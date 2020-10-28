AEW Dark Results 10/27/20

Daily's Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (9-2) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. (0-0) Top Flight

Stu Grayson and Air Wolf will start things off. Grayson with two running cross chops. Grayson drives Wolf back first into the turnbuckles. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno repeatedly stomps on Wolf’s chest. Wolf applies a side headlock. Uno whips Wolf across the ring. Wolf runs into Uno. Uno drops Wolf with a shoulder tackle. Wolf drops down on the canvas. Wolf leapfrogs over Uno. Wolf with a Roll Through Dropkick. Uno launches Wolf over the top rope. Wolf slaps Uno in the chest. Dontae with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Wolf tags in Dontae. Wolf with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Dontae follows that with a SlingShot Senton. Uno with a blistering chop. Uno tags in Grayson. Grayson uppercuts Dontae. Dontae reverses out of the irish whip from Grayson. Grayson holds onto the ropes. Dontae tags in Wolf. Wolf with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wolf with a SlingShot Basement Dropkick. Wolf applies a side headlock. Uno made the blind tag.

Wolf goes for a dropkick, but Grayson holds onto the ropes. Uno with a High Angle German Suplex. Uno unloads two knife edge chops. Uno poses for the crowd. Uno tags in Grayson. Grayson with a SlingShot Senton on the ring apron. Uno stands on Wolf’s chest. Grayson slams Wolf’s head on the right boot of Uno. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno levels Wolf with a Body Avalanche. Grayson uppercuts Wolf. Uno drops Wolf with The Big Boot for a one count. Uno applies a wrist lock. Wolf is throwing haymakers at Uno. Uno tags in Grayson. Grayson stops Wolf in his tracks. Grayson hits The Uranage Slam for a two count. Grayson hooks the outside leg for a two count. Grayson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Grayson talks smack to Dontae.

Grayson applies a front face lock. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno rakes the back of Wolf. Uno scores a right jab. Uno whips Wolf into the turnbuckles. Wolf decks Uno with a back elbow smash. Wolf with a Desperation Pele Kick. Grayson and Dontae are tagged in. Dontae with a SpringBoard Double Missile Dropkick. Dontae with a forearm knockdown. Dontae ducks a clothesline from Grayson. Dontae drops Grayson with a Modified NeckBreaker. Uno blocks a boot from Dontae. Dontae with a Spinning Hook Kick. Dontae with a Spinning HeadScissors TakeOver. Dontae tags in Wolf. Dontae side steps Grayson into the turnbuckles. Wolf with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dontae with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Wolf lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Uno kicks Wolf in the face. Grayson tags in Uno. Dontae ducks a clothesline from Grayson. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb. Grayson with a Rising Knee Strike to Wolf. Grayson follows that with an Assisted OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex into Dontae. Grayson lands The Suicide Dive. Grayson rolls Wolf back into the ring. Uno tags in Grayson. Dark Order connects with The Fatality to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-2) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Second Match: (9-3) Ricky Starks vs. (0-0) VSK

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Starks backs VSK into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Starks with a knife edge chop. Starks with the irish whip. Starks blocks a boot from VSK. VSK uppercuts Starks. VSK dives over Starks. VSK slides under Starks. VSK with a Hurricanrana. Starks sends VSK to the ring apron. VSK with a shoulder block. Starks answers with a knee lift. Starks repeatedly stomps on VSK’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Starks whips VSK across the ring. Starks scores the elbow knockdown. Starks slaps the back of VSK’s head. Starks with a straight right hand. Starks with a knife edge chop. Starks plays the air guitar.

Starks toys around with VSK. VSK with a chop/forearm combination. Starks kicks VSK in the gut. Starks bodyslams VSK. Starks goes for a Fake Out Elbow Drop, but VSK ducks out of the way. VSK is throwing haymakers at Starks. VSK uppercuts Starks. Starks and VSK are trading back and forth shots. Short-Arm Reversal by VSK. VSK with a Knee Smash. VSK dropkicks Starks. VSK with a Running European Uppercut. VSK with The Helluva Kick. VSK follows that with The Uranage BackBreaker. Standing Switch Exchange. VSK goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Starks holds onto the ropes. Starks Spears VSK. Starks pops back on his feet. Starks connects with The Roshambo to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-3) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Third Match: (3-1) Matt Sydal vs. (0-19) Lee Johnson

Sydal tells Johnson to open his third eye. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Sydal drops his leg on the left shoulder of Johnson. Sydal applies an arm-bar. Chain grappling exchange. Sydal applies a rear chin lock. Sydal with a snap mare takedown for a one count. Sydal with a side headlock takeover. Johnson answers the headscissors escape. Johnson goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal with a side headlock takeover. Side Headlock Exchange. Johnson whips Sydal across the ring. Johnson with two deep arm-drags. Johnson with a Japanese Arm-Drag. Johnson applies an arm-bar. Sydal reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Johnson dives over Sydal. Johnson slides under a clothesline from Sydal. Johnson dropkicks Sydal. Short-Arm Reversal by Sydal. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Sydal. Sydal with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Johnson. Sydal unloads two knife edge chops. Sydal kicks Johnson in the gut. Sydal with the irish whip. Johnson decks Sydal with a back elbow smash. Sydal drops Johnson with The Leg Lariat for a two count.

Sydal repeatedly kicks Johnson in the back. Johnson with heavy bodyshots. Sydal blocks a boot from Johnson. Sydal sweeps out the legs of Johnson. Sydal hits The Standing Corkscrew MoonSault for a two count. Johnson with The Rolling Cruicifx for a two count. Johnson whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal with the sunset flip for a two count. Sydal applies a Modified Anaconda Vice. Sydal transitions into an inverted key lock. Johnson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sydal toys around with Johnson. Sydal hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Johnson with heavy bodyshots. Johnson with a forearm smash. Sydal kicks Johnson in the face. Johnson with Two JawBreakers. Sydal kicks Johnson in the gut. Sydal unloads three knife edge chops. Johnson sends Sydal crashing to the outside. Johnson lands Two Suicide Dives. Sydal crawls under the ring. Sydal attacks Johnson from behind. Johnson with an Apron Enzuigiri. Johnson delivers The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Sydal drives his elbow into the midsection of Johnson. Sydal with a Tenzan TombStone Driver for a two count. Sydal applies the cravate. Johnson blocks a boot from Sydal. Johnson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Sydal. Johnson goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb, but Sydal counters with The Hurricanrana. Sydal with a RoundHouse Kick. Sydal connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Sydal makes Johnson tap out to The Cobra Clutch.

Winner: (4-1) Matt Sydal via Submission

Fourth Match: (23-7) Hikaru Shida vs. (0-0) Leyla Hirsch

Miro joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shida backs Hirsch into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Hirsch with a double leg takedown. Hirsch grapples around Shida. Front Face Lock Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Shida wants Hirsch to shake her hand. Hirsch kicks the right hand of Shida. Hirsch ducks a clothesline from Shida. Hirsch runs into Shida. Shoulder Block Exchange. Hirsch shoves Shida. Shida with a BackBreaker. Shida punches Hirsch in the back. Shida with a running knee lift. Shida with another BackBreaker for a two count. Shida follows that with clubbing blows to Hirsch’s back. Shida applies a rear chin lock. Hirsch grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Hirsch with heavy bodyshots. Shida punches Hirsch in the back. Shida with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles.

Shida toys around with Hirsch. Hirsch with a series of open hand chops. Forearm Exchange. Hirsch sends Shida tumbling to the floor. Hirsch lands The Suicide Dive. Hirsch is fired up. Hirsch rolls Shida back into the ring. Hirsch hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hirsch with a running forearm smash. Hirsch hits The ShotGun Meteora. Hirsch follows that with The Delayed Dropkick. Hirsch connects with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Hirsch goes for The SpringBoard MoonSault, but Shida ducks out of the way. Shida drops Hirsch with The Sliding Forearm Smash for a two count. Shida goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Hirsch counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Shida goes for The Stretch Muffler, but Hirsch counters with The Puma Blanca. Hirsch delivers her combination offense. Shida denies the knee lift. Shida ducks a clothesline from Hirsch. Shida with a Rising Knee Strike. Shida hits The Three Count. Shida plants Hirsch with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-7) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (6-3) The Jurassic Express vs. (0-0) Danny Limelight & (0-0) Jersey Muscle

Jungle Boy and Danny Limelight will start things off. Limelight shoves Jungle Boy. Limelight flexes his muscles. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jungle Boy applies a side headlock. Limelight whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Jungle Boy drops Limelight with a shoulder tackle. Jungle Boy cartwheels around Limelight. Jungle Boy whips Limelight across the ring. Jungle Boy drops down on the canvas. Jungle Boy leapfrogs over Limelight. Limelight lunges over Jungle Boy. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Dropkick. Double Kick Up. Limelight applies a side headlock. Jungle Boy with an arm-drag takedown. Jungle Boy applies a wrist lock. Jungle Boy tags in Marko Stunt. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy slides under The Mid-Kick from Limelight. Stunt with a Flying HeadScissors TakeOver. Jungle Boy dropkicks Limelight. Assisted Reverse 450 Splash/Leg Drop Combination for a two count.

Stunt with a chop/forearm combination. Limelight drops Stunt with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight kicks Stunt in the back. Limelight taunts Luchasaurus. Limelight with a Mid-Kick. Limelight tags in Gibki. Gibki stomps on Stunt’s chest. Gibki whips Stunt across the ring. Stunt ducks a clothesline from Gibki. Gibki goes for a Pop Up PowerBomb, but Stunt counters with a Hurricanrana. Gibki tags in Vincita. Vincita denies The Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Stunt dropkicks Vincita. Stunt with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Vincita tags in Limelight. Stunt with a Spinning Back Kick. Stunt with a forearm smash. Stunt ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Limelight catches Stunt in mid-air. Limelight goes for a PowerBomb, but Stunt counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Vincita sends Stunt tumbling to the floor. Gibki throws Stunt into the ringside barricade. Gibki launches Stunt into the ropes. Limelight hooks the outside leg for a two count. Limelight with a Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Stunt goes for The Cazadora Arm-Drag, but Limelight blocks it. Stunt with a Release German Suplex. Limelight tags in Gibki. Gibki stops Stunt in his tracks. Gibki goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Stunt lands back on his feet. Stunt rolls under Gibki. Stunt tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus drops Gibki with a shoulder tackle. Luchasaurus clotheslines Vincita. Luchasaurus throws Limelight into the ring. Luchasaurus with a knife edge chop/clothesline combination. Luchasaurus nails Limelight with The Pump Kick. Luchasaurus delivers Two Tail Whips. Luchasaurus hits The Extinction. Luchasaurus ChokeSlams Gibki. Vinctia delivers The Missile Dropkick. Stunt tags himself in. Stunt with a Flying Elbow Drop. Gibki Spears Stunt. Jungle Boy with a shoulder block. Jungle Boy with The Outside In DDT. Limelight responds with The Symbiote DDT. Limelight lands The Tornillo. Jersey Muscle connects with The Running NeckBreaker/PowerSlam Combination for a two count. Gibki tags in Limelight. Stunt negates The BrainBuster. Jungle Boy tags himself in. Stunt kicks Limelight in the face. Jungle Boy with a back elbow/forearm smash combination. Jungle Boy with a running european uppercut. Stunt follows that with an Apron Enzuigiri. Jungle Boy thrust kicks the midsection of Vincita. Jungle Boy SuperKicks Gibki. Simultaneous tag to Stunt. Stunt drops Vincita with The Assisted Spinning DDT. Triple Kick to Limelight. Stunt plants Limelight with The Assisted Canadian Destroyer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-3) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (11-13) Christopher Daniels & (24-18) Frankie Kazarian vs. (6-11) The Hybrid 2

Frankie Kazarian and Angelico will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico brings Kazarian down to the mat. Angelico wraps his legs around Kazarian’s neck while maintaining wrist control. Angelico gets Kazarian in the full mount position. Kazarian with a monkey flip for a two count. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock Exchange. Kazarian whips Angelico across the ring. Kazarian goes for a Hip Toss, but Angelico lands back on his feet. Kazarian delivers a gut punch. Kazarian with a Hurricanrana. Kazarian with Two Hip Tosses. Kazarian follows that with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Angelico backs Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Kazarian takes a swipe at Evans. Angelico punches Kazarian in the back. Angelico tags in Evans. Angelico whips Kazarian across the ring. Evans with a Flying Mid-Kick for a one count. Kazarian dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Kazarian rolls Evans over for a one count. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Kazarian slams Evans head on the right boot of Daniels. Kazarian tags in Daniels.

Double Wrist Lock. Kazarian with a Mid-Kick. Daniels clotheslines the back of Evans neck. Kazarian with a Double Foot Stomp. Daniels with the lateral stomp for a two count. Daniels HeadButts Evans. Daniels whips Evans across the ring. Daniels hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Daniels tags in Kazarain. Daniels with a SlingShot Elbow Drop. Kazarian with a SlingShot Leg Drop for a two count. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Belly to Back Suplex/Diving Clothesline Combination for a two count. Daniels with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Daniels whips Evans across the ring. Daniels goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans ducks a clothesline from Daniels. Evans with a waist lock go-behind. Evans sends Daniels face first into the middle rope. Angelico slams Daniels head on the top rope. Evans drops Daniels with The Screw High Kick for a two count. Evans slams Daniels head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans tags in Angelico. Angelico repeatedly stomps on Daniels knees. Angelico tags in Evans. Angelico stands on Daniels neck. Evans stomps on the midsection of Daniels. Evans drags Daniels to the corner. Evans applies The Muta Lock. Evans tags in Angelico.

Angelico stomps on the left leg of Daniels. Angelico applies The Navarro Special. Angelico tags in Evans. Evans stomps on Daniels chest. Evans with The Standing Corkscrew MoonSault for a two count. Daniels is displaying his fighting spirit. Evans with a thumb to the eye. Evans drops Daniels with a SpringBoard Back Flip Elbow Smash. Evans tags in Angelico. Angelico with the irish whip. Daniels kicks Angelico in the face. Daniels hits The STO. Angelico tags in Evans. Evans stops Daniels in his tracks. Evans tries to kick Kazarian off the ring apron. Daniels goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Evans lands back on his feet. Daniels tags in Kazarian. Kazarian with two haymakers. Kazarian with a shoulder block. Kazarian sends Angelico tumbkling to the floor. Kazarian avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Kazarian with a double sledge. Kazarian clotheslines Evans. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with The Flying Forearm Smash. Kazarian is distracted by Angelico. Angelico dodges The Guillotine Leg Drop. Kazarian nails Angelico with The SlingShot Cutter. Kazarian reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Kazarian with The Japanese Ocean Cyclone Suplex for a two count. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Double Irish Whip. NeckBreaker/SitOut PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Daniels goes for The Angels Wings, but Evans counters with The Hurricanrana. Kazarian tags himself in. Daniels side steps Evans into the turnbuckles. Daniels drives his shoulder into the midsection of Evans. Kazarian connects with The SlingShot DDT for a two count. Daniels dumps Angelico out of the ring. Angelico negates The Best Meltzer Ever. Evans with a RoundHouse Kick. Angelico kicks Kazarian in the back. Evans with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Daniels pulls Angelico out of the ring. Kazarian with an inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-13) Christopher Daniels & (25-18) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4-4) Anna Jay w/The Dark Order vs. (0-0) Katalina Perez

Brandi Rhodes joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jay backs Perez into the turnbuckles. Perez turns Jay over. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Jay applies a wrist lock. Jay delivers The Jay Kick. Jay with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Jay with the irish whip. Perez rolls Jay over froa two count. Jay clotheslines Perez. Jay pie faces Perez. Jay slams Perez head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jay with a straight right hand. Jay is choking Perez with her boot. Jay drives Perez face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Jay with forearm shivers. Jay repeatedly stomps on Perez chest. Jay with a Roll Through RoundHouse Kick. Jay toys around with Perez. Forearm Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Perez with Two Running Clotheslines. Jay reverses out of the irish whip from Perez. Perez kicks Jay in the chest. Perez goes for a Flying Elbow Drop, but Jay ducks out of the way. Perez kicks Jay in the gut. Perez with the irish whip. Jay side steps Perez into the turnbuckles. Jay drops Perez with The Spinning Hook Kick. Jay ducks a clothesline from Perez. Jay clotheslines the back of Perez neck. Jay pie faces Perez. Jay tugs on Perez hair. Jay makes Perez tap out to The Queen Slayer.

Winner: (5-4) Anna Jay via Submission

Eight Match: (0-25-2) Brandon Cutler vs. (0-26-2) Peter Avalon w/Leva Bates In A No Disqualification Match

Cutler attacks Avalon before the bell rings. Cutler is raining down haymakers. Cutler tees off on Avalon. Avalon rakes the eyes of Cutler. Avalon unloads a flurry of strikes in the corner. Avalon with forearm shivers. Avalon shoves Cutler. Avalon rams Cutler’s face across the top strand. Avalon punches Cutler in the back. Cutler slams Avalon’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cutler with a short-arm clothesline. Avalon reverses out of the irish whip from Cutler. Avalon Spears Cutler out of the ring. Avalon launches Cutler off the stage. Avalon with a Flying Clothesline off the stage. Avalon pulls out a table from under the ring. Avalon with a knife edge chop. Avalon slams Cutler’s head on the table. Cutler kicks Avalon in the gut. Cutler clotheslines Avalon back into the ring. Cutler with a SlingShot RoundHouse Kick. Cutler dumps Avalon out of the ring. Cutler puts the garbage can over Avalon’s head. Cutler with a RoundHouse Kick. Cutler with a Flying Elbow Drop off the ring apron. Cutler goes for a PowerBomb, but Avalon lands back on his feet. Avalon with a Back Body Drop through the table.

Avalon rolls Cutler back into the ring. Avalon hooks the outside leg for a two count. Avalon spills a collection of books on the canvas. Avalon hits Cutler with the book crate. Cutler avoids The Martini’s. Cutler with The Lifting Reverse DDT for a two count. Cutler spills a collection of DND dice on the canvas. Neither men can deliver a Vertical Suplex. Avalon with a waist lock go-behind. Avalon goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Cutler holds onto the ropes. Ctuler goes for The SpringBoard Forearm Smash, but Cutler counters with The Uranage Slam on the books for a two count. Avalon argues with Leva Bates. Bates slaps Avalon in the face. Bates heads to the backstage area. Cutler rolls Avalon over for a two count. Avalon tries to hit Cutler with brass knuckles. Cutler connects with The Spinning Side Slam on the dice for a two count. Cutler ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Avalon nails Cutler with the brass knuckles. Cutler with a Belly to Back Suplex through the table on the floor. The Young Bucks comes out to support Cutler. Cutler with a straight right hand. Avalon hammers down on the back of Cutler’s neck. Avalon goes for The Top Rope FrankenSteiner, but Cutler rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-25-2) Brandon Cutler via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (17-6) Best Friends w/Orange Cassidy vs. (0-1) Anthony Bowens & (0-2) Max Caster

Trent Beretta and Max Caster will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Caster backs Beretta into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Caster pie faces Beretta. Beretta with forearm shivers. Caster applies a side headlock. Beretta whips Caster across the ring. Beretta with a Running Knee Lift. Beretta tags in Taylor. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Elbow Dropkick. Caster tags in Bowens. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Bowens backs Taylor into the turnbuckles. Taylor with the irish whip. Agility Display. Taylor with a Uranage Slam. Taylor tries to cheap shot Caster. Taylor goes for The MoonSault, but Bowens ducks out of the way. Bowens with a Spinning Back Kick. Bowens with a knee lift. Bowens follows that with a Spinning DDT for a two count. Bowens blasts Taylor with a knife edge chop. Bowens tags in Caster.

Caster stomps on Taylor’s chest. Caster drops Taylor with a NeckBreaker. Caster pops back on his feet. Caster with the lateral press for a one count. Caster applies a front face lock. Caster tags in Bowens. Taylor with forearm shivers. Bowens SuperKicks Taylor. Caster with a Snap BackBreaker. Bowens with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Taylor kicks Bowens in the gut. Taylor kicks Bowens in the face. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Beretta and Caster are tagged in. Beretta ducks a clothesline from Caster. Beretta knocks Bowens off the ring apron. Beretta with two clotheslines. Caster kicks Beretta in the gut. Beretta reverses out of the irish whip from Caster. Beretta with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Beretta with a corner clothesline.

Beretta goes for The Tornado DDT, but Caster counters with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Caster drags Beretta to the corner. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens stomps on the midsection of Beretta. Bowens dropkicks Taylor off the apron. Bowens talks smack to Beretta. Beretta hits The Back Drop Driver. Bowens ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Short-Arm Reversal by Beretta. Bowens drops Beretta with The Rolling Elbow. Bowens tags in Caster. Bowens with The BlockBuster. Caster lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Bowens is throwing haymakers at Taylor. Taylor ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Taylor clotheslines Bowens over the top rope. Caster drops Taylor with The Big Boot. Caster with a corner clothesline. Beretta connects with The Running Knee. Taylor drives Bowens back first into the steel barricade. Best Friends plants Caster with Strong Zero to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-6) Best Friends via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (9-2) Brian Cage w/Ricky Starks vs. (0-6) Fuego Del Sol

Ricky Starks joins the commentary team for this match. Del Sol ducks under two clotheslines from Cage. Del Sol goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Cage blocks it. Cage denies The Sunset Flip. Cage with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cage with a corner clothesline. Cage follows that with another OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cage whips Del Sol across the ring. Del Sol holds onto the ropes. Del Sol kicks Cage in the face. Cage throws Del Sol into the ropes. Cage goes for a Fallaway Slam, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol thrust kicks the midsection of Cage.

Del Sol with a knee lift. Del Sol with a Jumping Knee Strike. Cage goes for an Inside Out Lariat, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol kicks Cage in the gut. Del Sol with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Del Sol goes for a Spinning DDT, but Cage counters with The Double Underhook NeckBreaker. Cage goes for The Drill Claw, but Del Sol counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Cage launches Del Sol over the top rope. Del Sol with an Apron Enzuigiri. Cage catches Del Sol in mid-air. Cage PowerBombs Del Sol. Cage BuckleBombs Del Sol. Cage connects with The Weapon X to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-2) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (4-6) Preston Vance w/Alan Angels vs. (0-2) Sean Maluta

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance backs Maluta into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Vance obliges. Strong lockup. Vance applies a side headlock. Maluta whips Vance across the ring. Vance drops Maluta with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Vance applies a front face lock. Maluta reverses the hold. Maluta transitions into a waist lock. Vance decks Maluta with a back elbow smash. Maluta side steps Vance into the turnbuckles. Maluta with a Running Boot. Vance catches Maluta in mid-air. Vance PowerBombs Maluta. Vance dumps Maluta out of the ring.

Alan Angels delivers The ShotGun Dropkick behind the referee’s back. Angels rolls Maluta back into the ring. Vance nails Maluta with The Pump Kick. Vance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Maluta unloads two knife edge chops. Vance drops Maluta with a running knee lift. Vance whips Maluta across the ring. Vance goes for a Bodyslam, but Maluta lands back on his feet. Maluta is lighting up Vance’s chest. Maluta ducks a clothesline from Vance. Maluta with a Spinning Back Kick. Maluta with a Running Boot. Maluta rolls Vance over for a two count. Vance hitsThe SpineBuster. Vance connects with The Reverse Rain Maker to pickup the victory. After the match, Dark Order plants Maluta with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/PowerSlam Combination.

Winner: (5-6) Preston Vance via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (8-4) Diamante & (6-3) Ivelisse vs. (0-13) Kilynn King & (0-0) Savannah Evans

Diamante and Ivelisse tried to ambush King and Evans before the bell ranged. A pier six brawl ensues. King with forearm shivers. Evans is throwing haymakers at Diamante. Stereo Irish Whips. King goes for a Bodyslam, but Ivelisse lands back on her feet. Ivelisse dumps King out of the ring. Ivelisse SuperKicks King off the ring apron. Diamante delivers the chop block. Ivelisse with The Leaping DDT for a two count. Ivelisse transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ivelisse applies a front face lock. Ivelisse with clubbing blows to Evans back. Ivelisse repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Evans. Ivelisse repeatedly stomps on Evans chest. Ivelisse tags in Diamante. Wish Bone Attack. Diamante with The Splash for a two count. Evans whips Diamate across the ring. Diamante drops Evans with The Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep.

Diamante applies the single leg crab. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Diamante headbutts the midsection of Evans. Diamante drives Evans knee first into the canvas. Diamante with a Running European Uppercut. Diamante decks Evans with a back elbow smash. Diamante tags in Ivelisse. Ivelisse continues to kick the left hamstring of Evans. Ivelisse toys around with Evans. Evans with a big haymaker. Evans creates distance with The Uranage Slam. Diamante and King are tagged in. King blocks a lariat from Diamante. King with forearm shivers. Diamante reverses out of the irish whip from King. King with two clotheslines. King knocks Ivelisse off the ring apron. King with a RoundHouse Kick. King dumps Diamante chest first on the top rope. King drops Diamante with The Running Lariat for a two count. Ivelisse knocks Evans off the apron. King applies a waist lock. Ivelisse SuperKicks King. Diamante connects with The Canadian Destroyer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-4) Diamante & (7-3) Ivelisse via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (11-18) Sonny Kiss vs. (0-6) Aaron Solow

Solow pie face Kiss. Kiss matrix under a clothesline from Solow. Kiss with a Hip Toss. Kiss with a Hurricanrana. Solow avoids The Rapid Kiss Missile. Kiss side steps Solow into the turnbuckles. Kiss with a RoundHouse Kick. Solow trips Kiss on the top rope. Solow is putting the boots to Kiss. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow punches Kiss in the back. Kiss rocks Solow with a forearm smash. Solow with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Solow applies a side headlock. Kiss with elbows into the midsection of Solow. Solow with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Solow stands on the back of Kiss neck. Solow slams Kiss head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow with the irish whip. Solow with a corner clothesline. Solow toys around with Kiss. Kiss with forearm shivers. Solow yanks Kiss off the middle rope. Kiss rolls Solow over for a two count. Solow with a Windmill Kick. Solow hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Solow argues with the referee. Kiss kicks Solow in the face. Kiss slides under Solow. Kiss with The Drop Sault. Kiss with a Spinning Forearm Smash. Kiss follows that with a Vertical Suplex. Kiss pops back on his feet. Kiss rocks Solow with a forearm smash. Kiss delivers The Axe Kick. Kiss connects with The Split to pickup the victory. After the match, Lance Archer attacks Solow from behind. Archer sends Kiss crashing to the outside.

Winner: (12-18) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (4-8) Will Hobbs vs. (0-1) Nick Comoroto

Comoroto with a Corner Dropkick. Haymaker Exchange. Hobbs with forearm shivers. Comoroto drives his knee into the midsection of Hobbs. Comoroto whips Hobbs across the ring. Hobbs ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Hobbs delivers The Pounce. Hobbs with a Running Lariat on the floor. Hobbs rolls Comoroto back into the ring. Hobbs stomps on Comoroto’s chest. Hobbs with the irish whip. Hobbs lands The Stinger Splash. Comoroto side steps Hobbs into the turnbuckles. Comoroto delivers the chop block. Comoroto with two haymakers. Second Haymaker Exchange. Comoroto with a knee lift. Comoroto runs into Hobbs. Comoroto with a Running Lariat. Comoroto with the irish whip. Hobbs catches Comoroto in mid-air. Hobbs hits The SpineBuster. Hobbs connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-8) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (17-12-1) Darby Allin vs. (0-1) Alex Chamberlain

Allin is distracted by Ricky Starks. Chamberlain pie faces Allin. Allin shoves Chamberlain. Allin with a drop toe hold. Allin applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Chamberlain grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chamberlain backs Allin into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Chamberlain with the irish whip. Allin dives over Chamberlain. Allin ducks a clothesline from Chamberlain. Chamberlain reverses out of the irish whip from Allin. Allin with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Chamberlain regroups on the outside. Allin tells Chamberlain to bring it. Chamberlain trie to lure Allin to the outside. Allin kicks Chamberlain in the face. Allin goes for a Spinning DDT, but Chamberlain counters with The BackBreaker for a two count. Chamberlain repeatedly stomps on Allin’s chest.

Chamberlain bodyslams Allin. Chamberlain applies the bow and arrow stretch. Allin falls on top of Chamberlain for a two count. Allin decks Chamberlain with a back elbow smash. Chamberlain throws Allin into the turnbuckles. Allin sends Chamberlain tumbling to the floor. Chamberlain pulls Allin out of the ring. Allin drives Chamberlain back first into the ring apron. Allin drives Chamberlain face first into the steel ring post. Allin rolls Chamberlain back into the ring. Allin kicks Chamberlain in the face. Allin delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Allin goes for The Running Elbow Smash, but Chamberlain counters with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Chamberlain argues with the referee. Chamberlain whips Allin across the ring. Allin dropkicks the right knee of Chamberlain. Allin applies a front face lock on the middle rope. Allin connects with The Coffin Drop. Allin with The Flipping Stunner. Allin plants Chamberlain with The Coffin Drop to pickup the victory. After the match, Allin starts brawling with Team TAZ on the stage. Hobbs comes out with a steel chair to make the save.

Winner: (18-12-1) Darby Allin via Pinfall

