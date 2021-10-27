AEW Dark Results 10/26/21

First Match: (2-2) Bobby Fish vs. (0-2) Invictus Khash

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fish drives his knee into the midsection of Khash. Khash uppercuts Fish. Fish ducks a clothesline from Khash. Fish with a forearm smash. Fish kicks the left knee of Khash. Fish drops Khash with The Mid-Kick. Fish with a Running Knee Strike. Fish tees off on Khash in the corner.

Fish with clubbing hamstring kicks. Fish with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Fish follows that with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Khash blocks a boot from Fish. Fish slaps Khash in the face. Khash rocks Fish with a forearm smash. Fish with a Leaping Knee Fish. Fish with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Fish hits The Exploder Suplex into the ropes. Fish connects with The Roundhouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-2) Bobby Fish via Pinfall

Second Match: (17-9) Riho vs. (0-2) Xtina Kay

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Riho whips Kay across the ring. Kay drops Riho with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Riho dropkicks Kay. Riho grapevines the legs of Kay. Riho with clubbing knee drops. Kay pulls Riho down to the mat. Kay slams Riho’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kay with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kay with Two Bodyslams for a two count. Kay applies a rear chin lock. Riho with elbows into the midsection of Kay. Kay throws Riho into the canvas. Kay kicks Riho in the gut.

Kay with two shoulder blocks. Kay continues to back flip. Riho with forearm shivers. Kay with a toe kick. Kay whips Riho across the ring. Riho cartwheels around Kay. Riho dropkicks Kay. Kay catches Riho in mid-air. Kay goes for The Powerslam, but Riho lands back on her feet. Riho with a Rising Knee Strike. Riho with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Kay denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Riho with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Kay avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kay hits The SpineBuster. Kay goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Riho gets her knees up in the air. Riho connects with The Running Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-9) Riho via Pinfall

Third Match: (33-10) Eddie Kingston vs. (18-41) Jack Evans

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kingston avoids The Spinning Back Kick. Evans dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Evans drops Kingston with The Windmill Kick. Evans with a Cartwheel Back Elbow Smash. Evans with a SpringBoard Leg Lariat for a one count. Evans argues with the referee. Evans stomps on Kingston’s back and chest. Kingston with a knife edge chop. Evans hammers down on the back of Kingston’s neck. Evans with The Mid-Kick. Evans applies a wrist lock. Kingston reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Evans delivers his combination offense. Evans whips Kingston across the ring. Evans with a Spinning Heel Kick.

Evans with The Standing Sky Twister Press for a two count. Evans kicks Kingston in the face. Kingston catches Evans in mid-air. Kingston with The Exploder Suplex. Kingston unloads three knife edge chops. Kingston applies a wrist lock. Kingston drives his knee into the midsection of Evans. Kingston drops Evans with The DDT for a two count. Kingston goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans with another Spinning Heel Kick. Evans hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Evans is displaying his frustration. Evans punches Kingston in the back. Kingston nails Evans with The Spinning Back Fist. Kingston connects with The Back Drop Driver. Kingston makes Evans tap out to The Stretch Plum.

Winner: (34-10) Eddie Kingston via Submission

Fourth Match: (24-17) Dante Martin w/Lio Rush vs. (0-4) JDX

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dante applies a side headlock. Dante with an arm-bar takedown. JDX backs Dante into the ropes. JDX flexes his muscles. Test Of Strength. Dante grabs a side headlock. Dante whips JDX across the ring. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over JDX. Dante dropkicks JDX. JDX buries his elbow into the midsection of Dante. Dante with a straight right hand.

Dante reverses out of the irish whip from JDX. JDX holds onto the ropes. JDX with a Step Up Enzuigiri. JDX drops Dante with The STO for a one cout. Dante back flips over JDX. Dante with The Slingshot Pescado. Dante rolls JDX back into the ring. JDX avoids The Double SpringBoard Quebrada. JDX with The Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Dante side steps JDX into the turnbuckles. Dante with a German Suplex. Dante connects with The Double SpringBoard Quebrada to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-17) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (1-0) Tiger Ruas vs. (0-0) DJ Brown

Ruas connects with The Spinning Capoeira Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) Tiger Ruas via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (29-18) Diamante vs. (0-13) Skyler Moore

Diamante ducks a clothesline from Moore. Diamante with forearm shivers. Diamante uppercuts Moore. Diamante whips Moore across the ring. Moore kicks Diamante in the chest. Moore ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Moore dropkicks Diamante for a two count. Forearm Exchange.

Moore repeatedly stomps on Diamante’s chest. Moore whips Diamante into the turnbuckles. Moore rolls Diamante over for a two count. Diamante with a running uppercut. Diamante with two short-arm clotheslines. Diamante hits The Standing Slice Bread. Diamante makes Moore tap out to The Bodyscissors Nerve Hold.

Winner: (30-18) Diamante via Submission

Seventh Match: (40-14) Preston Vance w/The Dark Order & Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (0-1) Shayne Stetson

Stetson signals for the test of strength. Stetson slaps Vance in the chest. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance sends Stetson to the corner. Vance nails Stetson with The Pump Kick. Vance throws Stetson back into the ring. Vance connects with The SpineBuster. Vance makes Stetson tap out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (41-14) Preston Vance via Submission

Eight Match: (0-0) Too Fast Too Fuego vs. (0-21) Dean Alexander & (0-0) Kidd Bandit

Fuego 2 and Dean Alexander will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fuego 2 applies a wrist lock. Fuego 2 tags in Del Sol. Double Irish Whip. Double Dropkick for a two count. Del Sol with a gut punch. Alexander drives his knee into the midsection of Del Sol. Alexander punches Del Sol in the back. Alexander tags in Bandit. Del Sol with a deep arm-drag. Del Sol applies an arm-bar. Del Sol tags in Fuego 2. Fuego 2 with an arm-drag takeover. Fuego 2 applies a wrist lock. Bandit with heavy bodyshots. Fuego 2 kicks Bandit in the gut. Fuego 2 with a Drop Down Up Kick. Fuego 2 grabs a side wrist lock. Fuego 2 tags in Del Sol. Assisted Dropkick for a two count. Del Sol grabs a side wrist lock. Del Sol tags in Fuego 2. Fuego 2 with a flying double axe handle strike. Bandit reverses out of the irish whip from Fuego 2. Fuego 2 holds onto the ropes. Fuego 2 kicks Bandit in the face. Fuego 2 ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Fuego 2 rocks Alexander with a forearm smash.

Alexander trips Fuego 2 from the outside. Bandit with The Windmill Kick. Bandit stomps on Fuego 2’s chest. Bandit tags in Alexander. Alexander with a straight right hand. Overhand Chop Exchange. Alexander repeatedly stomps on Fuego 2’s chest. Alexander with the polish hammer. Alexander applies a rear chin lock. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Fuego 2. Alexander with a SpringBoard Dropkick for a two count. Alexander stomps on Fuego 2’s back. Alexander tags in Bandit. Fuego 2 PowerBombs Bandit. Del Sol and Alexander are tagged in. Del Sol with two flying cross chops. Del Sol with a running uppercut. Del Sol follows that with The Corner Spear. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Del Sol with The Quebrada. Del Sol SuperKicks Alexander for a two count. Bandit knocks Fuego 2 off the ring apron. Del Sol dumps Bandit out of the ring. Del Sol decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Alexander nails Del Sol with The Tombstone PileDriver. Fuego 2 SuperKicks Alexander. Fuego 2 knocks Bandit off the apron. Bandit avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Bandit lands The Suicide Dive. Del Sol kicks Alexander in the gut. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Del Sol connects with The Tornado DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) Too Fast Too Fuego via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (4-1-1) Bryan Danielson vs. (12-33) Aaron Solow w/The Factory

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Danielson with a fireman’s carry takeover. Danielson applies an arm-bar. Danielson works on his joint manipulation game. Danielson applies a double wrist lock. Solow whips Danielson across the ring. Solow drops down on the canvas. Danielson drops Solow with a shoulder tackle. Danielson poses for the crowd. Solow regroups on the outside. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Solow kicks Danielson in the gut. Solow has the leverage advantage. Danielson reverses the pressure. Pinning Exchange. Danielson applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Solow rolls Danielson over for a two count. Danielson stomps on the left elbow of Solow. Uppercut/Chop Exchange. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Danielson. Danielson kicks Solow in the face. Solow yanks Danielson off the top turnbuckle. Solow with a Shotgun Dropkick for a two count.

QT Marshall attacks Danielson behind the referee’s back. Solow with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Solow repeatedly drives his knee into Danielson’s back. Danielson with two uppercuts. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Danielson. Solow slams Danielson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow sends Danielson to the corner. Danielson with a double leg takedown. Danielson catapults Solow to the middle turnbuckle. Solow with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Solow repeatedly stomps on Danielson’s chest. Solow is choking Danielson with his knee. Marshall delivers another cheap shot from the outside. Solow stomps on Danielson’s back. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow whips Danielson across the ring.

Danielson ducks under two clotheslines from Solow. Danielson with a Running Clothesline. Danielson with a Corner Dropkick. Danielson follows that with a Chop/Mid-Kick Combination. Danielson with another Corner Dropkick. Danielson puts Solow on the top turnbuckle. Danielson with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Danielson unloads a series of mid-kicks. Danielson with The Roundhouse Kick. The referee gets distracted by Marshall. Comoroto trips Danielson from the outside. Solow hits The Windmill Kick for a two count. Solow is displaying his frustration. Solow with a knife edge chop. Solow sends Danielson to the corner. Danielson dives over Solow. Danielson ducks a clothesline from Solow. Danielson lands The Suicide Dive. Danielson rocks Solow with a forearm smash. Solow dropkicks Danielson in mid-air. Danielson denies The Pedigree. Danielson makes Solow tap out to The Lebel Lock.

Winner: (5-1-1) Bryan Danielson via Submission

