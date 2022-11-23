AEW Dark Results 11/22/22

Prudential Center

Newark, New Jersey

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (30-9) Tony Nese & (13-7) Josh Woods w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-36) Dean Alexander & (0-9) Rosario Grillo

Tony Nesse and Dean Alexander will start things off. Nese with a waist lock go-behind. Nese stops Alexander in his tracks. Nese flexes his muscles. Alexander kicks Nese in the gut. Alexander applies a side headlock. Alexander with a waist lock takedown. Nese decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Nese with a palm strike. Nese slams Alexander’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Nese repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Nese is raining down haymakers. Alexander chops Nese. Alexander side steps Nese into the turnbuckles. Alexander with a NeckBreaker. Alexander tags in Grillo. Grillo with forearm shivers.

Nese launches Grillo over the top rope. Nese rams Grillo’s face across the top strand. Woods delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Nese tags in Woods. Nese with a Spinning Back Kick. Woods kicks Grillo in the chest. Double Toe Kick. Woods with Three GutWrench Suplex’s. Woods poses for the crowd. Woods knocks Alexander off the ring apron. Woods tags in Nese. Nese with a Roll Through Shotei. Assisted Pump Knee Strike. Nese hooks the outside leg for a two count. Woods dumps Alexander out of the ring. Nese with a Running Bulldog across the top strand. Nese with a Slingshot Pescado. Woods follows that with a Release German Suplex. Nese tags in Woods. Varsity Athletes connects with The 1RM to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-9) Tony Nese & (14-7) Josh Woods via Pinfall

Second Match: (11-15) Willow Nightingale vs. (20-9) Marina Shafir w/Vickie Guerrero

Shafir applies a wrist lock. Nightingale bodyslams Shafir. Shafir maintains wrist control. Nightingale rolls Shafir over for a two count. Shafir with open handed palm strikes. Shafir applies The Sleeper Hold. Nightingale backs Shafir into the turnbuckles. Nightingale sends Shafir back first into the canvas. Nightingale drops Shafir with a shoulder tackle. Nightingale with a low crossbody block for a two count. Shafir with an inside cradle for a two count. Nightingale ducks a clothesline from Shafir. Nightingale with a short rollup for a two count. Shafir drives Nightingale face first into the middle rope. Shafir slaps the left shoulder of Nightingale. Shafir repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Nightingale. Shafir hammers down on the left shoulder of Nightingale.

Shafir with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Shafir with a Judo Throw for a two count. Shafir follows that with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Shafir with the sunset flip for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Boot. Nightingale chops Shafir. Nightingale with a Running Hip Attack. Nightingale with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Nightingale SuperKicks Shafir. Nightingale whips Shafir across the ring. Nightingale hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Shafir denies The Doctor Bomb. Nightingale blocks the double leg takedown. Nightingale punches Shafir in the back. Vickie trips Nightingale from the outside. Vickie talks smack to Nightingale. Shafir nearly knocks Vickie off the ring apron. Nightingale kicks Shafir in the gut. Nightingale connects with The Doctor Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-15) Willow Nightingale via Pinfall

Third Match: (31-12) Wheeler Yuta vs. (0-4) KM

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. KM backs Yuta in the turnbuckles. Yuta ducks a clothesline from KM. Yuta with a chop/forearm combination. KM shoves Yuta. Yuta dropkicks the left knee of KM. Yuta with a running low dropkick. KM denies The Pain Thriller. KM pulls Yuta down to the mat. KM is raining down haymakers. KM pie faces Yuta. KM drives his knee into the midsection of Yuta. KM with a Side Walk Slam for a one count. Yuta with forearm shivers. KM answers with a knee lift. KM bodyslams Yuta.

KM goes for a Slingshot Splash, but Yuta ducks out of the way. Yuta with two dropkicks. KM sends Yuta to the corner. Yuta decks KM with a back elbow smash. Yuta with a Shotgun Dropkick. Yuta pops back on his feet. KM has Yuta perched on the top turnbuckle. Yuta blocks The SuperPlex. Yuta with hammer elbows. KM throws Yuta off the top turnbuckle. Yuta ducks a clothesline from KM. Yuta hits The Pain Thriller. Yuta is raining down more hammer elbows. Yuta connects with The Seat Belt to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-12) Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (19-16) Jake Hager w/The Jericho Appreciation Society vs. (0-4) Bryce Donovan

Quick shoving contest after the bell rings. Hager with a waist lock takedown. Hager slaps Donovan in the back of the head. Donovan is throwing haymakers at Hager. Donovan whips Hager across the ring. Donovan kicks Hager in the face. Donovan with a Running Meteora. Hager answers with Two Running Lariats. Hager slams Donovan’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hager with rapid fire bodyshots.

Hager whips Donovan into the turnbuckles. Hager delivers The Hager Bomb. Hager applies a rear chin lock. Donovan decks Hager with a JawBreaker. Donovan with a back elbow smash. Donovan side steps Hager into the turnbuckles. Donovan kicks Hager in the face. Hager catches Donovan in mid-air. Hager connects with The Uranage Slam. Hager makes Donovan tap out to The Head & Arm Triangle Choke.

Winner: (20-16) Jake Hager via Submission

Fifth Match: (63-12) Tay Melo w/Anna Jay vs. (19-36) Skye Blue

Blue dodges The Pump Kick. Melo side steps The SuperKick from Blue. Melo with a Spinning Back Kick. Blue denies The Tay KO. Rollup Exchange. Quick shoving contest. Melo rolls Blue over for a one count. Blue applies a wrist lock. Blue with a deep arm-drag. Blue with a running forearm smash. Side Step Display. Blue rocks Melo with a forearm smash. Blue gets distracted by Jay. Melo with a forearm smash. Melo with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip off the top turnbuckle for a two count. Melo puts her knee on the back of Blue’s neck. Melo is choking Blue with her boot. Jay attacks Blue behind the referee’s back. Melo with a Judo Throw. Melo goes for The Cross-Arm-Breaker, but Blue rolls her over for a two ount. Melo rocks Blue with a forearm smash. Melo talks smack to Blue. Melo kicks Blue in the ribs for a two count. Blue with a chop/forearm combination.

Blue ducks under two clotheslines from Melo. Blue with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Blue SuperKicks Melo for a two count. Blue applies a full nelson lock. Blue denies The Side Walk Slam. Blue escapes The Queen Slayer. Blue with a back elbow smash. Melo answers with a Release German Suplex. Melo drops Blue with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Melo goes for The Tay KO, but Blue lands back on her feet. Blue with a cradle cover for a two count. Blue thrust kicks the midsection of Melo. Blue hits The CodeBlue. The referee is distracted by Jay. Blue takes a swipe at Jay. Blue goes into the lateral press for a two count. Blue ducks a clothesline from Melo. Melo denies The Crucifix Bomb. Melo with a BackBreaker. Melo makes Blue tap out to a Modified Peruvian Neck Tie. After the match, Melo puts the boots to Blue. Jay applies The Queen Slayer. Willow Nightingale storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (64-12) Tay Melo via Submission

Sixth Match: (7-8) Rush w/Jose The Assistant vs. (1-8) Leon Ruff

Rush shrugs off two dropkicks from Ruff. Rush ducks a clothesline from Ruff. Rush rocks Ruff with a forearm smash. Rush drags Ruff to the corner. Rush with a knife edge chop. Rush sends Ruff to the corner. Ruff side steps Rush into the turnbuckles. Rush kicks Ruff in the face. Rush with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckles. Rush connects with The Bulls Horns to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-8) Rush via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (2-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds) vs. (10-13) Ariya Daivari, (33-43) Sonny Kiss, (0-18) VSK In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Evil Uno and VSK will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. VSK applies a side headlock. Uno whips VSK across the ring. VSK runs into Uno. Shoulder Block Exchange. Uno drops VSK with a running shoulder tackle. Assisted Fae Wash. Uno tags in Reynolds. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds with a corkscrew elbow strike. Reynolds uppercuts VSK. VSK reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Daivari drives his knee into Reynolds back. VSK sends Reynolds face first into the middle turnbuckle pd. VSK tags in Kiss. VSK with The Falcon Arrow. Kiss lands The 450 Splash for a one count. Daivari dumps Uno out of the ring. Kiss tags in Daivari. Daivari slams Reynolds head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari with three knife edge chops. Daivari whips Reynolds across the ring. Daivari with The Kitchen Sink for a two count.

Daivari applies a front face lock. Daivari tags in VSK. Trustbuster gangs up on Reynolds. VSK repeatedly stomps on Reynolds chest. The referee is losing control of the match during the commercial break. VSK goes into the lateral press for a two count. Reynolds with forearm shivers. VSK kicks Reynolds in the gut. VSK rams his forearm across Reynolds face. VSK tags in Kiss. Kiss with a Back Handspring Haymaker. Kiss tags in Daivari. Daivari with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Daivari applies a rear chin lock. Daivari pulls Reynolds down to the mat. Daivari tags in VSK. VSK knocks Uno off the ring apron. Reynolds drops VSK with The Rolling Elbow.

Reynolds slams Kiss’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Reynolds tosses Daivari out of the ring. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver with two clotheslines. Silver whips VSK across the ring. Silver with a Back Body Drop. VSK launches Silver over the top rope. VSK with a running forearm smash. Silver answers with a Running Enzuigiri. Silver with a Cannonball Senton off the apron. Silver with a Running Uppercut to Kiss. Silver goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but VSK rolls him over for a two count. VSK ducks a clothesline from Silver. VSK goes for the backslide cover, but Silver lands back on his feet. Silver unloads a flurry of kicks. Silver drills VSK with The BrainBuster. Simultaneous tag to Reynolds. The Dark Order connects with The Pendulum Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

