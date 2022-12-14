AEW Dark Results 12/13/22

Boardwalk Hall

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (64-12) Tay Melo w/Sammy Guevara vs. (0-0) Miranda Vionette

Melo pie faces Vionette. Vionette with forearm shivers. Melo blocks The Cazadora Rollup. Melo with a Release German Suplex. Melo with a sharp knee strike. Melo floats over into a Bulldog Choke. Melo makes Vionette tap out to a Modified Katahajime.

Winner: (65-12) Tay Melo via Submission

Second Match: (3-0) The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter) w/Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto vs. (0-2) Chris Steeler, (0-7) Joe Keys, (0-4) LSG In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Lee Johnson and Chris Steeler will start things off. Johnson backs Steeler into the turnbuckles. Johnson kicks Steeler in the gut. Johnson is throwing haymakers at Steeler. Johnson repeatedly stomps on Steeler’s chest. Johnson with a Vertical Suplex. Johnson slams Steeler’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Johnson tags in Karter. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Karter with a Biel Throw. Steeler tags in Keys. Karter dropkicks Keys into the ropes. Karter tags in Marshall. Marshall with two haymakers. Marshall whips Keys across the ring.

Marshall scores the elbow knockdown. Marshall talks smack to Keys. Marshall uppercuts Keys. Marshall tags in Johnson. Johnson kicks Keys in the ribs. Johnson with another Vertical Suplex. Johnson knocks Steeler off the ring apron. Johnson decks Keys with a back elbow smash. Keys dumps Johnson out of the ring. Marshall rolls Johnson back into the ring. Karter and LSG are tagged in. LSG with two clotheslines. LSG with a Pump Kick. LSG follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Marshall rocks LSG with a forearm smash in mid-air. The Factory connects with The Assisted Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-0) The Factory via Pinfall

Third Match: (7-17) Zack Clayton vs. (0-1) Steve Pena

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Clayton backs Pena into the turnbuckles. Clayton uppercuts Pena. Clayton slaps Pena in the face. Clayton talks smack to Pena. Clayton flexes his muscles. Clayton scores the elbow knockdown. Clayton with a straight right hand. Clayton dumps Pena ribs first on the top rope. Clayton clotheslines Pena on the ring apron. Clayton poses for the crowd. Clayton applies a key/chin lock combination. Pena with elbows into the midsection of Clayton. Pena decks Clayton with a JawBreaker. Pena with a Lariat. Pena with a Running Uppercut. Clayton Powerslams Pena. Clayton connects with The Fisherman’s Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-17) Zack Clayton via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (32-19) Kip Sabian w/Penelope Ford vs. (0-5) Tony Deppen

Test Of Strength. Sabian with a wrist lock takedown. Sabian plays to the crowd. Deppen avoids the elbow stomp. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabian kicks Deppen in the gut. Sabian applies a side headlock. Deppen whips Sabian across the ring. Sabian ducks a clothesline from Deppen. Sabian leapfrogs over Deppen. Sabian slides under Deppen’s legs. Sabian with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Deppen dives over Sabian. Deppen sweeps out the legs of Sabian. Deppen with a Running Knee Drop for a two count. Sabian launches Deppen over the top rope. Sabian with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Sabian rolls Deppen back into the ring. Sabian with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Sabian goes for The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Deppen counters with an inside cradle for a two count.

Deppen with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sabian dodges The PK. Sabian side steps Deppen into the turnbuckles. Sabian with a forearm smash. Sabian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabian goes for a Reverse Senton Splash, but Deppen ducks out of the way. Deppen with The Shotgun Meteora. Deppen hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Sabian sends Deppen to the ring apron. Sabian with a Running Knee Strike. Sabian with The Arabian MoonSault to the outside. Sabian rolls Deppen back into the ring. Deppen avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Sabian sends Deppen face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Sabian connects with The Psycho Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-19) Kip Sabian via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (53-21) Eddie Kingston & (55-29) Ortiz vs. (0-0) The Trustbusters (Slim J & VSK) w/Sonny Kiss & Parker Bordeaux

Eddie Kingston and Slim J will start things off. Slim side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Slim is playing mind games with Kingston. Slim ducks a clothesline from Kingson. Slim kicks Kingston in the gut. Slim with a Headscissors Takeover. Slim continues to run his mouth. Kingston answers with a greco roman eye poke. Kingston rips off Slim’s t-shirt. Kingston with a knife edge chop. Kingston applies a side headlock. Ortiz tags himself in. Ortiz dropkicks Slim. Ortiz rakes the back of Slim. Ortiz with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Ortiz applies a writ lock. Ortiz tags in Kingston. Kingston with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Kingston tags in Ortiz. Double Vertical Suplex. Ortiz with a Big Splash for a two count. Ortiz fish hooks Slim. VSK runs interference. The referee gets distracted by Kiss. VSK chokes Ortiz with the towel. Slim drops Ortiz with a Flatliner for a one count. Slim bodyslams Ortiz. Slim tags in VSK. VSK with SlingShot Senton. VSK with a BackBreaker for a two count. The referee is trying to calm down Kingston. VSK applies the greco roman throat hold.

VSK is raining down haymakers. Ortiz starts biting VSK’s fingers. Slim tags himself in. VSK uses Slim’s legs as a weapon. Assisted SliceBread for a two count. Slim ducks a clothesline from Ortiz. Ortiz with an Inside Out Lariat. Kingston and VSK are tagged in. Kingston scores the elbow knockdown. Kingston levels Slim with a Body Avalanche. Kingston with Two Exploder Suplex’s for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Kingston with a double clothesline. Kingston tags in Ortiz. VSK kicks Kingston in the face. VSK thrust kicks the left knee of Ortiz. VSK with a Running Boot for a two count. Slim with a Diving Reverse DDT. Slim follows that with a Trust Fall. Ortiz goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but VSK lands back on his feet. VSK SuperKicks Ortiz. Slim with a Step Up Enzuigiri. VSK hits The Cradle Shock for a two count. Kingston whips Slim into the ringside barricade. Ortiz shoves VSK into Kiss. Ortiz tags in Kingston. Kingston connects with The Spinning Back Fist. Kingston makes VSK tap out to The Stretch Plum.

Winner: (54-21) Eddie Kingston & (56-29) Ortiz via Submission

