AEW Dark Results 10/20/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team (Excalibur and TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (19-13) Shawn Spears w/Tully Blanchard vs. (11-12) Christopher Daniels

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Spears applies a wrist lock. Daniels with a drop toe hold. Side Headlock Exchange. Daniels whips Spears across the ring. Spears holds onto the ropes. Spears cartwheels around Daniels. Spears is playing mind games with Daniels. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Spears applies a side headlock. Spears drops Daniels with a shoulder tackle. Drop Down/Leapfrog Exchange. Daniels clotheslines Spears. Daniels mocks Spears. Daniels with an Exploder Suplex. Daniels with a forearm smash. Daniels whips Spears across the ring. Spears regroups on the outside. Daniels with a SlingShot Pescado. Daniels slams Spears head on the ring apron. Daniels unloads two knife edge chops. Spears whips Daniels into the steel barricade. Spears drops Daniels with a NeckBreaker on the floor. Spears rolls Daniels back into the ring. Spears with clubbing axe handle strikes. Spears stomps on the back of Daniels head. Spears pulls down his left knee pad. Spears goes for a knee drop, but Daniels ducks out of the way.

Daniels is throwing haymakers at Spears. Daniels with a blistering chop. Spears whips Daniels into the turnbuckles. Spears hits The Snap DDT. Spears poses for the crowd. Daniels negates The C4. Daniels with The FlatLiner. Daniels side steps Spears into the turnbuckles. Daniels with a flying forearm smash. Daniels with a running clothesline. Daniels kicks Spears in the chest. Daniels follows that with The STO. Short-Arm Reversal by Spears. Daniels rolls Spears over for a two count. Daniels clotheslines Spears over the top rope. Spears pulls Daniels off the apron. Daniels with a straight right hand. Daniels rolls Spears back into the ring. Daniels slams Spears head on the top rope. Daniels with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Daniels kicks Spears in the gut. Spears negates The Angels Wings. Daniels with a sunset flip for a two count. Daniels with a chop/forearm combination. Daniels sends Spears to the corner. Spears launches Daniels over the top rope. Daniels with a shoulder block. Spears catches Daniels in mid-air. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory. After the match, Spears plants Daniels with another C4. Tully Blanchard hands Spears the steel slug. Scorpio Sky storms into the ring to make the save. Spears lays out one of the stage hands with the loaded black glove.

Winner: (20-13) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Second Match: (9-3) Brandi Rhodes w/Dustin Rhodes vs. (0-11) Kilynn King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King applies a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. King with a drop toe hold. King grabs another hammerlock. Rhodes answers with headscissors escape. Side Headlock Takeover/HeadScissors Neck Lock Exchange. Rollup Exchange. King with a drop toe hold. King hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rhodes with a leg sweep for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Rhodes with two deep arm-drags. King applies an arm-bar. King whips Rhodes across the ring. King drops Rhodes with a shoulder tackle. Rhodes drops down on the canvas. Rhodes with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Rhodes with a running elbow smash. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Rhodes SuperKicks King for a two count. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from King. Rhodes hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Rhodes applies a front face lock. King with heavy bodyshots. King thrust kicks the midsection of Rhodes. Rhodes connects with The Shot Of Brandi to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-3) Brandi Rhodes via Pinfall

Third Match: (8-3) Ricky Starks vs. (0-4) David Ali

Starks is not impressed with Ali. Ali shoves Starks. Starks pie faces Ali. Ali tees off on Starks. Starks reverses out of the irish whip from Ali. Starks with a Spinning Bomb. Starks repeatedly stomps on Ali’s chest. Starks with a straight right hand. Starks drops Ali with a knife edge chop. Starks is choking Ali with his knee. The referee admonishes Starks. Starks rocks Ali with a forearm smash. Starks slams Ali’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Starks with a blistering chop. Starks with a forearm shot across the back of Ali. Ali is displaying his fighting spirit. Starks drives his knee into the midsection of Ali. Starks punches Ali in the back. Starks pats himself on the shoulder. Forearm Exchange. Ali delivers The Missile Dropkick. Ali pops back on his feet. Ali with a Running European Uppercut. Starks knocks Ali off the top turnbuckle. Starks with a Running Boot. Starks connects with The Roshambo to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-3) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (27-12) Scorpio Sky vs. (0-5) Fuego Del Sol

Ricky Starks joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sky backs Del Sol into the turnbuckles. Sky applies a wrist lock. Sky with a shoulder block. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sky applies a side headlock. Del Sol whips Sky across the ring. Sky drops Del Sol with a shoulder tackle. Del Sol pops back on his feet. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Sky with a drop toe hold. Sky applies a front face lock. Sky grabs a side wrist lock. Short-Arm Reversal by Del Sol. Del Sol with a Rising Headlock Takeover. Sky sends Del Sol into the ropes. Del Sol with a SpringBoard Dropkick for a two count. Del Sol with a Flying Forearm Smash. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Sky delivers a gut punch. Sky hits The Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Del Sol with heavy bodyshots. Sky answers with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count.

Del Sol with forearm shivers. Sky fires back with two uppercuts. Sky applies The Abdominal Stretch. Sky goes for a Hip Toss, but Del Sol blocks it. Del Sol with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Sky. Del Sol dropkicks Sky to the floor. Del Sol hits The Fosbury Flop. Del Sol is fired up. Del Sol rolls Sky back into the ring. Del Sol with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Del Sol rolls Sky over for a two count. Sky goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol connects with The Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Del Sol with forearm shivers. Del Sol ducks under two clotheslines from Sky. Sky with a knee lift. Sky goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Tip Up by Sky. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Del Sol goes for The Missile Dropkick, but Sky counters with a double leg takedown. Sky makes Del Sol tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock. After the match, Sky gets distracted by Shawn Spears entrance music.

Winner: (28-12) Scorpio Sky via Submission

Fifth Match: (22-13) Luchasaurus w/Jungle Boy vs. (0-5) Aaron Solow

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luchasaurus has the obvious size and strength advantage. Luchasaurus tells Solow to bring it. Solow ducks a clothesline from Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus blocks a flurry of strikes from Solow. Solow regroups in the corner. Solow with a running clothesline. Solow slaps Luchasaurus in the face. Luchasaurus responds with an open hand chop. Luchasaurus is mauling Solow in the corner. Luchasaurus with a Delayed Vertical Toss. Solow decks Luchasaurus with a back elbow smash. Solow ducks under two clotheslines from Luchasaurus. Solow with a Running Hurricanrana. Solow dropkicks Luchasaurus to the floor. Solow poses for the crowd. Luchasaurus denies The Suicide Dive.

Luchasaurus goes for The ChokeSlam, but Solow lands back on his feet. Solow nails Luchasaurus with The Pump Kick. Solow hits The Tornado DDT on the floor. Solow rolls Luchasaurus back into the ring. Luchasaurus pops back on his feet. Solow dives over Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus with a knee lift. Solow ducks a clothesline from Luchasaurus. Solow with a Windmill Kick. Solow with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Luchasaurus catches Solow in mid-air. Solow negates The ChokeSlam. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow SuperKicks Luchasaurus. Solow avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Solow with a Jumping Knee Strike. Luchasaurus with a running clothesline. Luchasaurus delivers The Tail Whip. Luchasaurus ChokeSlams Solow. Luchasaurus connects with The Standing MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-13) Luchasaurus via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (17-8) The Butcher & The Blade w/Eddie Kingston vs. (1-8) Brian Pillman Jr & (1-11) Griff Garrison

Blade and Garrison will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Blade rakes the eyes of Garrison. Blade backs Garrison into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Blade kicks Garrison in the gut. Blade is throwing haymakers at Garrison. Blade unloads two knife edge chops. Blade with a straight right hand. Blade with the irish whip. Garrison dives over Blade. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Blade. Garrison with a Rolling Elbow. Blade leapfrogs over Garrison. Blade with a Crossbody Block. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman drops Blade with a running shoulder tackle. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Pillman whips Blade across the ring. Blade with a knee lift. Blade tags in Butcher. Pillman ducks a clothesline from Butcher. Pillman SuperKicks Butcher. Butcher and Pillman are trading back and forth shots. Butcher with a Running Crossbody Block. Butcher HeadButts Pillman. Butcher slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Butcher tags in Blade. Blade slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Butcher stomps on Pillman’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Double Boot to the midsection of Pillman. Double HeadButt. Blade talks smacks to Pillman. Blade is mauling Pillman in the corner. Blade with a chop/haymaker combination. Blade slaps Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Blade puts his leg on the back of Pillman’s neck.

Blade rakes the eyes of Pillman. Butcher clotheslines Pillman behind the referee’s back. Blade with the lateral press for a one count. Blade stomps on Pillman’s back. Pillman is displaying his fighting spirit. Blade continues to rakes the eyes of Pillman. Blade kicks Pillman in the gut. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher drops Pillman with a knife edge chop. Butcher repeatedly drives his knee into Pillman’s back. Butcher with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Butcher with a forearm smash. Butcher follows that with a blistering chop. Butcher slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Butcher tags in Blade. Butcher stomps on Pillman’s chest. Pillman decks Blade with a JawBreaker. Pillman dropkicks Blade. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher stops Pillman in his tracks. Butcher with clubbing knee drops. Butcher punches Pillman in the back. Butcher repeatedly whips Pillman into the turnbuckles. Pillman creates distance with a Flying Crossbody Block. Blade and Garrison are tagged in. Garrison with two clotheslines. Garrison kicks the right shoulder of Blade. Garrisond rops Blade with The Big Boot. Blade side steps Garrison into the turnbuckles. Garrison with a running clothesline. Garrison hits The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Pillman kicks Butcher in the gut. Pillman is lighting up Butcher’s chest. Garrison with forearm shivers. Pillman drives Butcher face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Corner Clothesline/Stinger Splash Combination. Blade side steps Garrison into the turnbuckles. Butcher sends Pillman crashing to the outside. Blade with a running chop. Butcher and Blade connects with their NeckBreaker/PowerBomb Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-8) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (18-12) Pentagon Jr vs. (13-13) QT Marshall w/Dustin Rhodes

Cero Miedo. Pentagon with a Spinning Back Kick. Pentagon applies a side headlock. Marshall whips Pentagon across the ring. Marshall drops Pentagon with a shoulder tackle. Pentagon drops down on the canvas. Pentagon leapfrogs over Marshall. Pentagon kicks the left hamstring of Marshall. Marshall leapfrogs over Pentagon. Pentagon kicks Marshall in the ribs. Pentagon taunts Dustin Rhodes. Marshall side steps Pentagon into the turnbuckles. Marshall with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors Takeover. Pentagon regroups on the outside. Marshall goes for The Suicide Dive, but Pentagon counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Pentagon continues to kick the left hamstring of Marshall. Pentagon dumps Marshall out of the ring. Pentagon slaps Marshall in the chest.

Pentagon with a hamstring kick. Pentagon rolls Marshall back into the ring. Pentagon goes for The Flying Double Foot Stomp, but Marshall ducks out of the way. Marshall decks Pentagon with ab ack elbow smash. Marshall with a Flying European Uppercut. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall puts Pentagon on the top turnbuckle. Pentagon with a back door escape. Pentagon gets Marshall tied up in the tree of woe. Pentagon with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Marshal negates The Package PileDriver. Marshall ducks a clothesline from Pentagon. Marshall with a HandSpring Enzuigiri for a two count. Pentagon SuperKicks Marshall. Marshall responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Pentagon hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Pentagon backs Marshall into the ropes. Pentagon with an open hand chop. Eddie Kingston appears on the stage.

Marshall is displaying his fighting spirit. Pentagon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Pentagon is distracted by Rhodes. Pentagon punches Marshall in the back. Pentagon transitions into a corner mount. Pentagon goes for The Package PileDriver, but Marshall blocks it. Marshall ducks a clothesline from Pentagon. Double Clothesline. Both men are knocked down after a Double RoundHouse Kick. Marshall side steps Pentagon into the turnbuckles. Eddie Kingston says that he has a surprise for Marshall. Allie joins Eddie Kingston’s Family. Pentagon with a Flying Crossbody Block on the ramp way. Marshall launches Pentagon back into the ring. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall with a sunset flip for a two count. Marshall follows that with the backslide cover for a two count. Pentagon SuperKicks Marshall. Pentagon connects with The Pentagon Driver for a two count. Marshall negates The Sacrifice. Marshall with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Marshall hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Pentagon negates The Diamond Cutter. Pentagon thrust kicks the midsection of Marshall. Pentagon with The Canadian Destroyer. Pentagon plants Marshall with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-12) Pentagon Jr via Pinfall

Eight Match: (21-20-1) Jungle Boy w/Luchasaurus vs. (0-0) KTB

Jungle Boy slips over KTB’s back. Jungle Boy slides under KTB. Jungle Boy with a ShotGun Dropkick. KTB puts Jungle Boy on the top turnbuckle. Jungle Boy kicks KTB in the face. Jungle Boy with a Flying Hurricanrana. KTB avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Jungle Boy with a RoundHouse Kick. KTB yanks Jungle Boy off the top turnbuckle. KTB with a diving back elbow smash. KTB with a roll through shoulder block. Following a snap mare takeover, KTB with a knife edge chop. KTB with a Senton Splash for a two count. KTB talks smack to Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy unloads three chops. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from KTB. Jungle Boy rolls KTB over for a two count. Jungle Boy with a Mid-Kick. Jungle Boy kicks the left hamstring of KTB. Jungle Boy with a forearm smash. Jungle Boy with a Spinning Back Kick. KTB blocks a boot from Jungle Boy. KTB drops Jungle Boy with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. KTB hits The Roll Through Wasteland for a two count. Jungle Boy with heavy bodyshots. Jungle Boy with forearm shivers. KTB tugs on Jungle Boy’s hair.

KTB with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Short-Arm Reversal by Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy with a forearm smash. KTB with an Inverted Atomic Drop/Splash Combination for a two count. KTB goes for a PowerBomb, but Jungle Boy lands back on his feet. Jungle Boy with a knee lift. Jungle Boy decks KTB with a back elbow smash. Jungle Boy with a forearm smash. Jungle Boy with a Running European Uppercut. KTB reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy with The Rebound Lariat. Jungle Boy blocks a boot from KTB. Jungle Boy with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip of his own. Jungle Boy lands The Suicide Dive. Jungle Boy rolls KTB back into the ring. Jungle Boy with a shoulder block. Jungle Boy hits The SlingShot Spinning DDT for a two count. KTB launches Jungle Boy over the top rope. Jungle Boy with an Apron Enzuigiri. KTB punches Jungle Boy in the back. KTB with a massive knee lift for a two count. KTB goes for The MoonSault, but Jungle Boy ducks out of the way. KTB dodges The SuperKick. Jungle Boy with a Sliding Forearm Smash. Jungle Boy connects with The Diving Knee Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-20-1) Jungle Boy via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (7-4) Diamante & (5-3) Ivelisse vs. (0-6) Kenzie Paige & (0-8) Skyler Moore

Diamante and Ivelisse attacks Paige and Moore before the bell rings. Paige and Moore with Stereo Forearm Shivers. Stereo Short-Arm Reversal by Diamante and Ivelisse. Diamante kicks Moore in the gut. Ivelisse with a Spinning Back Kick. Ivelisse throws Paige into Moore. Ivelisse sends Moore shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ivelisse levels Moore with a Body Avalanche. Ivelisse drops Moore with The FlatLiner. Diamante with The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Diamante transitions into a ground and pound attack. Diamante drives Moore back first into the turnbuckles. Diamante with clubbing shoulder blocks. Moore rolls Diamante over for a two count. Diamante uppercuts Moore. Diamante kicks Moore in the gut. Diamante tags in Ivelisse. Ivelisse kicks Moore in the gut. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Ivelisse applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch.

Moore with heavy bodyshots. Ivelisse punches Moore in the back. Ivelisse with a knife edge chop. Ivelisse tags in Diamante. Diamante delivers a gut punch. Diamante is raining down haymakers. Diamante applies a rear chin lock. Moore is displaying her fighting spirit. Diamante drives her knee into the midsection of Moore. Diamante with the irish whip. Moore side steps Diamante into the turnbuckles. Moore with an Apron Enzuigiri. Moore kicks Diamante in the face. Moore with a Flying Crossbody Block. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Ivelisse and Paige are tagged in. Paige with two running clotheslines. Paige with a flying pace plants. Ivelisse reverses out of the irish whip from Paige. Ivelisse blocks a boot from Paige. Paige with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Paige drops Ivelisse with The Running Neck Snap for a two count. Diamante with a running knee lift to Moore. Ivelisse punches Paige in the back. Double Belly to Back Suplex. Dimamate with The Cazadora Bulldog. Ivelisse connects with The Recoil to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-4) Diamante & (6-3) Ivelisse via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (12-7) Colt Cabana vs. (0-1) BSHP King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cabana applies a side headlock. King whips Cabana across the ring. Cabana drops King with a shoulder tackle. King drops down on the canvas. King goes for a leapfrog, but Cabana holds onto the ropes. Cabana starts running around the ring. Cabana rolls King over for a two count. King regroups in the corner. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Cabana with an arm-drag takeover. Cabana grapples around King. Cabana applies a wrist lock. Cabana with another arm-drag takeover. Alex Reynolds and John Silver yells at Cabana. King applies a waist lock. King whips Cabana across the ring. King drops down on the canvas. King goes for a dropkick, but Cabana holds onto the ropes. King with a deep arm-drag. Cabana regroups on the outside.

Cabana tells Reynolds and Silver to leave. Test Of Strength. King has the leverage the advantage. Cabana breaks the grip. Cabana brings King down to the mat. Cabana with clubbing elbow smashes. Cabana works on the left leg of King. Cabana unloads two knife edge chops. Cabana slams King’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cabana applies a wrist lock. Forearm Exchange. Cabana launches King over the top rope. Cabana with a high elbow smash. Cabana prepares for The Chicago Skyline. Cabana is distracted by Reynolds and Silver. King with clubbing blows to Cabana’s back. King sends Cabana crashing into the canvas. King goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Cabana gets his knees up in the air. Cabana hitd The Flying Apple. Cabana connects with The Superman to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-7) Colt Cabana via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (4-10) Alan Angels w/The Dark Order vs. (0-0) Adam Priest

Angels starts things off with a ShotGun Dropkick. Angels with a forearm smash. Angels repeatedly stomps on Priest’s chest. Angels whips Priest across the ring. Angels scores the elbow knockdown. Angels kicks Priest in the gut. Priest repeatedly stomps on Angels chest. Priest with a knife edge chop. Priest with the irish whip. Angels dives over Priest. Angels sends Priest chest first into the turnbuckles. Angels with a Running Lariat. Angels kicks out the legs of Priest. Priest delivers a gut punch. Priest punches Angels in the back. Priest uppercuts Angels. Priest ducks a clothesline from Angels.

Priest goes for a German Suplex, but Angels counters with a deep arm-drag. Priest blocks a boot from Angels. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Angels lands The MoonSault for a two count. Angels transitions into a ground and pound attack. Angels with the irish whip. Priest decks Angels with a back elbow smash. Priest kicks Angels in the face. Priest with two clotheslines. Priest ducks a clothesline from Angels. Priest hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Priest applies a waist lock. Angels with a sharp elbow strike. Angels thrust kicks the midsection of Priest. Angels with a RoundHouse Kick. Angels with The Twisting Fisherman’s Buster. Angels connects with The Wing Snapper to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alan Angels via Pinfall

.@FrankieKazarian has made it clear on what he has his sights on.

Watch #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/CjvNuT9NBE pic.twitter.com/KwA5jmT4zj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 21, 2020

Twelfth Match: (23-18) Frankie Kazarian vs. (7-13) Jack Evans w/Angelico

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian with a fireman’s carry takeover. Wrist Lock Exchange. Evans brings Kazarian down to the mat. Evans applies a front face lock. Evans transitions into a side wrist lock. Kazarian grabs a side headlock. Evans whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian drops Evans with a shoulder tackle. Kazarian rolls Evans over for a two count. Kazarian with a Hip Toss. Kazarian with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Kazarian grabs a side wrist lock. Evans with a HeadScissors Takeover. Evans kicks Kazarian in the gut. Evans with a forearm smash. Kazarian reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Kazarian with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian applies another arm-bar. Kazarian whips Evans across the ring. Evans holds onto the ropes. Evans kicks Kazarian in the chest. Evans with a shoulder block. Evans slips over Kazarian’s back. Angelico punches Kazarian behind the referee’s back. Evans with a Windmill Kick for a one count. Evans with a straight right hand. Evans follows that with a mid-kick. Evans whips Kazarian across the ring. Evans with a Flying Mid-Kick for a two count.

Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Evans ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Evans applies a waist lock. Kazarian with two sharp elbow strikes. Evans with a Northern Lights Suplex. Evans with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Evans dumps Kazarian out of the ring. Angelico stomps on Kazarian’s chest. Angelico rolls Kazarian back into the ring. Evans goes into the cover, but he doesn’t have Kazarian in the proper pinning position. Evans with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Evans pulls Kazarian down to the mat for a two count. Evans slams Kazarian’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans pplies a wrist lock. Evans whips Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Kazarian with a sunset flip for a two count. Kazarian with the rolling crucifix for a two count. Kazarian avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Kazarian with a running elbow smash. Kazarian with a single leg dropkick. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a Flying Forearm Smash.

Kazarian is distracted by Angelico. Kazarian hits The Guillotine Leg Drop. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Kazarian follows that with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Kazarian bodyslams Evans. Kazarian with The SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. Angelico continues to run interference. Evans drops Kazarian with The Spin Kick for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Kazarian. Kazarian goes for The Reverse DDT, but Evans counters with a high knee strike. Evans sweeps out the legs of Kazarian. Evans with The Standing Corkscrew MoonSault for a two count. Evans slams Kazarian’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans thrust kicks the midsection of Kazarian. Evans with a HandSpring Back Elbow Smash. Kazarian reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Evans kicks Kazarian in the face. Kazarian negates The MoonSault Press. Kazarian connects with The Reverse DDT to pickup the victory. After the match, Angelico attacks Kazarian from behind. Angelico applies The Ankle Lock. The Hybrid 2 gangs up on Kazarian. Christopher Daniels storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (24-18) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (1-0) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Preston Vance) vs. (0-4) Baron Black, (0-4) D3, and (0-0) Louie Valle In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Alex Reynolds and Louie Valle will start things off. Valle refuses to join Dark Order. Reynolds drops Valle with a haymaker. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Valle turns Reynolds over. Valle with rapid fire haymakers. Reynolds reverses out of the irish whip from Valle. Valle decks Reynolds with a back elbow smash. Valle delivers The Missile Dropkick. Valle tags in Black. Reynolds clotheslines Black. Reynolds drags Black to the corner. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver stomps on Black’s chest. Silver with a Mid-Kick. Black with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Silver ducks a clothesline from Black. Silver with a Running European Uppercut. Black tags in D3. D3 runs into Silver. Silver goes for a Bodyslam, but D3 lands back on his feet. Following a snap mare takeover, D3 rolls Silver over for a one count. Silver dumps D3 chest first into the canvas. Silver tags in Vance.

Short-Arm Reversal by D3. D3 with a Step Up Enzuigiri. D3 ducks a clothesline from Vance. D3 goes for a Hurricanrana, but Vance counters with The PowerBomb. Vance with a Fallaway Slam. Simultaneous tag to Silver. Double Irish Whip. Double Inside Out Slam. Silver tags in Vance. Vance with a Delayed Vertical Suplex. Vance slams D3’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vance tags in Silver. Silver drives D3 face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Silver with a Big Biel Throw. Silver poses for the crowd. D3 decks Silver with a back elbow smash. Silver goes for The Military Press, but D3 lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Silver goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but D3 lands back on his feet. D3 tags in Valle. Valle ducks a clothesline from Silver. Valle dropkicks Dark Order. Valle with clubbing lariats. Valle ducks a clothesline from Silver. Valle with a Running Crossbody Block. Vance catches Valle in mid-air. Running Knee/German Suplex Combination. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Simultaneous tag to Vance. Valle decks Reynolds with a back elbow smash. Valle kicks Vance in the face. Dark Order connects with The Drinking Bird to pickup the face.

Winner: (2-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (7-2) Wardlow vs. (0-0) Vinny Pacifico

Wardlow shrugs off The ShotGun Dropkick. Pacifico goes for a single leg takedown, but Wardlow counters with a GutWrench PowerBomb. Wardlow puts Pacifico on the top turnbuckle. Wardlow knocks Dean out with a High Knee Lift. After the match, Wardlow plants Pacifico with The F10.

Winner: (8-2) Wardlow via Knockout

Fifteenth Match: (2-1) Matt Sydal vs. (0-19) Shawn Dean

Sydal is playing mind games with Dean. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sydal backs Dean into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockip. Sydal drop steps into a side headlock. Sydal with a side headlock takeover. Sydal applies the headscissors neck lock. Sydal grabs a side wrist lock. Sydal with an arm-bar takedown. Sydal applies a key lock. Dean answers with the headscissors escape. Sydal with a deep arm-drag. Sydal applies a front face lock. Sydal grabs a side headlock. Dean whips Sydal across the ring. Dean with a deep arm-drag. Dean with a Japanese Arm-Drag. Dean follows that with a side headlock takeover. Sydal applies another headscissors neck lock. Dean pops back on his feet. Dean dropkicks Sydal. Dean mocks Sydal. Sydal reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Dean decks Sydal with a back elbow smash. Sydal with a spinning leg lariat. Sydal kicks Dean in the back. Sydal with a knife edge chop. Sydal whips Dean across the ring.

Dean goes for a sunset flip, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal works on the left leg of Dean. Dean with heavy bodyshots. Sydal sweeps out the legs of Dean. Sydal hits The Standing Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Sydal stomps on the left knee of Dean. Sydal with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Sydal kicks Dean in the ribs. Dean is displaying his fighting spirit. Dean with forearm shivers. Dean uppercuts Sydal. Dean whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal with the sunset flip for a two count. Sydal applies The Omplata. Sydal with a blistering chop. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Dean. Dean reverses out of the irish whip from Sydal. Dean with a Corner Dropkick. Dean with The Tiger Driver for a one count. Dean goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sydal counters with a HeadScissors Takeover. Sydal with a Jumping Knee Strike for a two count. Sydal applies The Cobra Clutch. Dean with clubbing elbow smashes. Standing Switch Exchange. Sydal with a RoundHouse Kick. Sydal connects with The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sydal makes Dean tap out to The Cobra Clutch.

Winner: (3-1) Matt Sydal via Submission

Sixteenth Match: (23-12) Fenix w/Eddie Kingston vs. (11-16) Sonny Kiss w/Joey Janela

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Test Of Strength. Fenix stomps on the left foot of Kiss. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Kiss with a leg sweep for a one count. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Kiss with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Kiss with a Hurricanrana. Fenix denies The HandSpring Back Elbow Smash. Fenix launches Kiss over the top rope. Kiss with a RoundHouse Kick. Kiss goes for a SpringBoard Clothesline, but Fenix ducks out of the way. Kiss goes for a PowerBomb, but Fenix lands back on his feet. Fenix with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Fenix with a single leg dropkick. Fenix poses for the crowd. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Kiss with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Kiss with The Drop Sault. Fenix kicks Kiss in the face. Fenix slaps Kiss in the chest. Fenix drives Kiss shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Fenix wraps the left shoulder of Kiss around the top rope. The referee admonishes Fenix.

Fenix applies an arm-bar. Fenix with the rolling crucifix for a two count. Fenix with a pinning predicament for a two count. Fenix ties Kiss up in a knot. Fenix applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Fenix delivers a gut punch. Kiss fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kiss with a forearm smash. Kiss avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Kiss with The Rolling Elbow. Kiss matrix under a clothesline from Fenix. Fenix applies the bow and arrow stretch. Fenix fish hooks Kiss. Fenix kicks the left shoulder of Kiss. Kiss decks Fenix with a back elbow smash. Kiss kicks Fenix in the face. Kiss goes for The Flying Split, but Fenix ducks out of the way. Fenix with a RoundHouse Kick. Fenix mocks Kiss. Fenix SuperKicks Kiss for a two count. Fenix goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Kiss drops Fenix with a Spinning Elbow Strike. Kiss with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kiss rocks Fenix with a forearm smash. Kiss delivers The X’S and O’s. Kiss connects with The Flying Split for a two count. Fenix with a shoulder block. Fenix slips over Kiss back. Kiss rolls Fenix over for a two count. Kiss nails Fenix with The Pump Kick. Kiss with The Spike DDT. Fenix responds with a Roll Through Palm Strike. Fenix connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-12) Fenix via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 227 of The Hoots Podcast