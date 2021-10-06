AEW Dark Results 10/5/21

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (27-7) FTR, (25-6) Wardlow, (35-18) Shawn Spears vs. (0-40) Baron Black, (0-1) Austin Greene, (0-10) Aaron Frye, (0-19) Dean Alexander In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Cash Wheeler and Baron Black will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wheeler with a waist lock takedown. Wheeler with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Wheeler applies a wrist lock. Wheeler hammers down on the left shoulder of Black. Wrist Lock Exchange. Alexander tags himself in. Alexander applies a wrist lock. Wheeler with a forearm smash. Wheeler uppercuts Alexander. Wheeler tags in Spears. Two Knife Edge Chops. Spears with the irish whip. Alexander dives over Spears. Alexander dropkicks Spears. Alexander applies a wrist lock. Alexander tags in Frye. Frye grabs a side wrist lock. Spears drives his knee into the midsection of Frye. Spears tags in Harwood. Spears slams Frye’s head on the left knee of Harwood. Harwood slams Frye’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Harwood with a knife edge chop. Harwood uppercuts Frye. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Frye with a forearm smash. Harwood applies a side headlock. Frye whips Harwood across the ring. Harwood drops Frye with a shoulder tackle. Frye drops down on the canvas. Frye leapfrogs over Harwood. Frye with two dropkicks. Frye with a deep arm-drag. Frye applies an arm-bar. Harwood breaks free from the side wrist lock.

Wardlow and Green are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Green runs into Wardlow. Shoulder Block Exchange. Green goes for a Bodyslam, but Wardlow lands back on his feet. Wardlow with The Delayed Bodyslam. Green tags in Black. Black rolls Wardlow over for a one count. Black delivers his combination offense. Wardlow blocks a boot from Black. Black decks Wardlow with a back elbow smash. Wardlow with a Deadlift Slam. Wardlow tags in Harwood. Wardlow repeatedly stomps on Black’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Harwood with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination. Harwood with a Belly to Back Suplex. Harwood tags in Spears. Spears waste time gloating in the corner. Black drops Spears with The Backstabber. Wheeler and Frye are tagged in. Frye with two clotheslines. Frye ducks a clothesline from Wheeler. Frye knocks Harwood off the ring apron. Frye blocks a boot from Wheeler. Frye sends Wheeler face first into the canvas. Frye gets distracted by Spears. Frye with a forearm smash. Frye with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a two count. Wheeler applies a side headlock. Frye whips Wheeler across the ring. Wheeler Powerslams Frye. Simultaneous tag to Spears. Double Irish Whip. Assisted Casualty Of War. The Pinnacle clears the ring. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-7) FTR, (26-6) Wardlow, (36-18) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Second Match: (20-2) Abadon vs. (0-3) Valentina Rossi

Abadon drives her knee into the midsection of Rossi. Abadon hammers down on the back of Rossi’s neck. Abadon whips Rossi across the ring. Rossi ducks a clothesline from Abadon. Rossi with forearm shivers. Rossi drives her knee into the midsection of Abadon. Abadon screams at Rossi. Abadon applies a wrist lock. Abadon with forearm shivers. Abadon whips Rossi across the ring.

Abadon scores the elbow knockdown. Rossi regroups on the outside. Abadon with a Spinning Face Plant on the floor. Abadon rolls Rossi back into the ring. Rossi drives Abadon face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rossi with forearm shivers. Rossi uppercuts Abadon. Abadon delivers her combination offense. Abadon drops Rossi with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Abadon connects with The Leg Trapped DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-2) Abadon via Pinfall

Third Match: (27-7) The Acclaimed vs. (0-0) Michael Martinez & (0-23) Vary Morales

Anthony Bowens and Vary Morales will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bowens backs Morales into the turnbuckles. Bowens with a gut punch. Bowens unloads two knife edge chops. Bowens sends Morales to the corner. Morales dives over Bowens. Morales with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Morales ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Morales with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Bowens ducks a clothesline from Morales. Bowens goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Morales lands back on his feet. Bowens rocks Morales with a forearm smash. Bowens tags in Caster.

Double Wrist Lock. Double Side Russian Leg Sweep. Bowens blasts Morales with The PK. Caster with a knife edge chop. Caster puts Morales on the top turnbuckle. Caster with a throat thrust. Morales denies The Vertical Suplex. Morales HeadButts Caster. Caster slips on the bottom rope. Morales delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bowens and Martinez are tagged in. Martinez dodges The Diving Crossbody Block. Martinez with The Pump Kick. Martinez with The Samoan Drop. Martinez sends Bowens to the corner. Bowens SuperKicks Martinez. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex. Bowens with a Draping Twisting DDT. Bowens tags in Caster. The Acclaimed connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-7) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (24-31) Sonny Kiss vs. (0-4) Kal Herro

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Herro backs Kiss into the turnbuckles. Herro taunts Kiss. Strong lockup. Herro with an arm-drag takeover. Herro poses for the crowd. Kiss Spears Herro. Kiss transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kiss with two short-arm clotheslines. Kiss with a Spinning Back Kick. Kiss kicks Herro in the chest. Kiss with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kiss drops Herro with The Windmill Kick. Kiss connects with The Splitting TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-31) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (27-10) Kris Statlander w/Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta vs. (0-0) Zeda Zhang

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Zhang with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Zhang denies the boop. Zhang applies a side headlock. Statlander whips Zhang across the ring. Statlander drops Zhang with a shoulder tackle. Test Of Strength. Statlander gives Zhang the boop. Statlander ducks a clothesline from Zhang. Statlander uppercuts Zhang. Statlander with a knife edge chop. Statlander sweeps out the legs of Zhang. Statlander with The La Magistral for a one count. Statlander with a Sliding Boot.

Statlander follows that with The Delayed Bodyslam. Zhang avoids The Senton Splash. Zhang with a basement dropkick. Zhang with Two Vertical Suplex’s. Zhang kicks Statlander in the gut. Zhang with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two cont. Zhang drives her knee into the midsection of Statlander. Zhang whips Statlander across the ring. Zhang goes for the kitchen sink, but Statlander rolls her over for a two count. Statlander delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Statlander with a running forearm smash. Statlander with a running knee strike. Statlander connects with The Electric Chair FaceBuster. Statlander makes Zhang verbally submit to The Spider Crab.

Winner: (28-10) Kris Statlander via Submission

Sixth Match: (0-6) Skye Blue vs. (3-14) Madi Wrenkowski

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrenkowski with an arm-drag takeover. Blue rolls Wrenkowski over for a one count. Blue with a leg sweep for a one count. Blue with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Blue ducks a clothesline from Wrenkowski. Blue with two deep arm-drags. Wrenkowski dumps Blue face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Wrenkowski kicks Blue in the gut. Wrenkowski drops Blue with The Scissors Kick. Wrenkowski talks smack to the crowd. Blue with forearm shivers. Wrenkowski with a back heel trip.

Wrenkowski transitions into a ground and pound attack for a one count. Wrenkowski starts rag dolling Bue. Wrenkowski applies The Dragon Sleeper. Blue with elbows into the midsection of Wrenkowski. Blue ducks a clothesline from Wrenkowski. Blue decks Wrenkowski with a JawBreaker. Blue with two flying clotheslines. Blue rocks Wrenkowski with a forearm smash. Blue with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Blue with a Corner Dropkick. Following a snap mare takeover, Blue with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Blue plays to the crowd. Blue SuperKicks Wrenkowski. Blue connects with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-6) Skye Blue via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (31-10) Eddie Kingston vs. (0-0) Anthony Henry

Henry repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Kingston. Kickboxing Display. Palm Strike Exchange. Kingston drives his knee into the midsection of Henry. Kingston with a knife edge chop. Henry side steps Kingston into the turnbuckles. Henry blocks a boot from Kingston. Henry with a Figure Four Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Kingston regroups on the outside. Henry with a running dropkick. Kingston avoids the referee’s ten count. Henry repeatedly stomps on the left ankle of Kingston. Second Palm Strike Exchange. Henry kicks the left hamstring of Kingston. Henry with a basement dropkick for a one count. Henry applies a toe and ankle hold. Kingston unloads a series of knife edge chops. Henry answers with The Mid-Kick. Kingston starts chopping the left knee of Henry. Henry with another Mid-Kick for a two count. Henry works on his joint manipulation game. Henry stomps on the left hand of Kingston.

Henry drops his weight on the left leg of Kingston. Kingston fires back with another round of chops. Henry kicks the left knee of Kingston. Henry with The Mid-Kick. Henry with a Double Foot Stomp. Henry figure fours the legs of Kingston. Henry bridges his back for added pressure. Henry stomps on Kingston’s face. Henry talks smack to Kingston. Henry with clubbing mid-kicks. Machine Gun Chops. Kingston whips Henry into the turnbuckles. Henry kicks Kingston in the face. Kingston catches Henry in mid-air. Kingston with The Exploder Suplex. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Kingston with clubbing back fists. Kingston with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Henry dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Henry with a knee kick. Henry with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Henry applies The CrossFace. Henry transitions into The Ankle Lock. Kingston grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Henry applies a side headlock. Henry hammers down on the back of Kingston’s neck. Henry with a Jumping Knee Strike. Standing Switch Exchange. Kingston drops Henry with The Big Boot. Kingston connects with The DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-10) Eddie Kingston via Pinfall

Eight Match: (14-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-3) Cameron Stewart, (0-3) Hunter Knott, (0-3) Rosario Grillo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Austin Gunn and Cameron Stewart will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Stewart with a wrist lock takedown. Stewart ducks a clothesline from Austin. Standing Switch Exchange. Austin pulls Stewart down to the mat. Austin with the irish whip. Stewart side steps Austin into the turnbuckles. Stewart with a deep arm-drag. Austin with a forearm shot across the back of Stewart. Stewart reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin sweeps out the legs of Stewart. Austin with a Running Neck Snap. Billy tags himself in. Billy tugs on Stewart’s hair. Billy whips Stewart across the ring. Stewart kicks Billy in the chest. Billy clotheslines Stewart. Stewart tags in Grillo. Grillo applies a waist lock. Billy decks Grillo with a back elbow smash.

Billy whips Grillo across the ring. Grillo ducks a clothesline from Billy. Billy clotheslines Grillo. Billy slams Grillo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Billy tags in Colten. Colten with a straight right hand. Colten slams Grillo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Colten repeatedly stomps on Grillo’s chest. Colten tags in Billy. Billy with a straight right hand. Billy tags in Austin. Austin taunts Stewart and Knott. Grillo decks Austin with a JawBreaker. Grillo kicks Austin in the face. Grillo tags in Knott. Knott side steps Austin into the turnbuckles. Knott clotheslines Austin. Knott clears the ring. Knott ducks a clothesline from Austin. Knott with a Belly to Back Slam for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Knott reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Knott denies The Quick Draw. Austin rolls Knott over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (27-16) Diamante vs. (0-0) Santana Garrett

Diamante with an arm-drag takeover. Diamante talks smack to Garrett. Standing Switch Exchange. Diamante stomps on the right foot of Garrett. Diamante with a single leg takedown. Garrett kicks Diamante into the ropes. Garrett trips Diamante. Diamante pie faces Garrett. Garrett with a deep arm-drag. Garrett whips Diamante across the ring. Diamante ducks a clothesline from Garrett. Diamant drives her knee into the midsection of Garrett. Diamante with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Diamante slaps Garrett in the face. Diamante transitions into a ground and pound attack. The referee admonishes Diamante. Diamante with clubbing blows to Garrett’s back. Diamante sends Garrett to the corner. Diamante with a running chop.

Diamante delivers her combination offense. Diamante with a Running Splash for a two count. Diamante applies the nerve hold. Diamante transitions into a bodyscissors hold. Garrett rolls Diamante over for a one count. Diamante with a short-arm clothesline. Garrett applies a wrist lock. Diamante blocks a boot from Garrett. Garrett avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Garrett rolls Diamante over for a two count. Diamante kicks Garrett in the gut. Diamante drops Garrett with The DDT. Garrett avoids The Corner Dropkick. Diamante launches Garrett over the top rope. Garrett with a forearm smash. Garrett kicks Diamante in the face. Garrett with The Flying Crossbody Block. Garrett clotheslines Diamante. Garrett sends Diamante to the corner. Diamante side steps Garrett into the turnbuckles. Diamante repeatedly kicks Garrett in the ribs. Diamante connects with The Standing Slice Bread to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-16) Diamante via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (28-23) Brian Pillman Jr. & (29-27) Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart vs. (0-2) The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon) w/Cezar Bononi and JD Drake

The Wingmen attacks The Blonds before the bell rings. Stereo Irish Whips. Stereo Diving Shoulder Tackles. Stereo Bodyslams. Avalon with a shoulder block. Avalon slips over Pillman’s back. Avalon ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination. Garrison applies a wrist lock. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison with a flying double axe handle strike. Garrison grabs a side wrist lock. Avalon kicks Garrison in the gut. Avalon sends Garrison to the corner. Garrison knocks Nemeth off the ring apron. Garrison rocks Avalon with a forearm smash. Garrison gets distracted by Drake. Garrison drops Avalon with a shoulder tackle. Nemeth sweeps out the legs of Garrison behind the referee’s back. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Double Dropkick. Nemeth with a straight right hand for a one count. Nemeth tags in Avalon. Avalon with a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Avalon with a Knee Drop. Garrison with heavy bodyshots. Avalon punches Garrison in the back. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon tags in Nemeth.

Nemeth kicks Garrison in the gut. Nemeth with a single leg takedown. Nemeth with a fireman’s carry takeover. Nemeth follows that with a waist lock takedown for a one count. Nemeth argues with the referee. Nemeth applies a front face lock. Nemeth drives his knee into the midsection of Garrison. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Garrison with a Belly to Back Suplex. Pillman and Avalon are tagged in. Pillman with a shoulder tackle. Pillman clotheslines Avalon. Pillman kicks Nemeth in the gut. Pillman unloads three chops. Pillman with a Discus Corner Clothesline. Avalon runs interference. Avalon nails Pillman with a throat thrust. Double Irish Whip. Pillman with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Avalon SuperKicks Pillman. Nemeth hits The Leaping DDT for a two count. Garrison made the blind tag. The referee tells Nemeth to get out of the ring. Pillman kicks Nemeth in the face. Double Irish Whip. Garrison with The Big Boot. Avalon rolls Garrison over for a two count. Garrison delivers The Rolling Elbow. Pillman connects with The SpringBoard Clothesline. Garrison hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-23) Brian Pillman Jr. & (30-27) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (6-8) Daniel Garcia w/2.0 vs. (0-1) Erick Lockhart

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Garcia with a waist lock takedown. Garcia repeatedly kicks Lockhart in the face. Garcia tells Lockhart to bring it. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Garcia applies a side headlock. Lockhart whips Garcia across the ring. Lockhart leapfrogs over Garcia. Lockhart goes for the trip, but Garcia holds onto the ropes. Garcia with a knee drop. Garcia kicks Lockhart in the face. Garcia with two uppercuts. Garcia with a forearm smash.

Garcia punches Lockhart in the ribs. Garcia repeatedly stomps on Lockhart’s chest. Garcia is choking Lockhart with his boot. Garcia whips Lockhart into the turnbuckles. Garcia with a knife edge chop. Garcia with a fireman’s carry takeover. Garcia continues to kick Lockhart in the face. Lockhart blasts Garcia with a blistering chop. Lockhart drives his knee into the midsection of Garcia. Lockhart with a Rising Knee Strike. Garcia reverses out of the irish whip from Lockhart. Garcia scores the elbow knockdown. Garcia makes Lockhart tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: (7-8) Daniel Garcia via Submission

Twelfth Match: (18-28) Marko Stunt vs. (11-43) Serpentico w/Luther

Stunt with a knife edge chop. Stunt with forearm shivers. Stunt kicks the left hamstring of Serpentico. Stunt with a blistering chop. Serpentico shoves Stunt. Stunt with a Running Enzuigiri. Stunt with The Slingshot Pescado. Stunt SuperKicks Serpentico. Stunt throws Serpentico into the steel barricade. Stunt with forearm shivers. Stunt tosses Serpentico around the ringside area. Stunt with a Back Body Drop on the floor. Stunt rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Stunt avoids the elbow drop. Stunt with a Slingshot Dropkick. Serpentico denies The SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Serpentico with The Michinoku Driver. Luther is losing his mind on the outside.

Serpentico applies a wrist lock. Serpentico repeatedly whips Stunt into the turnbuckles. Serpentico is throwing haymakers at Stunt. Luther yells out instructions for Serpentico. Serpentico goes for The Flying Snake, but Stunt ducks out of the way. Stunt clotheslines Serpentico. Stunt with a Spinning Back Kick. Stunt with a GutWrench Suplex. Stunt delivers The Shotgun Dropkick. Stunt lands The Suicide Dive. Serpentico sends Stunt face first into the ring apron. Serpentico bodyslams Stunt on the floor. Luther throws Serpentico off the stage. Stunt rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Stunt with The Western Lariat for a two count. Serpentico denies The Slice Bread #2. Stunt with a forearm smash. Luther attacks Stunt behind the referee’s back. Serpentico rolls Stunt over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-43) Serpentico via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (44-11-2) Orange Cassidy w/Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta vs. (14-12) Nick Comoroto w/The Factory

Comoroto tells Cassidy to bring it. Cassidy lightly shoves Comoroto. Comoroto begs Cassidy to hit him. Pocket Pose. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Lethargic Kicks. Comoroto sends Cassidy into the ropes. Cassidy rolls under a clothesline from Comoroto. Cassidy dropkicks Comoroto. Cassidy pops back on his feet. Comoroto drops Cassidy with a running shoulder tackle. Comoroto launches Cassidy to the corner. Comoroto with a running elbow smash. Comoroto with a Big Biel Throw. Cassidy regroups on the outside. Comoroto throws Cassidy back into the ring. Comoroto mocks Cassidy. Cassidy ducks under two clotheslines from Comoroto. Cassidy goes for The Spinning DDT, but Comoroto counters with The Delayed Vertical Suplex.

Comoroto poses for the crowd. Comoroto goes for a PowerBomb, but Cassidy lands back on his feet. Cassidy repeatedly sends Comoroto chest first into the turnbuckles. Comoroto denies The Beach Break. Comoroto with clubbing blows to Cassidy’s back. Comoroto goes for a PowerBomb, but Cassidy counters with The Hurricanrana. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Cassidy hits The Spinning DDT for a one count. Comoroto catches Cassidy in mid-air. Cassidy drives Comoroto chest first into the turnbuckles. Cassidy trips Comoroto. Comoroto delivers The Oklahoma Stampede for a two count. Comoroto hammers down on Cassidy’s back. Comoroto whips Cassidy across the ring. Cassidy sends Comoroto tumbling to the floor. Cassidy lands The Suicide Dive. Best Friends starts brawling with The Factory. Statlander throws her knee brace at QT Marshall. The referee admonishes Marshall. Cassidy delivers Two Orange Punches. Cassidy connects with The Beach Break to pickup the victory.

Winner: (45-11-2) Orange Cassidy via Pinfall

