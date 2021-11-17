AEW Dark Results 11/16/21

Target Center

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (31-15) Will Hobbs w/Hook vs. (0-0) Jaysin Strife

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hobbs shoves Strife into the canvas. Strife drop steps into a side headlock. Hobbs whips Strife across the ring. Hobbs with a running clothesline. Hobbs drives Strife back first into the turnbuckles. Hobbs with clubbing elbow smashes in the corner.

Strife kicks Hobbs in the face. Hobbs catches Strife in mid-air. Hobbs dumps Strife back first on the top turnbuckle pad. Hobbs with clubbing blows to Strife’s chest. Hobbs drives his knee into the midsection of Strife. Hobbs hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Hobbs makes Strife tap out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (32-15) Will Hobbs via Submission

Second Match: (5-3) Andrade El Idolo w/Jose The Assistant vs. (0-1) Jah-C

Jah talks smack to Idolo after the bell rings. Jah shoves Idolo. Idolo clotheslines Jah. Idolo stomps on Jah’s chest. Idolo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Idolo brings Jah to the corner. Idolo with two chops. Idolo with the irish whip. Jah lands on the ring apron. Jah slides under Idolo. Idolo drops Jah with The Big Boot. Idolo with forearm shivers.

Idolo repeatedly stomps on Jah’s chest. Idolo applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Idolo rocks Jah with a forearm smash. Idolo kicks Jah in the gut. Idolo with an arm-ringer/back elbow smash combination in the corner. Idolo ducks a clothesline from Jah. Idolo applies a waist lock. Jah backs Idolo into the turnbuckles. Jah decks Idolo with a back elbow smash. Jah ducks a clothesline from Idolo. Jah rolls Idolo over for a two count. Idolo makes Jah tap out to The Sacrifice.

Winner: (6-3) Andrade El Idolo via Submission

Third Match: (29-6) Wardlow & (36-17) Shawn Spears w/Tully Blanchard vs. (0-1) Arik Cannon & (0-0) Renny D

Mark Henry joins the commentary team for this match. Shawn Spears and Renny D will start things off. Spears is getting distracted by the perfect 10 chants. Spears gives Cannon the middle finger. Spears grapples around Renny. Following a snap mare takeover, Spears cartwheels around Renny. Spears taunts Cannon. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Spears applies a side headlock. Renny whips Spears across the ring. Spears holds onto the ropes. Spears kicks Renny in the chest. Renny dropkicks Spears to the floor. Spears grabs a steel chair. Wardlow is trying to calm down Spears. Spears with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Spears transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Spears stomps on Renny’s face. Spears tags in Wardlow. Spears with a southpaw haymaker. Wardlow launches Renny to the corner. Renny tags in Cannon. Cannon plays to the crowd. Cannon ducks a clothesline from Wardlow. Cannon thrust kicks the midsection of Wardlow. Cannon with a straight right hand. Cannon unloads three knife edge chops. Wardlow is pissed. Wardlow clotheslines Cannon. Wardlow sends Cannon to the corner. Cannon tags in Renny. Wardlow kicks Renny in the gut. Wardlow delivers Three PowerBombs. Wardlow kicks Cannon in the gut. Wardlow PowerBombs Cannon. Wardlow dumps Cannon out of the ring. Wardlow connects with another PowerBomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Spears plants Renny with The C4.

Winner: (30-6) Wardlow & (37-17) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (7-1) Ruby Soho vs. (0-1) Hyan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hyan sends Soho face first into the canvas. Hyan goes for a Bodyslam, but Soho lands back on her feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Hyan goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Soho holds onto the ropes. Soho with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Hyan side steps Soho into the turnbuckles. Soho with a flying arm-drag.

Soho ducks a clothesline from Hyan. Soho with forearm shivers. Hyan tugs on Soho’s hair. Soho ducks a clothesline from Hyan. Soho drops Hyan with The STO. Hyan reverses out of the irish whip from Soho. Hyan denies the backslide cover. Hyan with a knife edge chop. Hyan goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Soho lands back on her feet. Soho applies a wrist lock. Soho connects with No Future to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-1) Ruby Soho via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (2-0) Too Fast Too Fuego vs. (0-6) Kit Sackett & (0-2) Brandon Gore

Fuego Del Sol and Brandon Gore will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Del Sol applies an arm-bar. Del Sol tags in Fuego Dos. Fuego Dos with a flying elbow strike. Fuego Dos applies a wrist lock. Del Sol tags himself in. Fuego Dos bodyslams Gore. Assisted Hurricanrana. Del Sol uppercuts Gore. Del Sol tags in Fuego Dos. Fuego Dos with a forearm smash. Gore reverses out of the irish whip from Fuego Dos. Fuego Dos with two forearm smashes. Sackett rakes the eyes of Fuego Dos. Gore with a running shoulder block. Gore with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Gore tags in Sackett.

Sackett with a straight right hand. Chop Exchange. Sackett attacks Fuego Dos from behind. Sackett HeadButts Fuego Dos. Sackett tags in Gore. Sackett with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Sackett with a Basement BlockBuster. Gore with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Gore is trying to rip Fuego Dos’s mask. Gore goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Fuego Dos lands back on his feet. Fuego Dos kicks Gore in the gut. Fuego Dos with a drop down up kick. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Del Sol and Sackett are tagged in. Del Sol with two dropkicks. Del Sol with two running uppercuts. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Gore. Del Sol with a MoonSault Press. Del Sol nails Gore with The Hook Kick. Del Sol with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Del Sol dumps Sackett out of the ring. Fuego Dos lands The Suicide Dive. Del Sol connects with The Tornado DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-0) Too Fast Too Fuego via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (29-10) The Acclaimed vs. (0-2) The Dark Order (Colt Cabana & Alan Angels)

Anthony Bowens and Alan Angels will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Bowens punches Angles in the back. Bowens poses for the crowd. Angels ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Angels sends Bowens chest first into the canvas. Bowens kicks Angels in the gut. Bowens unloads three knife edge chops. Angels buries his shoulder into the midsection of Bowens. Angels with two chops. Angels kicks Bowens in the gut. Bowens reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Angels sends Bowens into the ropes. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels with a leg lariat. Angels with a deep arm-drag. Angels applies an arm-bar. Angels tags in Cabana. Double Wrist Lock. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Dark Order Pose. Cabana applies a wrist lock. Bowens with a forearm smash. Bowens tags in Caster. Bowens repeatedly stomps on Cabana’s chest. Wrist Lock Exchange. Caster reverses out of the irish whip from Cabana. Cabana ducks a clothesline from Caster. Cabana sends Caster into the ropes. Cabana drops down on the canvas. Cabana leapfrogs over Caster. Cabana stops Caster in his tracks.

Cabana grabs a side wrist lock. Caster with two toe kicks. Caster sends Cabana to the corner. Cabana crawls under Caster. Cabana decks Caster with a back elbow smash. Angels tags himself in. Angels with The Flying Crossbody Block for a one count. Angels tees off on Caster. Caster rakes the eyes of Angels. Angels reverses out of the irish whip from Caster. Bowens made the blind tag. Angels denies The Sunset Flip. Bowens with a Running NeckBreaker onto Caster’s knees for a two count. Bowens stomps on Angels face. Bowens with clubbing elbow smashes. Bowens goes into the lateral press for a two count. Bowens applies a wrist lock. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster with a flying double axe handle strike. Angels delivers a gut punch. Angels rocks Caster with a forearm smash. Caster drives his knee into the midsection of Angels. Caster tags in Bowens. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Bowens applies the cravate. Angels with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange.

Bowens with a knife edge chop. Angels launches Bowens over the top rope. Caster tags himself in. Caster goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bowens wisely pulls Cabana off the ring apron. Caster drags Angels to his corner. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens with a falling axe handle strike. Bowens transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bowens with a knife edge chop. Angels side steps Bowens into the turnbuckles. Bowens tags in Caster. Angels with an inside cradle for a two count. Angels lunges over Caster. Angels tags in Cabana. Cabana with two double handed chops. Cabana unloads a flurry of right jabs. Cabana goes for The Bionic Elbow, but The Acclaimed counters with a double toe kick.

Double Irish Whip. Cabana avoids the double clothesline. Cabana with The Double Quebrada. Cabana with The Flying Asshole. Cabana ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Cabana with another flurry of right jabs. Cabana with Two Bionic Elbows. Cabana hits The Hip Attack for a two count. Cabana is lighting up Caster’s chest. Bowens pulls Cabana out of the ring. Bowens sends Cabana back first into the steel barricade. Misfired Clothesline. Angels delivers his combination offense. Bowens fires back with a chop/forearm combination. Angels avoids The SuperKick. Bowens avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Angels with The Rolling Elbow. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex. Cabana hits The Superman for a two count. Cabana knocks Bowens off the apron. Standing Switch Exchange. Cabana rolls Caster over for a two count. Bowens nails Cabana with the boom box. Caster hooks both legs to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-10) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (21-10) Riho, (30-10) Kris Statlander, (14-5) Ryo Mizunami vs. (50-19) Nyla Rose, (14-10) Emi Sakura, (24-15) The Bunny w/Vickie Guerrero, Lulu Pencil and Mei Suruga In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Team Rose attacks Team Riho before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Minneapolis. Rose throws Riho into Statlander. Rose stomps on Statlander’s chest. Bunny tees off on Riho. Rose with clubbing blows to Statlander’s back. Rose toys around with Mizunami. Bunny skips around the ring. Rose sends Mizunami to the corner. Mizunami side steps Rose into the turnbuckles. Team Riho clears the ring. Statlander with a forearm smash. Assisted Stinger Splash. Mizunami with a corner clothesline. The referee finally rings the bell. Rose tags in Bunny. Mizunami drops Bunny with a shoulder tackle. Mizunami with a running forearm smash. Machine Gun Chops. Mizunami with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Riho and Sakura are tagged in. Sakura with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Riho dropkicks Sakura. Riho ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Riho with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Riho dropkicks Rose to the floor. Riho with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Riho delivers The Tiger Feint Kick. The referee gets distracted by Vickie.

Rose pulls Riho off the ring apron. Rose stomps on Riho’s chest. Bunny whips Riho into the steel barricade. Rose rolls Riho back into the ring. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura tags in Bunny. Bunny stomps on Riho’s chest. Bunny whips Riho into the turnbuckles. Bunny with a knife edge chop. Bunny slams Riho’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bunny with an overhand chop. Bunny tags in Rose. Rose with clubbing shoulder blocks. Rose hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Rose tags in Sakura. Sakura is lighting up Riho’s chest. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura pie faces Pencil. Riho with forearm shivers. Sakura answers with another chop. Sakura goes for The Queen’s Gambit, but Riho lands back on her feet. Riho sends Sakura into the ropes. Riho with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Statlander and Bunny are tagged in.

Statlander ducks a clothesline from Bunny. Statlander kicks Rose in the face. Statlander ducks a clothesline from Bunny. Statlander with forearm shivers. Statlander whips Bunny across the ring. Statlander Powerslams Bunny for a two count. Statlander tags in Mizunami. Statlander sends Bunny to the corner. Statlander with a running uppercut. Mizunami with a corner clothesline. Rose delivers The Pounce. Rose uppercuts Mizunami. Rose tags herself in. Rose kicks Mizunami in the gut. Rose with a Cut Throat NeckBreaker for a two count. Mizunami tags in Sakura. Double Irish Whip. Assisted Dropkick. Two Splashes for a two count. Pier six brawl ensues in the ring. Bunny SuperKicks Statlander. Mizunami Spears Bunny. Rose dropkicks Mizunami. Riho with The Missile Dropkick. Statlander tags herself in. Statlander denies The Queen’s Gambit. Statlander uses Riho’s legs as a weapon. Sakura with a chop/clothesline combination. Sakura hits The Queen’s Gambit. Sakura drags Statlander to the corner. Rose lands The Swanton Bomb. Sakura hooks the outside leg for a two count. Statlander connects with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-10) Riho, (31-10) Kris Statlander, (15-5) Ryo Mizunami via Pinfall

Eight Match: (20-38) Lee Johnson, (7-3) Brock Anderson, (19-5) The Varsity Blonds w/Arn Anderson & Julia Hart vs. (2-3) The Factory & (1-3) The Wingmen w/QT Marshall In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Brian Pillman Jr and Ryan Nemeth will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pillman grabs the left leg of Nemeth. Pillman applies a side headlock. Nemeth with a fireman’s carry takeover. Nemeth applies a wrist lock. Pillman kicks Nemeth in the face. Anderson and Drake are tagged in. Strong lockup. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Drake. Anderson with two deep arm-drags. Anderson applies an arm-bar. Anderson grabs a side writ lock. Anderson tags in Johnson. Johnson kicks Drake in the gut. Johnson applies a wrist lock. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Drake. Drake with a forearm smash. Drake tags in Nemeth. Johnson with a deep arm-drag. Johnson applies an arm-bar. Pillman tags himself in. Pillman hammers down on the left shoulder of Nemeth. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Pillman tags in Garrison. Pillman sends Nemeth to the corner. Pillman with a corner clothesline/chop combination. Assisted Stinger Splash. Double Delayed Vertical Suplex for a one count. Garrison applies an arm-bar. Nemeth tugs on Garrison’s hair. Nemeth tags in Solow.

Solow with a haymaker/toe kick combination. Garrison is displaying his fighting spirit. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Garrison. Solow with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Solow applies a front face lock. Drake tags himself in. Drake with a gut punch. Drake with a forearm smash. Drake blasts Garrison with a knife edge chop. Drake whips Garrison into the turnbuckles. Garrison tags in Nemeth. Nemeth whips Garrison into the turnbuckles. Garrison with heavy bodyshots. Nemeth punches Garrison in the back. Garrison reverses out of the irish whip from Nemeth. Garrison with a deep arm-drag. Garrison applies an arm-bar. Garrison tags in Anderson. Anderson hammers down on the left shoulder of Nemeth. Anderson with a top wrist lock takedown. Anderson stomps on the left elbow of Nemeth. Nemeth whips Anderson across the ring. Drake drives his knee into Anderson’s back. Anderson knocks Drake off the ring apron. Nemeth attacks Anderson from the outside. Drake with a Pop Up Sledge. Drake rolls Anderson back into the ring. Nemeth tags in Comoroto.

Comoroto punches Anderson in the ribs. Comoroto hammers down on the back of Anderson’s neck. Comoroto bodyslams Anderson. Comoroto with a running elbow drop for a one count. Comoroto is raining down haymakers. Anderson attacks the midsection of Comoroto. Comoroto with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Comoroto applies a front face lock. Comoroto tags in Solow. Solow kicks Anderson in the gut. Solow with a corner clothesline. QT Marshall attacks Anderson behind the referee’s back. Solow with the irish whip. Anderson kicks Solow in the face. Anderson decks Solow with a back elbow smash. Anderson side steps Solow into the turnbuckles. Anderson rolls Solow over for a two count. Solow scores the elbow knockdown. Solow transitions into a ground and pound attack. Solow applies a front face lock. Solow tags in Comoroto. Solow with a running elbow smash. Comoroto with a Spinning Pendulum BackBreaker. Comoroto drives his knee into Anderson’s back. Comoroto with a straight right hand. Comoroto tags in Drake. Drake punches Anderson in the ribs. Anderson with heavy bodyshots. Drake answers with a big haymaker. Drake knocks The Varisty Blonds off the apron. Drake goes for The Running Cannonall Strike, but Anderson ducks out of the way. Anderson dumps Nemeth out of the ring. Johnson and Solow are tagged in.

Johnson ducks a clothesline from Solow. Johnson dropkicks Comoroto off the apron. Johnson with two clotheslines. Johnson decks Solow with a back elbow smash. Johnson with a leaping neckbreaker. Johnson pops back on his feet. Johnson with a running forearm smash. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Johnson dives over Solow. Johnson avoids The Windmill Kick. Johnson dropkicks Solow. Johnson hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Solow fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Nemeth with The Pendulum DDT. Pillman with The SpringBoard Clothesline. Pillman sends Comoroto tumbling to the floor. Pillman goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Comoroto counters with a Powerslam on the ramp way. Garrison with a Top Rope Plancha. Solow connects with The Windmill Kick. Johnson denies The Pedigree. Johnson dumps Solow over the top rope. Drake with The Running Boot for a two count. Drake goes for a PowerBomb, but Johnson lands back on his feet. Johnson ducks under two clotheslines from Drake. Johnson lands The SomerSault Plancha. Marshall starts barking at Hart. Marshall gets distracted by Arn. Hart slaps Marshall in the face. Anderson whips Drake across the ring. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Johnson plants Drake with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-38) Lee Johnson, (8-3) Brock Anderson, (20-5) The Varsity Blonds via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (30-22) John Silver w/The Dark Order vs. (8-39-2) Peter Avalon

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Avalon applies a side headlock. Silver whips Avalon across the ring. Avalon runs into Silver. Shoulder Block Exchange. Silver ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Silver drops Avalon with a running shoulder tackle. Silver flexes his muscles. Silver with Two Big Biel Throws. Avalon grabs a side headlock. Silver reverses the hold. Avalon whips Silver across the ring. Silver with a shoulder tackle. Drop Down/Leapfrog Exchange. Avalon sends Silver into the ropes. Avalon dropkicks Silver. Avalon poses for the crowd. Chop Exchange. Avalon kicks Silver in the gut. Avalon dumps Silver out of the ring. Avalon kicks Silver in the face. Avalon rakes the back of Silver. Second Chop Exchange. Silver uppercuts Avalon. Avalon rakes the eyes of Silver. Avalon kicks Silver in the gut. Avalon rolls Silver back into the ring.

Avalon with a shoulder block. Avalon with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Avalon kicks Silver in the face. Avalon with a Belly to Back Suplex. Avalon walks over Silver. Avalon applies a standing arm-bar. Silver with forearm shivers. Silver uppercuts Avalon. Avalon with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Avalon ascends to the top turnbuckle. Avalon goes for The MoonSault, but Silver ducks out of the way. Silver unloads a series of mid-kicks. Silver whips Avalon across the ring. Silver with a Back Body Drop. Avalon reverses out of the irish whip from Silver. Silver hits The Liger Bomb for a two count. Avalon decks Silver with a JawBreaker.

Silver sends Avalon to the ring apron. Avalon with a forearm smash. Avalon with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Avalon fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Third Chop Exchange. Silver with combo palm strikes. Avalon with The Pump Kick. Silver responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Silver denies The Backslide Cover. Silver delivers his combination offense. Silver goes for The BrainBuster, but Avalon lands back on his feet. Avalon SuperKicks Silver. Avalon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Silver with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Silver follows that with a Running Pump Kick. Silver with a Release German Suplex. Silver connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-22) John Silver via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (25-35) Sonny Kiss vs. (0-1) Adam Grace

Grace talks smack to Kiss. Kiss rocks Grace with a forearm smash. Kiss matrix under a clothesline from Grace. Misfired Hip Tosses. Kiss rolls Grace over for a two count. Kiss with a Hurricanrana. Kiss with a Back Handspring Thrust Kick into the midsection of Grace. Following a snap mare takeover, Kiss with a basement dropkick for a two count. Kiss goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Grace gets his knees up in the air.

Grace drops Kiss with a Running Lariat. Grace applies a rear chin lock. Kiss with elbows into the midsection of Grace. Grace dropkicks Kiss for a one count. Grace goes back to the rear chin lock. Kiss sends Grace across the ring. Kiss with The Drop Sault. Kiss with a Spinning Uppercut. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Grace. Kiss hits The Exploder Suplex. Kiss pops back on his feet. Kiss delivers The Windmill Kick. Kiss connects with The Spinning Stunner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-35) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (42-16) Preston Vance w/The Dark Order vs. (0-0) Mikey Wild

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance sends Wild into the canvas. Vance poses for the crowd. Vance blocks a boot from Wild. Vance rocks Wild with a forearm smash. Vance with a irish whip/corner clothesline combination. Wild side step Vance into the turnbuckles. Wild unloads a series of knife edge chops. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance sends Wild to the corner. Vance nails Wild with The Pump Kick. Wild kicks Vance in the face. Vance connects with The SpineBuster. Vance makes Wild tap out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (43-16) Preston Vance via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (50-15) Scorpio Sky w/Ethan Page vs. (0-0) Craven Knyte

Ethan Page joins the commentary team for this match. Collar ad Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Knyte applies a side headlock. Sky whips Knyte across the ring. Sky drops down on the canvas. Sky scores the ankle pick. Sky walks over Knyte. Sky taunts Knyte. Knyte with a straight right hand. Knyte uppercuts Sky.

Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Knyte. Sky with a cross chop. Sky stomps on Knyte’s face. Sky applies the cravate. Sky drives his knee into the midsection of Knyte. Sky goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Knyte lands back on his feet. Sky grabs side headlock. Knyte whips Sky across the ring. Knyte sweeps out the legs of Sky. Knyte with a Slingshot Senton. Sky ducks a clothesline from Knyte. Sky kicks Knyte in the face. Sky connects with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (51-15) Scorpio Sky via Pinfall

