AEW Dark Results 10/4/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (18-7) Marina Shafir vs. (0-0) Sio Nieves

Nieves dodges The Big Boot. Nieves runs into Shafir. Nieves applies a side headlock. Shafir breaks the grip. Shafir applies a wrist lock. Shafir sweeps out the legs of Nieves. Shafir applies a standing leg lock. Shafir cartwheels around Nieves. Shafir goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Nieves lands back on her feet. Nieves dropkicks Shafir. Nieves applies a wrist lock. Nieves rolls Shafir over for a one count. Shafir brings Nieves down to the mat. Shafir fish hooks Nieves. Nieves puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Shair applies a front face lock. Nieves decks Shafir with a JawBreaker. Nieves applies a side headlock. Shafir with a Belly to Back Suplex. Shafir makes Nieves tap out to Greedy.

Winner: (19-7) Marina Shafir via Submission

Second Match: (8-8) Ariya Daivari w/The Trust Busters vs. (0-2) AR Fox

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daivari backs Fox back into the turnbuckles. Daivari with clubbing shoulder blocks. Daivari is throwing haymakers at Fox. Daivari with a knife edge chop. Fox reverses out of the irish whip from Daivari. Fox with a diving corner clothesline. Fox with a Rebound Dropkick. Daivari kicks Fox in the face. Daivari with a knee lift. Fox responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fox with a Triangle MoonSault to the outside. Fox rolls Daivari back into the ring. Fox gets distracted by Slim J. Parker Bordeaux drops Fox with a Body Block behind the referee’s back. Daivari slams Fox’s head on the steel ring steps. Daivari rolls Fox back into the ring. Daivari stomps on the midsection of Fox. Daivari slams Fox’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fox reverses out of the irish whip from Daivari. Daivari with a shoulder block. Daivari with a NeckBreaker on the middle rope.

Daivari follows that with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Daivari with a blistering chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Daivari applies a rear chin lock. Fox with heavy bodyshots. Daivari drives his knee into Fox’s back. Fox with a Twisting Vertical Suplex. Fox with two clotheslines. Fox matrix under a clothesline from Daivari. Fox with another Enzuigiri. Fox hits The SpringBoard Stunner. Fox with a Diving Back Elbow. Fox drops Daivari with The Roll Through Cutter for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Daivari. Daivari SuperKicks Fox. Daivari with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Fox avoids The Hammerlock Lariat. Fox thrust kicks the midsection of Daivari. Daivari sends Fox to the corner. Fox decks Daivari with a back elbow smash. Daivari knocks Fox off the top turnbuckle. Fox connects with Two Cutters for a two count. Daivari delivers the low blow behind the referee’s back. Daivari plants Fox with The Hammerlock Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-8) Ariya Daivari via Pinfall

Third Match: (27-8) Tony Nese & (10-6) Josh Woods w/Mark Sterling vs. (3-4) Rohit Raju & (0-11) Invictus Khash

Tony Nese and Invictus Khash will start things off. Nese grapples around Khash. Nese flexes his muscles. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Khash with a waist lock go-behind. Khash with a Hip Toss. Khash mocks Nese. Nese with a single leg takedown. Khash applies a front face lock. Khash escapes a wrist lock from Nese. Test Of Strength. Nese with an arm-ringer go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nese backs Khash into the turnbuckles. Khash ducks a clothesline from Nese. Khash uppercuts Nese. Khash with the irish whip. Nese decks Khash with a back elbow smash. Nese dives over Khash. Nese starts doing jumping jacks.

Nese ducks a clothesline from Khash. Nese thrust kicks the midsection of Khash. Nese with clubbing mid-kicks. Nese sweeps out the legs of Khash. Nese tags in Woods. Woods with a Back Body Drop. Woods with a Running Boot. Woods follows that with a Running Knee Strike for a one count. Nese and Raju are trading back and forth shots. Nese avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Raju sweeps out the legs of Nese. Nese dumps Raju out of the ring. Nese with The Slingshot Pescado. Woods with a Flying Forearm Smash. Woods and Nese connects with their Olympic Slam/Running NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-8) Tony Nese & (11-6) Josh Woods via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (36-3) Abadon vs. (0-4) Freya States

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. States outpowers Abadon. Abadon with clubbing blows to States back. Abadon with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Abadon follows that with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Abadon with a Flying Hurricanrana off the ring apron. States sends Abadon face first into the steel ring steps. States rolls Abadon back into the ring. States with clubbing blows to Abadon’s back. States drops Abadon with an Axe Kick. Abadon sits up. Abadon kicks States. Abadon nails States with a Hook Kick. Abadon connects with The Black Dahlia to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-3) Abadon via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (2-5) Blake Christian vs. (6-1) Slim J w/The Trust Busters

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Christian kicks Slim in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Christian with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Christian with a fireman’s carry takeover. Christian applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Slim reverses out of the irish whip from Christian. Christian drops Slim with a shoulder tackle. Slim drops down on the canvas. Christian leapfrogs over Slim. Christian drops down on the canvas. Christian dropkicks Slim. Christian pops back on his feet. Christian with a deep arm-drag. Christian applies an arm-bar. Slim with an arm-drag takeover. Christian kicks Slim in the chest. Christian with a Roll Through Dropkick for a two count. Christian applies another arm-bar. Christian grabs a side wrist lock. Christian whips Slim across the ring. Daivari pulls Slim out of the ring.

Sonny Kiss trips Christian from the outside. Slim with a Slingshot Pescado. Slim rolls Christian back into the ring. Slim scores a bodyshot for a liver shot for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Slim kicks Christian in the back. Slim puts his leg on the back of Christian’s neck. Kiss continues to attack Christian behind the referee’s back. Slim is throwing haymakers at Christian. Christian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Christian tees off on Slim. Short-Arm Reversal by Slim. Christian with a BackBreaker. Christian with a Flatliner into the ropes. Christian sweeps out the legs of Slim. Christian with a Running Frog Splash into Slim’s back. Christian with a SpringBoard Clothesline. Christian gets distracted by Daivari. Christian dumps Slim out of the ring. Christian lands The SomerSault Plancha. Christian rolls Slim back into the ring. Christian kicks Kiss off the ring apron. Christian dives over Slim. Slim hits The Cazadora Flatliner. Slim makes Christian tap out to The Last Chancery.

Winner: (7-1) Slim J via Submission

Sixth Match: (2-4) The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi) vs. (0-2) Eli Isom & (0-0) Chris Farrow

Ryan Nemeth and Chris Farrow will start things off. Nemeth talks smack to Farrow. Nemeth tags in Bononi. Bononi launches Farrow to the corner. Bononi with a corner clothesline. Bononi with a Big Biel Throw. Isom made the blind tag. Bononi with an overhand chop. Bononi tags in Nemeth. Nemeth hooks the outside leg for a one count. Nemeth starts shaking his hips. Isom rolls Nemeth over for a one count.

Nemeth nails Isom with a throat thrust. Nemeth dropkicks Isom. Nemeth with the irish whip. Isom dives over Nemeth. Isom with forearm shivers. Isom uppercuts Nemeth. Isom decks Nemeth with a back elbow smash. Isom with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Isom tags in Farrow. Farrow with a SpringBoard MoonSault. Bononi drops Isom with The Big Boot. Bononi denies The Crucifix Bomb. Bononi with a BackBreaker. Nemeth connects with The Rude Awakening to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-4) The Wingmen via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (8-0) Parker Bordeaux w/The Trust Busters vs. (0-0) Terry Kid

Kid taunts Bordeaux after the bell rings. Bordeaux sends Kid face first into the canvas. Bordeaux with a Body Avalanche. Bordeaux with a Biel Throw. Bordeaux Chokeslams Kid. Bordeaux connects with The Running Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-0) Parker Bordeaux via Pinfall

Eight Match: (17-32) Skye Blue vs. (4-17) Robyn Renegade w/Charlette Renegade

Robyn attacks Blue before the bell rings. Robyn slams Blue’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Robyn with a knife edge chop. Robyn sends Blue to the corner. Blue side steps Robyn into the turnbuckles. Blue rocks Robyn with a forearm smash. Blue with a Flying Crossbody Block for a one count. Robyn regroups on the outside. Charlette trips Blue from the outside. Robyn dropkicks Blue off the ring apron. Chop Exchange. Robyn sends Blue face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Robyn drops Blue with The BackStabber for a two count.

Blue decks Robyn with a JawBreaker. Blue ducks a clothesline from Robyn. Blue with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Blue thrust kicks the left knee of Robyn. Robyn blocks The SuperKick. Blue drops Robyn with a Spinning Enzuigiri for a two count. Robyn nails Blue with a throat thrust. Robyn goes for a Bodyslam, but Blue lands back on her feet. Blue kicks Robyn in the face. Robyn with a running forearm smash. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Blue ducks a clothesline from Robyn. Blue connects with The Skye Fall to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-32) Skye Blue via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (17-12) The Iron Savages w/JT Davidson vs. (0-0) No Way Jose & (0-27) Vary Morales

Bronson and Vary Morales will start things off. Morales duck a clothesline from Bronson. Morales repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Bronson. Bronson goes for a Bodyslam, but Morales lands back on his feet. Morales side steps Bronson into the turnbuckles. Morales with a Slingshot Dropkick. Morales ducks a clothesline from Bronson. Bronson drops Morales with a Running Crossbody Block. Bronson with a Running Senton Splash. Bronson slams Morales head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder with a Biel Throw. Jose tags himself in. Forearm Exchange. Jose takes a swipe at Davidson. Boulder drives his knee into the midsection of Jose. Boulder tags in Bronson. Double Irish Whip. Jose avoids The Double Clothesline. Morales tags himself in. Double Pancake. Bronson hits The SpineBuster. Boulder throws Morales into Jose on the outside. Davidson rolls Morales back into the ring. Iron Savages connects with The Double Cannonball to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-12) The Iron Savages via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (61-35) Dante Martin & (44-33) Matt Sydal vs. (2-5) Anthony Henry & JD Drake

The Work Horsemen attack Dante and Sydal before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Orlando. Dante showcases his speed and agility. Sydal with a Big Boot. Dante with a SpringBoard Tornillo. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Sydal with a Standing Mariposa for a one count. Sydal applies a front face lock. Henry drives Sydal back first into the turnbuckles. Forearm Exchange. Sydal decks Drake with a back elbow smash. Sydal kicks Drake off the ring apron. Sydal with forearm shivers. Henry shoves Sydal. Drake trips Sydal from the outside. Henry cranks on Sydal’s neck. Henry tags in Drake. Drake kicks Sydal in the gut. Drake with two forearm smashes. Sydal with a Chop/Hamstring Kick Combination. Drake shoves Sydal into the ropes. Drake clotheslines Sydal. Drake goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Sydal counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Drake scores the elbow knockdown. Drake knocks Dante off the apron. Drake slams Sydal’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Drake is lighting up Sydal’s chest. Drake tags in Henry.

Following a snap mare takeover, Henry applies a rear chin lock. Sydal with clubbing hamstring kicks. Henry answers with a Mid-Kick. Henry tags in Drake. Drake goes for an Assisted PowerBomb, but Sydal counters with a Hurricanrana. Drake punches Sydal in the back. Drake goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sydal counters with another Hurricanrana. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Drake. Henry pulls Dante off the apron. Henry hits The PileDriver on the floor. Drake with a Running Boot. Drake dumps Sydal face first on the top rope. Henry with a Running Enzuigiri. Drake goes into the cover for a two count. Drake with an elbow smash. Drake applies a rear chin lock. Sydal with elbows into the midsection of Drake. Drake punches Sydal in the chest. Drake kicks Sydal in the chest. Drake with a blistering chop. Drake with a Senton Splash. Drake tags in Henry.

Henry taunts Sydal. Henry drives his knee into the midsection of Sydal. Henry applies The Sleeper Hold. Sydal decks Henry with a JawBreaker. Henry nails Sydal with a Twisting PileDriver for a two count. Henry with clubbing mid-kicks. Henry tags in Drake. Sydal avoids The Shotgun Meteora. Sydal drops Drake with The Tornado DDT. Sydal tags in Dante. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante shoves Henry off the middle turnbuckle. Dante with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Dante with forearm shivers. Henry reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Dante sends Henry crashing to the outside.

Dante ducks a clothesline from Drake. Dante with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Drake goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante ducks a clothesline from Drake. Dante lands The Suicide Dive. Dante with a shoulder bock. Dante slips over Drake’s back. Dante drops Drake with a Running Lariat for a two count. Dante reverses out of the irish whip from Henry. Meeting Of The Minds. Dante with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Drake tags in Henry. Drake ducks a clothesline from Dante. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Henry tags in Drake. Drake with a Running Cannonball Strike. Henry with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Sydal responds with a Flying Meteora. Drake goes for a MoonSault, but Dante ducks out of the way. Sydal delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (62-35) Dante Martin & (45-33) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

