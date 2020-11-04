AEW Dark Results 11/3/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (18-12-1) Darby Allin vs. (0-2) BSHP King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Allin applies a side headlock. King launches Allin over the top rope. King shoves Allin off the ring apron. King talks smack to Allin. Allin ducks a clothesline from King. King decks Allin with a back elbow smash. Allin drives King throat first into the top rope. Allin showcases his athleticism. Allin dropkicks King to the floor. Allin tells King to bring it. Allin lands The Suicide Dive. Allin rolls King back into the ring. Allin delivers the chop block. King rocks Allin with a forearm smash. King applies a wrist lock. King with a shoulder block. King stomps on Allin’s chest. King punches Allin in the back.

King uppercuts Allin. King brings Allin to the corner. King is choking Allin with his boot. Allin applies The Knee Bar. King whips Allin across the ring. King PowerSlams Allin for a two count. King goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Allin ducks out of the way. Allin ducks a clothesline from King. Allin unloads two palm strikes. King grabs a side headlock. Allin with another chop block. Allin drops King with The SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Allin delivers his combination offense. Allin headbutts the midsection of King. Allin connects with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Allin plants King with The Last Supper to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-12-1) Darby Allin via Pinfall

Second Match: (10-3) Brandi Rhodes & (1-9) Red Velvet w/Dustin Rhodes vs. (0-2) Leyla Hirsch & (0-0) Elayna Black

Rhodes and Black will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhodes with an arm-drag takeover. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Black drives her knee into the midsection of Rhodes. Black with the irish whip. Black with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Rhodes avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Rhodes rolls Black over for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Rhodes applies a wrist lock. Rhodes sends Black to the corner. Rhodes with a running elbow smash. Rhodes tags in Velvet. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Rhodes SuperKicks Black. Velvet with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Black rocks Velvet with a forearm smash. Black drives Velvet back first into the turnbuckles. Black tags in Hirsch. Hirsch with forearm shivers. Velvet reverses out of the irish whip from Hirsch. Hirsch drops Velvet with a shoulder tackle. Hirsch flexes her muscles.

Velvet splits on the canvas. Velvet whips Hirsch across the ring. Velvet with a leg lariat. Velvet with heavy bodyshots. Velvet repeatedly stomps on Hirsch’s chest. Velvet is choking Hirsch with her boot. Velvet with a Running Knee Lift to Black. Hirsch attacks Velvet from behind. Hirsch tags in Black. Black with The GTS. Black tags in Hirsch. Black is choking Velvet with her boot. Hirsch with The ShotGun Meteora/Dropkick Combination for a two count. Hirsch applies a waist lock. Velvet with two sharp elbow strikes. Hrisch clotheslines Velvet. Hirsch goes for The SpringBoard MoonSault, but Velvet ducks out of the way. Rhodes and Black are tagged in. Rhodes with two clotheslines. Black reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes hits The SlingBlade. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Black. Rhodes thrust kicks the midsection of Black. Rhodes with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Hirsch dumps Velvet out of the ring. Rhodes Spears Hirsch. Black rolls Rhodes over for a two count. Rhodes connects with The Shot Of Brandi to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-3) Brandi Rhodes & (2-9) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Third Match: (11-6) The Jurassic Express w/Marko Stunt vs. (0-0) Danny Limelight & (0-0) KC Navarro

Jungle Boy and Danny Limelight will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Limelight sweeps out the legs of Jungle Boy. Short-Arm Reversal by Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy applies a side headlock. Limelight whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Limelight drops Jungle Boy with a shoulder tackle. Limelight pops back on his feet. Jungle Boy sweeps out the legs of Limelight. Rollup Exchange. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Jungle Boy with a wrist lock takeover. Jungle Boy with a fireman’s carry takeover for a one count. Jungle Boy maintains wrist lock. Jungle Boy kicks the left hamstring of Limelight. Jungle Boy slaps Limelight in the chest. Jungle Boy with The HandSpring Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy with a deep arm-drag. Jungle Boy applies an arm-bar. Jungle Boy grabs a side wrist lock. Limelight breaks the grip. Luchasaurus and Navarro are tagged in.

Navarro talks smack to Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus launches Navarro to the corner. Navarro kicks Luchasaurus in the face. Navarro dives over Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus denies the sunset flip. Navarro avoids the foot stomp. Navarro slips over Luchasaurus back. Navarro calls Luchasaurus a stupid ass dinosaur. Luchasaurus is pissed. Luchasaurus drops Navarro with a knife edge chop. Luchasaurus launches Navarro over the top rope. Luchasaurus attacks Limelight in mid-air. Luchasaurus throws Navarro into the ropes. Luchasaurus launches Navarro back into the ring. Luchasaurus delivers his combination offense. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus bodyslams Navarro. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. The referee is trying to get Limelight out of the ring. Jungle Boy goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Navarro lands back on his feet. Navarro tags in Limelight. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Jungle Boy dropkicks Limelight. Navarro drives his knee into Jungle Boy’s back. Jungle Boy knocks Navarro off the ring apron. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Jungle Boy. Limelight with a FlatLiner into the middle rope. Navarro with a sharp knee strike. Limelight kicks Jungle Boy in the back for a one count.

Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight kicks Jungle Boy in the back. Limelight brings Jungle Boy to the corner. Limelight tags in Navarro. Limelight with a shoulder block. Navarro kicks Jungle Boy in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Jungle Boy. Navarro drop toe holds Jungle Boy into the middle rope. Navarro with The SlingShot Tiger Feint Kick. Navarro rolls Jungle Boy over for a two count. Luchasaurus and Limelight are tagged in. Luchasaurus drops Limelight with a shoulder tackle. Luchasaurus with a straight right hand. Luchasaurus with a knife edge chop. Luchasaurus launches Limelight to the corner. Navarro punches Luchasaurus in the back. Luchasaurus brings Navarro into the ring. Limelight and Navarro side steps Luchasaurus into the turnbuckles. Luchasaurus with a Double Clothesline. Luchasaurus sends Navarro chest first into the canvas. Luchasaurus delivers The Tail Whip. Luchasaurus goes for The ChokeSlam, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight with a forearm smash. Luchasaurus answers with a Teep Kick. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Limelight with a SpringBoard Knee Strike. Luchasaurus catches Limelight in mid-air. Luchasaurus with an Inside Out Knee Lift. Navarro ducks a clothesline from Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy tags himself in. Navarro goes for The SpringBoard MoonSault, but Jurassic Express counters with The TombStone Cutter. Jurassic Express connects with The Assisted SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-6) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (25-18) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-7) Ryzin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian applies a hammerlock. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Kazarian grabs a side wrist lock. Ryzin reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with The Backslide Cover for a two count. Kazarian with an inside cradle for a two count. Kazarian follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Kazarian clotheslines Ryzin. Ryzin backs away from Kazarian. Ryzin drives Kazarian face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Ryzin repeatedly stomps on Kazarian’s chest. Ryzin is choking Kazarian with his boot. Ryzin hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Ryzin argues with the referee. Ryzin with a double sledge. Ryzin with a straight right hand.

Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Ryzin drives Kazarian back first into the turnbuckles. Ryzin with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ryzin is mauling Kazarian in the corner. The referee admonishes Ryzin. Ryzin with the irish whip. Kazarian clotheslines Ryzin. Kazarian with a Spin Kick. Ryzin reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kazarian goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ryzin blocks it. Kazarian with clubbing blows to Ryzin’s back. Kazarian hits The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Kazarian rolls Ryzin over for a two count. Ryzin SuperKicks Kazarian. Ryzin with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Ryzin with a Running Boot. Ryzin follows that with The Running Bulldog into the top turnbuckle pad. Ryzin goes for The MoonSault, but Kazarian gets his knees up in the air. Kazarian connects with The Reverse DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-18) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

DARK EXCLUSIVE

Fifth Match: (10-3) Ricky Starks vs. (0-0) Dave Dutra

Dutra with a waist lock go-behind. Starks with two sharp elbow strikes. Starks slings Dutra across the ring. Starks applies a wrist lock. Dutra reverses the hold. Starks with a straight right hand. Starks sends Dutra to the corner. Starks scores a right jab. Dutra reverses out of the irish whip from Starks. Dutra with a running forearm smash. Dutra with a Discus Corner Clothesline. Starks sends Dutra crashing to the outside. Starks drives Dutra back first into the ring apron. Starks starts playing the air guitar. Starks rolls Dutra back into the ring. Starks toys around Dutra. Starks applies a wrist lock. Dutra slaps Starks in the face. Starks clotheslines Dutra. Starks transitions into a ground and pound attack. Starks with a Belly to Back Suplex. Starks with a Jumping Knee Strike. Starks follows that with the irish whip. Dutra side steps Starks into the turnbuckles. Dutra rolls Starks over for a one count. Dutra with a sunset flip for a one count. Starks Spears Dutra. Starks connects with The Roshambo to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-3) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (1-9) Brian Pillman Jr & (1-12) Griff Garrison vs. (0-3) Sean Maluta & (0-2) Alex Chamberlain

Ricky Starks joins the commentary team for this match. Griff Garrison and Alex Chamberlain will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chamberlain backs Garrison into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Chamberlain pie faces Garrison. Garrison applies a waist lock. Stalemate in the corner. Garrison avoids the back elbow smash. Garrison maintains waist control. Garrison grabs a side headlock. Chamberlain whips Garrison across the ring. Chamberlain drops Garrison with a shoulder tackle. Garrison drops down on the canvas. Garrison leapfrogs over Chamberlain. Garrison goes for a Hip Toss, but Chamberlain blocks it. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Chamberlain. Garrison with The Big Boot. Chamberlain tags in Maluta. Garrison with a drop toe hold. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman with a Diving Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Pillman slams Maluta’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Pillman kicks Maluta in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison with The SlingShot Leg Drop. Garrison tags in Pillman.

Pillman with a SlingShot Senton for a two count. Maluta with heavy bodyshots. Pillman punches Maluta in the back. Pillman with a blistering chop for a two count. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Pillman with the irish whip. Pillman with a corner clothesline. Pillman ducks a clothesline from Chamberlain. Maluta dumps Pillman face first on the top rope. Maluta tags in Chamberlain. Chamberlian with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Chamberlain with a forearm smash. Chamberlain tags in Maluta. Running Boot/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count. Maluta with a forearm smash. Maluta with a knife edge chop. Pillman is displaying his fighting spirit. Maluta hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Maluta with a forearm smash. Maluta with the irish whip. Pillman side steps Maluta into the turnbuckles. Pillman PowerSlams Maluta. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison with two clotheslines. Garrison takes a swipe at Chamberlain. Standing Switch Exchange. Garrison with The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Pillman ducks a clothesline from Chamberlain. Pillman SuperKicks Chamberlain. Pillman wipes out Chamberlian with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Pillman and Garrison connects with their SpringBoard Clothesline/PowerBomb Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, Lance Archer attacks Garrison from behind. Archer drops Garrison with a Running Crossbody Block. Archer PowerSlams Pillman in mid-air. Archer ChokeSlams Maluta into Chamberlain.

Winner: (2-9) Brian Pillman Jr & (2-12) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (0-2) Anthony Bowens & (0-3) Max Caster vs. (0-7) Aaron Solow & (0-0) Angel Fashion

Anthony Bowens and Angel Fashion will start things off. Bowens thrust kicks the midsection of Fashion. Bowens brings Fashion to the corner. Bowens repeatedly stomps on Fashion’s chest. Bowens with a knife edge chop. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster kicks Fashion in the gut. Caster applies a wrist lock. Caster whips Fashion across the ring. Fashion ducks a clothesline from Caster. Fashion with a Running Hurricanrana. Fashion rolls under a clothesline from Caster. Fashion with a Spinning Back Kick. Fashion with a knee lift. Fashion drops Caster with a leg lariat for a one count. Fashion goes for a Bodyslam, but Caster lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens kicks Fashion in the chest. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex. Bowens knocks Solow off the ring apron. Bowens hooks the outside leg for a one count. The referee is trying to get Solow out of the ring. Bowens kicks Fashion in the face. Bowens punches Fashion in the back. Bowens puts his foot on the back of Fashion’s neck. Bowens tags in Caster.

Assisted Seated Senton for a one count. Bowens applies a rear chin lock. Fashion with heavy bodyshots. Bowens drives his knee into the midsection of Fashion. Bowens hammers down on the back of Fashion’s neck. Bowens applies a front face lock. Caster tags himself in. Caster punches Fashion in the ribs. Caster applies a front face lock. Caster tags in Bowens. Fashion is displaying his fighting spirit. Bowens SuperKicks Fashion. Caster with a BackBreaker onto the knee. Bowens with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Bowens drags Fashion to the corner. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster goes for The Mic Drop, but Fashion ducks out of the way. Fashion creates distance with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fashion tags in Solow. Solow ducks a clothesline from Caster. Solow knocks Bowens off the apron. Solow side steps Caster into the turnbuckles. Solow levels Caster with a Body Avalanche. Solow with the irish whip. Solow with a Running European Uppercut. Caster launches Solow over the top rope. Solow with an Apron Enzuigiri. Solow dives off the apron. Solow SuperKicks Bowens. Solow with a Flying Clothesline. Solow is fired up. Solow tags in Fashion. Bowens runs interference. Caster side steps Fashion into Solow. Caster drops Fashion with The Big Boot. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens and Caster connects with their SitOut FaceBuster/Cutter Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-2) Anthony Bowens & (1-3) Max Caster via Pinfall

Eight Match: (5-10) Alan Angels w/The Dark Order vs. (0-2) VSK

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. VSK applies a side headlock. Angels reverses the hold. Angels tugs on VSK’s hair. Angels with a side headlock takeover. VSK whips Angels across the ring. VSK ducks a clothesline from Angels. VSK with two deep arm-drags. VSK bodyslams Angels for a one count. VSK shoves Angels. Angels delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Angels throws VSK into the steel barricade. Angels talks smack to VSK. Angels kicks VSK in the chest. Angels with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Angels rolls VSK back into the ring. Angels talks strategy with Preston Vance. VSK with a gut punch. VSK with a forearm smash. VSK uppercuts Angels. VSK whips Angels across the ring. Angels ducks a clothesline from VSK.

Angels showcases his speed and agility. Angels thrust kicks the left knee of VSK. Angels with a RoundHouse Kick. Angels hooks the outside leg for a two count. Angels kicks VSK in the back. Angels repeatedly stomps on VSK’s chest. Angels uppercuts VSK for a two count. Angels applies a half nelson chin lock. VSK delivers a gut punch. VSK decks Angels with a JawBreaker. VSK with a forearm smash. Angels drives his knee into the midsection of VSK. VSK reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. VSK avoids The Tip Up. VSK with a Roll Through German Suplex. VSK with a Running European Uppercut. VSK follows that with The Helluva Kick. Angels fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Angels drops VSK with The Spinning Heel Kick. Angels clotheslines VSK on the ring apron. Angels connects with The Wing Snapper to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-10) Alan Angels via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (18-8) The Butcher & The Blade w/The Bunny vs. (0-1) Jersey Muscle

Butcher and Blade attacks Jersey Muscle before the bell rings. Double Hip Toss to Vincita. Blade drives Vincita face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Blade with a knife edge chop. Blade tags in Butcher. Double HeadButt. Double Biel Throw. Gibki tags himself in. Gibki runs into Butcher. Gibki is throwing haymakers at Butcher. Butcher runs around Gibki. Butcher drops Gibki with a shoulder tackle. Butcher ducks walks around the ring. Blade and Vincita are tagged in. Blade kicks Vincita in the gut. Blade slams Vincita’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Blade with two haymakers. Blade with a knife edge chop. Blade repeatedly stomps on Vincita’s chest. Blade is choking Vincita with his knee. The referee admonishes Blade. Vincita side steps Blade into the turnbuckles. Vincita rocks Blade with a forearm smash. The Bunny runs interference. Butcher sends Vincita crashing to the outside.

Blade throws Vincita into the steel barricade. Bunny laughs at Vincita. Blade rolls Vincita back into the ring. Vincita decks Blade with a back elbow smash. Vincita sends Blade tumbling to the ramp way. Vincita tags in Gibki. Gibki ducks a clothesline from Blade. Gibki knocks Butcher off the apron. Gibki unloads a flurry of left jabs. Gibki with a forearm smash. Blade reverses out of the irish whip from Gibki. Gibki goes for The DDT, but Blade blocks it. Butcher tags himself in. Blade with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Butcher with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Butcher knocks Vincita off the apron. Running Lariat/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Butcher and Blade connects with their Hangman’s NeckBreaker/PowerBomb Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, Butcher and Blade starts brawling with The Natural Nightmares.

Winner: (19-9) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (5-8) Will Hobbs vs. (0-5) D3

D3 shoves Hobbs. D3 tells Hobbs to bring it. Hobbs launches D3 to the corner. D3 tries to stick and move. D3 repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Hobbs. D3 with a knife edge chop. D3 with a straight right hand. Hobbs shoves D3. Hobbs catches D3 in mid-air. Hobbs drops D3 with The Uranage Slam. Hobbs connects with The Oklahoma Stampede to pickup the victory. After the match, Hobbs starts brawling with Team TAZ. Darby Allin storms into the ring with a skateboard to make the save.

Winner: (6-8) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (10-2) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. (0-5) Baron Black & (0-2) Nick Comoroto

Evil Uno and Baron Black will start things off. Uno is playing mind games with Black. Black tags in Comoroto. Uno retreats to the corner. Grayson tags himself in. Grayson shoves Comoroto. Grayson kicks Comoroto in the gut. Grayson applies a side headlock. Comoroto whips Grayson across the ring. Grayson runs into Comoroto. Shoulder Block Exchange. Grayson ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Comoroto catches Grayson in mid-air. Comoroto goes for a Fallaway Slam, but Grayson lands back on his feet. Grayson kicks the left knee of Comoroto. Grayson tags in Uno. Comoroto drops Uno with a shoulder tackle. Comoroto applies a wrist lock. Comoroto punches Uno in the back. Knuckle Lock Exchange. Uno slaps Comoroto in the chest. Uno stomps on the left foot of Comoroto. Uno tags in Grayson. Comoroto with a Back Body Drop. Comoroto maintains wrist control. Double Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Dark Order kicks Comoroto in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Comoroto runs through the double elbow knockdown. Comoroto tags in Black. Black ducks a clothesline from Uno. Black uppercuts Uno. Black unloads two chops. Black whips Grayson across the ring. Misfired Hip Tosses. Black applies the abdominal stretch. Grayson tugs on Black’s dreadlocks. Grayson with the irish whip. Black dives over Grayson. Black blocks a boot from Grayson. Black drops Grayson with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Black figure fours the legs of Grayson. Black slaps Grayson in the back. Black applies The SurfBoard Stretch. Black is distracted by Uno. Grayson with a cross chop. Grayson slams Black’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno kicks Black in the gut. Grayson levels Black with a Body Avalanche. Uno drops Black with The Big Boot for a two count. Uno with a blistering chop. Uno scores a right jab. Black headbutts the midsection of Uno. Black with a knife edge chop. Uno nails Black with The Bell Clap. Uno with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Uno tags in Grayson. Grayson with a SlingShot Senton on the ring apron. Grayson talks smack to Black. Grayson with a knife edge chop for a two count. Grayson applies a wrist lock. Grayson drives his knee into the midsection of Black. Grayson rocks Black with a forearm smash. Grayson drives Black back first into the turnbuckles. Uno applies The Sleeper Hold behind the referee’s back. Black back hands Grayson. Black knocks Uno off the apron. Grayson with a knife edge chop. Grayson hits The PK for a two count. Grayson applies a side headlock. Grayson tells Uno to wake up. Black with an Atomic Drop. Black creates distance with The BackStabber. Black tags in Comoroto. Comoroto with two double sledges. Comoroto bodyslams Uno. Comoroto PowerSlams Grayson. Comoroto with two leaping back elbow smashes. Comoroto tags in Black. Grayson shoves Comoroto into Black. Grayson connects with The Night Fall. Grayson tags in Uno. Dark Order plants Black with The Fatality to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-2) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (0-0) Colt Cabana, John Silver, and Preston Vance vs. (0-20) Shawn Dean, (0-7) Fuego Del Sol, and (0-3) Cezar Bononi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

John Silver and Cezar Bononi will start things off. Silver dares Bononi to pick him up. Vance attacks Bononi from behind. Silver bodyslams Bononi. Silver flexes his muscles. Silver applies a side headlock. Del Sol tags himself in. Bononi whips Silver across the ring. Silver ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Silver clotheslines Del Sol. Silver tells Bononi to get out of the ring. Cabana tags himself in. Silver with a corner clothesline. Cabana drops Del Sol with a high elbow smash. Cabana bodyslams Del Sol. Cabana tags in Vance. Del Sol with a Jumping Knee Strike. Vance denies The Tornado DDT. Vance PowerBombs Del Sol. Del Sol tags in Dean. Dean is distracted by Silver. Vance drives his knee into the midsection of Dean. Vance applies a side headlock. Dean whips Vance across the ring. Vance drops Dean with a shoulder tackle. Dean drops down on the canvas. Dean leapfrogs over Vance. Misfired Hip Tosses.

Dean with a gut punch. Dean with a knee lift. Dean HeadButts Vance. Vance nails Dean with The Pump Kick. Vance sends Dean to the corner. Vance tags in Silver. Silver with a Mid-Kick. Silver drags Dean to the corner. Silver tags in Cabana. Cabana with The Bionic Elbow. Cabana whips Dean across the ring. Dean holds onto the ropes. Cabana blocks a boot from Dean. Dean with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dean tags in Bononi. Bononi avoids The Double Sledge. Bononi knocks Dark Order off the ring apron. Cabana with a double hand chop. Bononi rocks Cabana with a forearm smash. Bononi with a corner clothesline. Bononi puts Cabana on the top turnbuckle. Vance made the blind tag. Cabana dives over Bononi. Del Sol tags himself in. Cabana drops down on the canvas. Vance with The SlingShot Spear. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance tags in Silver. Cabana knocks Dean off the apron. Silver connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) Colt Cabana, John Silver, and Preston Vance via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (0-0) Lei’d Tapa vs. (0-14) Kilynn King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King applies a side headlock. Tapa launches King to the corner. King kicks Tapa in the gut. King grabs a side headlock. Tapa whips King across the ring. Tapa drops King with a shoulder tackle. King regroups on the outside. King with two side kicks. Tapa responds with a Body Block on the floor. Tapa rolls King back into the ring. King slams Tapa’s head on the top rope. King with a Running Lariat.

Tapa pulls King down to the mat. King with forearm shivers. Tapa kicks King in the gut. Tapa hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. King with a series of forearm shivers. Tapa reverses out of the irish whip from King. King with two running clotheslines. King ducks a clothesline from Tapa. King with a Running Crossbody Block for a one count. Tapa headbutts the midsection of King. King negates The Samoan Drop. King dumps Tapa face first on the top rope. King with another Running Lariat. King connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-14) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (12-22) Private Party vs. (6-5) Luther & (3-11) Serpentico

Isiah Kassidy and Serpentico will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Serpentico applies a side headlock. Kassidy whips Serpentico across the ring. Kassidy leapfrogs over Serpentico. Kassidy drops down on the canvas. Kassidy with three deep arm-drags. Serpentico thrust kicks the midsection of Kassidy. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Serpentico tags in Luther. Serpentico HeadButts Kassidy. Kassidy dodges The Leg Lariat. Kassidy delivers his combination offense. Luther with a forearm smash. Luther goes for a Bodyslam, but Kassidy lands back on his feet. Kassidy slides under Luther. Kassidy with a single leg dropkick. Luther tags in Serpentico. Kassidy with a deep arm-drag. Kassidy applies an arm-bar. Kassidy tags in Quen. Kassidy applies a wrist lock. Quen pump kicks the left wrist of Serpentico. Quen with an arm-ringer. Quen applies an arm-bar. Quen grabs a side wrist lock. Quen tags in Kassidy.

Kassidy with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Kassidy taunts Luther. Kassidy applies a wrist lock. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen floats into a side wrist lock. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy nails Serpentico with The Pump Kick. Quen with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Kassidy with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Double Dropkick to Luther. Luther tags himself in. Luther with forearm shivers. Luther with a Pump Kick. Luther clotheslines Kassidy. Kassidy denies The Pump Kick. Kassidy with a Windmill Kick. Serpentico throws streamers into Kassidy’s face. Luther with a Release German Suplex. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Assisted Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Serpentico with the irish whip. Kassidy kicks Serpentico in the face. Serpentico with a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther repeatedly stomps on Kassidy’s chest. Luther rakes the eyes of Kassidy. Luther with The Butterfly Suplex.

Luther tags in Serpentico. Assisted Reverse Suplex for a two count. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther stomps on the right hand of Kassidy. Luther bodyslams Kassidy. Luther tags in Serpentico. Assisted Swanton Bomb for a two count. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther kicks the left hamstring of Kassidy. Luther tags in Serpentico. Double Irish Whip. Kassidy side steps Luther into the turnbuckles. Kassidy sends Serpentico to the ring apron. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with two forearm knockdowns. Quen with a leg lariat. Quen ducks a clothesline from Luther. Quen with Two Pele Kicks. Quen kicks Serpentico in the face. Quen drops Serpentico with The MoonSault Press for a two count. Quen repeatedly stomps on Serpentico’s chest. Luther runs interference. Luther denies the drop toe hold. Kassidy hits The Reverse SlingBlade. Quen puts Serpentico on the top turnbuckle. Quen with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Quen tags in Kassidy. Private Party connects with The Gin & Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-22) Private Party via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (16-18) Sammy Guevara vs. (0-20) Lee Johnson

Guevara with a waist lock takedown. Guevara grapples around Johnson. Johnson with a waist lock takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Guevara with another waist lock takedown. Guevara applies a front face lock. Guevara whips Johnson across the ring. Guevara drops down on the canvas. Johnson tells Guevara to bring it. Guevara leapfrogs over Johnson. Guevara back flips over Johnson. Guevara dropkicks Johnson. Guevara pops back on his feet. Cocky Pose. Guevara backs Johnson into the turnbuckles. Guevara with a shoulder block. Guevara with a knife edge chop. Guevara sends Johnson to the corner. Johnson dives over Guevara. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Guevara. Johnson leapfrogs over Guevara. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Johnson dropkicks Guevara. Johnson mocks Guevara.

OverHand Chop Exchange. Guevara with a forearm smash. Guevara with a blistering chop. Johnson unloads three knife edge chops. Guevara kicks Johnson in the gut. Guevara punches Johnson in the back. Guevara drives his knee into the midsection of Johnson. Guevara repeatedly stomps on Johnson’s chest. Guevara is choking Johnson with his boot. Guevara with the irish whip. Johnson side steps Guevara into the turnbuckles. Johnson with an Apron Enzuigiri. Guevara knocks Johnson off the top rope. Guevara dumps Johnson chest first on the top rope. Guevara takes a breather in the corner. Johnson delivers a gut punch. Guevara with a knee lift. Guevara rolls Johnson back into the ring. Guevara toys around with Johnson. Guevara is tearing Johnson apart. Guevara dumps Johnson out of the ring. Guevara strikes another pose in the center of the ring. Guevara with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Guevara lands The Tornillo. Guevara rolls Johnson back into the ring. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Guevara. Johnson with an Inside Out Lariat.

Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Johnson is throwing haymakers at Guevara. Guevara with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Short-Arm Reversal by Johnson. Johnson with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Johnson pops back on his feet. Johnson with a running chop. Guevara reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Johnson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Johnson delivers The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Guevara kicks Johnson in the gut. Guevara side steps Johnson into the turnbuckles. Guevara with a shoulder block. Guevara with an Apron Enzuigiri. Johnson dropkicks Guevara to the floor. Johnson with The Tornillo. Johnson is fired up. Johnson rolls Guevara back into the ring. Guevara negates The Blue Thunder Bomb. Guevara hammers down on the back of Johnson’s neck. Guevara reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Johnson dives over Guevara. Johnson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Guevara responds with a Flying Knee Strike. Guevara connects with The GTH. Guevara plants Johnson with The Twist Of Fate to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-18) Sammy Guevara via Pinfall

