AEW Dark Results 11/30/21

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (32-6) Wardlow & (37-17) Shawn Spears vs. (12-8) Bear Country

Shawn Spears and Bear Bronson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Spears applies a side headlock. Bronson sends Spears to the corner. Spears dives over Bronson. Spears cartwheels around the ring. Spears taunts Bronson. Wrist Lock Exchange. Spears applies an arm-bar. Bronson whips Spears across the ring. Spears cartwheels around Bronson. Bronson drops Spears with a shoulder tackle. Bronson mocks Spears. Bronson starts biting Spears fingers. Bronson applies a wrist lock. Boulder tags himself in. Boulder applies a tight wrist lock. Spears with a knife edge chop. Spears calls for a timeout. Boulder HeadButts Spears. Spears tags in Wardlow. Strong lockup. Boulder applies a side headlock. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Test Of Strength. Wardlow with a double leg takedown. Wardlow transitions into a ground and pound attack. Boulder reverses out of the irish whip from Wardlow. Boulder with a shoulder block that sends Wardlow tumbling to the floor. Wardlow regroups on the outside. Boulder tags in Bronson.

Bronson lands The Suicide Dive. Bronson is fired up. Bronson rolls Spears back into the ring. Bronson is throwing haymakers at Spears. Bronson starts biting Spears forehead. Spears dumps Bronson head first on the top turnbuckle pad. Wardlow with a double leg takedown. Wardlow is raining down hammer fists. Wardlow drives Bronson back first into the turnbuckles. Wardlow with a shoulder block/uppercut combination. Wardlow hits The SpineBuster. Wardlow tags in Spears. Spears stomps on Bronson’s face. Spears taunts Boulder. Spears tags in Wardlow. Wardlow goes for a PowerBomb, but Bronson counters with a Back Body Drop. Bronson with a Seated Senton. Spears and Boulder are tagged in.

Boulder with two clotheslines. Boulder bodyslams Spears. Boulder drives Spears back first into the turnbuckles. Boulder with forearm shivers. Boulder with a corner clothesline. Boulder whips Spears into Wardlow. Boulder levels Pinnacle with The Double Boy Avalanche. Wardlow kicks Boulder in the face. Boulder catches Wardlow in mid-air. Boulder Powerslams Wardlow for a one count. Boulder drags Wardlow to the corner. Boulder goes for The MoonSault, but Wardlow ducks out of the way. Wardlow clotheslines Boulder for a two count. Boulder denies The F10. Boulder launches Wardlow over the top rope. Boulder catches Spears in mid-air. Boulder Powerslams Spears. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bear Country prepares for The Assisted Splash. Spears SuperKicks Boulder. Wardlow connects with The Casualty Of War to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-6) Wardlow & (38-17) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Second Match: (15-28) Kilynn King vs. (0-7) Renee Michelle

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Michelle talks smack to King. King signals for the test of strength. Michelle pie faces King. Michelle ducks a clothesline from King. Michelle with a forearm smash. King reverses out of the irish whip from Michelle. Michelle side steps King into the turnbuckles. Michelle with forearm shivers. Michelle decks King with a back elbow smash. Michelle repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. Michelle is choking King with her boot. Short-Arm Reversal by King.

King with a Spinning Back Kick. King with a knee lift. Michelle avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Michelle drops King with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Michelle is displaying her frustration. King kicks Michelle in the face. King whips Michelle into the turnbuckles. King with a corner clothesline. King with a running elbow smash. King follows that with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Michelle rocks King with a forearm smash. King ducks a clothesline from Michelle. King connects with The Kingdom Falls to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-28) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Third Match: (35-19) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-3) Brandon Gore & (0-0) Gus De La Vega

Ortiz and Gus De La Vega will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ortiz applies a side headlock. Ortiz with a side headlock takeover. Ortiz with a deep arm-drag. Vega answers with a jackknife hold for a one count. Ortiz clotheslines Vega. Ortiz whips Vega across the ring. Ortiz with The SpineBuster. Vega tags in Gore. Ortiz ducks a clothesline from Gore. Ortiz with a fireman’s carry takeover. Ortiz with a leg lariat. Ortiz follows that with a knife edge chop. Ortiz tags in Santana.

Ortiz whips Gore across the ring. Ortiz drops down on the canvas. Santana scores the elbow knockdown. Santana with a knife edge chop. Santana sends Gore to the corner. Santana with a running elbow smash. Santana blocks a boot from Gore. Santana dropkicks Gore. Santana hits The Three Amigos. Gore tags in Vega. Santana clotheslines Vega. Santana goes for a Bodyslam, but Vega lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Vega with a cheap shot to Ortiz. Vega launches Santana over the top rope. Assisted Roll Through Cutter. Santana & Ortiz connects with The OIC to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-19) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (2-8) Skye Blue vs. (0-0) La Rosa Negra

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Negra drives her knee into the midsection of Blue. Negra uppercuts Blue. Negra whips Blue across the ring. Negra with a running knee lift. Negra rocks Blue with a forearm smash. Negra slams Blue’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Negra sends Blue to the corner. Negra with The Spinning SpineBuster for a two count. Negra argues with the referee. Blue reverses out of the irish whip from Negra.

Blue with a diving clothesline. Negra reverses out of the irish whip from Blue. Blue kicks Negra in the face. Blue with a Flying Hurricanrana. Blue slams Negra’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Blue with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Negra launches Blue over the top rope. Blue with a Roundhouse Kick. Blue nails Negra with The Hook Kick. Blue with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Blue whips Negra across the ring. Blue with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Blue ducks a clothesline from Negra. Blue connects with The Twisting Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-8) Skye Blue via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (22-36) Alan Angels w/Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (0-4) Mike Reed

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Angels applies a side headlock. Reed whips Angels across the ring. Angels sends Reed into the ropes. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels with a leg lariat. Angels stomps on Reed’s chest. Angels with the irish whip. Angels with a corner clothesline. Angels transitions into a corner mount. Angels with a blistering chop. Angels with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Angels follows that with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Reed shoves Angels.

Reed sends Angels face first into the middle rope. Reed kicks the middle rope into Angels face. Reed rolls Angels over for a two count. Reed with a forearm smash. Reed whips Angels across the ring. Angels holds onto the ropes. Reed blocks a boot from Angels. Angels with an Apron Enzuigiri. Angels with The Flying Crossbody Block. Angels slides under a clothesline from Reed. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels lands The Suicide Dive. Angels rolls Reed back into the ring. Reed ducks a clothesline from Angels. Reed goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels connects with The Wing Snapper to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-36) Alan Angels via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (16-6) Ryo Mizunami vs. (0-17) Dani Jordyn

Jordyn shows off her burn book after the bell rings. Jordyn with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Jordyn with a basement dropkick for a two count. Mizunami drops Jordyn with a knife edge chop. Mizunami tells Jordyn to bring it. Chop Exchange. Machine Gun Chops. Mizunami kicks Jordyn in the face. Mizunami with the irish whip. Mizunami with a corner clothesline. Mizunami with a Leg Drop for a two count. Jordyn denies The Uranage Slam. Jordyn with clubbing elbow smashes. Jordyn decks Mizunami with a JawBreaker. Mizunami with a running short-arm lariat. Mizunami connects with The Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-6) Ryo Mizunami via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (34-18) The Butcher w/The Hardy Family Office vs. (0-1) Michael Martinez

Butcher attacks Martinez before the bell rings. Butcher with heavy bodyshots. Butcher unloads two knife edge chops. Butcher kicks Martinez in the gut. Butcher with the irish whip. Butcher with a Running Knee Strike. Butcher yells at the referee. Martinez kicks Butcher in the face. Martinez side steps Butcher into the turnbuckles. Martinez with a corner clothesline. Martinez with a running elbow smash. Butcher ducks a clothesline from Martinez. Butcher is lighting up Martinez’s chest. Butcher with forearm shivers. Butcher drops Martinez with a short-arm clothesline. Butcher connects with The Side Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (35-18) The Butcher via Pinfall

Eight Match: (7-10) Julia Hart vs. (0-1) Nikita Knight

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hart applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Knight tugs on Hart’s hair. Knight backs Hart into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Hart drops Knight with a shoulder tackle. Knight drops down on the canvas. Hart with a Counter Hip Toss. Hart SuperKicks Knight. Hart with The Standing MoonSault. Hart plays to the crowd. Knight attacks the midsection of Hart. Knight sends Hart to the corner. Knight with a running elbow smash. Knight is choking Hart with her boot.

Knight punches Hart in the ribs. Knight hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Knight applies The Sleeper Hold. Hart ducks a clothesline from Knight. Hart goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Knight holds onto the ropes. Double Dropkick. Forearm Exchange. Hart with two clotheslines. Hart with another Hook Kick. Hart drops Knight with The Back Heel Trip. Hart with The Splitting Leg Drop. Hart sends Knight to the corner. Hart with a handspring forearm smash. Hart with a running elbow smash. Knight denies The Splitting Bulldog. Hart decks Knight with a JawBreaker. Hart connects with The Splitting Bulldog to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-10) Julia Hart via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (0-0) Infinto vs. (0-4) Ray Jayz

Infinito is trying to get the fans on his side. Test Of Strength. Jaz brings Infinito down to the mat. Jaz applies a waist lock. Infinito applies a wrist lock. Jaz with the cartwheel escape. Jaz with a Northern Lights Suplex. Jaz applies a top wrist lock. Jaz drops his leg on the left shoulder of Infinito. Jaz applies a standing arm-bar. Infinito whips Jaz across the ring.

Jaz drops Infinito with a shoulder tackle. Infinito drops down on the canvas. Infinito leapfrogs over Jaz. Infinito with three monkey flips. Infinito whips Jaz across the ring. Infinito with a Flying HeadButt. Jaz regroups on the outside. Infinito with a Flying Crossbody Block off the ring apron. Infinito rolls Jaz back into the ring. Infinito plays to the crowd. Infinito delivers The Infinite Air Plane Spin. Infinito connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) Infinito via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (23-10) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-2) Sahara Seven

Seven talks smack to Hirsch after the bell rings. Seven shoves Hirsch. Hirsch scores the ankle pick. Hirsch grapples around Seven. Hirsch with The La Magistral for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Seven rakes the eyes of Hirsch. Seven with a running forearm smash. Seven levels Hirsch with The Body Avalanche. Seven with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Seven whips Hirsch across the ring. Hirsch ducks a clothesline from Seven. Hirsch rolls Seven over for a two count. Hirsch with a Release German Suplex. Hirsch connects with The Running Knee Strike. Hirsch makes Seven tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (24-10) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Eleventh Match: (21-5) The Varsity Blonds w/Julia Hart vs. (12-36) Aaron Solow & (14-17) Nick Comoroto

Brian Pillman Jr and Aaron Solow will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Plillman with a waist lock takedown. Pillman applies a front face lock. Pillman goes for a quick cover for a one count. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Pillman. Solow with forearm shivers. Pillman unloads two knife edge chops. Solow answers with a low knee lift. Solow slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow with a knife edge chop. Solow sends Pillman to the corner. Pillman dives over Solow. Garrison tags himself in. Garrison kicks Solow in the gut. Pillman with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Garrison with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Garrison applies a rear chin lock. Solow drives his elbow into the midsection of Garrison. Solow with forearm shivers. Garrison reverses out of the irish whip from Solow. Garrison scores the elbow knockdown. Garrison tags in Pillman. Garrison whips Solow across the ring. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination for a one count. Solow tags in Comoroto.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Comoroto drives his knee into the midsection of Pillman. Comoroto punches Pillman in the back. Comoroto stomps on Pillman’s back. Comoroto applies a nerve hold on the middle rope. Solow taunts Hart. Hart slaps Solow in the face. Comoroto goes for a Bodyslam, but Pillman lands back on his feet. Pillman ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Pillman with a Diving Dropkick to Solow. Pillman slams Comoroto’s head on the top rope. Solow denies The SpringBoard Clothesline. Comoroto tags in Solow. Solow rolls Pillman back into the ring. Solow punches Pillman in the back. Solow with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Solow slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow tags in Comoroto. Solow with a running elbow smash. Comoroto with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Comoroto with Three Seated Sentons on the back of Pillman. Comoroto poses for the crowd. Comoroto slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Comoroto tags in Solow.

Pillman side steps Solow into the turnbuckles. Pillman sends Comoroto tumbling to the floor. Pillman uses his feet to create separation. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison clotheslines Solow. Garrison knocks Comoroto off the ring apron. Garrison with two clotheslines. Garrison whips Solow across the ring. Solow ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Garrison hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Garrison with The Stinger Splash. Garrison with The Big Boot. Garrison follows that with The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Garrison goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Solow lands back on his feet. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Comoroto Spears Garrison for a two count. Comororoto goes for The Gorilla Press Slam, but Garrison lands back on his feet. Garrison with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman with Two SuperKicks. Varsity Blonds connects with their Rolling Elbow/Sunset Flip Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-15) The Varsity Blonds via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (3-0) Tony Nese vs. (0-0) D’Marceo James

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nese kicks James in the gut. Nese punches James in the back. Nese stomps on James chest. James with heavy bodyshots. Nese nails James with a throat thrust. Nese with a Running Bulldog across the top strand. Nese with The Slingshot Splash for a one count. Nese talks smack to James. Nese with clubbing crossfaces. Nese flexes his muscles. Nese slaps James in the chest.

Nese whips James into the turnbuckles. Nese toys around with James. Nese puts his knee on the back of James neck. Nese applies a rear chin lock. James attacks the midsection of Nese. James ducks a clothesline from Nese. James dropkicks Nese. James thrust kicks the midsection of Nese. Nese avoids The Scissors Kick. Nese with a Release German Suplex into the turnbuckles. Nese connects with The Running Nese to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-0) Tony Nese via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (29-13) Matt Hardy & (1-6) Jora Johl vs. (0-42) Baron Black & (0-0) Prince Agballah

Jora Johl and Baron Black will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Johl applies a side headlock. Black reverses the hold. Wrist Lock Exchange. Johl drop steps into a side headlock. Black whips Johl across the ring. Johl drops Black with a shoulder tackle. Black drops down on the canvas. Misfired Hip Tosses. Black with the backslide cover for a one count. Black applies a waist lock. Black with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Black with The Exploder Suplex for a one count. Black tags in Prince. Prince launches Johl to the corner. Prince levels Johl with The Body Avalanche. Prince tags in Black. Johl HeadButts Black.

Johl with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Johl repeatedly stomps on Black’s chest. Johl tags in Hardy. Assisted Flying Axe Handle Strike. Hardy is throwing haymakers at Black. Hardy catapults Black face first into the middle rope. Hardy tags in Johl. Double Irish Whip. Johl Powerslams Black for a two count. Black fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Black hits The Backstabber. Black kicks Hardy out of the ring. Blacke tags in Prince. Prince ducks a clothesline Johl. Prince with a Spinning Discus Lariat. Prince gets distracted by Hardy. Johl attacks Prince from behind. Johl with The SitOut PileDriver. Johl knocks Black off the ring apron. Johl nails Prince with The Pump Kick. Johl tags in Hardy. Hardy connects with The Twist Of Fate to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-18) Matt Hardy & (2-6) Jora Johl via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (21-5) Ethan Page vs. (6-47) Fuego Del Sol

Page drops Del Sol with The Big Boot before the bell rings. Page with a straight right hand. Page dumps Del Sol out of the ring. Page dumps Del Sol face first on the steel barricade. Page launches Del Sol onto the ramp way. Page talks smack to the crowd. Del Sol kicks Page in the face. Del Sol with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ramp way. Del Sol with a knife edge chop. Page shoves Del Sol. Del Sol dropkicks Page. Page launches Del Sol over the top rope. Del Sol SuperKicks Page. Del Sol lands The Orihara MoonSault. Page denies The Tornado DDT. Page with The Butterfly BackBreaker on the floor. Page rolls Del Sol back into the ring.

Page slams Del Sol’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Page with a straight right hand. Page repeatedly stomps on Del Sol’s chest. Page whips Del Sol into the turnbuckles. Del Sol with heavy bodyshots. Haymaker Exchange. Page whips Del Sol across the ring. Page goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol rolls Page over for a two count. Page clotheslines Del Sol. Page applies a waist lock. Del Sol with three sharp elbow strikes. Page reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Page with a Back Body Drop. Page blasts Del Sol with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Page drives his knee into the midsection of Del Sol.

Page goes for The Ego’s Edge, but Del Sol counters with The Hurricanrana. Del Sol kicks Page in the face. Page denies The Tornado DDT. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Page. Del Sol applies a waist lock. Page with two sharp elbow strikes. Del Sol ducks under two clotheslines from Page. Del Sol with The Quebrada. Del Sol SuperKicks Page. Del Sol with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Del Sol dives over Page. Page Powerslams Del Sol for a two count. Del Sol denies The Ego’s Edge. Del Sol dodges The Pump Kick. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Del Sol has Page perched on the top rope. Del Sol with another Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Del Sol puts Page on the top turnbuckle. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Page bodyslams Del Sol off the top turnbuckle. Page with a running shoulder tackle. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-5) Ethan Page via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (7-3) Adam Cole vs. (1-4) Anthony Greene

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cole backs Greene into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Cole taunts Greene. Cole drop steps into a side headlock. Greene whips Cole across the ring. Cole drops Green with a shoulder tackle. Cole poses for the crowd. Greene drops down on the canvas. Greene goes for a dropkick, but Cole holds onto the ropes. Cole with a Running Boot. Cole slams Greene’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cole with a forearm smash. Cole bodyslams Greene. Cole flexes his muscles. Greene dropkicks Cole to the floor. Greene dropkicks Cole off the ring apron. Greene launches Cole’s t-shirt into the crowd. Cole is playing mind games with Greene. Greene runs after Cole.

Greene with a straight right hand. Cole nails Greene with The Pump Kick. Cole drives Greene face first into the steel ring post. Cole resets the referee’s ten count. Cole rolls Greene back into the ring. Cole slams Greene’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cole whips Greene into the turnbuckles. Cole applies a rear chin lock. Greene with heavy bodyshots. Greene with a forearm smash. Cole scores the elbow knockdown. Cole toys around with Greene. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Greene repeatedly stomps on Cole’s chest. Cole reverses out of the irish whip from Greene. Greene clotheslines Cole. Greene scores the elbow knockdown. Greene ducks a clothesline from Cole. Greene decks Cole with a JawBreaker. Greene with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Cole hits The Ushigoroshi for a two count.

Cole starts tuning up the band. Cole SuperKicks Solow. Greene avoids The Panama Sunrise. Greene SuperKicks Cole for a two count. Greene with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Greene applies a waist lock. Cole with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cole drops Greene with The Backstabber for a two count. Cole argues with the referee. Greene with an inside cradle for a two count. Greene blocks The SuperKicks. Greene with a Release Belly to Back Suplex. Greene connects with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Greene applies the single leg crab. Cole with three up kicks. Cole with an inside cradle for a two count. Cole thrust kicks the left knee of Greene. Greene avoids The Last Shot. Greene with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Cole sends Greene to the ring apron. Greene nails Cole with The Pump Kick. Cole SuperKicks Greene in mid-air. Cole plants Greene with The Last Shot to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-3) Adam Cole via Pinfall

