AEW Dark Results 11/24/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (14-9) Big Swole vs. (0-0) Vipress

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swole backs Vipress into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Wrist Lock Exchange. Vipress applies a hammerlock. Swole transitions into a waist lock. Swole with a hip smash. Vipress applies a side headlock. Side Headlock TakeOver Exchange. Swole with heavy bodyshots. Swole whips Vipress across the ring. Swole runs into Vipress. Swole drops Vipress with a shoulder tackle. Vipress drops down on the canvas. Swwole ducks under two clotheslines from Vipress. Swole decks Vipress with a back elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Vipress. Vipress tugs on Swole’s ponytail. Vipress with forearm shivers across the back of Swole’s neck. Vipress pulls Swole down to the mat.

Vipress stomps on Swole’s back. Vipress wraps Swole’s hair around the middle rope. Vipress applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Swole with heavy bodyshots. Vipress reverses out of the irish whip from Swole. Stalemate in the corner. Swole dives over Vipress. Swole and Vipress are running the ropes. Vipress hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a one count. Vipress transitions into a ground and pound attack. Swole drops Vipress with The Uranage Slam. Swole unloads two cross chops. Vipress avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Swole HeadButts Vipress. Swole connects with The Tiger Driver. Swole makes Vipress tap out to The Texas CloverLeaf.

Winner: (15-9) Big Swole via Submission

Second Match: (1-6) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. (0-8) Aaron Solow & (0-22) Lee Johnson

Alex Reynolds and Aaron Solow will start things off. Reynolds wants Solow to join The Dark Order. Solow rejects that offer. Solow clotheslines Reynolds. Solow ducks a clothesline from Reynolds. Solow with a Hip Toss. Solow dropkicks Reynolds. Solow mocks The Dark Order. Solow tags in Johnson. Double Irish Whip. Solow with a gut punch. Johnson with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a one count. Johnson applies a front face lock. Reynolds drives Johnson back first into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with clubbing shoulder blocks. Silver tags himself in. Silver with forearm shivers. Silver goes for The Gorilla Slam, but Johnson lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Silver goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Johnson holds onto the ropes. Johnson dropkicks Silver. Johnson tags in Solow. Double Irish Whip. Leaping Elbow Smash/SpineBuster Combination. Solow with The Double Foot Stomp for a one count. Solow rocks Silver with a forearm smash. Solow whips Silver across the ring. Silver kicks Solow in the chest. Solow tags in Reynolds.

Solow clotheslines Silver over the top rope. Solow knocks Reynolds off the ring apron. Solow goes for The Suicide Dive, but Reynolds counters with The Blindside Dropkick for a one count. Reynolds with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Reynolds rams his boot across Solow’s face. Reynolds slams Solow’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Reynolds tags in Silver. Double Irish Whip. Double Inside Out Slam for a two count. Silver unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Silver flexes his muscles. Silver with a Big Biel Throw. Silver slams Solow’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds repeatedly stomps on Solow’s chest. Reynolds is choking Solow with his knee. The referee admonishes Reynolds. Solow with heavy bodyshots. Solow with forearm shivers. Reynolds drops Solow with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Reynolds tags in Silver.

Silver stomps on Solow’s chest. Silver with a Mid-Kick. Silver applies a rear chin lock. Silver with another mid-kick. Solow responds with The Windmill Kick. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds stops Solow in his tracks. Solow tags in Johnson. Johnson with a straight right hand. Johnson with two clotheslines. Johnson decks Reynolds with a back elbow smash. Johnson with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Johnson pops back on his feet. Johnson launches Silver over the top rope. Johnson lands The SomerSault Plancha. Reynolds with The Big Boot. Reynolds goes for a Release German Suplex, but Johnson lands back on his feet. Johnson connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Johnson tags in Solow. Reynolds fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Reynolds shoves Johnson into Solow. Uppercut/FlapJack Combination. Solow with a double clothesline. Forever Clotheslines. Silver with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Reynolds with with The Rolling Elbow. The Dark Order plants Solow with The Stunner/Release German Suplex Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-6) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Third Match: (26-19) Trent Beretta w/Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy vs. (3-11) Michael Nakazawa

Did Nakazawa bring any foreign objects to the ring? The referee pulls out two bottles of baby oil out of Nakazawa’s trunks and knee pads. Beretta shoves Nakazawa. Nakazawa with a forearm shivers. Forearm Exchange. Nakazawa starts ripping away at Beretta’s nipples. Beretta kicks Nakazawa in the gut. Nakazawa ducks a clothesline from Beretta. Nakazawa with a Running Forearm Smash. Beretta launches Nakazawa over the top rope. Nakazawa with a straight right hand. Nakazawa drops Beretta with The Diving Shoulder Tackle. Beretta regroups on the outside. Beretta kicks Nakazawa in the gut. Beretta with a forearm smash. Beretta unloads two knife edge chops. Beretta pie faces Nakazawa. Beretta whips Nakazawa across the ring. Beretta scores the elbow knockdown. Beretta with a knee lift. Beretta punches Nakazawa in the back. Nakazawa sweeps Beretta off the middle turnbuckle. Beretta fights out of the fireman’s carry position.

Beretta hits The Half and Half Suplex. Beretta with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Beretta toys around with Nakazawa. Beretta whips Nakazawa across the ring. Nakazawa kicks Beretta in the chest. Beretta clotheslines Nakazawa for a two count. Beretta with forearm shivers. The referee admonishes Beretta. Nakazawa pulls out a bottle of baby oil from the bottom turnbuckle pad. Nakazawa pours baby oil on his back. Beretta with a corner clothesline. Nakazawa negates The Swinging DDT. Nakazawa is lavishing himself with baby oil. Nakazawa with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Nakazawa pulls out the purple thong. Beretta kicks Nakazawa in the gut. Beretta goes for The PileDriver, but Nakazawa counters with a double leg takedown. Nakazawa with the jackknife cover for a two count. Beretta negates The Thong Claw. Beretta connects with The Back Drop Driver. Beretta plants Nakazawa with Three Running Knee Strikes to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-19) Trent Beretta via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (2-11) Red Velvet vs. (0-2) Tesha Price

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Velvet rolls Price over for a two count. Velvet grapevines the legs of Price. Velvet with an unique rollup for a two count. Price with a deep arm-drag. Velvet answers with two japanese arm-drags. Velvet drops Price with The Leg Lariat. Velvet slams Price’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Velvet with heavy bodyshots. Velvet repeatedly stomps on Price’s chest. Velvet is choking Price with her boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Velvet with a single leg dropkick. Price sends Velvet face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Price pulls Velvet down to the mat. Price mocks Velvet.

Price hooks the outside leg for a two count. Price with a forearm smash. Price sends Velvet to the corner. Price with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Price follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Price applies a rear chin lock. Velvet with heavy bodyshots. Price drives her knee into the midsection of Velvet. Prices goes back to the rear chin lock. Velvet delivers her combination offense. Velvet with The Spinning Hook Kick. Velvet clotheslines Price. Velvet with a Spinning Back Elbow Smash. Velvet hits The Cazadora Bulldog. Velvet with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Velvet drop toe holds Price into the middle rope. Velvet with a Running Meteora. Velvet connects with The Shot to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-11) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (13-23) Private Party vs. (0-7) Baron Black & (0-3) VSK

Isiah Kassidy and Baron Black will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Black with a waist lock takedown. Black slaps Kassidy in the back. Black mocks Private Party. Strong lockup. Black applies a waist lock. Kassidy with an arm-drag takeover. Kassidy with a drop toe hold. Kassidy toys around with Black. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Kassidy tags in Quen. Kassidy with a forearm smash. Kassidy whips Black across the ring. Quen drops down on the canvas. Kassidy with a single leg dropkick. Quen with the lateral press for a two count. Quen applies a wrist lock. Black breaks the grip. Black tags in VSK. VSK drives his knee into the midsection of Quen. VSK goes for a Bodyslam, but Quen lands back on his feet. Quen with a deep arm-drag. Quen applies an arm-bar. Quen hammers down on the left wrist of VSK. Quen tags in Kassidy. Quen kicks VSK in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Inverted Atomic Drop. Double Leg Sweep. Wish Bone Attack. Double Basement Dropkick. Private Party dropkicks Black to the floor. Quen with the irish whip. Quen with The Stinger Splash. Quen tags in Kassidy. Quen with a double leg takedown. Quen catapults VSK into The Bulldog from Kassidy for a two count.

Kassidy applies a rear chin lock. Kassidy grabs a side wrist lock. Kassidy with a forearm smash. Kassidy with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Black. VSK launches Kassidy over the top rope. Kassidy ducks a clothesline from VSK. Kassidy rocks VSK with a forearm smash. Black made the blind tag. Kassidy goes for a SpringBoard Clothesline, but Black counters with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Black with a Vertical Suplex. Black with a knee drop. Black repeatedly stomps on Kassidy’s back. Black blasts Kassidy with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Black drives his knee into Kassidy’s back. Black applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Black tags in VSK. VSK with The SlingShot Senton for a two count. Kassidy with heavy bodyshots. VSK uppercuts Kassidy. VSK tags in Black. VSK with a forearm smash. VSK knocks Quen off the ring apron. Kassidy sends VSK crashing to the outside. Kassidy dives over Black. Kassidy pushes Black away with his feet. VSK with a running haymaker at Quen. Kassidy hits The FlapJack. Quen and Black are tagged in. Quen with two clotheslines. Quen with a Hip Toss. Quen follows that with a Back Body Drop to VSK. Quen drops Black with The Leg Lariat. Quen ducks a clothesline from VSK. Quen with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Black reverses out of the irish whip from Quen. Quen tags in Kassidy. HeadScissors TakeOver/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. Double Irish Whip. Kassidy applies The Triangle Choke. Private Party connects with The Assisted Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-23) Private Party via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (1-15) Kilynn King vs. (0-6) Rache Chanel

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. King brings Chanel down to the mat. King applies an arm-bar. King rolls Chanel over for a two count. Strong lockup. King backs Chanel into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. King whips Chanel across the ring. Chanel with the sunset flip for a two count. Chanel with The La Magistral for a two count. King responds with a drop toe hold. King hooks the outside leg for a two count. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Chanel refuses to shake King’s hand. Chanel kicks King in the gut. Chanel pulls King down to the mat for a two count. Chanel launches King to the corner. Chanel blocks a boot from King. Chanel with a Spinning Back Kick. Chanel sweeps out the legs of King. Chanel prances around the ring. Chanel with The Running Boot for a two count. Chanel applies the cravate.

Chanel transitions into The Sleeper Hold. King backs Chanel into the turnbuckles. King with the irish whip. Chanel kicks King in the face. Chanel goes for a Hurricanrana, but King blocks it. King swings Chanel into the middle turnbuckle pad for a two count. Forearm Exchange. King with two clotheslines. King kicks the right shoulder of Chanel. King with a RoundHouse Kick. King hits The Release German Suplex for a two count. King punches Chanel in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Chanel. Chanel thrust kicks the midsection of King. Chanel with a knee lift. Chanel thrust kicks the left knee of King. Chanel drops King with The Long Range Forearm Smash for a two count. Chanel goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but King blocks it. King dumps Chanel face first on the top rope. King connects with The Kingdom Falls to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-15) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (17-20) Sammy Guevara vs. (12-16) Marko Stunt

Guevara with a waist lock go-behind. Guevara with a waist lock takedown. Guevara grapples around Stunt. Stunt slaps Guevara in the face. Stunt with a Spinning Back Kick. Stunt talks smack to Guevara. Stunt ducks a clothesline from Guevara. Stunt with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Stunt with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Guevara regroups on the outside. Stunt with a Flying Hurricanrana on the floor. Stunt attacks the midsection of Guevara. Stunt side steps Guevara into the turnbuckles. Stunt with The Diving Elbow Drop for a two count. Stunt with heavy bodyshots. Guevara slings Stunt across the ring. Guevara nails Stunt with The Pump Knee Strike. Guevara transitions into a ground and pound attack. Guevara repeatedly stomps on Stunt’s chest. Guevara dumps Stunt out of the ring. Guevara with The SpringBoard 450 Splash to the outside. Stunt kicks Guevara in the face. Stunt hits The Reverse Hurricanrana over the top rope. Stunt lands The Cannonball Senton off the stage. Stunt kicks Guevara in the back. Stunt rolls Guevara back into the ring. Stunt plays to the crowd. Guevara with a straight right hand. Guevara connects with The GTH to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-20) Sammy Guevara via Pinfall

Eight Match: (12-8) Penelope Ford w/Kip Sabian vs. (0-1) Dreamgirl Ellie

Ford side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Ford hands Sabian her engagement ring. Ellie rolls Ford over for a two count. Ford clotheslines Ellie. Ford whips Ellie across the ring. Ellie with a knee lift. Ellie with forearm shivers. Ford shoves Ellie. Ellie blocks a lariat from Ford. Ellie with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Ellie drives Ford face first into the canvas. Ford regroups on the outside. Ford with a leaping forearm smash. Ford puts her leg on the back of Ellie’s neck. Ford drives Ellie throat first into the top rope. Ford with forearm shivers. Ford sends Ellie to the corner. Ford with a forearm smash. Ford whips Ellie chest first into the turnbuckles. Ford hits The Double Knee GutBuster for a two count. Ford unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Ellie avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Ellie with The Bridging Snap German Suplex for a two count. Ellie applies a butterfly lock. Ford rocks Ellie with a forearm smash. Ford sends Ellie back first into the turnbuckles. Ford with The HandSpring Back Elbow Smash. Ford with The Helluva Kick. Ford follows that with The Release German Suplex. Ford connects with The HandSpring Cutter. Ford plants Ellie with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-8) Penelope Ford via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (10-4) Diamante & (9-3) Ivelisse vs. (0-1) Jennacide & (0-0) Lady Frost

Diamante and Ivelisse immediately attacks Jennacide and Frost after the bell rings. Ivelisse with a forearm smash. Jennacide HeadButts Diamante. Ivelisse dumps Frost out of the ring. Jennacide with a forearm smash. Diamante slaps Jennacide in the chest. Jennacide denies The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Jennacide with The SpineBuster. Jennacide tags in Frost. Assisted MoonSault for a one count. Frost ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Frost with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Frost with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Diamante decks Frost with a back elbow smash. Diamante rams Frost face across the top strand. Diamante tags in Ivelisse. Diamante has Frost draped across the top strand. Diamante uppercuts Frost. Ivelisse SuperKicks Frost for a two count. Ivelisse with an Axe Kick for a two count. Ivelisse with clubbing blows to Frost’s back. Ivelisse applies The Rear Naked Choke. Frost with heavy bodyshots. Ivelisse punches Frost in the back.

Ivelisse tags in Diamante. Assisted PowerBomb. Diamante gives Jennacide the middle finger. Diamante with The Sliding Lariat. Diamante applies a rear chin lock. Diamante drives her knee into the midsection of Frost. Diamante tags in Ivelisse. Diamante sends Frost face first into Ivelisse’s boots. Ivelisse is rag dolling Frost. Frost is displaying her fighting spirit. Frost with a Hook Kick. Frost creates distance with The Flipping NeckBreaker. Diamante and Jennacide are tagged in. Jennacide with two clotheslines. Jennacide knocks Ivelisse off the ring apron. Jennacide kicks the left knee of Diamante. Jennacide with The Shining Wizard. Jennacide plays to the crowd. Diamante applies The Sleeper Hold. Jennacide with The Double ChokeSlam for a two count. Jennacide puts Diamante on her shoulders. Ivelisse kicks the left hamstring of Jennacide. Ivelisse knocks Frost off the apron. Diamante and Ivelisse connects with their SuperKick/Canadian Destroyer Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-4) Diamante & (10-3) Ivelisse via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (3-25-2) Brandon Cutler vs. (0-2) Adam Priest

Ricky Starks joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cutler backs Priest into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Cutler with two side headlock takeovers. Priest backs Cutler into the ropes. Priest applies a hammerlock. Side Headlock TakeOver/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Priest continues to back Cutler into the ropes. Priest kicks Cutler in the gut. Priest punches Cutler in the back. Priest applies the cravate. Cutler grabs a side headlock. Priest with heavy bodyshots. Priest whips Cutler across the ring. Cutler drops Priest with two shoulder tackles. Cutler ducks a clothesline from Priest. Priest drops down on the canvas. Cutler with a Leaping Shoulder Tackle. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Priest kicks Cutler in the gut. Cutler is throwing haymakers at Priest. Priest delivers the chop block.

Priest repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Cutler. Priest punches Cutler in the back. Priest with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Priest DDT’s the left leg of Cutler. Cutler drives his knee into the midsection of Priest. Cutler with a straight right hand. Priest nails Cutler with a throat thrust. Priest repeatedly stomps on Cutler’s chest. Priest wraps the left leg of Cutler around the middle rope. The referee admonishes Priest. Cutler with a straight right hand. Cutler tees off on Priest. Short-Arm Reversal by Priest. Priest kicks the left hamstring of Cutler. Priest applies a wrist lock. Priest drops Cutler with The Modified Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Cutler side steps Priest into the turnbuckles. Cutler with Two RoundHouse Kicks. Cutler with The Windmill Kick. Priest negates The TBK. Priest goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Cutler holds onto the ropes. Cutler connects with The SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Cutler with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop. Cutler connects with The TBK to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-25-2) Brandon Cutler via Pinfall

The Waiting Room With Special Guest: Taynara Conti

Eleventh Match: (1-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-4) Cezar Bononi, (0-1) KTB, and (0-0) Seth Gargis In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Austin Gunn and KTB will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. KTB backs Austin into the ropes. Austin with an arm-drag takeover. KTB drops Austin with a shoulder tackle. Austin drops down on the canvas. Austin sweeps out the legs of KTB. Austin with a SomerSault Cutter for at wo count. Austin applies a wrist lock. Austin tags in Colten. Wrist Lock Exchange. KTB drives his knee into the midsection of Colten. KTB tags in Gargis. Gargis with a corner clothesline. Colten reverses out of the irish whip from Gargis. Colten with a running knee lift. Colten applies a wrist lock. Colten tags in Billy. Billy with a double sledge. The Gunn Club works on the left wrist of Gargis. Gargis applies a side headlock. Billy whips Gargis across the ring. Billy drops Gargis with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Bononi tags himself in. Big standoff in the center of the ring. Bononi kicks Billy in the gut. Bononi with a shoulder tackle. Bononi talks smack to Billy. Billy drops down on the canvas. Billy leapfrogs over Bononi. Billy with a shoulder tackle. Bononi denies The ChokeSlam. Bononi with a straight right hand. Austin tags himself in. Bononi whips Billy across the ring. Billy ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Austin runs around Bononi.

Bononi clotheslines Austin. Bononi repeatedly stomps on Austin’s chest. Bononi is choking Austin with his boot. The referee admonishes Bononi. Bononi tags in KTB. KTB with a Roll Through Shoulder Block. Following a snap mare takeover, KTB with The Falling HeadButt for a one count. KTB applies a front face lock. KTB tags in Gargis. Gargis with a gut punch. Gargis repeatedly stomps on Austin’s chest. Gargis tags in Bononi. Bononi kicks Austin in the chest. Bononi stops Austin in his tracks. Bononi with the irish whip. Bononi with a corner clothesline. Bononi follows that with The Face Plant for a two count. Bononi knocks Billy off the ring apron. Austin side steps Bononi into the turnbuckles. Gargis tags himself in. Gargis stomps on Austin’s back. Austin creates distance with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Colten and KTB are tagged in. Colten with two clotheslines. Colten sends Bononi tumbling to the floor. Colten with a double clothesline. Colten dropkicks Bononi to the floor. Colten with Two Stinger Splashes. Colten dropkicks Gargis. Colten launches KTB over the top rope. Colten hooks the outside leg for a two count. Billy ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Billy clotheslines Bononi to the floor. Colten ducks a clothesline from Gargis. Colten kicks Gargis in the gut. Colten connects with The Famouser to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (14-6) The Jurassic Express w/Marko Stunt vs. (0-0) The Panda X-Press

Jungle Boy and Ultimo Panda will start things off. Ultimo is playing mind games with Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy applies a side headlock. Ultimo whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Jungle Boy runs into Ultimo. Jungle Boy tells Ultimo to bring it. Jungle Boy drops down on the canvas. Jungle Boy leapfrogs over Ultimo. Ultimo gets blown up running the ropes. Jungle Boy slaps Ultimo in the chest. Jungle Boy with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy dropkicks Ultimo. Ultimo tags in Super Panda. Jungle Boy with a deep arm-drag. Jungle Boy dropkicks Super. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Super reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy slides under Super. Luchasaurus with a Mid-Kick. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Luchasaurus launches Super to the corner. Luchasaurus tees off on Super. Luchasaurus bodyslams Super. Luchasaurus goes for The Running PowerSlam, but Super lands back on his feet. Super tags in Ultimo. Luchasaurus ducks a clothesline from Ultimo. Luchasaurus kicks Ultimo into the turnbuckles. Luchasaurus with a Mid-Kick. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Jungle Boy with a knife edge chop. Ultimo reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy goes for the sunset flip, but Ultimo uses Super for leverage. Ultimo falls on top of Jungle Boy for a two count. Ultimo tags in Super.

Double Irish Whip. Ultimo with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Jungle Boy gets sandwiched in the center of the ring. Super with the cover for a two count. Super with a forearm smash. Super tags in Ultimo. Super punches Jungle Boy in the back. Ultimo sends Jungle Boy to the corner. Ultimo tags in Super. Super with a Leaping Hip Attack. Jungle Boy side steps Ultimo into Super. Jungle Boy crawls under Super. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus with a double shoulder tackle. Luchasaurus unloads two chops. Luchasaurus nails Ultimo with The Pump Kick. Luchasaurus with a Spinning Back Kick to Super. Ultimo side steps Luchasaurus into the turnbuckles. Luchasaurus with a double clothesline. Luchasaurus goes for The ChokeSlam, but Ultimo gets in the way. Ultimo with an over hand chop. Luchasaurus responds with The Tail Whip. Luchasaurus with a Delayed RoundHouse Kick. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Ultimo delivers The Pounce. Luchasaurus goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Super lands back on his feet. Super hits The FlatLiner. Ultimo uppercuts Luchasaurus. Ultimo with The Panda Drop. Super connects with The Frog Splash for a two count. Super goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Jungle Boy lands back on his feet. Jungle Boy SuperKicks Super. Jungle Boy sends Ultimo tumbling to the floor. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy with a Sliding Boot to Ultimo. The Jurassic Express hits The TombStone Cutter. The Jurassic Express plants Super with their Spinning RoundHouse Kick/Sliding Lariat Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-6) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (7-12) The Hybrid 2 vs. (2-9) Brian Pillman Jr & (3-13) Griff Garrison

Angelico and Brian Pillman Jr will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Angelico applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico drop steps into a side headlock. Pillman whips Angelico across the ring. Pillman ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Pillman drops Angelico with a shoulder tackle. Pillman with a deep arm-drag. Pillman dropkicks Angelico. Pillman mocks Angelico. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Angelico tugs on Pillman’s hair. Angelico ducks a clothesline from Pillman. Angelico kicks the left knee of Pillman. Angelico applies a front face lock. Angelico tags in Evans. Pillman with heavy bodyshots. Angelico ducks a clothesline from Pillman. TH2 with their Snap BackBreaker/Running NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Evans hammers down on the back of Pillman’s neck. Evans kicks Garrison off the ring apron. The referee is trying to calm down Garrison. Evans stomps on Pillman’s back. Evans slams Pillman’s face on the canvas. Evans slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans with the irish whip. Evans with a HandSpring Back Elbow Smash. Evans follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Evans kicks Pillman in the back. Evans with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Evans pulls Pillman down to the mat. Evans hooks the outside leg for a one count. Evans kicks Pillman in the ribs. Evans punches Pillman in the back. Evans slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans tags in Angelico.

Angelico unloads a flurry of left jabs. Angelico kicks the right hamstring of Pillman. Pillman with two chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Angelico. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Angelico applies The Indian Death Lock. Pillman grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Angelico stomps on the right knee of Pillman. Angelico brings Pillman to the corner. Angelico tags in Evans. Angelico whips Pillman across the ring. Evans with The Flying Mid-Kick. Evans hits The Standing SkyTwister Splash for a two count. Evans taunts Garrison. Evans stomps on Pillman’s chest. Evans bodyslams Pillman. Evans ascends to the top turnbuckle. Pillman with a leaping uppercut. Pillman with The SuperPlex. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison clotheslines Evans. Garrison knocks Angelico off the apron. Garrison drops Evans with The Big Boot. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Garrison with The Rolling Elbow. Garrison lands The Stinger Splash. Garrison blocks a boot from Angelico. Garrison hits The SitOut FaceBuster. Garrison catches Evans in mid-air. Pillman tags himself in. Pillman with a forearm smash. Pillman and Garrison connects with their BlockBuster/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Angelico tags himself in. Evans sends Garrison crashing to the outside. Evans kicks Pillman in the face. Evans with a RoundHouse Kick. Evans lands The Quebrada. Angelico kicks out the legs of Pillman. Angelico makes Pillman tap out to The Navarro Death Roll. After the match, TH2 gangs up on Pillman. Top Flight storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (8-12) The Hybrid 2 via Submission

Fourteenth Match: (3-1) The Acclaimed vs. (0-3) Alex Chamberlain & (0-0) Damian Fenrir

Anthony Bowens and Damian Fenrir will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bowens backs Fenrir into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Bowens unloads Machine Gun Chops. Bowens with the irish whip. Fenrir dives over Bowens. Fenrir with two deep arm-drags. Fenrir dropkicks Bowens. Bowens tags in Caster. Fenrir dropkicks Caster. Fenrir knocks Bowens off the ring apron. Caster kicks Fenrir in the face. Caster launches Fenrir over the top rope. Bowens gets Fenrir in the electric chair position. Bowens dumps Fenrir face first on the apron. Caster kicks Fenrir in the gut. The Acclaimed gangs up on Fenrir. Caster rolls Fenrir back into the ring. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens toys around with Fenrir. Bowens with forearm shivers. Bowens hammers down on the back of Fenrir’s neck. Bowens applies an arm-bar. Bowens tags in Caster.

Fenrir is displaying his fighting spirit. Caster thrust kicks the midsection of Fenrir. Bowens with a Running NeckBreaker onto Caster’s knees. Caster plays to the crowd. Caster with a clubbing crossface. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex. Caster brings Fenrir to the apron. Caster applies the cravate on the middle rope. Bowens SuperKicks Fenrir. Fenrir decks Caster with a JawBreaker. Caster stops Fenrir in his tracks. Fenrir creates distance with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bowens and Chamberlain are tagged in. Chamberlain ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Chamberlain with The SpineBuster. Chamberlain knocks Caster off the apron. Chamberlain brings Bowens to the corner. Chamberlain talks smack to Caster. Fenrir applies The Sleeper Hold behind the referee’s back. Chamberlain with heavy bodyshots. Chamberlain with a judo takedown. Chamberlain stomps on Bowens chest. Chamberlain tags in Fenrir. Fenrir with clubbing blows to Bowens back. Bowens drops Fenrir with The Rolling Elbow. Chamberlain backs away from Bowens. Bowens applies a front face lock. Bowens tags in Caster. The Acclaimed connects with their Fisherman’s Buster/Diving Elbow Drop Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-1) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (5-3) Matt Sydal vs. (7-10) Alan Angels w/Preston Vance

Sydal wants Angels to open his third eye. Quick shoving contest. Sydal is playing mind games with Angels. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sydal backs Angels into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Sydal drives his knee into the midsection of Angels. Sydal takes a bow. Strong lockup. Sydal applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Sydal with the lateral press for a one count. Sydal with a headlock takeover for a one count. Sydal rolls Angels over for a two count. Angels regroups in the corner. Angels kicks Sydal in the gut. Angels with a southpaw haymaker. Angels goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sydal cartwheels back onto his feet. Sydal with two deep arm-drags. Sydal applies an arm-bar. Sydal with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sydal applies a front face lock. Sydal grabs a side headlock. Angels whips Sydal across the ring. Misfired Hip Tosses. Sydal kicks Angels in the gut. Sydal with a back flip. Sydal with a Hurricanrana. Angels clotheslines Sydal. Angels uppercuts Sydal. Angels with southpaw haymakers. Angels repeatedly stomps on Sydal’s chest. Angels goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sydal counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Sydal blocks a boot from Angels. Sydal with a Low Angle Back Drop Driver for a two count. Vance pulls Angels out of the ring. Sydal with The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Angels clotheslines Sydal on the ring apron. Vance repeatedly stomps on Sydal’s chest. Angels rolls Sydal back into the ring.

Angels hooks the outside leg for a two count. Angels mocks Sydal. Knife Edge Chop/Toe Kick Exchange. Angels tees off on Sydal. Angels repeatedly stomps on Sydal’s chest. Angels hooks the outside leg for a two count. Angels applies a waist lock. Sydal with two sharp elbow strikes. Sydal with a waist lock go-behind. Sydal goes for a Release German Suplex, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels with The Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Angels kicks out the legs of Sydal. Angels whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal holds onto the ropes. Sydal with a knee lift. Sydal with a RoundHouse Kick. Sydal hits The Standing Corkscrew Splash for a two count. Angels decks Sydal with a back elbow smash. Sydal drops Angels with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Sydal connects with The Northern Lights Bomb for a two count. Sydal drags Angels to the corner. Angels has Sydal perched on the top turnbuckle. Angels with a Rising Knee Strike. Angels talks smack to Sydal. Sydal denies The SuperPlex. Sydal goes for The Avalanche Sunset Bomb, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Sydal drops Angels with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Sydal applies The Cobra Clutch. Sydal is distracted by Vance. Angels nails Sydal with The Spinning Hook Kick. Angels drags Sydal to the corner. Angels lands The MoonSault for a two count. Sydal negates The Wing Snapper. Sydal rolls Angels over for a two count. Sydal with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sydal plants Angels with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-3) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Sixteenth Match: (0-27-2) Peter Avalon vs. (0-9) Fuego Del Sol

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Del Sol backs Avalon into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Avalon calls a timeout. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Avalon applies a hammerlock. Del Sol with a headlock takeover. Avalon whips Del Sol across the ring. Del Sol with The Tilt-A-Whirl Schoolboy Rollup for a two count. Del Sol applies the single leg crab. Rollup Exchange. Del Sol with a Leg Lariat. Avalon swats away the dropkick from Del Sol. Avalon clotheslines Del Sol over the top rope. Avalon gloats on the top turnbuckle. Avalon repeatedly stomps on Del Sol’s chest. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Avalon stomps on Del Sol’s chest.

Avalon puts his knee on the back of Del Sol’s neck. Avalon with a straight right hand. Avalon whips Del Sol across the ring. Avalon drops Del Sol with The Leg Lariat for a two count. Avalon puts Del Sol on the top turnbuckle. Avalon uppercuts Del Sol. Avalon goes for The SuperPlex, but Del Sol blocks it. Del Sol HeadButts Avalon. Del Sol with a Flying Crossbody Block. Del Sol unloads two cross chops. Avalon kicks Del Sol in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Del Sol. Del Sol hits The Straight Jacket NeckBreaker for a two count. Avalon side steps Del Sol into the turnbuckles. Del Sol kicks the right shoulder of Avalon. Avalon negates The Tornado DDT. Avalon connects with The Martini’s to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-27-2) Peter Avalon via Pinfall

Seventeenth Match: (13-2) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. (16-21) Joey Janela & (12-19) Sonny Kiss vs. (7-6) Luther & (4-12) Serpentico In A Triple Threat Match

Chaos Project attacks Janela and Kiss before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Janela and Kiss dumps Chaos Project out of the ring. Stereo Flying Crossbody Blocks to the outside. Janela rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Janela tags in Kiss. Double Irish Whip. Janela drives his knee into the midsection of Serpentico. Kiss with a Running Boot. Janela clotheslines Serpentico over Kiss left knee. Running Splash/Splitting Leg Drop Combination. Kiss whips Serpentico across the ring. Uno tags himself in. Serpentico bumps into Kiss. Forearm Exchange. Uno kicks Kiss in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Kiss. Kiss kicks Uno in the gut. Uno shoves Kiss into the ropes. Grayson applies a waist lock from the ring apron. Kiss kicks Uno in the face. Kiss decks Grayson with a back elbow smash. Kiss with forearm shivers. Uno with a JawBreaker. Grayson follows that with an Apron Enzuigiri. Uno hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Uno stands on the right hand of Kiss. Uno punches Kiss in the back. Uno slams Kiss head on the right boot of Grayson. Uno tags in Grayson. Uno with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Grayson with The PK for a one count. Grayson drives Kiss back first into the turnbuckles. Uno tags himself in.

Uno with a blistering chop. Uno toys around with Kiss. Uno applies a front face lock. Serpentico tags himself in. Serpentico punches Kiss in the back. Serpentico tells Uno to get out of the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, Serpentico SuperKicks Kiss. Serpentico tags in Luther. Assisted Bulldog Splash. Luther bodyslams Kiss. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther repeatedly bodyslams Serpentico on top of Kiss. Uno tags himself in. Uno taunts Luther. Uno stomps on the right hand of Luther. Uno gets under Janela’s skin. Dark Order and Chaos Project starts shoving each other. Kiss tags in Janela. Janela delivers The Missile Dropkick. Janela ducks a clothesline from Uno. Janela with a spinning elbow strike. Janela pops back on his feet. Janela whips Grayson across the ring. Janela with a Back Body Drop. Janela knocks Luther off the ring apron. Janela ducks a clothesline from Grayson. Janela drives Grayson face first into the midsection of Serpentico. Janela with a double clothesline. Janela with The SuperPlex into Dark Order. Janela tags in Kiss.

Doomsday Device for a two count. Janela whips Serpentico across the ring. Serpentico holds onto the ropes. Serpentico sends Janela crashing to the outside. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Kiss. Serpentico nails Kiss with The Spike DDT. Simultaneous tag to Grayson. Assisted PowerBomb. Grayson drills Janela with The SpringBoard DDT on the apron. Uno lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Uno goes for a Bodyslam, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss splits under a clothesline from Uno. Kiss with a RoundHouse Kick. Luther tags himself in. Luther throws Serpentico into Grayson. Luther with a Spinning Leg Lariat to Uno. Assisted Reverse Suplex. Serpentico knocks Uno off the apron. Chaos Project have a disagreement. Luther throws Serpentico into Uno and Kiss on the outside. Luther with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. Luther rolls Kiss back into the ring. Luther kicks Kiss in the ribs. Chaos Project connects with The Creeping Death for a two count. Grayson tags himself in. Grayson with a Pump Knee Strike. Grayson tags in Uno. Grayson rolls Kiss back into the ring. Kiss crawls under Uno’s legs. Kiss tags in Janela. Janela goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Grayson blocks it. Dark Order plants Janela with The Fatality to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-2) The Dark Order via Pinfall

