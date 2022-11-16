AEW Dark Results 11/15/22

Mohegan Sun Arena

Uncasville, Connecticut

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez & Bobby Cruise

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (18-36) Skye Blue vs. (0-3) Paris Van Dale

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dale with a forearm smash. Dale goes for a Bodyslam, but Blue lands back on her feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Dale goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Blue counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Dale blocks The SuperKick. Blue with a Spinning Head Kick. Dale drives Blue face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Dale with a Running Meteora.

Dale with clubbing blows to Blue’s back. Blue with heavy bodyshots. Blue with forearm shivers. Dale pulls Blue down to the mat. Dale with the irish whip. Blue side steps Dale into the turnbuckles. Blue rolls Dale over for a two count. Blue decks Dale with a JawBreaker. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Blue with a Running Dropkick. Dale with a back elbow smash. Blue ducks a clothesline from Dale. Blue with The Backslide Cover for a two count. Blue SuperKicks Dale. Blue connects with The Sky Fall to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-36) Skye Blue via Pinfall

Second Match: (18-12) The Iron Savages w/JT Davidson vs. (0-3) Brando Lee & (0-4) Lucas Chase

Bronson and Lucas Chase will start things off. Bronson clotheslines Chase. Bronson slams Lee’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bronson with rapid fire haymakers. The referee admonishes Bronson. Bronson talks smack to Chase. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder goes for a Bodyslam, but Chase lands back on his feet. Chase tags in Lee. Lee dives over Bronson. Boulder throws Lee into Chase. Bronson with a Running Double Senton Splash. Bronson with a series of Body Avalanches. Boulder drops Chase with The Big Boot. Double Irish Whip. Double ChokeSlam. Iron Savages connects with The Double Cannonball Senton to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-12) The Iron Savages via Pinfall

Third Match: (14-8) Kiera Hogan vs. (0-1) Kennedi Copeland

Hogan thrust kicks the midsection of Copeland. Hogan pie faces Copeland. Copeland with a double throat thrust. Copeland drives her knee into the midsection of Hogan. Copeland drops Hogan with The Running Bulldog. Hogan dodges The Running Knee Strike. Hogan kicks the left knee of Copeland. Hogan SuperKicks Copeland. Hogan with a Leg Drop for a two count. Hogan transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Hogan slams Copeland’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hogan kicks Copeland in the ribs. Hogan is choking Copeland with her boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Hogan kicks Copeland in the back for a two count. Hogan applies a rear chin lock. Copeland with heavy bodyshots. Hogan punches Copeland in the back. Hogan toys around with Copeland. Copeland with a Leaping Arm-Breaker. Hogan decks Copeland with a back elbow smash. Hogan sends Copeland face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Hogan with a Sliding Dropkick. Hogan connects with The Roundhouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-8) Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (76-33) Frankie Kazarian vs. (6-14) Zack Clayton

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian backs Clayton into the turnbuckles. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Clayton ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Kazarian with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Clayton whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian with a gut punch. Kazarian with a Hurricanrana. Kazarian follows that with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Kazarian punches Clayton. Kazarian whips Clayton across the ring. Clayton kicks Kazarian in the chest. Clayton dropkicks Kazarian. Clayton with two uppercuts. Clayton with a corner clothesline. Clayton punches Kazarian in the back. Clayton whips Kazarian across the ring. Clayton scores the elbow knockdown.

Clayton with a Vertical Suplex. Clayton with a Knee Drop for a one count. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Clayton. Clayton blocks The SpringBoard Clothesline. Clayton transitions into a ground and pound attack. Clayton is mauling Kazarian in the corner. Clayton whips Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Clayton with a Running Uppercut. Kazarian decks Clayton with a back elbow smash. Kazarian side steps Clayton into the turnbuckles. Kazarian with a running forearm smash. Kazarian clotheslines Clayton. Clayton reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian with a Running Meteora. Clayton answers with a back elbow smash. Clayton goes for a Bodyslam, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Kazarian makes Clayton tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (77-33) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Fifth Match: (1-0) The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter) vs. (0-1) Channing Thomas, (0-5) Jake Manning, (0-4) Teddy Goodz In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

QT Marshall and Channing Thomas will start things off. Marshall is annoyed by the QT Suck Chants. Marshall tags in Johnson. Johnson kicks Thomas in the gut. Johnson slams Thomas head on the top turnbuckle pad. Johnson unloads two knife edge chops. Johnson tags in Karter. Karter drives his knee into the midsection of Thomas. Karter punches Thomas in the back. Karter dropkicks Thomas. Karter puts his knee on the back of Thomas neck. Marshall delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Karter slams Thomas head on the top turnbuckle pad. Karter tags in Johnson. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown.

Johnson tags in Marshall. Marshall with two haymakers. Marshall knocks Goodz off the ring apron. Marshall brings Thomas to the corner and tags in Johnson. Johnson with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Johnson kicks Thomas in the back. Johnson applies a rear chin lock. Thomas with heavy bodyshots. Johnson drives his knee into the midsection of Thomas. Johnson applies The Sleeper Hold. Thomas with a Belly to Back Suplex. Goodz and Karter are tagged in. Goodz with a series of elbow strikes. Goodz takes a swipe at Marshal. Goodz with a forearm smash. Marshall attacks Goodz from behind. Goodz uppercuts Marshall. Goodz with a running back elbow smash. The Factor connects with The Assisted Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) The Factory via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (16-4) Athena vs. (0-3) LMK

Athena with a waist lock takedown. Athena taunts LMK. Athena whips LMK across the ring. Athena scores the elbow knockdown. LMK drops down on the canvas. LMK with a Hurricanrana. LMK applies a wrist lock. LMK with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. LMK starts biting Athena’s fingers. Athena sends LMK to the corner. Athena with a running elbow smash. Athena with a running shoulder block. Athena follows that with a Back Body Drop. Athena with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Athena applies The Abdominal Stretch.

LMK with elbows into the midsection of Athena. Athena drops LMK with a Modified BackStabber. LMK sends Athena face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. LMK headbutts the midsection of Athena. LMK with a Running Boot. LMK with a Lariat. LMK repeatedly stomps on Athena’s chest. Athena reverses out of the irish whip from LMK. LMK kicks Athena in the face. Athena catches LMK in mid-air. Athena with The Swinging Uranage Slam. Athena kicks LMK in the ribs. Athena transitions into a ground and pound attack. Athena connects with a Falling Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-4) Athena via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (1-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds) vs. (2-5) Arjun Singh, (0-1) Brett Gosselin, (0-7) Mike Magnum In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

John Silver and Arjun Singh will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Singh backs Silver into the turnbuckles. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Silver applies a side headlock. Singh whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Singh with a shoulder tackle. Silver flexes his muscles. Silver with clubbing mid-kicks. Simultaneous tag to Uno. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Uno stomps on Singh’s fingers. Triple Basement Dropkick. Uno unloads two knife edge chops. Uno with a forearm smash. Singh reverses out of the irish whip from Uno. Magnum drives his knee into Uno’s back. Uno with a forearm smash. Singh drives Uno back first into the turnbuckles. Gosselin and Magnum gangs up on Uno. Singh tags in Magnum. Magnum with a flurry of strikes. Magnum tags in Gosselin.

Gosselin repeatedly stomps on Uno’s chest. Gosselin is choking Uno with his boot. Gosselin tags in Singh. Singh kicks Uno in the gut. Singh with two uppercuts. Singh tags in Magnum. Uno is displaying his fighting spirit. Uno rocks Magnum with a forearm smash. Uno blocks a boot from Magnum. Uno drops Mangum with a NeckBreaker. Reynolds and Gosselin are tagged in. Reynolds kicks Singh off the ring apron. Reynolds side steps Gosselin into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds with a corkscrew elbow strike. Reynolds follows that with a Slingshot Pescado. Reynolds with The Drive By. Reynolds with a Running Lariat. Reynolds is fired up. Gosselin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver PowerBombs Gosselin on Reynolds knees. Silver tags in Uno. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Dropkick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Dark Order connects with The Pendulum Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Eight Match: (29-22) Daniel Garcia (c) vs. (16-11) Brock Anderson w/Arn Anderson For The ROH Pure Championship

The Judges: Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and BJ Whitmer

Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Garcia applies a wrist lock. Anderson breaks the grip. Strong lockup. Anderson with a side headlock takeover. Anderson with The Gator Roll. Garcia puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Garcia regroups on the outside. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Standing Switch Exchange. Garcia with a back elbow smash. Garcia with a knife edge chop. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Garcia. Anderson drops Garcia with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Anderson delivers The Garvin Stomp. Garcia exits the ring. Anderson rolls Garcia back into the ring.

Garcia dropkicks the left knee of Anderson. Garcia with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip in the ropes. Garcia hyperextends the left knee of Anderson. Garcia repeatedly stomps on the left knee and ankle of Anderson. Garcia kicks Anderson in the chest. Garcia applies an inverted knee bar. Anderson with Two HeadButts. Garcia dropkicks the left knee of Anderson. Garcia rams his boot across Anderson’s face. Garcia stomps on the back of Anderson’s knees. Garcia toys around with Anderson. Garcia slaps Anderson in the face.

Anderson has been issued a warning due to using a closed fist. Garcia applies The Guillotine Choke. Anderson with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Anderson is throwing haymakers at Garcia. Anderson with clubbing shoulder blocks. Anderson with a Back Body Drop. Anderson kicks Garcia in the gut. Garcia blocks The DDT. Garcia with a Pumphandle Side Slam for a two count. Anderson with repeated up kicks. Anderson drops Garcia with The Fake Out DDT for a two count. Anderson whips Garcia across the ring. Garcia denies The SpineBuster. Garcia connects with The PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still ROH Pure Champion, (30-22) Daniel Garcia via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 335 of The Hoots Podcast