takeover. Andretti whips Marshall across the ring. Marshall drops Andretti with a shoulder tackle. Andretti drops down on the canvas. Andretti leapfrogs over Marshall. Andretti ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Andretti with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Andretti with a SpringBoard Tornillo for a one count. Andretti unloads two knife edge chops. Marshall drives his knee into the midsection of Andretti. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall whips Andretti across the ring. Andretti kicks Marshall in the chest. Andretti dropkicks Marshall. Marshall with a Pop Up Forearm.

Marshall transitions into a ground and pound attack. Marshall taunts Andretti. Andretti with three knife edge chops. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Andretti. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Marshall toys around with Andretti. Andretti with heavy bodyshots. Andretti with forearm shivers. Marshall drives his knee into the midsection of Andretti. Marshall whips Andretti across the ring. Andretti with a flying forearm smash. Andretti clotheslines Marshall. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Andretti. Andretti dropkicks Marshall. Andretti pops back on his feet. Marshall denies The Olympic Slam. Andretti ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Andretti with a Spinning DDT. Andretti with a Running Shooting Star Press for a two count.

Short-Arm Reversal by Marshall. Marshall kicks Andretti in the gut. Marshall drops Andretti with The DDT. Marshall goes for The Diamond Cutter, but Andretti rolls him over for a two count. Andretti with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri for a two count. Andretti with a Hurricanrana over the top rope. Andretti follows that with The Arabian MoonSault. Andretti rolls Marshall back into the ring. Marshall avoids The 450 Splash. Andretti SuperKicks Marshall. Andretti with a Rolling Senton. Andretti hits The Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. Marshall clings onto the bottom rope. Marshall rocks Andretti with a forearm smash. The referee catches Marshall using the middle rope for leverage. Andretti with an Overhead Kick. Andretti backflips off the middle rope. Andretti with an Apron Enzuigiri. Andretti goes for a SpringBoard Forearm, but Marshall counters with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (47-46) QT Marshall via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (3-2) Dalton Castle & (3-2) The Boys vs. (0-5) Joe Keys, (0-1) Josh Fuller, (0-0) BK Klein In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Dalton Castle and Joe Keys will start things off. Keys side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Castle with a back elbow smash. Castle with a running forearm smash. Simultaneous tag to Brandon. Keys decks Brent with a back elbow smash. Keys kicks Brent in the face. Keys with a straight right hand. Double Drop Toe Hold. Assisted Splash. Brandon hooks the outside leg for a one count. Brandon with a forearm smash. Brandon tags in Brent. Double Irish Whip. Double Japanese Arm-Drag.

Keys with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Brent kicks Keys in the face. Brent knocks Fuller off the ring apron. Keys with an Inside Out Lariat. Keys with forearm shivers. Keys uppercuts Brent. Keys tags in Fuller. Brent denies The Overdrive. Brent with a diving clothesline. Brent tags in Castle. Castle clotheslines Fuller. Castle clears the ring. Castle with Two Exploder Suplex’s. Castle with a Stalling German Suplex to Klein. Suicide Dive Party. The Boys rolls Fuller back into the ring. Castle connects with The Bang-A-Rang to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-2) Dalton Castle & (4-2) The Boys via Pinfall

Eight Match: (25-19) Kip Sabian w/Penelope Ford vs. (11-40-2) Brandon Cutler

Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Side Headlock Exchange. Cutler whips Sabian across the ring. Sabian ducks a clothesline from Cutler. Sabian slides under Cutler’s legs. Sabian sends Cutler into the ropes. Sabian dropkicks Cutler. Sabian plays to the crowd. Cutler mocks Sabian. Sabian kicks Cutler in the gut. Sabian sends Cutler to the corner. Cutler dives over Sabian. Cutler side steps Sabian into the turnbuckles. Cutler is playing mind games with Sabian. Sabian blasts Cutler with The PK. Sabian rolls Cutler back into the ring.

Sabin with another PK for a two count. Sabian repeatedly stomps on Cutler’s chest. Sabian with a Running Senton Splash in the corner for a two count. Sabian goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cutler lands back on his feet. Airplane Spin Exchange. Sabian falls on top of Cutler for a two count. Cutler with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sabian kicks Cutler in the back of the head. Sabian grabs the box. Forearm Exchange. Cutler tees off on Sabian’s back. Sabian tries to attack Cutler with the cold spray. Sabian HeadButts Cutler. Sabian connects with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-19) Kip Sabian via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (21-4) Toni Storm vs. (35-36) Emi Sakura In An AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match

Sakura refuses to shake Storm’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sakura with a knee lift. Sakura rams Storm’s face across the top strand. Sakura with a hair biel throw. Sakura with a double leg takedown. Sakura applies The Paradise Lock. Sakura sits on top of Storm. Sakura slaps the backside of Storm. Storm kicks Sakura in the gut. Storm with a wrist lock takedown. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Storm mocks Sakura. Storm with a drop toe hold. Storm with a Twisting Suplex for a one count. Storm applies a side headlock. Sakura tugs on Storm’s hair. Sakura whips Storm across the ring. Storm drops Sakura with two shoulder tackles. Storm dropkicks Sakura. Storm with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Sakura responds with The Mongolian Chop.

Sakura drives Storm back first into the ring apron. Sakura with The Draping Double Underhook BackBreaker on the floor. Sakura is choking Storm with her boot. Sakura slams Storm’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Chop Exchange. Sakura reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Storm with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Sakura starts biting the left Achillies of Storm. Sakura applies The Romero Special. Storm and Sakura are trading back and forth shots. Sakura goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Storm counters with a Crossbody Block. Sakura with a thumb to the eye. Sakura repeatedly kicks Storm in the face.

Chop/Forearm Exchange. Sakura rakes the chest of Storm. Sakura with a Chop/Lariat Combination for a two count. Storm ducks under a chop from Sakura. Storm with a Release German Suplex. Storm with a Running Uppercut. Storm follows that with a Running Boot for a two count. Sakura drops Storm with The Twisting Flatliner. Storm hammers down on the back of Sakura’s neck. Sakura with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura lands The Vader Bomb for a two count. Sakura connects with The Double Underhook BackBreaker for a two count. Storm hits The Tornado DDT. Storm with a Running Hip Attack. Storm plants Sakura with Storm Zero to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-4) Toni Storm via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (62-35) Dante Martin & (45-34) Matt Sydal vs. (0-0) The Factory (Aaron Solow & Cole Karter) w/Nick Comoroto

Stereo Spinning Back Kicks. Assisted Corner Dropkick to Solow. Dante kicks Solow in the chest. Sydal with The Slice. Dante with an Apron MoonSault. Sydal follows that with The Standing Mariposa. Sydal applies a front face lock. Sydal tags in Dante. Following a snap mare takeover, Dante with a SomerSault Senton Splash for a one count. Dante applies a front face lock. Sydal tags himself in. Sydal kicks Karter in the gut. Sydal with clubbing hamstring kicks. Sydal grapevines the legs of Karter. Sydal applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sydal with a Double Foot Stomp. Sydal tags in Dante. Sydal catapults Karter into an Apron Enzuigiri from Dante. Dante with a Standing MoonSault for a two count. Dante tags in Sydal. Sydal with another Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Sydal applies a front face lock. Sydal with a Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Solow attacks Sydal behind the referee’s back. Karter tags in Solow.

Solow with rapid fire bodyshots. Solow with clubbing shoulder blocks. Solow is choking Sydal with his boot. Comoroto attacks Sydal behind the referee’s back. Solow applies a rear chin lock. Solow with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Solow applies a front face lock. Karter tags himself in. Karter punches Sydal in the back. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Sydal drives his elbow into the midsection of Karter. Karter dropkicks Sydal. Karter poses for the crowd. Karter sends Sydal face first into Solow’s boots. Solow drives Sydal back first into the ring apron. Solow rolls Sydal back into the ring. Solow with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Solow applies a rear chin lock. Sydal with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Solow responds with an Inside Out Lariat.

Solow is picking Sydal apart. Solow repeatedly slams Sydal’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow applies a front face lock. Sydal with a reverse hammer throw into Karter’s boots. Sydal with a Hurricanrana. Sydal tags in Dante. Dante dives over Solow. Dante knocks Karter off the apron. Dante showcases his speed and agility. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Dante lands The Suicide Dive. Dante with a shoulder block. Dante with a Shotgun Dropkick. Dante follows that with a Modified Uranage Slam for a two count. Dante dropkicks Karter. Dante gets distracted by Comoroto. Solow goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Karter with a Ripcord Elbow. Solow connects with The Windmill Kick for a two count. The referee has ejected Comoroto from the ringside area. Dante rolls Solow over for a two count. Karter PowerBombs Dante onto Solow’s knees. Karter with The Falcon Arrow. Solow goes for The Frog Splash, but Sydal counters with a flying forearm smash. Sydal delivers a Roundhouse Kick to Karter. Dante plants Solow with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (63-35) Dante Martin & (46-34) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

