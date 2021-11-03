AEW Dark Results 11/2/21

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (33-19) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-0) Joe Coleman & (0-0) Idris Abraham

Santana and Idris Abraham will start things off. Santana with a waist lock go-behind. Abraham decks Santana with a back elbow smash. Santana clotheslines the back of Abraham’s neck. Santana sends Abraham into the ropes. Santana with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Santana ducks a clothesline from Abraham. Santana kicks the left hamstring of Abraham. Santana with a basement dropkick. Santana with a knife edge chop. Santana punches Abraham in the back.

Proud and Powerful hits The Three Amigos. Ortiz brings Coleman into the ring. Ortiz ducks a clothesline from Coleman. Coleman with a forearm smash. Ortiz answers with a short-arm clothesline. Ortiz tags in Santana. Double PowerBomb. Santana talks smack to Abraham. Santana tags in Ortiz. Double Irish Whip. Abraham with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ortiz sends Abraham into the ropes. Abraham ducks a clothesline from Ortiz. Santana with a knee lift. Ortiz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Santana follows that with The Discus Lariat. Ortiz puts his foot on Abraham’s chest to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-19) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Second Match: (47-18) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-1) Viva Van

Van applies a waist lock. Rose with a back elbow smash. Rose throws Van into the canvas. Rose with a Body Block. Rose with a Big Biel Throw. Rose kicks Van in the ribs. Van side steps Rose into the turnbuckles. Van dropkicks Rose. Van with a corner clothesline. Van ducks a clothesline from Rose.

Van kicks the left hamstring of Rose. Van kicks Rose in the chest. Van with The Roundhouse Kick. Rose nails Van with a throat thrust. Rose with a Roundhouse Kick of her own. Rose delivers The Spinning Heel Kick. Rose sends Van to the corner. Rose with a running elbow smash. Rose clotheslines Van. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (48-18) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Third Match: (18-37) Lee Johnson & (6-3) Brock Anderson w/Arn Anderson vs. (0-0) Eli Knight & (0-0) Malik Bosede

Brock Anderson and Malik Bosede will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bosede pulls Anderson down to the mat. Anderson bodyslams Bosede. Anderson repeatedly stomps on Bosede’s chest. Anderson rocks Knight with a forearm smash. Anderson tags in Johnson. Johnson with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Johnson kicks Bosede in the back. Bosede tags in Knight. Johnson with a deep arm-drag. Johnson applies an arm-bar.

Knight with the arm-drag escape. Johnson whips Knight across the ring. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Johnson sends Knight into the ropes. Knight goes for a Hurricanrana, but Johnson lands back on his feet. Knight talks smack to Johnson. Knight pie faces Johnson. Johnson clotheslines Knight. Johnson decks Bosede with a back elbow smash. Johnson dumps Bosede out of the ring. Johnson tags in Anderson. Johnson whips Knight across the ring. The Nightmare Family connects with their SpineBuster/Frog Splash Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-37) Lee Johnson & (7-3) Brock Anderson via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (7-10) Daniel Garcia w/2.0 vs. (0-6) Rickey Shane Page

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Page backs Garcia into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Page shoves Garcia. Garcia dropkicks the left knee of Page. Garcia stomps on Page’s back. Garcia hammers down on the back of Page’s neck. Garcia stomps on the left hand of Page. Garcia uppercuts Page. Page decks Garcia with a back elbow smash. Garcia avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Garcia with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Garcia puts Page’s leg on the bottom rope. Garcia drops his weight on the left leg of Page.

Garcia is choking Page with his boot. Garcia with a Seated Senton. Garcia with a fist drop. Garcia follows that with a basement dropkick. Garcia puts his knee on the back of Page’s neck. 2.0 attacks Page behind the referee’s back. Page with The Spinning Enzuigiri. Page goes for The Chokeslam, but Garcia counters with The Guillotine Choke. Page with The Delayed Toss. Page levels Garcia with The Body Avalanche. Page whips Garcia across the ring. Page bodyslams Garcia for a two count. Garcia denies The Chokeslam. Page side steps Garcia into the ropes. Garcia goes back to The Guillotine Choke. Garcia makes Page tap out to The Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: (8-10) Daniel Garcia via Submission

Fifth Match: (10-8) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. (0-5) Marcus Kross & (0-0) Sean Carr

Alex Reynolds and Sean Carr will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reynolds applies a wrist lock. Carr with a straight right hand. Carr kicks Reynolds in the gut. Reynolds reverses out of the irish whip from Carr. Carr decks Reynolds with a back elbow smash. Carr goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Reynolds ducks out of the way. Reynolds dropkicks Carr. Reynolds pops back on his feet. Reynolds tags in Silver. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Silver applies a side headlock. Carr whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Carr with a shoulder tackle. Carr drops down on the canvas. Carr leapfrogs over Silver.

Silver cartwheels over Carr. Silver with a Hurricanrana. Silver dropkicks Carr. Silver tags in Reynolds. Dark Order with Two Uppercuts. Silver with a Mid-Kick. Reynolds follows that with The Big Boot. Carr sends Reynolds face first into the middle rope. Carr tags in Kross. Kross with The Flying Crossbody Block. Reynolds with a Back Body Drop. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver with two clotheslines. Silver with Two Big Biel Throws. Silver ducks a clothesline from Carr. Silver rocks Carr with a forearm smash. Silver with a snap mare takeover into the turnbuckles. Silver applies a waist lock. Kross decks Silver with a back elbow smash. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Kross. German Suplex Party. Reynolds with The Helluva Kick. Silver with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into Carr. Dark Order connects with The Dark Destroyer DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-8) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (28-9) The Acclaimed vs. (0-0) Ishmael Vaughn & (0-1) Dontae Smiley

Anthony Bowens and Ishmael Vaughn will start things off. Bowens kicks Vaughn in the gut. Bowens tags in Caster. Double Wrist Lock. Caster kicks the left shoulder of Vaughn. Caster with a Wrist Lock Suplex. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens with an Apron Enzuigiri. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex. Bowens follows that with The Slingshot Elbow Drop. Bowens talks smack to Vaughn. Vaughn SuperKicks Bowens. Vaughn tags in Smiley.

Smiley ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Smiley knocks Caster off the ring apron. Smiley delivers his combination offense. Smiley with The Pele Kick. Bowens decks Smiley with a back elbow smash. Bowens scores a right jab. Bowens with a knife edge chop. Bowens SuperKicks Smiley. Bowens tags in Caster. Double Side Russian Leg Sweep. Bowens with The PK. Caster with The SomerSault Senton. Caster starts dancing in the center of the ring. Caster sends Vaughn crashing into Smiley. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens with a Twisting Side Slam. Caster connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-9) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (22-14) The Bunny w/The Butcher vs. (0-2) Santana Garrett

Bunny with forearm shivers. Bunny slams Garrett’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Bunny dropkicks Garrett into the turnbuckles. Bunny puts her knee on the back of Garrett’s neck. Bunny kicks Garrett in the ribs. Bunny toys around with Garrett. Garrett with heavy bodyshots. Bunny drives her knee into the midsection of Garrett. Bunny with a running knee lift. Bunny stomps on the midsection of Garrett. Bunny rakes the back of Garrett. Bunny sends Garrett to the corner. Bunny repeatedly stomps on Garrett’s chest.

Bunny is choking Garrett in the corner. Bunny with a knife edge chop. Garrett side steps Bunny into the turnbuckles. Garrett decks Bunny with a back elbow smash. Garrett kicks Bunny in the face. Garrett ducks a clothesline from Bunny. Garrett goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Bunny holds onto the turnbuckles. Garrett pops back on her feet. Garrett rocks Bunny with a forearm smash. Garrett with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Garrett SuperKicks Bunny. Garrett goes for The Handspring MoonSault, but Bunny ducks out of the way. Bunny connects with Down The Rabbit Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-14) The Bunny via Pinfall

Eight Match: (7-4) 2.0 w/Daniel Garcia vs. (0-0) Bison XL & (0-1) Toa Liona

Jeff Parker and Bison XL will start things off. Parker dropkicks Bison. Bison bodyslams Parker. Bison with a running elbow smash. Parker retreats to the corner. Parker tags in Lee. 2.0 regroups on the outside. Lee with a waist lock go-behind. Bison with a short-arm clothesline. Bison gets distracted by Parker. Lee runs Bison into the ropes. Parker tags himself in. Bison is displaying his fighting spirit. Garcia trips Bison behind the referee’s back. Parker with a Slingshot Elbow Drop. Parker repeatedly stomps on Bison’s chest. Parker with heavy bodyshots. Parker tags in Lee. Lee kicks Bison in the gut. Lee slams Bison’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lee with a knife edge chop. Lee whips Bison into the turnbuckles. Lee tags in Parker.

Parker rams his boot across Bison’s face. Parker with a straight right hand. Parker applies a rear chin lock. Bison backs Parker into the turnbuckles. Parker tags in Lee. Lee kicks Bison in the gut. Lee punches Bison in the back. Lee with a blistering chop. Lee taunts Liona. Lee tags in Parker. Parker kicks Bison in the gut. Bison throws Parker into the canvas. Parker tags in Lee. Bison escapes the waist lock. Bison tags in Liona. Liona with two clotheslines. Liona with The Big Boot to Parker. Liona whips Parker across the ring. Liona hits The Samoan Drop. Liona with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. 2.0 side steps Liona into the turnbuckles. Liona with a double shoulder tackle. Liona tags in Bison. Liona shoves Garcia. Bison inadvertently knocks Liona off the ring apron. 2.0 connects with Two For The Show to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-4) 2.0 via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (33-18) Red Velvet vs. (0-1) Sholance Royal

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Royal applies a side headlock. Velvet whips Royal across the ring. Royal drops Velvet with a shoulder tackle. Velvet splits down on the canvas. Velvet with a leg lariat. Velvet applies a wrist lock. Velvet slaps Royal in the chest. Velvet with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Velvet with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Velvet stomps on Royal’s chest. Velvet is choking Royal with her boot. Royal drives her knee into the midsection of Velvet. Following a snap mare takeover, Royal with a basement dropkick for a two count.

Royal with the elbow drop. Royal follows that with a Twisting Splash for a two count. Royal applies a rear chin lock. Velvet rocks Royal with a forearm smash. Royal answers with The Rolling Elbow. Velvet clotheslines Royal. Velvet scores the elbow knockdown. Velvet sends Royal to the corner. Velvet with a Rising Knee Strike. Velvet hits The Running Stunner. Velvet with The Running Meteora. Velvet with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Royal shoves Velvet. Velvet ducks a clothesline from Royal. Velvet thrust kicks the midsection of Royal. Velvet connects with The Final Slice to pickup the victory. After the match, Bunny drops Velvet with The Brass Knuckle Punch. Bunny skips around the ring.

Winner: (34-18) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (3-3) Bobby Fish vs. (0-35) Ryzin

Fish applies a waist lock. Fish with a flying mare takeover. Fish applies The Sleeper Hold. Ryzin backs Fish into the turnbuckles. Fish kicks Ryzin in the face. Fish delivers a gut punch. Fish drops Ryzin with The Mid-Kick. Ryzin avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Fish scores the elbow knockdown. Fish with a forearm smash. Fish with a gut punch. Fish kicks the left hamstring of Ryzin.

Following a snap mare takeover, Fish with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Ryzin with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Fish dodges The Big Boot. Fish with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Fish with a forearm smash. Fish kicks the left hamstring of Ryzin. Fish with The Roundhouse Kick. Fish hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Fish goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Fish connects with The Roundhouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-3) Bobby Fish via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (0-0) Tony Nese vs. (4-46) Fuego Del Sol

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nese backs Del Sol into the turnbuckles. Nese flexes his muscles. Strong lockup. Nese goes for a Delayed Bodyslam, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol sends Nese to the corner. Del Sol with a running uppercut. Del Sol with a Corner Spear. Following a snap mare takeover, Del Sol with The Missile Dropkick. Nese shoves Del Sol. Nese decks Del Sol with a back elbow smash. Nese dives over Del Sol. Nese matrix under a clothesline from Del Sol. Nese thrust kicks the midsection of Del Sol. Nese with a knee lift. Nese with a Mid-Kick. Nese follows that with a leg sweep for a one count. Nese stomps on Del Sol’s back. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Del Sol with a forearm smash. Nese drives his knee into the midsection of Del Sol. Nese sends Del Sol to the ring apron. Del Sol with a shoulder block. Del Sol with a Slingshot Headscissors Takeover.

Nese scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Nese with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Del Sol with heavy bodyshots. Nese decks Del Sol with a throat thrust. Nese with a Running Bulldog across the top strand. Nese with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Nese applies The Bodyscissors Hold. Nese transitions into a waist lock. Del Sol with two sharp elbow strikes. Nese sends Del Sol back first into the turnbuckles. Tip Up by Nese. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Nese. Del Sol with a flying forearm smash. Del Sol pops back on his feet. Del Sol thrust kicks the midsection of Nese. Del Sol kicks Nese in the chest. Del Sol thrust kicks the left knee of Nese. Del Sol drops Nese with The Question Mark. Del Sol lands The Orihara MoonSault. Del Sol rolls Nese back into the ring. Del Sol with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Del Sol goes for The Tornado DDT, but Nese rolls him over for a two count. Nese BuckleBombs Del Sol. Nese connects with The Running Nese to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) Tony Nese via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (27-13-2) PAC vs. (2-0) Tiger Ruas

Ruas is playing mind games with Pac. Pac avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Pac with a waist lock go-behind. Pac applies a side headlock. Pac with two side headlock takeovers. Ruas backs Pac into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Pac avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Pac grabs a side headlock. Ruas whips Pac across the ring. Pac drops Ruas with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Pac goes back to the side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pac with another side headlock takeover. Ruas sends Pac into the ropes. Pac with a shoulder tackle. Ruas drops down on the canvas. Ruas leapfrogs over Pac. Pac and Ruas are running the ropes. Ruas with two arm-drags. Ruas sweeps out the legs of Pac. Ruas with a Snap Vertical Suple. Ruas with a double leg takedown. Pac regroups on the outside.

Pac kicks Ruas in the gut. Pac whips Ruas into the steel barricade. Pac resets the referee’s ten count. Pac throws Ruas into the barricade. Pac rolls Ruas back into the ring. Pac is putting the boots to Ruas. Pac applies a rear chin lock. Pac with forearm shivers. Ruas reverses out of the irish whip from Pac. Ruas with a Jumping Knee Strike. Pac nails Ruas with The Pump Kick. Ruas delivers his combination offense. Ruas with a Sliding Boot. Ruas with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Ruas with a corner clothesline. Ruas follows that with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Ruas with clubbing palm strikes. Ruas applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Pac with The Deadlift PowerBomb. Ruas sends Pac to the corner. Pac kicks Ruas in the face. Pac with Two Spinning Back Kicks. Pac kicks Ruas in the chest. Pac with a Flying Boot. Pac sends Ruas into the ropes. Pac connects with The Snap German Suplex. Pac makes Ruas verbally submit to The Brutalizer.

Winner: (28-13-2) PAC via Submission

Checkout Episode 281 of The Hoots Podcast