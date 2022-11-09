Griff Garrison and QT Marshall will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Marshall brings Garrison down to the mat. Marshall is throwing haymakers at Garrison. Marshall slams Garrison’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Marshall tags in Karter. Karter with a gut punch. Karter dropkicks Garrison for a two count. Karter slams Garrison’s head on the left boot of Marshall. Karter tags in Marshall. Marshall punches Garrison in the back. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall knocks Pillman off the ring apron. Marshall with another haymaker. Marshall tags in Karter. Karter with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Karter applies a front face lock. Garrison with a Back Body Drop. Marshall stops Garrison in his tracks.

Garrison uses his feet to create separation. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman with a running haymaker. Pillman clotheslines Marshall. Pillman with a head and shoulder fake. Pillman dropkicks Karter. Pillman with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Pillman whips Marshall into Karter. Northern Lights Suplex/Japanese Leg Clutch Hold Combination for a two count. Marshall kicks Pillman in the gut. Marshall punches Pillman. Pillman launches Marshall over the top rope. Garrison made the blind tag. Pillman dropkicks Marshall off the ring apron. Garrison lands The Stage Dive. Garrison rolls Marshall back into the ring. Karter shoves Pillman off the top turnbuckle. Karter punches Garrison. Karter dives over Garrison. Garrison with The Rolling Elbow. Marshall rolls Garrison over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Factory via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (48-14) Anna Jay vs. (0-1) Sio Nieves

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jay backs Nieves into the turnbuckles. Nieves ducks a clothesline from Jay. Nieves with forearm shivers. Nieves sends Jay to the corner. Jay side steps Nieves into the turnbuckles. Nieves applies a waist lock. Nieves goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Jay holds onto the ropes. Jay scores the elbow knockdown. Jay puts her knee on the back of Nieves neck. Jay rocks Nieves with a forearm smash. Jay is choking Nieves with her boot. Jay with the irish whip. Jay with a running elbow smash. Jay talks smack to Nieves. Jay starts choking Nieves in the corner. Nieves ducks under a forearm from Jay. Jay reverses out of the irish whip from Nieves. Jay with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Jay makes Nieves tap out to The Queen Slayer.

Winner: (49-14) Anna Jay via Submission

Seventh Match: (29-19) Kip Sabian vs. (0-13) Marcus Kross

Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Sabian with a wrist lock takedown. Sabian is playing mind games with Kross. Sabian applies a side headlock. Kross whips Sabian across the ring. Kross drops down on the canvas. Sabian slides under the leapfrog from Kross. Kross dodges The Polish Hammer. Kross with a Hurricanrana. Sabian clings onto the top rope. Kross kicks the left hamstring of Sabian. Sabian reverses out of the irish whip from Kross. Sabian with a Leg Lariat. Sabian with a Running Enzuigiri.

Sabian whips Kross into the turnbuckles. Sabian with a Running Cannonball Senton. Sabian plays to the crowd. Kross with an inside cradle for a two count. Sabian kicks Kross in the face. Forearm Exchange. Kross with a Pump Kick. Sabian responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kross dodges another Polish Hammer. Kross with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri for a two count. Sabian sends Kross face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Sabian with a Running Boot. Sabian connects with The Argentine FaceBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-19) Kip Sabian via Pinfall

Eight Match: (14-4) Athena vs. (43-29) Diamante

Diamante goes after the left leg of Athena. Diamante applies an arm-bar. Athena backs Diamante into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Athena sweeps out the legs of Diamante. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Athena applies a wrist lock. Diamante with a back elbow smash. Diamante with a deep arm-drag. Diamante follows that with The Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Diamante with forearm shivers. Athena sends Diamante into the ropes. Athena with The Uranage BackBreaker. Athena drops Diamante with The STO. Athena propels Diamante over the top rope.

Diamante with clubbing blows to Athena’s back. Diamante with a Vertical Suplex onto the ramp way. Diamante tosses Athena back into the ring. Diamante with a Flying Hurricanrana. Diamante with The Cazadora Stunner for a two count. Athena regroups on the outside. Athena rag dolls Diamante around the ringside area. Athena with a Shotgun Dropkick. Athena rolls Diamante back into the ring. Athena dives over Diamante. Diamante with a Running Uppercut. Athena rocks Diamante with a forearm smash. Athena transitions into a ground and pound attack. Athena connects with The Modified Lung Blower to pickup the victory. After the match, Athena SuperKicks Diamante.

Winner: (15-4) Athena via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (55-21) Powerhouse Hobbs vs. (0-0) Rico Gonzalez

Gonzalez starts things off with a chop/forearm combination. Gonzalez dropkicks Hobbs. Hobbs clotheslines Gonzalez. Hobbs puts Gonzalez on the top turnbuckle. Hobbs with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Hobbs talks smack to Gonzalez. Hobbs whips Gonzalez across the ring. Hobbs connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (56-21) Powerhouse Hobbs via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds) w/Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (0-0) Madman Fulton, (0-1) Troy Hollywood, (0-0) Ativalu In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Alex Reynolds and Troy Hollywood will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reynolds backs Hollywood into the turnbuckles. Hollywood turns Reynolds over. The referee calls for a clean break. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Hollywood. Reynolds with two uppercuts. Hollywood reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds side steps Hollywood into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds with a diving corkscrew elbow. Simultaneous tag to Uno.

Assisted Bodyslam. Dark Order Pose. Fulton and Ativalu clears the ring. Misfired Clotheslines. Reynolds kicks Ativalu in the face. Silver clotheslines Fulton over the top rope. Stereo Suicide Dives. Uno blocks a boot from Hollywood. Uno ducks a clothesline from Hollywood. Assisted NeckBreaker. Simultaneous tag to Reynolds. Reynolds and Uno knocks Fulton and Ativalu off the ring apron. Silver side steps Hollywood into the turnbuckles. Dark Order delivers their combination offense to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (50-19) Eddie Kingston & (53-28) Ortiz vs. (0-4) AR Fox & (0-3) Caleb Konley

Konley immediately attacks Kingston after the bell rings. Konley and Fox gangs up on Ortiz. Konley lands The Suicide Dive. Konley punches Ortiz in the back. Fox with a SpringBoard Reverse Senton to the outside. Fox rolls Ortiz back into the ring. Fox with The Swanton Bomb for a one count. Fox ducks a clothesline from Ortiz. Ortiz Powerslams Fox. Kingston and Konley are tagged in.

Kingston scores three elbow knockdowns. Machine Gun Chops. Kingston sends Konley to the corner. Konley kicks Kingston in the face. Konley with a Flying Hurricanrana. Kingston responds with a Lariat. Kingston tags in Ortiz. Ortiz knocks Fox off the ring apron. Ortiz connects with The Fisherman’s Buster to pickup the victory. After the match, Kingston gets Fox trapped in The Stretch Plum. Kingston flings multiple chairs into the ring.

Winner: (51-19) Eddie Kingston & (54-28) Ortiz via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (25-4) Toni Storm & (68-16) Hikaru Shida vs. (38-37) Emi Sakura & (2-2) Mei Suruga

Toni Storm and Emi Sakura will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sakura drives her knee into the midsection of Storm. Sakura slaps Storm in the face. Sakura whips Storm across the ring. Storm ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Storm with The Big Boot. Storm knocks Suruga off the ring apron. Storm dropkicks Sakura. Storm with a Running Hip Attack to Sakura. Sakura attacks Storm from behind. Storm with a Hair Biel Throw. Storm with Two Monkey Flips. Suruga trips Storm from the outside. Sakura with The Mongolian Chop. Sakura applies The Paradise Lock. Sakura sits on top of Storm. Sakura tags in Suruga. Suruga repeatedly kicks Storm in the face. Suruga starts biting Storm’s fingers. Suruga sends Storm to the corner.

Suruga with a Corner Dropkick. Suruga tags in Sakura. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura tags in Suruga. Suruga stands on the back of Storm’s neck. Forearm Exchange. Storm drops Suruga with a NeckBreaker. Suruga tags in Sakura. Sakura stops Storm in her tracks. Storm with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Storm tags in Shida. Shida with a corner clothesline. Shida knocks Suruga off the apron. Shida scores a right jab. Shida with a Jumping Knee Strike. Shida transitions into a corner mount. Shida with a Missile Dropkick for a two count. Sakura denies The Falcon Arrow.

Sakura with a Twisting Flatliner. Sakura tags in Suruga. Shida is displaying her fighting spirit. Sakura tugs on Shida’s hair. Stereo Back Rakes. Stereo Vertical Suplex’s. Stereo Senton Splashes. Suruga rolls Shida over for a two count. Shida catches Suruga in mid-air. Shida drills Suruga with The BrainBuster. Shida with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sakura runs interference. Suruga pulls Shida down to the mat. The referee is losing control of the match. Sakura goes for The MoonSault, but Shida ducks out of the way. Storm with a series of BackBreakers. Shida with a Snap Vertical Suplex into Suruga. Storm follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Shida connects with The Katana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-4) Toni Storm & (69-19) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (1-0) The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) w/William Regal vs. (2-4) The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi)

William Regal joins the commentary team for this match. Wheeler Yuta and Ryan Nemeth will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yuta applies an arm-bar. Nemeth with a waist lock go-behind. Yuta transitions into The Octopus Stretch. Yuta rolls Nemeth over for a one count. Yuta dropkicks Nemeth. Nemeth tags in Bononi. Nemeth pulls Castagnoli off the ring apron. Bononi repeatedly stomps on Yuta’s chest. The referee admonishes Bononi. Bononi tags in Nemeth. Assisted Slam for a one count. Nemeth drives his knee nto the midsection of Yuta. Nemeth struts around the ring. Nemeth applies a front face lock.

Nemeth tags in Bononi. Bononi punches Yuta in the ribs. Bononi with two knee lifts. Bononi stands on the left hand of Yuta. Bononi stomps on Yuta’s back. Bononi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Yuta lands back on his feet. Bononi stops Yuta in his tracks. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Castagnoli and Nemeth are tagged in. Castagnoli clotheslines Nemeth. Castagnoli delivers The Uppercut Train. Castagnoli goes for The Giant Swing, but Bononi gets in the way. Yuta drops Bononi with a DDT. Nemeth rolls Castagnoli over for a two count. Castagnoli uppercuts Nemeth. The BCC clotheslines Bononi over the top rope. Castagnoli hits The Giant Swing. Yuta dropkicks Nemeth. Castagnoli makes Nemeth tap out to The Sharpshooter.

Winner: (2-0) The Blackpool Combat Club via Submission

