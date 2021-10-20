AEW Dark Results 10/19/21

James L Knight Center

Miami, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (1-5) Jamie Hayter w/Britt Baker & Rebel vs. (0-0) Tiffany Nieves

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hayter backs Nieves into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Nieves with forearm shivers. Hayter drives her knee into the midsection of Nieves. Hayter tugs on Nieves hair. Hayter with a back heel trip. Hayter is raining down forearms. Hayter with a Vertical Suplex. Hayter repeatedly stomps on Nieves chest. Hayter connects with The Short-Arm Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-5) Jamie Hayter via Pinfall

Second Match: (15-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-20) Dean Alexander, (0-1) Diamond Sheik, (0-5) Alex Chamberlain In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Colten Gunn and Dean Alexander will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Alexander sends Colten to the corner. Strong lockup. Austin tags himself in. Austin trips Alexander from the outside. Elbow Drop Party. Alexander applies a wrist lock. Alexander tags in Chamberlain. Chamberlain applies an arm-bar. Austin backs Chamberlain into the turnbuckles. Austin with a gut punch. Chamberlain reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin dives over Chamberlain. Austin with a Belly to Back Suplex. Austin tags in Billy.

Double Irish Whip. Chamberlain kicks Billy in the chest. Chamberlain dumps Austin out of the ring. Chamberlain ducks a clothesline from Billy. Billy with The Tilt-A-Whirl Powerslam. Billy does the DX Crotch Chop. Billy goes into the lateral press for a two count. Sheik stomps on Billy’s back. Billy with a straight right hand. Chamberlain rolls Billy over for a one count. Billy clotheslines Chamberlain. Billy repeatedly stomps on Chamberlain’s chest. Billy knocks Sheik off the ring apron. Billy tags in Colten. Colten kicks Chamberlain in the gut. Colten connects with The Colt 45 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Third Match: (36-15) Thunder Rosa, (28-10) Kris Statlander, (32-18) Red Velvet vs. (46-17) Nyla Rose, (11-7) Emi Sakura, (29-16) Diamante w/Vickie Guerrero & Lulu Pencil In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Red Velvet and Diamante will start things off. Diamante scores the ankle pick. Velvet drops down on the canvas. Velvet sends Diamante into the ropes. Velvet with a leg lariat. Velvet slams Diamante’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Velvet with heavy bodyshots. Velvet tags in Statlander. Statlander with three deep arm-drags. Diamante tags in Rose. Statlander kicks the left knee of Rose. Statlander with a Sliding Dropkick for a one count. Statlander applies a side headlock. Rose with a Belly to Back Suplex. Rose drives Statlander back first into the turnbuckles. Rose with clubbing shoulder blocks. Rose tags in Diamante. Diamante with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Assisted Splash for a two count. Diamante with forearm shivers. Diamante goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Statlander counters with a bodyslam. Statlander tags in Rosa.

Rosa with two single leg dropkicks. Rosa goes for a bodyslam, but Diamante lands back on her feet. Diamante tags in Sakura. Rose tags herself in. Rosa ducks a clothesline from Rose. Rosa with a running back elbow smash. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa sweeps out the legs of Rose. Rosa with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa with The Shibata Dropkick. Rose drives Rosa back first into the turnbuckles. Rose tags in Sakura. Sakura unloads three knife edge chops. Rosa denies The Queen’s Gambit. Rosa is lighting up Sakura’s chest. Rosa with The Roundhouse Kick. Rosa tags in Velvet. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Sakura hits The Double Underhook FaceBuster for a two count. Diamante kicks Statlander in the gut. Diamante with The Code Red. Rosa with The Flying Missile Dropkick. Rose Chokeslams Rosa. Velvet responds with The Windmill Kick. Velvet kicks Sakura in the gut. Velvet connects with The Final Slice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-15) Thunder Rosa, (29-10) Kris Statlander, (33-18) Red Velvet via Pinfall

With the TBS Championship Tournament bracket being revealed this Friday on #AEWRampage, @MarkSterlingEsq and the undefeated @Jade_Cargill are confident the #JadeBrand will be represented and run through the competition. Tune in to #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/Xi2j1BtocT pic.twitter.com/9xWb1f2a7G — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2021

Fourth Match: (40-8) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-0) OT Fernandez

Eddie Kingston joins the commentary team for this match. Archer drags Fernandez to the ring during his entrance. Archer Chokeslams Fernandez. Fernandez ducks a clothesline from Archer. Fernandez delivers his combination offense. Fernandez with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Archer delivers The Pounce. Archer drops Fernandez with The Concrete Sledge. Archer hits The Black Hole Slam. Archer with three overhand chops. Archer puts Fernandez on the top turnbuckle. Fernandez kicks Archer in the face. Archer with a forearm smash in mid-air. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (41-8) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (54-26) Frankie Kazarian vs. (12-32) Aaron Solow w/The Factory

QT Marshall joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Solow applies a wrist lock. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Kazarian with a side headlock takeover. Solow answers with the headscissors escape. Kazarian with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kazarian with The La Magistral for a two count. Kazarian with another side headlock takeover. Solow whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian drops Solow with a shoulder tackle. Solow drops down on the canvas. Solow goes for The Hip Toss, but Kazarian counters with a fireman’s carry rollup for a two count. Kazarian uppercuts Solow. Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Kazarian whips Solow across the ring. Solow launches Kazarain over the top rope. Solow ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Kazarian with The Guillotine Leg Drop.

Kazarian talks smack to Comoroto. Comoroto rolls Kazarian off the ring apron behind the referee’s back. Solow with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Solow with clubbing blows to Kazarian’s back. Solow stands on Kazarian’s back. Solow drives Kazarian back first into the edge of the ring frame. Solow rolls Kazarian back into the ring. Solow unloads two knife edge chops. Solow whips Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Kazarian rolls Solow over for a two count. Kazarian is lighting up Solow’s chest. Solow ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Solow pulls Kazarian down to the mat. Solow with a Double Foot Stomp for a one count. Solow with two uppercuts.

Kazarian answers with the backslide cover for a two count. Kazarian with two chops. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian dives over Solow. Kazarian scores the forearm knockdown. Kazarian with a Spinning Heel Kick. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with The Flying Forearm Smash. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian follows that with a knee lift. Solow dodges The Discus Lariat. Solow with The Windmill Kick. Solow kicks Kazarian in the gut. Solow goes for The Pedigree, but Kazarian counters with a Back Body Drop. Kazarian connects with The SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. Kazarian gets distracted by Comoroto. Solow rolls Kazarian over for a two count. Kazarian shoves Solow into Comoroto. Kazarian makes Solow tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (55-26) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Sixth Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana, Alan Angels, Preston Vance) vs. (7-3) 2.0, (7-9) Daniel Garcia, (12-43) Serpentico In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Cabana gets distracted by Serpentico. 2.0 attacks Cabana from behind. Double Irish Whip. Cabana avoids the double clothesline. Cabana with The SpringBoard MoonSault. Lee tags in Garcia. Cabana with a double handed chop. Cabana tags in Angels. Angels kicks Garcia in the gut. Angels uppercuts Garcia. Garcia with a knife edge chop. Angels slides out of the irish whip from Garcia. Angels sends Garcia into the ropes. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels dropkicks Garcia. Angels ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Angels with The Burning Hammer. Angels with a Vertical Suplex on top of Serpentico. Angels pops back on his feet. Angels goes for a Bodyslam, but Garcia lands back on his feet. Garcia applies a waist lock. Garcia tags in Parker. Angels decks Garcia with a back elbow smash. Angels goes for a SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Parker pulls Garcia out of the way. Parker is raining down haymakers. Parker repeatedly stomps on Angels chest. Parker applies a front face lock. Parker with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Parker tags in Lee.

Lee stomps on the left shoulder of Angels. Lee talks smack to Angels. Lee with a knife edge chop. Lee whips Angels into the turnbuckle. Lee taunts Dark Order. Lee applies a front face lock. Lee tags in Garcia. Garcia kicks Angels in the gut. Garcia is putting the boots to Angels. Garcia tags in Parker. Serpentico tags himself in. Parker uses Serpentico’s head as a weapon. Serpentico tags in Lee. 2.0 and Garcia repeatedly stomps on Angels chest. Simultaneous tag to Parker. Angels side steps Parker into the turnbuckles. Angels dumps Lee out of the ring. Serpentico tags himself in. Serpentico punches Vance. Angels with The Standing Spanish Fly. Vance and Garcia are tagged in. Vance ducks a clothesline from Garcia. Vance knocks Lee off the ring apron. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance sends Garcia to the corner. Vance nails Garcia with The Pump Kick.

Vance ducks a clothesline from Parker. Vance with a Spinning PowerBomb. Vance goes for The SpineBuster, but Garcia lands back on his feet. Garcia kicks Vance in the gut. Grayson tags himself in. Assisted Crossbody Block. Grayson with The Slingshot Senton on the apron. Garcia responds with The Kitchen Sink. Garcia uppercuts Grayson. Grayson snap mares out of the sleeper hold from Garcia. Grayson ducks a clothesline from Garcia. Grayson with The Pop Up Powerslam for a two count. 2.0 uses the referee to their advantage. Simultaneous tag to Lee. Grayson decks Parker with a back elbow smash. Lee Spears Grayson for a two count. Lee tags in Parker. Serpentico continues to tag himself in. Grayson delivers The Double Pele Kick. Grayson tags in Angels. Angels ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Angels lands The Orihara MoonSault. Vance connects with The SpineBuster. Angels tags in Vance. Vance applies The Full Nelson Lock. Garcia breaks up the submission hold. Cabana breaks up the submission hold. Cabana unloads a flurry of right jabs. Vance rocks Garcia with a forearm smash. Vance with a Pump Kick. Cabana ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Cabana drops Garcia with The Bionic Elbow. Vance makes Serpentico pass out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Referee Stoppage

