AEW Dark Results 10/18/22

Coca Cola Coliseum

Toronto, Canada

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (67-15) Hikaru Shida vs. (0-0) Vanessa Kraven

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kraven backs Shida into the turnbuckles. Forearm Exchange. Shida kicks Kraven in the gut. Kraven reverses out of the irish whip from Shida. Shida with a Hurricanrana. Shida with a forearm smash. Shida grabs a steel chair. Kraven catches Shida in mid-air. Kraven with The Samoan Drop into the ring apron. Kraven punches Shida in the back. Kraven is choking Shida with her boot. Kraven with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Kraven tugs on Shida’s hair.

Kraven applies a wrist lock. Kraven with two knife edge chops. Shida with forearm shivers. Kraven shoves Shida. Shida blocks a lariat for Kraven. Shida with two forearm smashes. Shida transitions into a corner mount. Shida with a Missile Dropkick for a two count. Kraven denies The Falcon Arrow. Kraven chops Shida. Shida fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Shida with a Ripcord Enzuigiri. Shida with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Shida hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Shida connects with The Katana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (68-15) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Second Match: (2-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Preston Vance) vs. (0-0) Jordano, (0-0) Shayne Hawk, (0-0) Tyler Tirva, (0-0) Zak Patterson In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Jose The Assistant joins the commentary team for this match. Alex Reynolds and Jordano will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reynolds backs Jordano into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Jordano with a forearm smash. Reynolds answers with four uppercuts. Reynolds whips Jordano across the ring. Reynolds drops Jordano with The Big Boot. Reynolds tags in Silver. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Basement Dropkick. Jordano tags in Hawk. Double Pancake for a two count. Silver tags in Vance. Vance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Vance sends Tirva chest first into the canvas. Vance tags in Uno. Uno stomps on Tirva’s fingers. Uno with a Vertical Suplex. Uno flexes his muscles. Uno takes a bow. Hawk rakes the eyes of Uno. A pier six brawl ensues the ring. Meeting Of The Minds. Quadruple Bodyslam from Dark Order. Uno stomps on the right hand of Hawk. Uno tags in Silver. Silver with clubbing mid-kicks. Hawk reverses out of the irish whip from Silver.

Tirva kicks Silver in the back. Silver knocks Tirva off the ring apron. Silver with forearm shivers. Hawk nails Silver with a throat thrust. Hawk tags in Jordano. Team Jordano repeatedly stomps on Silver’s chest. Patterson with a GutWrench Suplex for a one count. Patterson tags in Jordano. Jordano and Hawk clears the ring. Silver with a Double Vertical Suplex. Silver tags in Uno. Uno clotheslines Patterson. Uno kicks Tirva off the apron. Uno unloads a flurry of left jabs. Uno hits The Bionic Elbow. Uno ducks a clothesline from Jordano. Uno drops Jordano with The DDT. Uno blocks a boot from Hawk. Assisted NeckBreaker. Patterson sends Uno to the corner. Uno kicks Patterson in the face. Uno with a Running Boot. Uno with The Swanton Bomb. Tirav attacks Uno from behind. Vance with The Discus Lariat. Silver side steps Hawk into the turnbuckles. Dark Order delivers their combination offense. Uno connects with Something EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Third Match: (46-19) Eddie Kingston & (49-28) Ortiz vs. (0-0) Mo Jabari & (0-0) Jake O’Reilly

Ortiz and Mo Jabari will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ortiz brings Jabari down to the mat. Ortiz applies a wrist lock. Jabari ducks a clothesline from Ortiz. Jabari with a waist lock go-behind. Jabari applies a full nelson lock. Ortiz with a snap mare escape. Ortiz with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Ortiz with a gut punch. Ortiz follows that with a GutWrench Suplex. Jabara unloads a flurry of strikes in the corner. Ortiz with the irish whip. Ortiz clotheslines the back of Jabari’s neck. Ortiz with clubbing crossfaces in the corner. Ortiz rakes the back of Jabari. Ortiz applies a front face lock. Ortiz tags in Kingston. Jabari reverses out of the irish whip from Ortiz. Jabari denies The Sunset Flip. Kingston with a running sledge to the back of Jabari’s head.

Machine Gun Chops. Jabari with a Spinning Back Kick. Jabari with a Running Dropkick. Jabari tags in O’Reilly. O’Reilly clotheslines Kingston for a one count. O’Reilly uppercuts Kingston. Chop Exchange. Kingston tags in Ortiz. Kingston kicks Jabari off the ring apron. Kingston with a BackBreaker. Ortiz with a Flying Leg Drop for a two count. Kingston dumps Jabari out of the ring. Kingston whips Jabari into the turnbuckles. O’Reilly reverses out of the irish whip from Ortiz. O’Reilly with a Jumping Knee Strike. O’Reilly with a corner clothesline. Ortiz reverses out of the irish whip from O’Reilly. Ortiz with a Back Body Drop. Ortiz kicks O’Reilly in the gut. Ortiz connects with The Fisherman’s Buster to pickup the victory. After the match, Kingston makes O’Reilly tap out to The Stretch Plum. Ortiz is trying to calm down Kingston before the referee reverses the decision of this match.

Winner: (47-19) Eddie Kingston & (50-28) Ortiz via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (68-26-2) Orange Cassidy & (30-11) Best Friends vs. (0-0) Kobe Durst, (0-0) Steven Mainz, (0-0) Jessie V In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Trent Beretta and Kobe Durst will start things off. Beretta with a waist lock go-behind. Beretta drop steps into a side headlock. Beretta with a side headlock takeover. Durst whips Beretta across the ring. Beretta drops Durst with a shoulder tackle. Durst drops down on the canvas. Durst leapfrogs over Beretta. Beretta drops down on the canvas. Beretta leapfrogs over Durst. Beretta scores the elbow knockdown. Beretta tags in Taylor. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Durst tags in Mainz.

Taylor goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Mainz lands back on his feet. Mainz ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Mainz with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Taylor side steps Mainz into the turnbuckles. Taylor with a Uranage Slam. Taylor tags in Beretta. Assisted SpineBuster for a two count. Jessie rocks Taylor with a forearm smash. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Sole Food/Half & Half Suplex Combination to Jessie. Beretta tags in Cassidy. Cassidy connects with Three Orange Punches to pickup the victory.

Winner: (69-26-2) Orange Cassidy & (31-11) Best Friends via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (9-8) Ariya Daivari w/Sonny Kiss vs. (11-41-2) Brandon Cutler

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Daivari signals for the test of strength. Daivari starts putting the boots to Cutler. Daivari slams Cutler’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari sends Cutler to the corner. Cutler dives over Daivari. Cutler side steps Daivari into the turnbuckles. Cutler with Two Enzuigiri’s. Cutler with a Roll Through Splash for a two count. Cutler dances around the ring. Cutler with The Airplane Spin. Daivari rakes the eyes of Cutler. Daivari drives his knee into the midsection of Cutler. Daivari dumps Cutler out of the ring. Kiss delivers The Roundhouse Kick behind the referee’s back. Kiss rolls Cutler back into the ring. Daivari hooks the outside leg for a two count. Daivari repeatedly drives his knee into Cutler’s back.

Daivari with a hammer elbow to Cutler’s chest. Daivari applies a rear chin lock. Cutler with elbows into the midsection of Daivari. Daivari punches Cutler in the back. Daivari goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Cutler lands back on his feet. Cutler goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Daivari holds onto the ropes. Daivari SuperKicks Cutler. Daivari goes for The Persian Lion Splash, but Cutler ducks out of the way. Cutler with two diving shoulder tackles. Cutler bodyslams Daivari. Cutler with Three Elbow Drops for a two count. Cutler delivers another Airplane Spin for a two count. Cutler blinds Kiss with the cold spray. Daivari clocks Cutler with the cold spray bottle. Daivari connects with The Hammerlock Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-8) Ariya Daivari via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (7-15) Willow Nightingale vs. (0-0) Seleziya Sparx

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nightingale applies a side headlock. Sparx backs Nightingale into the ropes. Nightingale cartwheels out of a hammer throw from Sparx. Nightingale blocks a lariat from Sparx. Following a snap mare takeover, Nightingale with a Diving Crossbody Block for a two count. Nightingale applies a wrist lock. Nightingale with two short-arm clotheslines. Sparx drops Nightingale with The Sole Food. Sparx with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. Sparx is putting the boots to Nightingale. Nightingale with heavy bodyshots. Sparx drives her knee into the midsection of Nightingale. Sparx runs into Nightingale. Counter Fest.

Forearm Exchange. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Nightingale with a Running Hip Attack. Nightingale punches Sparx. Nightingale with The Big Boot. Sparx fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sparx with a forearm smash. Nightingale hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Sparx backs Nightingale into the turnbuckles. Sparx with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Sparx repeatedly kicks Nightingale in the face. Sparx slams Nightingale’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Sparx with a Running Boot. Sparx with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Sparx goes for The Alabama Slam, but Nightingale counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Nightingale with a Roundhouse Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Nightingale delivers The Pounce. Nightingale connects with The Doctor Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-15) Willow Nightingale via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (63-25) Dante Martin vs. (47-46) QT Marshall

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Marshall with a deep arm-drag. Marshall with a waist lock takedown. Marshall is getting flustered by the Toronto crowd. Strong lockup. Marshall with a side headlock takeover. Dante whips Marshall across the ring. Marshall drops Dante with a shoulder tackle. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante with three arm-drags. Dante leapfrogs over Marshall. Dante thrust kicks the midsection of Marshall. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Dante with a shoulder block. Dante with a Slingshot Hurricanrana. Marshall dumps Dante face first on the top rope. Marshall whips Dante across the ring. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown. Marshall mocks Dante. Marshall hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Dante with heavy bodyshots. Dante repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Marshall. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Marshall dropkicks Dante for a two count. Marshall applies a rear chin lock. Dante with heavy bodyshots. Dante with forearm shivers. Marshall drives his knee into the midsection of Dante. Marshall goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Dante scores two forearm knockdowns. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Dante side steps Marshall into the turnbuckles. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with a Shotgun Dropkick. Dante pops back on his feet.

Dante applies a waist lock. Marshall decks Dante with a back elbow smash. Dante backflips over Marshall. Dante with a Modified Uranage Slam for a two count. Dante chops Marshall. Short-Arm Reversal by Marshall. Marshall with a Pop Up Forearm. Marshall puts Dante on the top turnbuckle. Marshall with two haymakers. Dante denies The Avalanche Diamond Cutter. Dante with an Avalanche Headscissors Takeover. Dante with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Dante rolls Marshall back into the ring. Dante with a Fake Out SpringBoard Splash for a two count. Marshall nails Dante with a throat thrust. Marshall whips Dante across the ring. Dante ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Dante with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Marshall rocks Dante with a forearm smash. Marshall argues with the referee. Dante with a SomerSault Stunner. Marshall avoids The Nose Dive. Marshall goes for The Diamond Cutter, but Dante counters with the backslide cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: (64-25) Dante Martin via Pinfall

