AEW Dark Results 12/14/21

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (35-14) Kris Statlander w/Orange Cassidy vs. (0-0) Marina Shafir

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Statlander backs Shafir into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Statlander applies a wrist lock. Shafir backs Statlander into the turnbuckles. Statlander with a roll through hammerlock. Shafir denies the boop. Shafir with a single leg takedown. Shafir cartwheels around Statlander. Shafir applies a rear chin lock. Shafir fish hooks Statlander. Shafir applies a side headlock. Statlander rolls Shafir over for a one count. Statlander dodges The Big Boot. Statlander slides under Shafir. Statlander dropkicks Shafir. Short-Arm Reversal by Shafir. Shafir pulls Statlander down to the mat. Shafir with a hip check. Shafir with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Shafir follows that with a judo throw for a two count. Shafir applies an arm-bar. Statlander cartwheels out of the side wrist lock. Statlander gives Shafir the boop. Shafir SuperKicks Statlander.

Shafir kicks Statlander in the back. Shafir fish hooks Statlander. Bodyshot Exchange. Shafir goes back to the side wrist lock. Statlander with an arm-drag takeover. Statlander Powerslams Shafir. Statlander with a chop/forearm combination. Statlander sends Shafir to the corner. Statlander with a running forearm smash. Statlander with a running knee strike. Statlander hits The SitOut GourdBuster for a two count. Statlander with forearm shivers. Shafir blocks a boot from Statlander. Shafir with The PumpHandle Driver for a two count. Shafir transitions into a ground and pound attack. Shafir applies The Kimura Lock. Statlander backs Shafir into the turnbuckles. Statlander goes for The Big Bang Theory, but Shafir counters with The Ankle Lock. Statlander uses her feet to create separation. Statlander with an inside cradle for a two count. Statlander with a BackBreaker/Clothesline Combination. Statlander delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Statlander makes Shafir verbally tap out to The Spider Crab.

Winner: (36-14) Kris Statlander via Verbal Submission

Second Match: (15-18) Nick Comoroto vs. (0-0) Dean Fleming

Comoroto drives Fleming back first into the turnbuckles. Comoroto with clubbing shoulder blocks. Comoroto with a Big Biel Throw. Fleming decks Comoroto with a JawBreaker. Comoroto clotheslines Fleming. Comoroto talks smack to Fleming. Fleming with clubbing blows to Comoroto’s chest. Comoroto drives his knee into the midsection of Fleming. Comoroto puts on Fleming’s neck tie. Comoroto connects with The Water Wheel Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-8) Nick Comoroto via Pinfall

Third Match: (26-10) Riho & (18-7) Ryo Mizunami vs. (18-13) Emi Sakura & (0-0) Mei Suruga

Sakura and Suruga attacks Riho and Mizunami before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Universal Studios. Double Wrist Lock. Sakura kicks Riho in the gut. Sakura and Suruga makes Riho and Mizunami smile for the cameras. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Riho cartwheels through the double clothesline. Dropkick/Running Shoulder Block Combination. Riho with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Riho rolls Sakura back into the ring. Riho with a drop toe hold into the ropes. Sakura denies The Tiger Feint Kick. Sakura drops Riho with The Queen’s Gambit. We Will Rock You Chops. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura poses for the crowd. Sakura stomps on Riho’s fingers. Sakura with a Double Underhook GutBuster. Suruga stomps on Riho’s back. Sakura knocks Mizunami off the ring apron. Sakura and Suruga gangs up on Riho. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura tags in Suruga.

Suruga stomps on the midsection of Riho. Suruga applies The Bridging Full Nelson Lock. Riho puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suruga continues to stomp on Riho’s chest. Suruga is choking Riho with her boot. Riho with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Riho delivers The Tiger Feint Kick. Riho tags in Mizunami. Mizunami with a series of shoulder tackles. Mizunami with a Double Spear. Mizunami follows that with a corner clothesline. Mizunami drops Suruga with The STO for a two count. Mizunami applies The Head & Arm Triangle Choke. Suruga puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Suruga applies The Sleeper Hold. Suruga with a SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp. Suruga with The Tornado Destroyer for a two count. Sakura hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Assisted Rolling Senton for a two count. Mizunami with a Wheelbarrow Suplex. Mizunami tags in Riho. Riho knocks Sakura off the apron. Riho with a Rising Knee Strike. Riho dives over Suruga. Rollup Exchange. Suruga with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Riho denies The Tornado Destroyer. Riho kicks the right shoulder of Suruga. Riho with a Pump Knee Strike. Sakura runs interference. Suruga yanks Riho off the top turnbuckle. Suruga with a flying forearm smash for a two count. Mizunami rocks Sakura with a forearm smash. Mizunami clotheslines Suruga. Riho connects with The Running Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-10) Riho & (19-7) Ryo Mizunami via Pinfall

The Hollywood Hunk @ryrynemnem sure has a lot of confidence heading into his match against @SexyChuckieT later tonight on #AEWDark. Tune in NOW: https://t.co/2u5hDOa4PQ pic.twitter.com/E0YLP8GMbE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2021

Fourth Match: (20-0) Jade Cargill w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-5) Valentina Rossi

Rossi talks smack to Cargill after the bell rings. Cargill pie faces Rossi. Rossi shoves Cargill. Cargill clotheslines Rossi. Cargill with a forearm smash. Cargill follows that with a fireman’s carry takeover. Cargill applies a wrist lock. Cargill drops Rossi with The Canadian BackBreaker Rack. Cargill nails Rossi with The Pump Kick. Cargil connects with The Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-0) Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (26-40) Angelico vs. (0-2) Invictus Khash

Angelico is playing mind games with Khash. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Khash with a deep arm-drag. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico pulls back the left shoulder of Khash. Following a snap mare takeover, Angelico goes into the lateral press for a one count. Test Of Strength. Khash applies a hammerlock. Khash with another arm-drag takeover. Khash maintains wrist control. Angelico with a drop toe hold. Angelico applies a hammerlock of his own. Angelico transitions into a side wrist lock. Khash with a single leg takedown for a one count. Angelico signals for the test of strength.

Standing Switch Exchange. Khash applies a wrist lock. Khash brings Angelico down to the mat. Khash applies an arm-bar. Angelico backs Khash into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Angelico kicks Khash in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Khash. Khash rolls Angelico over for a two count. Khash with the backslide cover for a one count. Angelico answers with a toe kick. Angelico kicks Khash in the face. Short-Arm Reversal by Khash. Khash goes for a sunset flip, but Angelico counters with a double foot stomp. Angelico stomps on Khash’s face. Khash with heavy bodyshots. Khash uppercuts Angelico. Angelico with a Roundhouse Kick. Angelico with a Low Enzuigiri. Angelico kicks out the legs of Khash. Angelico makes Khash tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: (27-40) Angelico via Submission

Sixth Match: (46-8) Taynara Conti w/Anna Jay & Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (0-2) Heather Monroe

Collar and Elow Tie Up. Conti applies a wrist lock. Conti rolls Monroe over for a one count. Conti avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Conti applies a waist lock. Conti with a monkey flip for a one count. Conti applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Monroe rolls Conti over for a one count. Monroe thrust kicks the midsection of Conti. Monroe with a forearm smash. Monroe with clubbing elbow smashes. Monroe drops Conti with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Monroe with clubbing blows to Conti’s back.

Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Monroe drives her knee into the midsection of Conti. Monroe whips Conti across the ring. Monroe with a deep arm-drag. Monroe applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Conti rocks Monroe with a forearm smash. Conti ducks a clothesline from Monroe. Conti with a knee lift. Forearm Exchange. Conti sends Monroe to the corner. Monroe side steps Conti into the turnbuckles. Conti with a back elbow smash. Conti dives over Monroe. Conti dodges The Pump Kick. Conti with a Release German Suplex. Conti nails Monroe with Three Pump Kicks. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (47-8) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (22-39) Lee Johnson & (9-4) Brock Anderson w/Arn Anderson vs. (0-6) Faboo Andre & (0-6) Tony Donati

Lee Johnson and Tony Donati will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Donati applies a wrist lock. Donati with a fireman’s carry takeover. Donati applies an arm-bar. Johnson answers with a headscissors neck lock. Donati floats over into a side headlock. Johnson transitions into a front face lock. Johnson with a waist lock go-behind. Johnson with a side headlock takeover. Donati answers with the headscissors escape. Johnson avoids the deep arm-drag. Johnson rolls Donati over for a two count.

Johnson blocks a boot from Donati. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Donati. Johnson dropkicks Donati. Anderson and Andre are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Andre applies a hammerlock. Anderson reverses the hold. Anderson sends Andre into the ropes. Anderson with a straight right hand. Anderson bodyslams Andre. Anderson with a running elbow drop for a two count. Anderson whips Andre across the ring. Andre slides under Anderson. Andre with a Spinning Back Kick. Andre tags in Donati. Donati and Andre goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Johnson gets in the way. Johnson SuperKicks Andre. Anderson connects with The GourdBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-39) Lee Johnson & (10-4) Brock Anderson via Pinfall

Eight Match: (49-27) Chuck Taylor w/Wheeler Yuta vs. (9-23) Ryan Nemeth w/The Wingmen

Nemeth attacks Taylor before the bell rings. Nemeth with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Nemeth rams his forearm across Taylor’s face. Nemeth shakes his hips. Nemeth punches Taylor in the back. Nemeth with a fireman’s carry takeover for a one count. Nemeth with a Fist Drop. Nemeth stomps on Taylor’s back. Nemeth applies a hammerlock. Nemeth tugs on Taylor’s hair. The referee admonishes Nemeth. Taylor with heavy bodyshots. Nemeth punches Taylor in the back. Nemeth dumps Taylor out of the ring. The Wingmen gangs up on Taylor behind the referee’s back. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown for a two count.

Nemeth backs Taylor into the ropes. Nemeth whips Taylor across the ring. Taylor ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Taylor lands The SomerSault Plancha. Taylor with a shoulder block. Taylor slips over Nemeth’s back. Nemeth kicks Taylor in the gut. Nemeth drops Taylor with The Pendulum DDT for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Taylor. Taylor hits Sole Food. Taylor gets distracted by Peter Avalon. Yuta pulls Avalon off the ring apron. Nemeth rolls Taylor over for a two count. Yuta shoved Nemeth’s foot off the bottom rope. Nemeth talks smack to Yuta. Taylor connects with the inside cradle to pickup the victory. After the match, The Wingmen gangs up on Taylor and Yuta. Orange Cassidy storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (50-27) Chuck Taylor via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (39-17) Shawn Spears vs. (0-0) Josh Woods

Spears has no time for the code of honor. Test Of Strength. Spears brings Woods down to the mat. Wrist Lock Exchange. Arm-Bar Exchange. Woods applies a side wrist lock. Spears breaks the grip. Spears taunts Woods. Woods scores the ankle pick. Woods applies The Ankle Lock. Spears grabs the bottom rope which forces he break. Spears kicks Woods in the gut. Spears with a forearm smash. Woods reverses out of the irish whip from Spears. Woods with The Pump Kick.

Woods goes for a Suicide Dive, but Spears counters with a southpaw haymaker. Spears gets Woods tied up in the ropes. Spears SuperKicks Woods. Spears rolls Woods back into the ring. Spears with a knife edge chop. Spears with clubbing knee lifts in the corner. Spears tosses Woods across the ring. Woods with another ankle pick. Spears escapes The Ankle Lock. Woods with a running forearm smash. Woods with a running elbow smash. Woods follows that with a Rising Knee Strike. Spears goes for The SuperKick, but Woods counters with The Ankle Lock. Spears sends Woods tumbling to the floor. Woods dives over Spears. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (40-17) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

.@JANELABABY can't shake what happened last time he faced former tag team partner @SonnyKissXO. In 2 weeks on #AEWDark, Janela w/ @kaylarossi_ faces Sonny in a NO RULES match! Watch #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/2u5hDOrFHo pic.twitter.com/XsIWYmYMUl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2021

Tenth Match: (52-21) Nyla Rose vs. (0-2) Zeda Zhang

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rose pulls Zhang down to the mat. Zhang avoids the front boot. Zhang kicks the left hamstring of Rose. Rose goes for a Knee Drop, but Zhang ducks out of the way. Zhang kicks Rose in the chest. Zhang delivers her combination offense. Zhang with a forearm smash. Rose swats away a dropkick from Zhang. Rose with a Big Biel Throw. Zhang side steps Rose into the turnbuckles. Zhang with forearm shivers. Rose sends Zhang face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Rose with a Release German Suplex. Rose tugs on Zhang’s hair. Rose with an overhand chop. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (53-21) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (0-4) Arjun Singh vs. (0-2) Tony Vincita

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Singh with a wrist lock takedown. Vincita with a forearm smash. Vincita applies a wrist lock. Singh rocks Vincita with a forearm smash. Vincita calls for a timeout. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vincita applies a side headlock. Singh whips Vincita across the ring. Vincita drops Singh with a shoulder tackle. Singh drops down on the canvas. Singh leapfrogs over Vincita. Singh with a Hip Toss. Singh with The Butterfly Suplex. Vincita regroups on the ring apron.

Vincita slams Singh’s head on the top rope. Vincita with a running clothesline. Vincita stomps on Singh’s chest. Vincita with a knee drop for a one count. Vincita drives his knee into the midsection of Singh. Vincita goes for The Military Press Slam, but Singh lands back on his feet. Singh rolls Vincita over for a two count. Vincita side steps Singh into the turnbuckles. Vincita delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Vincita toys around with Singh. Singh is throwing haymakers at Vincita. Singh ducks a clothesline from Vincita. Singh with two flying forearm smashes. Singh with a running uppercut. Singh connects with The Tornado Knee Smash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-4) Arjun Singh via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (0-1) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Colt Cabana and Alex Reynolds) vs. (9-5) 2.0 & (9-11) Daniel Garcia In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Evil Uno and Jeff Parker will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Parker brings Uno down to the mat. Wrist Lock Exchange. Parker applies a side headlock. Uno whips Parker across the ring. Parker runs into Uno. Uno drops Parker with a shoulder tackle. Parker drops down on the canvas. Parker kicks Uno in the gut. Parker applies a wrist lock. Parker tags in Lee. Uno dumps Parker out of the ring. Lee applies a waist lock. Lee runs Uno into the ropes. Cabana made the blind tag. Two Double Shoulder Tackles. Dark Order Pose. 2.0 and Garcia regroups on the outside. Lee tags in Garcia. Garcia with a single leg takedown. Garcia applies a toe and ankle hold. Caban kicks the left wrist of Garcia. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Reynolds tags himself in. Reynolds with the sunset flip for a two count. Garcia kicks Reynolds in the gut. Garcia uppercuts Reynolds. Garcia mocks Dark Order. Reynolds with a toe kick. Reynolds uppercuts Garcia. Garcia sends Reynolds to the corner. Reynolds dives over Garcia. Reynolds rolls Garcia over for a two count. Ryenolds ducks a clothesline from Garcia. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow. Reynolds with a Modified Bulldog. Reynolds follows that with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count.

Parker pulls Uno off the ring apron. Parker backs away from Cabana. Reynolds rocks Lee with a forearm smash. Cabana punches Parker. Parker heads into the crowd. Garcia sends Reynolds crashing into the steel barricade. Lee stomps on Reynolds chest. Cabana shoves Lee. Garcia rolls Reynolds back into the ring. Garcia with a basement dropkick. Garcia is choking Reynolds with his boot. Garcia tags in Lee. Garcia repeatedly stomps on Reynolds chest. Garcia with clubbing knee drops. Lee whips Reynolds chest first into the turnbuckles. Lee tags in Parker. Parker stomps on Reynolds face. Parker with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Parker applies a rear chin lock. Garcia tags himself in. Garcia stomps on the midsection of Reynolds. Garcia repeatedly drives his knee into Reynolds ribs for a two count. Garcia with a fist drop. Garcia tags in Lee. Lee with a knee smash. Lee slaps Reynolds in the face. Lee whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds goes for the sunset flip, but Lee tagged out to Parker. Parker with a clubbing axe handle strike for a one count. Parker applies a wrist lock. Reynolds with clubbing blows to Parker’s back. Parker tags in Garcia. Garcia hammers down on Reynolds back. Garcia with a knee drop. Reynolds with heavy bodyshots. Garcia applies The Abdominal Stretch. Garcia uses Lee for advantage. Garcia tags in Lee. Reynolds with a Hip Toss. The referee is trying to get Cabana out of the ring. Lee applies The Abdominal Stretch. Reynolds with a forearm smash. Reynolds tags in Parker.

Parker stops Reynolds in his tracks. Reynolds with a forearm shot across the back of Reynolds back. Reynolds sends Parker face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Reynolds tags in Uno. Uno with two clotheslines. Uno with a knife edge chop. Garcia kicks Uno in the gut. Garcia whips Uno across the ring. Uno with The SitOut PowerBomb. Uno blocks a boot from Lee. Assisted NeckBreaker. Parker kicks Uno in the gut. Parker whips Uno across the ring. Uno kicks Parker in the face. Uno tags in Cabana. Cabana with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Dark Order with Two Dropkicks. Cabana ducks a clothesline from Garcia. Cabana unloads a flurry of left jabs. Cabana delivers Two Bionic Elbows. Cabana with Three Flying Apples for a two count. 2.0 gangs up on Cabana. The referee has lost complete control of the match. Forearm Exchange. 2.0 drives Uno back first into the turnbuckles. Parker tags in Garcia. Garcia tees off on Uno. Reynolds with The SuperPlex. Cabana hits The Superman for a two count. Cabana with clubbing elbow smash. Cabana gets distracted by Lee. Garcia kicks Cabana in the face. Garcia tags in Lee. Garcia with the irish whip. Cabana ducks a clothesline from Garcia. 2.0 connects with Two For The Show to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-5) 2.0 & (10-11) Daniel Garcia via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 287 of The Hoots Podcast