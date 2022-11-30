AEW Dark Results 11/29/22

Prudential Center

Newark, New Jersey

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (2-0) The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter) w/Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto vs. (0-2) Justin Corino, (0-1) Ryan Mooney, (0-0) Steven Josifi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Lee Johnson and Steven Josifi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Josifi applies a side headlock. Johnson whips Josifi across the ring. Johnson scores the elbow knockdown. Johnson tosses Josifi to the corner. Mooney tags himself in. Mooney ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Mooney with forearm shivers. Mooney with a Mid-Kick. Johnson drives his knee into the midsection of Mooney. Johnson slams Mooney’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Johnson is throwing haymakers at Mooney. Johnson repeatedly stomps on Mooney’s chest. Johnson is choking Mooney with his boot. Johnson slams Mooney’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Johnson tags in Karter. Double Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Karter transitions into a ground and pound attack. Karter drives his knee into the midsection of Mooney.

Karter with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Mooney with heavy bodyshots. Karter answers with a knee lift. Karter tags in Marshall. Marshall with two haymakers. Marshall whips Mooney across the ring. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown. Marshall kicks Mooney in the gut. Marshall tags in Johnson. Johnson slaps Mooney in the chest. Johnson sends Mooney to the corner. Johnson with a corner clothesline. Johnson with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Johnson slams Mooney’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Johnson tags in Karter. The Factory goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Mooney lands back on his feet. Mooney tags in Corino. Corino with two clotheslines. Corino with southpaw haymakers. Marshall attacks Corino from behind. Marshall kicks Josifi off the ring apron. The Factory connects with The Assisted Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-0) The Factory via Pinfall

Second Match: (6-16) Zack Clayton vs. (0-0) Chris Wilde

Wilde ducks a clothesline from Clayton. Wilde chops Clayton. Clayton scores the elbow knockdown. Clayton launches Wilde to the corner. Clayton is throwing haymakers at Wilde. Clayton repeatedly stomps on Wilde’s chest. Clayton with a knife edge chop. Clayton with a straight right hand. Clayton kicks Wilde in the gut. Clayton uppercuts Wilde. Clayton poses for the crowd. Clayton applies a wrist lock.

Clayton with a Release Northern Lights Suplex. Clayton uses the middle rope as a weapon. Clayton kicks Wilde in the face. Clayton dumps Wilde ribs first on the top rope. Clayton uppercuts Wilde. Clayton continues to waste time by gloating. Wilde decks Clayton with a JawBreaker. Wilde dropkicks Clayton. Wilde with The Rolling Elbow. Wilde plays to the crowd. Clayton drops Wilde with an Inside Out Lariat. Clayton connects with The Fisherman’s Buster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-16) Zack Clayton via Pinfall

Third Match: (71-16) Hikaru Shida w/Hagane Shinnou vs. (0-0) Layla Luciano

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shida backs Luciano into the ropes. Shida pats Luciano on the chest. Strong lockup. Shida applies a side headlock. Luciano blocks the side headlock takeover. Luciano whips Shida across the ring. Shida ducks a clothesline from Luciano. Shida dropkicks Luciano. Shida tosses Luciano to the corner.

Luciano blocks the corner mount. Luciano with The Airplane Spin. Luciano with a Death Valley Driver. Shida blocks The Boston Crab. Luciano bodyslams Shida for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Shida with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shida with a Rising Knee Strike. Shida transitions into a corner mount. Shida with a Flying Meteora. Shida connects with The Katana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (72-16) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (31-22) Daniel Garcia & (13-4) Angelo Parker & Matt Menard vs. (0-2) Tracy Williams, (0-1) Jack Tomlinson, (0-3) LSG In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Daniel Garcia and Jack Tomlison will start things off. Garcia with a single leg takedown. Garcia with a Gator Roll. Garcia toys around with Tomlinson. Tomlinson tags in LSG. Garcia kicks LSG in the gut. Garcia slams LSG’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Garcia with a knife edge chop. Simultaneous tag to Parker. The JAS clears the ring. Running Forearm Train. 2.0 gives LSG a Taste. Menard slams LSG’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Menard transitions into a corner mount. Menard applies a wrist lock. Menard tags in Parker. Corner Mount Party. Garcia starts biting LSG’s forehead. Garcia is choking LSG with his boot. LSG uses his feet to create separation. Garcia punches LSG in the back. Garca goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but LSG lands back on his feet.

LSG kicks Garcia in the face. LSG is displaying his fighting spirit. LSG rolls around Garcia. LSG tags in Williams. Williams ducks a clothesline from Garcia. Williams with a running shot to 2.0. Garcia attacks Williams from behind. Williams with two chops. Williams with a Discus Lariat. Williams blocks a boot from Parker. Williams with two overhand chops. Williams with a Saito Suplex. Williams levels Garcia with The Body Avalanche. Williams decks Menard with a back elbow smash. Williams with a corner clothesline. Garcia slaps Williams in the chest. Williams blocks The SuperPlex. Williams hits The DDT on the top turnbuckle pad for a two count. Williams applies a front face lock. Williams tags in Tomlinson. Menard with a Release German Suplex. Parker dropkicks LSG off the ring apron. Garcia connects with The Back Drop Driver. Garcia makes Tomlison tap out to The Dragon Sleeper.

Winner: (32-22) Daniel Garcia & (14-4) Angelo Parker & Matt Menard via Submission

Fifth Match: (45-14) Brian Cage w/Prince Nana vs. (0-4) Tony Deppen

Quick shoving contest. Cage shrugs off a short-arm lariat from Deppen. Cage goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Deppen lands back on his feet. Deppen crawls under Cage’s legs. Deppen with a Pump Kick. Cage launches Deppen to the corner. Deppen dives over Cage. Deppen slips over Cage’s back. Deppen applies a waist lock. Cage decks Deppen with a back elbow smash. Cage sends Deppen to the ring apron. Deppen with a shoulder block. Cage catches Deppen in mid-air.

Cage with a Release German Suplex. Cage poses for the crowd. Deppen kicks Cage in the face. Cage with a corner clothesline. Cage with a Belly to Back Suplex. Cage follows that with a Fallaway Toss. Cage flexes his muscles. Deppen kicks Cage off the middle rope. Deppen with a Slingshot CodeBreaker. Deppen with Two Running Meteora’s for a two count. Cage avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Cage with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Cage BuckleBombs Deppen. Cage connects with The Drill Caw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (46-14) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (35-46) Angelico vs. (0-0) Hagane Shinnou

Angelico applies a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Angeico with a deep arm-drag. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Angelico kicks Shinnou in the gut. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico reverses out of the irish whip from Shinnou. Shinnou ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Shinnou with a Hurricanrana that sends Angelico to the floor. Angelico blocks a boot from Shinnou. Angelico drives Shinnou face first into the ring apron. Angelico rolls Shinnou back into the ring. Angelico slams Shinnou’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Angelico is mauling Shinnou in the corner.

Angelico scores the ankle pick. Angelico applies The Indian Death Lock. Shinnou grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Angelico scores a left jab. Angelico kicks the left hamstring of Shinnou. Shinnou with heavy bodyshots. Angelico drives his knee into the midsection of Shinnou. Angelico whips Shinnou across the ring. Shinnou holds onto the ropes. Shinnou kicks Angelico in the face. Shinnou sends Angelico tumbling to the floor. Shinnou with The Asai MoonSault. Shinnou rolls Angelico back into the ring. Shinnou with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Shinnou hits The Flipping STO for a two count. Angelico decks Shinnou with a JawBreaker. Angelico with a Twisting Side Slam. Angelico makes Shinnou tap out to The Navarro Special 233.

Winner: (36-46) Angelico via Submission

Seventh Match: (38-41) Emi Sakura w/Baliyan Akki vs. (0-2) Tiara James

Sakura refuses to shake James hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sakura tugs on James hair. James with a forearm smash. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura sits on top of James. Sakura stomps on James back. Chop/Forearm Exchange. James with a flying lariat. James goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sakura counters with a Twisting NeckBreaker. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura connects with The Double Underhook BackBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-41) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Eight Match: (45-21) Matt Hardy & (41-23) Private Party w/Ethan Page vs. (1-1) The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ethan Page joins the commentary team for this match. Matt Hardy and Ryan Nemeth will start things off. Hardy is playing mind games with Nemeth. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hardy applies a side headlock. Nemeth whips Hardy across the ring. Hardy drops Nemeth with a shoulder tackle. Hardy grabs a side headlock. Quen tags himself in. Quen applies a side headlock. Quen with a side headlock takeover. Kassidy tags himself in. Quen leapfrogs over Nemeth. Inverted Atomic Drop/Step Up Enzuigiri/Running Clothesline Combination for a two count. Nemeth with a straight right hand. Nemeth tags in Avalon. Avalon with heavy bodyshots. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hardy with clubbing arm-ringers. Hardy tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kassidy tags in Quen. Kassidy with forearm shivers. Double Irish Whip. Double Inverted Atomic Drop. Wish Bone Attack. Kassidy with a basement dropkick. Quen hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Standing Switch Exchange. Quen with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Quen rocks Nemeth with a forearm smash. Avalon kicks Quen in the gut. Avalon punches Quen in the back. Avalon whips Quen across the ring. Quen ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Quen lands The SomerSault Plancha. Bononi drops Quen with The Big Boot. Bononi rolls Quen back into the ring. Avalon hooks the outside leg for a one count. Avalon applies a rea chin lock. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Quen with a back elbow/forearm combination. Avalon kicks Quen in the gut. Double Dropkick for a two count. Nemeth with clubbing blows to Quen’s back. Nemeth with a straight right hand. Nemeth tags in Avalon. Avalon with a double sledge. Stereo Bodyslams to Private Party. The Wingmen poses for the crowd. Avalon with a cocky cover for a one count.

Avalon goes for a Bodyslam, but Quen lands back on his feet. Quen bodylams Avalon. Quen uses his feet to create separation. Quen tags in Hardy. Hardy clotheslines Nemeth. Hardy with forearm shivers. Hardy repeatedly slams Avalon’s head on all three turnbuckle pads. Hardy with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Hardy hits The Side Effect. Bononi sends Hardy to the corner. Hardy side steps Bononi into the turnbuckles. Kassidy with a Stinger Splash. Quen with a Corner Dropkick. Private Party clotheslines Bononi over the top rope. Bononi catches Kassidy in mid-air. Kassidy with The SpringBoard SomerSault Plancha. Hardy kicks Avalon. Page reminds Hardy that he can’t perform The Twist Of Fate. Hardy gives Page the middle finger salute. Nemeth drops Hardy with a Leaping DDT. Avalon goes into the cover for a two count. Page continues to yell at Hardy. Hardy side steps Avalon into the turnbuckles. Double Enzuigiri from Private Party. Stereo Suicide Dives. Hardy connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (46-21) Matt Hardy & (42-23) Private Party via Pinfall

