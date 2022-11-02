AEW Dark Results 11/1/22

Mohegan Sun Arena

Uncasville, Connecticut

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (6-5) Danhausen vs. (0-15) Jon Cruz

Cruz mocks Danhausen. Danhause curses Cruz. Danhausen with a Lariat. Danhausen repeatedly stomps on Cruz’s chest. Danhausen is choking Cruz with his boot. Short-Arm Reversal by Cruz. Cruz SuperKicks Danhausen. Cruz transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cruz with a running forearm smash. Cruz applies a wrist lock. Cruz whips Danhausen into the turnbuckles. Cruz with a running double axe handle strike. Cruz with an elbow drop for a two count. Cruz stomps on Danhausen’s back.

Cruz with a Running Knee Strike. Cruz tugs on Danhausen’s hair. Cruz applies a rear chin lock. Danhausen with heavy bodyshots. Cruz whips Danhausen across the ring. Cruz scores the elbow knockdown. Cruz with a straight right hand. Cruz takes a victory lap. Cruz with another double axe handle strike. Danhausen nails Cruz with The Bell Clap. Danhausen with a Northern Lights Suplex. Danhausen with a Running Uppercut. Danhausen follows that with a Rising Knee Strike. Danhausen with a shoulder block. Danhausen with a Slingshot German Suplex. Danhausen nails Cruz with The Pump Kick. Danhausen connects with The Lifting DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-5) Danhausen via Pinfall

Second Match: (1-1) The Embassy w/Prince Nana vs. (12-62) Fuego Del Sol & (0-5) Waves & Curls In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kaun and Fuego Del Sol will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kaun with a waist lock takedown. Kaun kicks Del Sol in the face. Del Sol applies a side headlock. Kaun sends Del Sol to the corner. Del Sol denies The Alabama Slam. Kaun with a palm strike. Del Sol dropkicks Kaun. Del Sol decks Kaun with a back elbow smash. Liona and Jordan are tagged in. Liona drops Jordan with a shoulder tackle. Liona uses the middle rope as a weapon. Kaun attacks Jordan behind the referee’s back. Liona with the irish whip. Jordan kicks Liona in the face. Jordan dives over Liona. Jordan with a running forearm smash. Liona catches Jordan in mid-air. Liona with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Liona is raining down haymakers. Liona tags in Cage. Cage kicks Jordan in the gut. Cage goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jordan lands back on his feet.

Jordan tags in Brandyn. Brandyn ducks a clothesline from Cage. Cage blocks The Spinning DDT. Cage goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Brandyn lands back on his feet. Brandyn with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Brandyn SuperKicks Cage. Cage with a Back Body Drop. Cage flexes his muscles. Brandyn blocks another Vertical Suplex. Brandyn tags in Del Sol. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Cage. Del Sol dropkicks Cage off the ring apron. Del Sol dropkicks Cage. Del Sol delivers his combination offense. Del Sol with a Triangle MoonSault. Del Sol with an Apron Enzuigiri. Cage catches Del Sol in mid-air. Cage goes for The Fallaway Slam, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol SuperKicks Cage. Cage denies The Tornado DDT. Del Sol tags in Brandyn. Del Sol denies The F5. Kaun nails Del Sol with The Pump Kick. Cage hits The F5. Liona with a Pounce to Jordan. Kaun with a running elbow smash. The Embassy connects with The Assisted Liger Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-1) The Embassy via Pinfall

Third Match: (80-33) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero & Marina Shafir vs. (6-12) Leva Bates

Rose drives her knee into the midsection of Bates. Bates ducks under two clotheslines from Rose. Bates slaps Rose in the face. Rose backs Bates into the turnbuckles. Bates ducks another clothesline from Rose. Bates is throwing haymakers at Rose. Bates tells Vickie to shut up. Rose Spears Bates. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (81-33) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (65-25) Dante Martin vs. (0-0) Encore

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dante with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Encore leapfrogs over Dante. Encore grabs the left leg of Dante. Dante applies a side headlock. Encore sends Dante across the ring. Encore with a single leg takedown. Encore taunts Dante. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Encore. Dante with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Dante with a Spinning Back Kick. Encore catches Dante in mid-air. Encore with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Encore with a double sledge.

Encore toys around with Dante. Encore sends Dante to the corner. Dante dives over Encore. Dante ducks a clothesline from Encore. Dante scores two forearm knockdowns. Encore reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Dante side steps Encore into the turnbuckles. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Encore denies The Modified Uranage Slam. Dante backflips over Encore. Dante ducks a clothesline from Encore. Dante connects with The Modified Uranage Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (66-25) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (24-4) Toni Storm vs. (43-28) Diamante In An Interim AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Diamante applies a waist lock. Storm with a side headlock takeover. Wrist Lock Exchange. Diamante with a knife edge chop. Diamante whips Storm across the ring. Storm drops Diamante with The Big Boot. Storm with Two Monkey Flips. Storm with a corner clothesline. Storm follows that with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Storm punches Diamante in the back. Storm with a knife edge chop. Storm reverses out of the irish whip from Diamante. Diamante launches Storm over the top rope. Diamante with a Top Rope Stunner. Diamante dropkicks Storm off the ring apron. Diamante drives Storm back first into the ring apron. Diamante rolls Storm back into the ring.

Diamante transitions into a ground and pound attack. Diamante repeatedly stomps on Storm’s chest. Diamante is choking Storm with her boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Diamante kicks Storm in the back. Diamante with Two Elbow Drops for a two count. Diamante applies a rear chin lock. Diamante with clubbing blows to Storm’s back. Diamante drives her knee into Storm’s ribs. Diamante applies a rear chin lock. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Diamante kicks Storm in the gut. Storm reverses out of the irish whip from Diamante.

Diamante ducks a clothesline from Storm. Storm with a Lou Thez Press. Storm transitions into a ground and pound attack. Storm clotheslines Diamante. Storm dropkicks Diamante. Storm with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a one count. Storm applies a waist lock. Diamante stomps on the right foot of Storm. Diamante ducks a clothesline from Storm. Diamante hits The Cazadora Stunner for a two count. German Suplex Exchange. Storm with a Running Hip Attack. Storm drops Diamante with The Tornado DDT on the floor. Storm rolls Diamante back into the ring. Storm delivers another Running Hip Attack. Storm makes Diamante tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf.

Winner: (25-4) Toni Storm via Submission

Sixth Match: (71-27-2) Orange Cassidy & (32-13) Best Friends vs. (10-9) Ariya Daivari, (33-41) Sonny Kiss, (0-2) Tony Deppen In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Orange Cassidy and Ariya Daivari will start things off. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Cassidy with a side headlock takeover. Daivari answers with the headscissors escape. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Cassidy with a flying mare takeover. Cassidy with a Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Cassidy stops Daivari in his tracks. Cassidy blocks a boot from Daivari. Cassidy runs Daivari into the ropes. Deppen tags himself in. Cassidy knocks Deppen off the ring apron. Daivari rakes the eyes of Cassidy. Daivari drops Cassidy with The Reverse DDT. Deppen with a Knee Drop for a one count. Deppen walks over the midsection of Cassidy. Cassidy dodges The PK. Cassidy tags in Beretta. Beretta scores the forearm knockdown. Deppen drops down on the canvas. Beretta scouted The Inverted Atomic Drop. Beretta whips Deppen across the ring. Deppen slips over Beretta’s back. Beretta catches Deppen in mid-air.

Beretta with a GutBuster. Beretta with a Running Boot. Beretta tags in Taylor. Double Delayed Vertical Suplex. Taylor tags in Cassidy. Cassidy with The Lazy Elbow Drop for a one count. The Trustbusters clears the ring. Cassidy launches Deppen over the top rope. Daivari pulls Cassidy out of the ring. Daivari sends Cassidy face first into the steel ring post. Daivari rolls Cassidy back into the ring. Deppen hooks the outside leg for a two count. Deppen applies a front face lock. Deppen tags in Daivari. Daivari with a gut punch. Daivari chops Cassidy. Daivari repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Cassidy. Daivari tags in Kiss. Kiss kicks Cassidy in the chest. Kiss slams Cassidy’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kiss sends Cassidy to the corner. Kiss with a Handspring Palm Strike.

Kiss with a Splitting Boot for a two count. Kiss goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cassidy counters with The Stundog Millionaire. Taylor and Deppen are tagged in. Taylor with a straight right hand. Taylor clotheslines Deppen. Taylor knocks Daivari off the apron. Taylor side steps Deppen into the turnbuckles. Taylor with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Taylor with a corner clothesline. Taylor tags in Beretta. Sole Food/Half & Half Suplex Combination. Kiss pulls Taylor out of the ring. Kiss delivers the low blow. Kiss lands The 450 Splash. Deppen hooks the outside leg for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Cassidy rolls under the double clothesline. Cassidy with a Double Hurricanrana. Cassidy drops Kiss with Spinning DDT. Deppen with a Flying Boot. Cassidy fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Beretta with a Running Knee. Cassidy and Best Friends connects with their Double Chokeslam/PowerBomb Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (72-27-2) Orange Cassidy & (33-13) Best Friends via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (27-19) Kip Sabian vs. (0-35) Dean Alexander

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabian plays to the crowd. Alexander slaps Sabian in the face. Sabian kicks Alexander in the gut. Sabian applies a side headlock. Alexander whips Sabian across the ring. Sabian ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Sabian leapfrogs over Alexander. Sabian slides under Alexander’s legs. Sabian sends Alexander into the ropes. Sabian with a single leg dropkick. Sabian stomps on Alexander’s chest. Sabian with a knife edge chop. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Sabian. Sabian dives over Alexander.

Sabian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabian with a Cannonball Splash in the corner. Sabian ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Forearm Exchange. Sabian with another Enzuigiri. Sabian decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Alexander drops Sabian with The Big Boot. Alexander clotheslines Sabian. Alexander with an Elevated NeckBreaker for a two count. Alexander mocks Sabian. Sabian with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Sabian with a Running Enzuigiri. Sabian connects with The Anarchy Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-19) Kip Sabian via Pinfall

Eight Match: (19-8) Marina Shafir w/Vickie Guerrero & Nyla Rose vs. (0-0) Kennedi Copeland

Shafir drops Copeland with The Big Boot. Shafir tugs on Copeland’s hair. Copeland slaps Shafir in the face. Shafir answers with a forearm. Shafir makes Copeland tap out to The Guillotine Choke.

Winner: (20-8) Marina Shafir via Submission

Ninth Match (67-37) Fenix w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (0-3) AR Fox

Shoulder Tackle Exchange. Fox ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Standing Switch Exchange. Fox with three sharp elbow strikes. Fenix sends Fox across the ring. Fox dodges The Big Boot. Fenix avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Rollup Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Quick shoving contest. Fox launches Fenix over the top rope. Fox with a straight right hand. Fenix pulls Fox down to the mat. Fox with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fenix applies a front face lock. Fenix with clubbing blows to Fox’s back. Fenix drops Fox with a Cutter on the middle rope. Fenix with two overhand chops. Fenix applies a front face lock. Fenix with a shoulder block. Fox with a Slingshot Senton. Fox lands The Stage Dive.

Fox rolls Fenix back into the ring. Fox sends Fenix face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Fox sweeps out the legs of Fenix. Fox with a Roll Through Twisting BrainBuster for a two count. Fenix responds with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Fenix with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Fenix follows that with a Leg Drop for a two count. Fenix puts Fox on the top turnbuckle. Fox with three sharp elbow strikes. Fenix kicks Fox in the face. Fox with an Avalanche Spanish Fly. Fox hits The 450 Splash for a two count. Fenix chops Fox. Fox kicks Fenix in the face. Fenix whips Fox across the ring. Fenix with The Rebound Spinning Hook Kick. Fenix with a Spinning Heel Kick. Fenix puts Fox on the top turnbuckle. Fenix with a blistering chop. Fenix connects with The Black Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Fenix shakes hands with Fox to close the show.

Winner: (68-37) Fenix via Pinfall

