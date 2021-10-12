AEW Dark Results 10/12/21

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (2-39) Shawn Dean vs. (0-1) Andrew Lockhart

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dean rolls Lockhart over for a one count. Dean whips Lockhart across the ring. Dean with a Hip Toss. Dean with a deep arm-drag. Dean dropkicks Lockhart to the floor. Lockhart denies The Suicide Dive. Lockhart with a Side Russian Leg Sweep into the turnbuckles. Following a snap mare takeover, Lockhart with the elbow drop for a one count.

Lockhart mocks Dean. Chop Exchange. Dean with two clotheslines. Lockhart reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Dean side steps Lockhart into the turnbuckles. Dean with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dean with a Back Body Drop. Dean plays to the crowd. Dean hits Lockhart with The Deal. Dean kicks Lockhart in the gut. Dean connects with The Double Knee BackBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-39) Shawn Dean via Pinfall

Second Match: (14-27) Kilynn King vs. (0-9) Ashley D’Amboise

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King applies a side headlock. King with a side headlock takeover. Amboise answers with the headscissors escape. King floats over into a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. King kicks Amboise in the gut. King with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Amboise drives her knee into the midsection of King. Amboise with forearm shivers. King turns Amboise over. King with a chop/forearm combination.

Amboise denies the irish whip. Amboise with a knee lift. Amboise with a SomerSault NeckBreaker for a two count. King reverses out of the irish whip from Amboise. King with a Spinning Back Kick. King nails Amboise The Pump Kick. King clotheslines Amboise. King whips Amboise into the turnbuckles. King with a lifting uppercut. King with clubbing elbow smashes. Following a snap mare takeover, King kicks Amboise in the back. Amboise denies The Chokeslam. Amboise goes for The Cazadora Bulldog, but King counters with The Kingdom Falls to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-27) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Third Match: (26-6) Wardlow vs. (0-3) Darian Bengston

Bengston rolls under a clothesline from Wardlow. Bengston repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Wardlow. Wardlow blocks a boot from Bengston. Bengston delivers his combination offense. Wardlow drives his knee into the midsection of Bengston. Bengston denies The PowerBomb. Bengston dodges The Big Boot.

Bengston thrust kicks the midsection of Wardlow. Wardlow denies The Running Headscissors Takeover. Wardlow drives Bengston back first into the turnbuckles. Wardlow with clubbing shoulder blocks. Wardlow with two uppercuts. Wardlow sends Bengston to the corner. Wardlow swats Bengston out of mid-air. Wardlow with Two PowerBombs. Wardlow connects with The F10 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-6) Wardlow via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (45-18) Evil Uno w/Colt Cabana vs. (0-2) Anthony Greene

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Greene applies a side headlock. Uno whips Greene across the ring. Greene runs into Uno. Uno drops Greene with a shoulder tackle. Greene drops down on the canvas. Uno with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Uno unloads two knife edge chops. Uno kicks Greene in the gut. Uno whips Greene across the ring. Greene ducks a clothesline from Uno. Greene with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Greene with a Running Chop. Greene follows that with The Counter Bulldog for a two count. Greene delivers his combination offense. Uno blocks a boot from Greene. Uno throws the right leg of Greene into the referee’s hands. Uno drops Greene with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Uno is lighting up Greene’s chest. Uno whips Greene into the turnbuckles. Uno hooks the outside leg for a two count. Uno somps on Greene’s hands. Uno with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Uno tugs on Greene’s hair. Uno is throwing haymakers at Greene. Greene with heavy bodyshots. Uno rocks Greene with a forearm smash. Uno whips Greene across the ring. Greene with a Running Crossbody Block. Greene ducks a clothesline from Uno. Greene with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Uno launches Greene over the top rope. Greene with a straight right hand. Greene with The Twisting Body Press for a two count. Greene follows that with a chop/haymaker combination. Greene whips Uno into the turnbuckles. Uno with a Running Boot. Uno with a NeckBreaker onto the knee for a two count. Greene with a double leg takedown. Greene rolls Uno over for a two count. Greene thrust kicks the midsection of Uno. Greene with a Modified Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Greene SuperKicks Uno. Uno has Greene perched on the top turnbuckle. Greene denies The SuperPlex. Greene with forearm shivers. Greene nails Uno with The Bell Clap. Uno avoids The Flying Crossbody Block. Uno with a Running Boot. Uno connects with Something Evil to pickup the victory.

Winner: (46-18) Evil Uno via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 278 of The Hoots Podcast