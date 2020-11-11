AEW Dark Results 11/10/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Ricky Starks)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (6-6) Luther & (3-12) Serpentico vs. (0-0) TNT

Chaos Project attacks TNT before the bell rings. Terrence with forearm shivers. Terrence with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Terrence follows that with a running corner clothesline to Luther. Luther reverses out of the irish whip from Terrence. Terrence dives over Luther. Terrence with a forearm smash. Terrence dodges The Spinning Leg Lariat. Luther nails Terrence with The Pump Kick. Luther brings Terrence to the corner. Luther with forearm shivers. Luther with a corner clothesline. Luther hits The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther repeatedly bodyslams Serpentico on top of Terrence. Serpentico hooks the outside leg for a two count. Serpentico applies a wrist lock. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther pump kicks the midsection of Terrence. Luther fish hooks Terrence. The referee admonishes Luther. Serpentico rocks Terrence with a forearm smash. Luther with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Luther tags in Serpentico.

Running Bulldog/Splash Combionation. Serpentico with a double sledge. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther with a knee drop. Luther rakes the eyes of Terrence. Luther bodyslams Terrence. Luther tags in Serpentico. Assisted Swanton Bomb for a two count. Serpentico toys around with Terrence. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Serpentico HeadButts Terrence. Serpentico whips Terrence into the turnbuckles. Terrence kicks Serpentico in the face. Terrence creates distance with The Running Shoulder Tackle. Terrence tags in Terrell. Terrell ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Terrell with a Flying Forearm Smash. Terrell dropkicks Serpentico. Terrell knocks Luther off the ring apron. Serpentico attacks Terrell from behind. Terrell reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Terrell with a Back Body Drop. Terrell is fired up. Serpentico side steps Terrell into the turnbuckles. Terrell with The One-Arm SpineBuster for a two count. Terrell tags in Terrence. TNT goes for a Double Back Body Drop, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Serpentico with a chop/forearm combination. Luther made the blind tag. TNT with The Double Face Plant. Serpentico negates The 3D. Luther clotheslines Terrence. Luther with a Running Knee Strike. Chaos Project connects with The Creeping Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-6) Luther & (4-12) Serpentico via Pinfall

Second Match: (1-1) The Acclaimed vs. (0-1) Louie Valle & (0-0) Justin Blax

Valle attacks Bowens before the bell rings. Bowens scores a right jab. Bowens drops Valle with a knife edge chop. Valle reverses out of the irish whip from Bowens. Bowens whips Valle across the ring. Bowens dropkicks Valle. Valle regroups in the corner. Caster and Blax are tagged in. Caster signals for the test of strength. Blax blocks a boot from Caster. Blax uppercuts Caster. Caster with a deep arm-drag. Caster stomps on Blax’s face. Caster brings Blax to the corner. Caster tags in Bowens. Blax is displaying his fighting spirit. Caster drives his knee into the midsection of Blax. Caster sends Blax to the ring apron. Blax with a shoulder block. Bowens dumps Blax face first on the apron. Bowens rolls Blax back into the ring. Bowens transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bowens bodyslams Blax. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Caster takes a bow.

Blax with heavy bodyshots. Caster rocks Blax with a forearm smash. Caster tags in Bowens. Caster whips Blax into an Apron Enzuigiri from Bowens. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex. Bowens follows that with The SlingShot Elbow Drop. Bowens talks smack to Blax. Blax with a forearm smash. Bowens drives his knee into the midsection of Blax. Bowens uses the top rope as a weapon. Bowens tags in Caster. Assisted Seated Senton for a two count. The referee admonishes Valle. Caster kicks Valle out of the ring. Blax dodges The Big Boot. Blax rolls Caster over for a two count. Caster blocks a boot from Blax. Blax with a Jumping Knee Strike. Bowens and Valle are tagged in. Valle ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Valle dropkicks Caster off the apron. Valle kicks Bowens in the gut. Bowens reverses out of the irish whip from Valle. Valle with a knee lift. Valle drives Bowens face first into the canvas. Valle with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Caster decks Valle with a back elbow smash. Caster kicks Valle in the face. Dropkick/Reverse Olympic Slam Combination. The Acclaimed connects with The Critically Acclaimed to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-1) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Third Match: (0-1) Top Flight vs. (0-6) Baron Black & (0-1) Frankie Thomas

Darius Martin and Baron Black will start things off. Darius wants Black to shake his hand. Black pie faces Darius. Darius with a waist lock go-behind. Black applies a wrist lock. Darius grapples around Black. Following a snap mare takeover, Black grabs a side wrist lock. Darius escapes the hold. Darius applies a side headlock. Side Headlock TakeOver/HeadScissors Escape Exchange. Black denies the deep arm-drag. Darius with two counter arm-drags. Darius applies an arm-bar. Dontae tags himself in. Darius dives over Black. Dontae with an arm-bar takedown. Darius with a basement dropkick. Dontae applies a wrist lock. Black drives his knee into the midsection of Dontae. Black tags in Thomas. Dontae with a deep arm-drag. Thomas rocks Dontae with a forearm smash. Dontae leapfrogs over Thomas. Dontae with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Dontae with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Dontae tags in Darius.

Darius with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Darius pops back on his feet. Darius tags in Dontae. Dontae with a SlingShot Senton. Dontae applies a side headlock. Dontae transitions into a waist lock. Thomas decks Dontae with a back elbow smash. Thomas grabs a side wrist lock. Thomas with a shoulder block. Thomas slams Dontae’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Thomas tags in Black. Black kicks Dontae in the gut. Black with a knife edge chop. Black with an Exploder Suplex for a two count. Black argues with the referee. Black applies the abdominal stretch. Black uppercuts Dontae. Black with the irish whip. Dontae side steps Black into the turnbuckles. Thomas clotheslines Dontae behind the referee’s back. Darius drops Black with an Apron Enzuigiri. Black tags in Thomas. Thomas stops Dontae in his tracks. Darius with a straight right hand. Dontae sends Thomas across the ring. Dontae tags in Darius. Darius with a shoulder block. Darius slips over Thomas back. Darius with two clotheslines. Darius scores the elbow knockdown. Thomas ducks a clothesline from Darius. Darius hits The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Dontae with a SpringBoard European Uppercut to Black. Darius puts Thomas on the top turnbuckle. Top Flight connects with their Corner Dropkick/Double Schoolboy Rollup Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Top Flight via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (6-12) The Hybrid 2 vs. (0-1) Adam Priest & (0-21) Shawn Dean

Frankie Kazarian joins the commentary team for this match. Angelico and Dean will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico with an arm-drag takeover. Angelico taunts Dean. Dean avoids the low soccer kick. Dean with a waist lock go-behind. Angelico with three sharp elbow strikes. Dean with a Hip Toss. Angelico dodges The Dropkick. Angelico kicks out the legs of Dean. Dean dropkicks Angelico. Angelico tags in Evans. Evans with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Evans dropkicks Priest off the apron. Evans with The Screw High Kick. Angelico with a Belly to Back Suplex. Evans follows that with The Standing Corkscrew MoonSault for a two count. Evans stomps on Dean’s back. Evans with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Evans pulls Dean down to the mat. Evans tags in Angelico. Evans with a Running Boot to Priest. Double Irish Whip. Angelico drop toe holds Dean into The Muta Lock from Evans. Angelico kicks Dean in the face. Assisted 450 Splash for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Angelico stomps on Dean’s chest. Angelico tags in Evans.

Dean with heavy bodyshots Dean uppercuts Evans. Evans kicks Dean in the gut. Dean dodges The Corkscrew Kick. Evans with a Flying Corkscrew Kick for a two count. Evans stomps on Dean’s back. Evans hammers down on the left shoulder of Dean. Evans slams Dean’s head on the left foot of Angelico. Evans tags in Angelico. Double Irish Whip. Evans goes for The HandSpring Back Elbow Smash, but Dean ducks out of the way. Dean side steps Angelico into Evans. Dean with a Release German Suplex. Dean ducks a clothesline from Evans. Dean creates distance with The DDT. Dean tags in Priest. Priest clotheslines Evans. Priest delivers a gut punch. Priest with a knife edge chop. Priest scores the elbow knockdown. Priest punches Angelico in the chest. Priest kicks Angelico in the gut. Angelico reverses out of the irish whip from Priest. Priest holds onto the ropes. Priest with a Release German Suplex. Priest with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Priest kicks Angelico in the gut. Priest applies a wrist lock. Priest tags in Dean. Angelico reverses out of the double irish whip. Angelico kicks Dean in the gut. Priest kicks Angelico in the face. Dean connects with The Double Underhook GutBuster for a two count. Priest stomps on Evans back. Priest sends Evans to the apron. Evans with a Hook Kick. Evans lands The 450 Splash on the floor. Angelico sweeps out the legs of Dean. Angelico makes Dean tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: (7-12) The Hybrid 2 via Submission

Fifth Match: (14-8) The Lucha Brothers vs. (0-0) Ashton Starr & (0-5) David Ali

Pentagon Jr and David Ali will start things off. Pentagon shoves Ali. Cero Miedo. Ali talks smack to Pentagon. Pentagon with a Spinning Back Kick. Pentagon applies a side headlock. Ali whips Pentagon across the ring. Ali leapfrogs over Pentagon. Pentagon lunges over Ali. Ali drives his knee into the midsection of Pentagon. Ali with a running knee lift. Pentagon dodges The Leg Lariat. Ali drops Pentagon with a Running European Uppercut. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Ali. Fenix kicks Ali in the back. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Fenix slaps Ali in the chest. Fenix kicks Starr off the ring apron. Ali reverses out of the double irish whip from The Lucha Brothers. Standing Switch Exchange. Fenix slides out of the ring. Pentagon drop toe holds Ali into a Leaping Enzuigiri from Fenix. Pentagon back chops Ali. Fenix dropkicks Ali from the apron.

Pentagon lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Fenix follows that with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Fenix launches Ali to the corner. Ali tags in Starr. Fenix ducks a clothesline from Starr. Pentagon with an Apron Enzuigiri. Fenix slaps Starr in the chest. Pentagon made the blind tag. Fenix with a Fireman’s Carry Slam. Pentagon delivers another Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Pentagon grapevines the legs of Starr. Starr tags in Ali. Fenix with The Helluva Kick. The Lucha Brothers applies their Gory Stretch/Camel Clutch Combination. The referee admonishes Fenix. Pentagon with an over hand chop. Ali negates The Package PileDriver. Ali ducks a clothesline from Pentagon. Ali with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Fenix and Starr are tagged in. Starr clotheslines Fenix. Starr with a single leg takedown. Starr hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Starr throws Fenix into Pentagon. Ali lands The Suicide Dive. Starr follows that with The Tornillo. Ali with a Missile Dropkick to Pentagon. Fenix responds with a SpringBoard Side Kick. The Lucha Brothers with Stereo SuperKicks. The Lucha Brothers connects with The Assisted Spike Double UnderHook PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-8) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (1-6) Leva Bates vs. (0-6) Dani Jordyn

Bates wants Jordyn to join her book club. Unfortunately for Bates, Jordyn already put her in the burn book. Jordyn pokes fun at Bates. Quick shoving contest. Bates ducks a clothesline from Jordyn. Bates rolls Jordyn over for a one count. Bates SuperKicks Jordyn. Bates with a forearm smash. Jordyn reverses out of the irish whip from Bates. Bates with heavy bodyshots. Bates applies The CrossFace. Jordyn rolls Bates over for a two count. Bates with a side headlock takeover. Bates with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Jordyn regroups on the outside. Jordyn starts tearing apart Bates books.

Bates is apoplectic. Jordyn tries to hit Bates with the burn book. Jordyn begs for mercy. Jordyn with an eye poke. Jordyn clotheslines Bates for a two count. Jordyn with clubbing blows to Bates back. Jordyn with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Jordyn talks smack to Bates. Jordyn uppercuts Bates. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Jordyn with a basement dropkick. Bates is displaying her fighting spirit. Jordyn tugs on Bates hair. Jordyn rocks Bates with a forearm smash. Jordy hits The Reverse Uranage Slam for a two count. Jordyn is displaying her frustration. Jorydn with a forearm smash. Bates denies the irish whip. Bates kicks Jordyn in the gut. Bates decks Jordyn with a back elbow smash. Bates side steps Jordyn into the turnbuckles. Bates trips Jordyn. Bates ducks a clothesline from Jordyn. Bates connects with The Cazadora Victory Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-6) Leva Bates via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (6-10) Alan Angels w/The Dark Order vs. (0-8) Fuego Del Sol

Del Sol side steps Angels into the turnbuckles. Del Sol rolls Angels over for a one count. Leg Sweep Exchange. Side Headlock TakeOver/HeadScissors Escape Exchange. Del Sol pops back on his feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Angels with a waist lock go-behind. Angels with a single leg takedown. Del Sol rolls out of the single leg crab. Del Sol grabs a side wrist lock. Del Sol with a wrist lock takedown. Angels kicks Del Sol in the chest. Del Sol sends Angels across the ring. Angels with a Spinning Back Kick. Del Sol whips Angels across the ring. Del Sol with an Arm-Drag Takeover. Angels launches Del Sol over the top rope. Del Sol showcases his speed and agility. Del Sol with a monkey flip. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Angels. Angels regroups on the outside. Angels avoids The PK. Del Sol with an Apron Enzuigiri. Angels dropkicks Del Sol to the floor. Dark Order Pose.

Angels repeatedly drives Del Sol back first into the steel barricade. Angels bodyslams Del Sol on the floor. Angels lands The Frog Splash off the apron. Angels rolls Del Sol back into the ring. Angels hooks the outside leg for a two count. Angels argues with the referee. Angels kicks Del Sol in the chest. Angels bodyslams Del Sol. Angels with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Angels is putting the boots to Del Sol. Del Sol with forearm shivers. Angels slides under Del Sol. Angels flips Del Sol over. Angels with a Diving Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Angels talks smack to Del Sol. Angels repeatedly kicks out the legs of Del Sol. Angels slams Del Sol’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Angels with southpaw haymakers. Angels repeatedly stomps on Del Sol’s chest. Del Sol headbutts the midsection of Angels. Del Sol with a forearm smash. Angels uppercuts Del Sol. Angels goes for The MoonSault, but Del Sol ducks out of the way. Del Sol with a Cazadora Knee Smash. Del Sol hits The Quebrada. Del Sol SuperKicks Angels. Angels negates The Tornado DDT. Angels thrust kicks the left knee of Del Sol. Angels with a RoundHouse Kick. Angels with an Inside Out Lariat. Angels connects with The Wing Snapper to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-10) Alan Angels via Pinfall

Eight Match (9-4) Diamante & (7-3) Ivelisse vs. (0-0) Dreamgirl Ellie & (0-0) Jennacide

Ivelisse and Jennacide will start things off. Jennacide pie faces Ivelisse. Jennacide with a Body Block. Jennacide blocks a punch from Ivelisse. Jennacide grabs the right wrist of Ivelisse. Jennacide brings Ivelisse to the corner. Jennacide tags in Ellie. Ivelisse with a Deep Arm-Drag to Jennacide. Ellie dropkicks Ivelisse for a one count. Ivelisse kicks the left knee of Ellie. Ivelisse tags in Diamante. Double Back Drop Driver. Ivelisse tackles Jennacide out of the ring. Diamante with The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Diamante kicks Ellie in the back. Ellie avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Ellie applies a waist lock. Diamante decks Ellie with a hip check. Diamante SuperKicks Ellie. Diamante with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Diamante applies the bow and arrow stretch. Ellie with heavy bodyshots. Diamante drives her knee into the midsection of Ellie. Diamante drives Ellie back first into the turnbuckles. Diamante tags in Ivelisse. Diamante slaps Ellie in the chest. Ivelisse with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count.

Ivelisse transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ivelisse stomps on Ellie’s back. Ivelisse applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Ellie falls on top of Ivelisse for a one count. Ellie uppercuts Ivelisse. Ellie with a forearm smash. Ellie ducks a clothesline from Ivelisse. Ivelisse negates The Sole Food. Ivelisse with The Shoulder Capture Suplex for a two count. Ivelisse slams Ellie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ivelisse kicks Ellie in the ribs. Ellie rocks Ivelisse with a forearm smash. Ellie with a double knee strike. Ellie drops Ivelisse with The Flying Face Plant. Diamante and Jennacide are tagged in. Jennacide clotheslines Diamante. Jennacide nails Diamante with The Pump Kick. Jennacide knocks Ivelisse off the apron. Jennacide ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Diamante goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Jennacide counters with The Fallaway Slam. Jennacide puts Diamante on her shoulders. Ivelisse made the blind tag. Jennacide uses Diamante as a weapon. Jennacide with The Samoan Drop. Ivelisse with clubbing blows to Jennacide’s back. Ellie tags herself in. Jennacide goes for The Michinoku Driver, but Ivelisse lands back on her feet. Ivelisse kicks the left hamstring of Jennacide. Double Knee Strike. Diamante and Ivelisse dumps Jennacide out of the ring. Ellie with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Diamante uppercuts Ellie in mid-air. Diamante lands The Suicide Dive. Ivelisse makes Ellie tap out to a Modified Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: (10-4) Diamante & (8-3) Ivelisse via Submission

Ninth Match: (12-6) The Jurassic Express w/Marko Stunt vs. (15-19) Joey Janela & (12-18) Sonny Kiss

Jungle Boy and Sonny Kiss will start things off. Test Of Strength. Leg Sweep Exchange. Jungle Boy whips Kiss across the ring. Kiss with a Running Hurricanrana. Jungle Boy side steps Kiss into the turnbuckles. Kiss slips over Jungle Boy’s back. Kiss goes for The Cazadora Arm-Drag, but Jungle Boy cartwheels back onto his feet. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Kiss. Jungle Boy with a standing iconoclasm. Jungle Boy with a fireman’s carry takeover. Jungle Boy applies a wrist lock. Jungle Boy goes for a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag, but Kiss cartwheels back onto his feet. Kiss twerks in the corner. Luchasaurus and Janela are tagged in. Janela runs into Luchasaurus. Shoulder Block Exchange. Janela tags in Kiss. Luchasaurus refuses to go down. Luchasaurus with a double clothesline. Luchasaurus launches Kiss into the turnbuckles. Luchasaurus tees off on Kiss. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus bodyslams Kiss. Assisted Swanton Bomb for a two count.

Jungle Boy goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Kiss. Kiss with the irish whip. Kiss with a double back handspring back elbow smash. Kiss tags in Janela. Double Irish Whip. Janela drives his knee into the midsection of Jungle Boy. Kiss with a Running Boot. Janela clotheslines Jungle Boy into the left knee of Kiss. Janela with a fist drop. Janela applies a wrist lock. Janela tags in Kiss. Kiss with a double sledge. Kiss bodyslams Jungle Boy. Kiss with The Splitting Leg Drop for a one count. Kiss applies a front face lock. Kiss tags in Janela. Double Irish Whip. Jungle Boy sends Kiss crashing to the outside. Jungle Boy slides under Janela. Janela knocks Luchasaurus off the ring apron. Suicide Dive Exchange. Running Forearm Smash Exchange. Jungle Boy with a Running European Uppercut. Janela denies the side thrust kick.

Janela goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jungle Boy lands back on his feet. Jungle Boy and Janela are running the ropes. Jungle Boy with an Inside Out Lariat. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus blocks a lariat from Janela. Luchasaurus nails Kiss with The Pump Kick. Luchasaurus drops Janela with a knife edge chop. Luchasaurus with a Spinning Back Kick. Luchasaurus with The Big Boot. Luchasaurus follows that with The RoundHouse Kick. Luchasaurus whips Janela across the ring. Luchasaurus hits The Extinction for a two count. Luchasaurus goes for The ChokeSlam, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss with a Counter RoundHouse Kick. Janela with The Rolling Elbow. Double Shoulder Tackle. Kiss with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Lucahsaurus catches Janela in mid-air. Jungle Boy goes for a Dropkick off the apron, but Janela counters with The Hurricanrana. Kiss lands The Orihara MoonSault. Jungle Boy hits The Canadian Destroyer on the floor. Jungle Boy rolls Janela back into the ring. Luchasaurus ChokeSlams Kiss. Janela SuperKicks Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy tags himself in. Jungle Boy rolls under The SuperKick Kick from Janela. Jungle Boy SuperKicks Janela. Luchasaurus delivers The Tail Whip. The Jurassic Express connects with The Assisted SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-6) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

