AEW Dark Results 11/23/21

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (10-8) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. (3-39) Shawn Dean & (0-16) Carlie Bravo

John Silver and Carlie Bravo will start things off. Silver with a waist lock takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Silver with a fireman’s carry takeover. Silver applies an arm-bar. Silver applies a wrist lock. Bravo rocks Silver with a forearm smash. Silver ducks a clothesline from Bravo. Silver with a Running Uppercut. Silver applies a front face lock. Silver tags in Reynolds. Double Irish Whip. Double FaceBuster. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Bravo blocks a boot from Silver. Bravo with a forearm smash. Silver answers with a waist lock takedown. Silver applies a front face lock. Dean tags himself in. Bravo with a waist lock go-behind. Following a snap mare takeover, Dean with a diving shoulder tackle. Bravo with a Leaping Back Senton Splash. Dean follows that with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Dean tags in Bravo. Dean with a forearm smash. Silver denies The Double Vertical Suplex. Forearm/Uppercut Combination. Double Foot Stomps. Double SuperKicks for a two count. Bravo applies a side headlock. Bravo tags in Dean.

Dean kicks Silver in the gut. Dean slams Silver’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dean with the irish whip. Silver kicks Dean in the face. Silver ducks a clothesline from Dean. Silver with The Standing Shiranui. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Dean. Reynolds kicks Bravo off the ring apron. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds with a corkscrew uppercut. Reynolds dropkicks Dean. Reynolds pops back on his feet. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Dean. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow. Reynolds hits The Cravate NeckBreaker for a two count. Dean decks Reynolds with a back elbow smash. Dean connects with The Deal for a two count. Bravo dumps Silver out of the ring. Dean tags in Bravo. Reynolds fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Reynolds shoves Dean into Bravo. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Bravo thrust kicks the midsection of Reynolds. Bravo with The Pump Kick. Reynolds side steps Bravo into the turnbuckles. Reynolds tags in Silver. Dark Order plants Bravo with their Two Enzuigiri/Rolling Elbow/German Suplex/Stunner Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-8) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Second Match: (23-10) Riho vs. (0-0) Karma Dean

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dean drop steps into a side headlock. Riho whips Dean across the ring. Dean drops Riho with a shoulder tackle. Dean poses for the crowd. Strong lockup. Dean tugs on Riho’s hair. Dean backs Riho into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Riho with forearm shivers. Dean rakes the eyes of Riho. Dean sends Riho to the corner. Dean repeatedly stomps on Riho’s chest. Dean uses the top rope as a weapon. Dean whips Riho across the ring.

Dean scores the elbow knockdown. Dean toys around with Riho. Riho with elbows into the midsection of Dean. Riho rocks Dean with a forearm smash. Dean reverses out of the irish whip from Riho. Riho kicks Dean in the face. Riho side steps Dean into the turnbuckles. Riho with a Rising Knee Strike. Dean reverses out of the irish whip from Riho. Riho with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Riho delivers The Tiger Feint Kick. Riho hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Riho drags Dean to the corner. Riho connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-10) Riho via Pinfall

Third Match: (8-5) 2.0 & (8-10) Daniel Garcia vs. (0-1) Gabriel Hodder, (0-1) Adrien Soriano, (0-1) Matthew Omen In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Daniel Garcia and Matthew Omen will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Garcia with a knife edge chop. Garcia whips Omen across the ring. Garcia drops Omen with The Kitchen Sink. Simultaneous tag to Lee. Garcia uppercuts Omen. Dropkick/Double Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Lee launches Omen to the corner. Hodder tags himself in. Lee with a shoulder tackle. Lee talks smack to Hodder. Hodder with a shoulder block.

Hodder slips over Lee’s back. Lee with a running clothesline. Simultaneous tag to Parker. Garcia with a Diving Meteora. Parker with a running forearm smash. Drop Toe Hold/Flying Elbow Drop Combination. Soriano tags himself in. Soriano ducks a clothesline from Parker. Soriano with forearm shivers. Parker grabs a side headlock. Lee made the blind tag. Parker reverses out of the irish whip from Soriano. Soriano kicks Parker in the chest. Soriano rocks Lee with a forearm smash. 2.0 connects with Two For The Show. Lee tags in Garcia. Garcia makes Soriano tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: (9-5) 2.0 & (9-10) Daniel Garcia via Submission

Fourth Match: (2-4) Kiera Hogan vs. (0-1) Notorious Mimi

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hogan applies a side headlock. Hogan with a side headlock takeover. Mimi pulls Hogan down to the mat. Mimi poses for the crowd. Short-Arm Reversal by Hogan. Hogan pulls Mimi down to the mat. Hogan whips Mimi across the ring. Hogan dropkicks Mimi.

Mimi side steps Hogan into the turnbuckles. Mimi with a Running Boot. Mimi with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Mimi applies a rear chin lock. Hogan with elbows into the midsection of Mimi. Mimi punches Hogan in the back. Hogan with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Hogan with a Leg Drop. Hogan follows that with a Shotgun Dropkick. Hogan with The Wrap Around Boot. Hogan connects with The Roundhouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-4) Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (11-7) Bear Country vs. (0-3) Chad Lennex & (0-0) Caine Carter

Chad Lennex attacks Bear Boulder before the bell rings. Lennex with forearm shivers. Boulder shoves Lennex into the canvas. Boulder drops Lennex with The Big Boot. Boulder with The Gorilla Press Slam. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bronson with clubbing blows to Lennex’s back. Bronson goes for a Bodyslam, but Lennex lands back on his feet. Lennex kicks Bronson in the gut. Bronson denies The Sunset Flip. PileDriver/Seated Senton Combination. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder with a Double Bodyslam. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bear Country connects with The Assisted Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-7) Bear Country via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0-4) Anthony Greene vs. (0-1) Jameson Ryan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ryan backs Greene into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Ryan flexes his muscles. Greene ducks a clothesline from Ryan. Greene applies a side headlock. Ryan whips Greene across the ring. Greene runs into Ryan. Greene ducks a clothesline from Ryan. Greene with a deep arm-drag for a two count. Greene applies a side headlock. Ryan pulls Greene down to the mat. Ryan grabs a side headlock.

Greene whips Ryan across the ring. Greene makes Ryan run the ring. Greene with a running forearm smash. Greene with a Vertical Suplex. Greene follows that with a running chop. Ryan reverses out of the irish whip from Greene. Ryan catches Greene in mid-air. Ryan goes for a Running Powerslam, but Greene lands back on his feet. Greene sends Ryan chest first into the turnbuckles. Greene with The Release Belly to Back Suplex. Greene with a Twisting Crossbody Block. Greene thrust kicks the midsection of Ryan. Greene connects with The Crucifix Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-4) Anthony Greene via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (33-29) Joey Janela w/Kayla Rossi vs. (0-4) Zack Clayton

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Clayton backs Janela into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Clayton applies a hammerlock. Janela decks Clayton with a back elbow smash. Janela with a Hammerlock/Leg Sweep Combination. Clayton answers with an Inside Out Lariat. Clayton dropkicks Janela. Clayton gets distracted by Rossi. Janela rolls Clayton over for a two count. Clayton blocks a boot from Janela. Clayton kicks Janela in the gut. Clayton with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Rossi trips Clayton from the outside. Janela with a running uppercut. Janela sends Clayton face first into the middle rope.

Janela with a straight right hand. Janela blasts Clayton with a knife edge chop. Clayton drives his knee into the midsection of Janela. Janela whips Clayton into the turnbuckles. Janela with a running forearm smash. Janela sweeps out the legs of Clayton. Janela applies a rear chin lock from the ring apron. Clayton is throwing haymakers at Janela. Janela with a thumb to the eye. Janela with a Belly to Back Suplex. Clayton avoids The Flying Elbow Drop. Clayton Powerslams Janela. Clayton with a running clothesline. Clayton with a running elbow smash. Clayton follows that with a running uppercut. Clayton goes for The Rolling Elbow Drop, but Janela counters with The SuperKick for a two count. Janela heads to the outside. Rossi delivers a Standing MoonSault behind the referee’s back. Janela connects with The Flying Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-29) Joey Janela via Pinfall

Eight Match: (14-12) Emi Sakura w/Lulu Pencil vs. (0-4) Valentina Rossi

Sakura yells at the Universal Studio crowd. Sakura refuses to shake Rossi’s hands. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sakura applies a wrist lock. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura stands on the back of Rossi’s knees. Sakura applies The Romero Special. Sakura sends Rossi back first into the canvas. Sakura stomps on Rossi’s back. Sakura punches Rossi in the back.

Rossi denies The Queen’s Gambit. Sakura rakes the ribs of Rossi. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Rossi with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Rossi with The Stinger Splash. Rossi drops Sakura with a Straight Jacket NeckBreaker for a two count. Rossi is displaying her frustration. Rossi applies The Dragon Sleeper. Sakura rakes the eyes of Rossi. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura lands The Twisting Elbow Drop for a two count. Sakura connects with The Queen’s Gambit to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-12) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (27-13) Matt Hardy w/Jora Johl vs. (0-9) Brick Aldridge

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Aldridge backs Hardy into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Aldridge talks smack to Hardy. Hardy rocks Aldridge with a forearm smash. Hardy slams Aldridge’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hardy pie faces Aldridge. Aldridge launches Hardy to the corner. Aldridge repeatedly stomps on Hardy’s chest. Aldridge with a Big Biel Throw. Hardy dumps Aldridge out of the ring. Johl drives Aldridge face first into the steel ring post. Hardy brings Aldridge to the ring apron. Hardy with clubbing elbow strikes. Hardy punches Aldridge in the back. Hardy drops Aldridge with Two NeckBreakers.

Hardy poses for the crowd. Aldridge with heavy bodyshots. Hardy applies The Sleeper Hold. Aldridge backs Hardy into the turnbuckles. Hardy side steps Aldridge into the turnbuckles. Aldridge decks Hardy with a back elbow smash. Aldridge ascends to the top turnbuckle. Hardy with two haymakers. Aldridge denies The SuperPlex. Aldridge sends Hardy crashing into the canvas. Aldridge lands The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Hardy rocks Aldridge with a forearm smash. Aldridge denies The Side Effect. Aldridge hits The Shoulder Breaker. Aldridge knocks Johl off the apron. Aldridge goes for The SpringBoard MoonSault, but Hardy ducks out of the way. Hardy delivers The Side Effect. Hardy kicks Aldridge in the gut. Hardy connects with The Twist Of Fate to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-13) Matt Hardy via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (30-10) The Acclaimed vs. (21-38) Lee Johnson, (8-3) Brock Anderson w/Arn Anderson

Max Caster and Brock Anderson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson applies a wrist lock. Anderson brings Caster down to the mat. Anderson stomps on the left elbow of Caster. Anderson grabs a side wrist lock. Anderson drives his knee into the midsection of Caster. Anderson with a Leg Drop on the left shoulder of Caster for a one count. Anderson applies another wrist lock. Anderson sends Caster to the corner. Caster dives over Anderson. Anderson side steps Caster into the turnbuckles. Anderson with clubbing shoulder blocks. Anderson with a Back Body Drop. Anderson tags in Johnson. Wish Bone Attack. Caster tags in Bowens. Johnson with a deep arm-drag. Johnson applies an arm-bar. Bowens rocks Johnson with a forearm smash. Bowens unloads two knife edge chops. Johnson reverses out of the irish whip from Bowens. Bowens ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Bowens whips Johnson across the ring. Bowens goes for a dropkick, but Johnson holds onto the ropes. Johnson lunges over Bowens. Johnson dropkicks Bowens. Johnson slams Bowens head on the top turnbuckle pad. Johnson with a knife edge chop. Johnson tags in Anderson.

Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a one count. Bowens rakes the eyes of Anderson. Bowens sends Anderson to the ring apron. Anderson with a shoulder block. Anderson decks Caster with a back elbow smash. Bowens dropkicks Anderson off the ring apron. Caster drives Anderson back first into the apron. Caster backs away from Johnson. Bowens with forearm shivers across the back of Anderson. Bowens with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Bowens chops Anderson. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster repeatedly stomps on Anderson’s chest. Bowens attacks Anderson behind the referee’s back. Caster goes into the lateral press for a one count. Caster applies a bodyscissors hold. Caster grabs a side headlock. Anderson with heavy bodyshots. Caster with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Caster applies The Knee Bar. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens stomps on Anderson’s chest. Bowens applies a rear chin lock. Anderson with heavy bodyshots. Bowens drives his knee into the midsection of Anderson. Anderson sends Bowens tumbling to the floor. The referee didn’t see Anderson tag out to Johnson thanks to the distraction from Caster. The Acclaimed gangs up on Anderson. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster kicks Anderson in the gut. Caster tags in Bowens.

Bowens with a toe kick. Anderson is displaying his fighting spirit. Anderson drops Bowens with The DDT. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster stops Anderson in his tracks. Caster knocks Johnson off the apron. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Anderson tags in Johnson. Johnson with two clotheslines. Caster reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Johnson with a Running NeckBreaker. Bowens ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Johnson denies The O’Connor Roll. Johnson kicks Bowens in the face. Johnson dives over Bowens. Johnson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Caster kicks Johnson in the gut. Johnson reverses out of the irish whip from Caster. Caster with a flying forearm smash. Double Kick Up. Johnson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Johnson SuperKicks Caster. Johnson with The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Johnson lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Johnson dumps Bowens out of the ring. Caster dropkicks Johnson. Johnson tags in Anderson. Anderson with two clotheslines. Anderson with clubbing shoulder blocks. Anderson takes a swipe at Bowens. Caster nails Anderson with the steel chain behind the referee’s back to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-10) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (30-6) Wardlow vs. (0-0) Rolando Perez

Perez talks smack to Wardlow. Perez with forearm shivers. Wardlow is pissed. Perez begs for mercy. Perez starts kissing Wardlow’s foot. Wardlow with Three PowerBombs. Wardlow gets Perez in the military press position. Wardlow knocks Perez out with The Casualty Of War. After the match, Wardlow plants Perez with Two F10’s.

Winner: (31-6) Wardlow via Knockout

Twelfth Match: (1-5) Lee Moriarty vs. (14-16) Nick Comoroto w/Aaron Solow

Moriarty applies a wrist lock. Comoroto backs Moriarty into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Comoroto with a forearm smash. Moriarty ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Standing Switch Exchange. Comoroto with a waist lock takedown. Moriarty with a series of hamstring kicks. Comoroto denies the irish whip. Comoroto goes for a Bodyslam, but Moriarty lands back on his feet. Moriarty continues to kick the left hamstring of Comoroto. Comoroto launches Moriarty to the corner. Comoroto with clubbing shoulder blocks. Comoroto whips Moriarty into the turnbuckles. Moriarty dives over Comoroto. Moriarty applies a wrist lock. Comoroto whips Moriarty across the ring. Moriarty ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Moriarty hammers down on the left shoulder of Comoroto. Moriarty applies a wrist lock. Comoroto with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Comoroto whips Moriarty into the turnbuckles. Comoroto with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a one count.

Comoroto dumps Moriarty out of the ring. Solow attacks Moriarty behind the referee’s back. Solow rolls Moriarty back into the ring. Comoroto stands on Moriarty’s face. Moriarty applies a wrist lock. Comoroto with a forearm smash. Comoroto talks smack to Moriarty. Comoroto with The Press Slam for a two count. Moriarty with the arm-ringer. Comoroto bodyslams Moriarty. Comoroto cranks on Moriarty’s neck. Comoroto with clubbing blows to Moriarty’s back. Comoroto with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Moriarty fires back with repeated up kicks. Moriarty with a knife edge chop. Comoroto sends Moriarty face first into the middle rope. Comoroto uses the middle rope as a weapon. Solow delivers another cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Comoroto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Moriarty counters with a high knee strike.

Moriarty kicks the left shoulder of Comoroto. Moriarty decks Comoroto with a back elbow smash. Moriarty with two short-arm lariats. Comoroto whips Moriarty across the ring. Moriarty ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Moriarty with a Running Uppercut that sends Comoroto to the floor. Moriarty with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Moriarty uppercuts the left shoulder of Comoroto. Moriarty sends Comoroto shoulder first into the steel ring post. Moriarty wraps the left shoulder of Comoroto around the ring post. Moriarty stomps on the left elbow for added pressure. Moriarty drops Comorto with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Moriarty applies The Kimura Lock. Comoroto runs Moriarty back first into the turnbuckles. Comoroto Powerslams Moriarty for a two count. Moriarty hyperextends the left shoulder of Comoroto. Moriarty kicks Comoroto in the face. Moriarty ascends to the top turnbuckle. Comoroto with a straight right hand. Comoroto goes for The One Arm Slam, but Moriarty counters with the inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-5) Lee Moriarty via Pinfall

