AEW Dark Results 10/6/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Ricky Starks)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (8-3) Brandi Rhodes w/Dustin Rhodes vs. (0-5) Kenzie Paige

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhodes backs Paige into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Paige pie faces Rhodes. Strong lockup. Rhodes applies a side headlock. Paige whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes drops Paige with a shoulder tackle. Paige drops down on the canvas. Rhodes with a Counter Hip Toss. Rhodes with two deep arm-drags. Rhodes applies an arm-bar. Rhodes sends Paige to the corner. Rhodes with a running elbow smash. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Rhodes SuperKicks Paige for a two count. Rhodes pie faces Paige. Paige kicks the left knee of Rhodes. Paige slams Rhodes face on the canvas. Paige with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Paige transitions into a ground and pound attack. Paige with the irish whip. Paige with a running forearm smash. Paige repeatedly stomps on Rhodes chest. The referee admonishes Paige.

Following a snap mare takeover, Paige applies a rear chin lock. Rhodes with elbows into the midsection of Paige. Rhodes with forearm shivers. Paige drives her knee into the midsection of Rhodes. Paige whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Paige. Rhodes with two running clotheslines. Paige reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes hits The SlingBlade. Paige once against reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes kicks Paige in the face. Rhodes with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Paige with a forearm smash. Rhodes responds with a drop down uppercut. Rhodes kicks Paige in the gut. Rhodes connects with The Stunner. Rhodes plants Paige with The Shot Of Brandi to pickup the victory. After the match, Anna Jay attacks Rhodes from behind. Jay repeatedly stomps on Rhodes back. Red Velvet storms into the ring. Velvet with forearm shivers. Velvet whips Jay across the ring. Jay heads to the backstage area.

Winner: (9-3) Brandi Rhodes via Pinfall

Second Match: (10-6) The Jurassic Express w/Marko Stunt vs. (0-1) Ray Rosas & (0-0) Eric Watts

Jungle Boy and Rosas will start things off. Rosas with a single leg takedown. Jungle Boy avoids the elbow drop. Jungle Boy applies a side headlock. Rosas whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Jungle Boy drops Rosas with a shoulder tackle. Rosas drops down on the canvas. Jungle Boy slips over Rosas back. Jungle Boy slides under Rosas. Jungle Boy with a deep arm-drag. Jungle Boy applies an arm-bar. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus slaps Rosas in the chest. Rosas with a knife edge chop. Luchasaurus launches Rosas to the corner. Luchasaurus with heavy bodyshots. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus bodyslams Rosas. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Jungle Boy with a knife edge chop. Rosas reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Rosas. Rosas hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a one count. Rosas tags in Watts. Watts throws Jungle Boy into the turnbuckles. Watts levels Jungle Boy with a Body Avalanche. Watts with The Fallaway Slam. Watts punches Jungle Boy in the back. Watts stomps on Jungle Boy’s chest. Watts talks smack to Jungle Boy. Watts with another Fallaway Slam. Watts tags in Rosas. Rosas punches Jungle Boy in the jaw. Jungle Boy with an inside cradle for a two count. Jungle Boy rolls under a clothesline from Rosas. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus.

Luchasaurus clotheslines Rosas. Luchasaurus with a Pump Kick to Watts. Luchasaurus drops Rosas with a knife edge chop. Luchasaurus with a forearm smash to Watts. Watts is pissed. Luchasaurus whips Rosas across the ring. Luchasaurus with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Luchasaurus ChokeSlams Rosas. Luchasaurus follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Luchasaurus and Watts are trading back and forth shots. Luchasaurus HeadButts Watts. Watts rocks Luchasaurus with a forearm smash. Rosas lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Watts goes for The ChokeSlam, but Jungle Boy counters with a Hurricanrana over the top rope. Luchasaurus drops Rosas with The Big Boot for a two count. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Watts pulls Luchasaurus out of the ring. Watts decks Luchasaurus with a back elbow smash. Watts sends Luchasaurus face first into the steel ring post. Jungle Boy goes for The Suicide Dive, but Rosas counters with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Rosas rolls Jungle Boy over for a two count. Rosas tags in Watts. Double Irish Whip. Rosas with an Apron Enzuigiri. Watts connects with The ChokeBomb for a two count. Watts tags in Rosas. Watts knocks Luchasaurus off the apron. Watts goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Jungle Boy lands back on his feet. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus ducks a clothesline from Watts. Jungle Boy kicks Watts in the face. Luchasaurus nails Rosas with The Pump Kick. Luchasaurus delivers The Tail Whip. Jungle Boy with a Jumping Knee Strike. Jungle Boy lands The Suicide Dive. Jurassic Express plants Rosas with The TombStone Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-6) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

Third Match: (5-4) Luther & (2-10) Serpentico vs. (0-16) Lee Johnson & (0-0) Anthony Bowens

Serpentico and Johnson will start things off. Serpentico dives at the ankles of Johnson. Johnson applies a side headlock. Serpentico whips Johnson across the ring. Johnson drops Serpentico with a shoulder tackle. Luther attacks Johnson from behind. Luther kicks Bowens in the gut. Luther with clubbing blows to Bowen’s back. Chaos Project dumps Bowens out of the ring. Serpentico HeadButts Johnson. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Johnson reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Johnson leapfrogs over Serpentico. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Johnson dropkicks Serpentico. Johnson with a forearm smash. Johnson with the irish whip. Johnson follows that with a Running European Uppercut. Johnson tags in Bowens. Serpentico goes for a sunset flip, but Bowens lands back on his feet. Bowens with a basement dropkick for a one count. Bowens applies a front face lock. Bowens with a knife edge chop. Bowens tags in Johnson. Double Vertical Suplex for a one count. Johnson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Serpentico kicks Johnson in the chest. Luther pulls Serpentico out of harms way. Serpentico SuperKicks Johnson. Serpentico with a fist drop. Serpentico brings Johnson to the corner. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther kicks Johnson in the gut. Luther with a straight right hand. Luther stomps on Johnson’s chest. Luther bodyslams Johnson. Luther tags in Serpentico. Assisted Belly to Back Suplex. Serpentico stomps on Johnson’s chest. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Serpentico tags in Luther.

Luther kicks Johnson in the gut. Luther with a forearm smash. Luther with a Side Walk Slam. Serpentico follow that with a SlingShot Double Foot Stomp. Serpentico knocks Bowens off the ring apron. Luther rakes the eyes of Johnson. Johnson with heavy bodyshots. Johnson dodges The Leg Lariat. Johnson with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Luther clotheslines Johnson. Luther stomps on Johnson’s face. Luther backs Johnson into the ropes. Luther unloads two knife edge chops. Luther whips Johnson across the ring. Luther scores the elbow knockdown. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Luther tags in Serpentico. Assisted Reverse Suplex for a two count. Luther yells at the referee. Serpentico toys around with Johnson. Serpentico punches Johnson in the back. Serpentico with the irish whip. Johnson decks Serpentico with a back elbow smash. Johnson with a forearm smash to Luther. Johnson lunges over Serpentico. Johnson tags in Bowens. Bowens with two clotheslines. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Bowens. Bowens dives over Serpentico. Bowens ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Bowens thrust kicks the midsection of Serpentico. Bowens with a knee lift. Bowens drops Serpentico with a Crucifix Front DDT. Bowens dropkicks Luther. Bowens blocks a boot from Serpentico. Bowens connects with The End Complete for a two count. Chaos Project repeatedly stomps on Bowens chest. Johnson with rapid fire haymakers. Johnson decks Serpentico with a back elbow smash. Serpentico thrust kicks the midsection of Johnson. Luther with The Big Boot. Serpentico with The Standing Slice Bread. Bowens launches Serpentico over the top rope. Bowens with a back elbow smash to Luther. Serpentico responds with an Apron Enzuigiri. Luther clotheslines Bowens. Chaos Project plants Bowens with their Flying Meteora/PowerBomb Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-4) Luther & (3-10) Serpentico via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (3-7) Will Hobbs vs. (0-5) Ryzin

Ryzin talks smack to Hobbs. Ryzin shoves Hobbs. Hobbs clotheslines Ryzin. Hobbs repeatedly slams Ryzin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ryzin delivers a gut punch. Ryzin slams Hobb’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ryzin begs for mercy. Ryzin wants Hobbs to shake his hand. Ryzin kicks Hobbs in the gut. Hobbs responds with a Delayed Vertical Suplex. Hobbs with a Front Suplex. Hobbs talks smack to Ryzin. Ryzin kicks Hobbs in the gut. Ryzin with a single leg dropkick. Ryzin with a running lariat. Hobbs ducks a clothesline from Ryzin. Hobbs drops Ryzin with a Leaping Shoulder Tackle. Hobbs levels Ryzin with a Body Avalanche. Hobbs with the irish whip. Ryzin kicks Hobbs in the face. Hobbs catches Ryzin in mid-air. Hobbs with The Spinning PowerSlam. Ryzin slaps Hobbs in the face. Hobbs connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-7) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (13-12) QT Marshall w/Dustin Rhodes vs. (4-11) John Silver w/The Dark Order

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Marshall with a waist lock takedown. Marshall applies a front face lock. Silver transitions into a hammerlock. Marshall with a headscissors neck lock. Silver pops back on his feet. Marshall with a side headlock takeover. Silver backs Marshall into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Silver delivers a gut punch. Silver unloads two knife edge chops. Silver with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Marshall. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall stomps on Silver’s chest. Marshall with the irish whip. Silver decks Marshall with a back elbow smash. Marshall catches Silver in mid-air. Marshall with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Marshall with a forearm smash. Silver reverses out of the irish whip from Marshall. Marshall holds onto the ropes. Marshall with a back elbow smash. Evil Uno trips Marshall from the outside. Silver drops Marshall with a Running Uppercut. Silver sends Marshall face into the AEW Wall. Silver whips Marshall into the steel barricade. Silver with a blistering chop. Silver rolls Marshall back into the ring. Forearm Exchange. Silver reverses out of the irish whip from Marshall. Silver with a corner clothesline. Silver hooks the outside leg for a two count. Silver with clubbing mi-dkicks. Marshall wants more punishment.

Silver applies The CrossFace. Marshall grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Silver with an arm-bar takedown. Marshall pushes Silver away with his feet. Second Forearm Exchange. Marshall goes for The SuperPlex, but Silver blocks it. Silver with clubbing blows to Marshall’s back. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall delivers The SuperPlex. Third Forearm Exchange. Silver nails Marshall with The Pump Kick. Silver with the irish whip. Marshall clotheslines Silver. Marshall with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Marshall bodyslams Silver. Marshall follows that with a Flying Elbow Strike. Marshall plays to the crowd. Marshall is distracted by Uno. Marshall with The Tilt-A-Whirl Side Slam for a two count. Silver negates The Diamond Cutter. Silver side steps Marshall into the turnbuckles. Silver with Two Step Up Enzuigiri’s. Silver with a Release German Suplex. Silver SuperKicks Marshall. Silver connects with The BackStabber for a two count. Marshall fights out of the torture rack position. Marshall drops Silver with his BackBreaker/FlatLiner Combination. Evil Uno continues to run interference. Dustin Rhodes is throwing haymakers at Uno. Marshall avoids The Pump Kick. Marshall ducks a clothesline from Preston Vance. Marshall with Two Diamond Cutters. Silver rocks Marshall with The Rolling Elbow. Silver plants Marshall with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-11) John Silver via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0-8) Brian Pillman Jr & (0-10) Griff Garrison vs. (0-1) Cezar Bononi & (0-3) David Ali

Pillman and Ali will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ali applies a side headlock. Ali whips Pillman across the ring. Pillman leapfrogs over Ali. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Pillman dropkicks Ali. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison with a Flying Axe Handle Strike. Pillman and Garrison works on the left wrist of Ali. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Pillman with a corner clothesline. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Pillman tags in Garrison. Pillman with a SlingShot Senton. Garrison with The SlingShot Leg Drop for a two count. Garrison applies a front face lock. Garrison goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ali lands back on his feet. Ali drives his knee into the midsection of Garrison. Ali tags in Bononi. Garrison with forearm shivers. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Garrison applies a side headlock. Bononi drops Garrison with a shoulder tackle. Bononi tells Pillman to bring it. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman kicks the left hamstring of Bononi. Bononi blocks a boot from Pillman. Bononi pulls Pillman down to the mat. Pillman side steps Bononi into the turnbuckles. Pillman goes for a sunset flip, but Bononi blocks it.

Bononi goes for The Running PowerSlam, but Pillman lands back on his feet. Pillman continues to the kick the left hamstring of Bononi. Pillman with clubbing mid-kicks. Pillman unloads two knife edge chops. Bononi hits The SpineBuster. Bononi with clubbing blows to Pillman’s back. Bononi whips Pillman across the ring. Bononi drops Pillman with a back elbow smash. Bononi tags in Ali. Ali punches Pillman in the ribs. Following a snap mare takeover, Ali with combo kicks. Pillman rolls Ali over for a two count. Ali with a forearm shot across the back of Pillman. Ali puts his knee on the back of Pillman’s neck. Bononi with a leg lariat behind the referee’s back. Ali with a straight right hand. Ali tags in Bononi. Bononi drives his knee into the midsection of Pillman. Bononi with The Running PowerSlam into the turnbuckles for a two count. Pillman sends Bononi face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Garrison and Ali are tagged in. Garrison with a forearm smash. Garrison clotheslines Ali. Garrison drops Ali with The Big Boot. Garrison with The Rolling Elbow to Bononi. Garrison lands The Stinger Splash. Garrison throws Ali into Bononi. Garrison with a SitOut FaceBuster. Pillman dropkicks Bononi off the ring apron. Garrison and Pillman connects with their SpringBoard Clothesline/PowerBomb Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-8) Brian Pillman Jr & (1-10) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (10-8) Big Swole vs. (0-7) Skyler Moore

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Moore shoves Swole. Strong lockup. Moore backs Swole into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. Swole ducks a clothesline from Moore. Swole delivers her combination offense. Swole with a back hand chop. Moore kicks Swole in the face. Moore with a forearm smash. Moore pulls Swole down to the mat. Moore toys around with Swole. Moore repeatedly stomps o the back of Swole’s head for a one count. Moore with a Front Slam for a one count. Moore goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Swole blocks it. Moore with clubbing blows to Swole’s back. Swole with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Swole clotheslines Moore. Swole scores the elbow knockdown. Swole clotheslines Moore. Swole with forearm shivers. Moore dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Swole HeadButts Moore. Swole with a Running European Uppercut. Moore launches Swole over the top rope. Swole with a RoundHouse Kick. Swole hits The SpringBoard Cutter. Swole connects with The Dirty Dancing to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-8) Big Swole via Pinfall

Eight Match: (1-1) Matt Sydal vs. (3-9) Michael Nakazawa

Sydal side steps Nakazawa into the turnbuckles. Sydal kicks out the legs of Nakazawa. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Nakazawa. Sydal SuperKicks Nakazawa. Sydal notices that the top turnbuckle pad is smeared with baby oil. Sydal uses a black towel to clean the top turnbuckle pad. Sydal throws the black towel at Nakazawa. Nakazawa sprays Sydal with the baby oil. Sydal tumbles into the canvas. Nakazawa with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Sydal negates The Thong Claw. Sydal rolls Nakazawa over for a two count. Nakazawa applies The Thong Claw. Nakazawa dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Sydal drops Nakazawa with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Sydal makes Nakazawa tap out to The Cobra Clutch.

Winner: (1-1) Matt Sydal via Submission

Ninth Match: (2-2) Eddie Kingston vs. (0-3) M’Badu

Kingston kicks Badu in the gut. Kingston unloads two knife edge chops. Kingston with a Running Boot. Badu reverses out of the irish whip from Kingston. Badu lands The Stinger Splash. Kingston rakes the eyes of Badu. Badu PowerSlams Kingston for a two count. Kingston drops Badu with a running knee lift. Kingston connects with The Spinning Back Fist for a two count. Kingston makes Badu tap out to The Kimura Lock.

Winner: (3-2) Eddie Kingston via Submission

Tenth Match: (7-12) Angelico w/Jack Evans vs. (0-18) Shawn Dean

Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico with an arm-drag takeover. Angelico taunts Dean. Angelico kicks Dean in the back. Dean applies a front face lock. Dean ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Dean dropkicks Angelico. Standing Switch Exchange. Angelico kicks out the legs of Dean. Angelico applies a modified grapevine hold. Dean grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Angelico kicks Dean in the face. Dean is pissed. Dean delivers a gut punch. Angelico drives his knee into the midsection of Dean. Following a snap mare takeover, Angelico kicks Dean in the back for a two count. Angelico applies an arm-trap key lock. Angelico attacks Dean’s throat. Angelico toys around with Dean. Dean with heavy bodyshots. Dean drops Angelico with a forearm smash. Angelico reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Dean ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Dean with two clotheslines. Dean with a Release German Suplex. Dean follows that with a Corner Dropkick. Dean is fired up. Dean kicks Angelico in the gut. Angelico negates The Captain’s Salute. Angelico kicks the left knee of Dean. Angelico makes Dean tap out to The Indian Death Lock.

Winner: (8-12) Angelico via Submission

Eleventh Match: (12-8) The Lucha Brothers w/Eddie Kingston vs. (14-18) Joey Janela & (11-14) Sonny Kiss

Janela and Kiss with Stereo Suicide Dives before the bell rings. Lucha Brothers with Stereo Step Up Enzuigiri’s. Cero Miedo. Janela and Kiss pulls Pentagon out of the ring. Fenix lands The SomerSault Plancha. Fenix kicks Janela in the back. Pentagon rolls Janela back into the ring. Pentagon with a Running Enzuigiri. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Fenix with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Fenix with a gut punch. What’s Up Spot for a one count. Fenix slaps Janela in the chest. Janela fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Janela goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Fenix lands back on his feet. Janela decks Fenix with a back elbow smash. Janela tags in Kiss. Janela with a ShotGun Dropkick. Kiss delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count Kiss applies a front face lock. Kiss tags in Janela. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Assisted MoonSault. Janela hooks the outside leg for a two count. Fenix with heavy bodyshots. Janela with forearm shivers. Fenix dropkicks Janela. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Pentagon with a Flying Crossbody Block. Fenix with a Twisting Crossbody Block.

Assisted Cazadora Splash for a two count. Pentagon punches Janela in the back. Pentagon kicks the left hamstring of Janela. Pentagon applies an arm-bar. Pentagon whips Janela across the ring. Pentagon with an Inside Out Lariat. Pentagon kicks Janela in the back. Pentaogn taunts Kiss. Pentagon goes for The Package PileDriver, but Janela counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Pentagon continues to kick the left hamstring of Janela. Pentagon backs Janela into the ropes. Pentagon slaps Janela in the chest. Fenix laughs at Janela. Pentagon goes for The Package PileDriver, but Janela lands back on his feet. Janela SuperKicks Pentagon. Janela knocks Fenix off the ring apron. Janela divs over Pentagon. Janela tags in Kiss. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Pentagon. Kiss with a Spinning Back Elbow Smash. Kiss with The Drop Sault. Kiss duck a clothesline from Pentagon. Kiss hits The Exploder Suplex. Kiss gets Pentagon tied up to the second rope. Kiss with a Running Dropkick. Kiss lands The 450 Splash for a two count. Fenix drops Janela with The Rebound Hook Kick. Kiss with a Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Pentagon SuperKicks Kiss. Kiss with a Lariat. Kiss tags in Janela. Fenix with The Rolling Cutter. Pentagon unloads Two SuperKicks. Lucha Brothers connects with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Package PileDriver Combonation to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-8) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

