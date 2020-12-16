AEW Dark Results 12/15/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (16-4) Ricky Starks w/Will Hobbs vs. (0-1) Sotheara Chhun

Starks is playing mind games with Chhun. Quick shoving contest. Chhun is throwing haymakers at Starks. Chhun ducks a clothesline from Starks. Chhun with a straight right hand. Chhun whips Starks across the ring. Starks kicks Chhun in the chest. Starks sends Chhun face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Starks repeatedly stomps on Chhun’s chest. Hobbs punches Chhun behind the referee’s back. Starks with a knife edge chop. Starks whips Chhun across the ring. Starks scores the elbow knockdown. Starks punches Chhun in the back. Starks toys around with Chhun. Chhun drives his elbow into the midsection of Starks. Starks hammers down on the back of Chhun’s neck. Starks sends Chhun to the corner. Chhun side steps Starks into the turnbuckles. Chhun drops Starks with The SpringBoard Stunner for a two count. Chunn goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Starks uses Hobbs for leverage. Starks decks Chunn with a back elbow smash. Chhun ducks a clothesline from Starks. Starks connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-4) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Second Match: (6-25-2) Brandon Cutler vs. (0-10) Baron Black

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Cutler applies a side headlock. Black whips Cutler across the ring. Cutler drops Black with two shoulder tackles. Black drops down on the canvas. Cutler with a Flying Shoulder Tackle. Black applies a waist lock. Black goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Cutler holds onto the ropes. Cutler goes for The SpringBoard Forearm Smash, but Black counters with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Black with a Discus Knife Edge Chop. Cutler with a straight right hand. Black applies the abdominal stretch. Black transitions into The Gory Stretch. Black avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Cutler with a Windmill Kick. Black side steps Cutler into the turnbuckles. Black with a Discus Corner Clothesline. Black with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Cutler avoids The Discus Corner Clothesline. Cutler wit a RoundHouse Kick. Cutler with a Leaping Head Kick. Cutler follows that with The Lifting Reverse DDT. Cutler connects with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-25-2) Brandon Cutler via Pinfall

Third Match: (27-7) Hikaru Shida vs. (3-15) Kilynn King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shida backs King into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. King signals for the test of strength. Shida shoves King into the canvas. Shida ducks a clothesline from King. Shida applies a waist lock. King with a back heel trip. Shida drops down on the canvas. Shida whips King across the ring. Shida goes for a Hip Toss, but King blocks it. Rollup Exchange. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. King applies an arm-bar. King with The La Magistral for a two count. King thrust kicks the midsection of Shida. King nails Shida with The Pump Kick. King goes for a Bodyslam, but Shida blocks it. Shida bodyslams King. Shida is throwing haymakers at King. Shida with a Rising Knee Strike. Shida with a BackBreaker. Shida has King draped across the ring apron. Shida punches King in the back. Shida with a Running Knee Lift.

King slams Shida’s head on the apron. King rolls Shida back into the ring. King transitions into a ground and pound attack. King hooks the outside leg for a two count. Shida reverses out of the irish whip from King. King with a shoulder block. King with a sunset flip for a two count. King drops Shida with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. King hooks the outside leg for a two count. King goes for The Face Plant, but Shida lands back on her feet. Shida decks King with a back elbow smash. Shida with a Ripcord Enzuigiri. King avoids The Tamashi. King ducks a clothesline from Shida. Shida negates The Kingdom’s Fall. King goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Shida lands back on her feet. Shida with a Jumping Knee Strike. Shida connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory. After the match, Abadon attacks Shida from behind. Abadon plants Shida with The SitOut Gory Bomb. Abadon poses with the AEW World Women’s Championship.

Winner: (28-7) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (17-6) The Jurassic Express w/Marko Stunt vs. (0-23) Shawn Dean & (0-12) Fuego Del Sol

Jungle Boy and Fuego Del Sol will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jungle Boy applies a side headlock. Jungle Boy reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Jungle Boy drops down on the canvas. Jungle Boy leapfrogs over Del Sol. Del Sol lunges over Jungle Boy. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Dropkick. Jungle Boy dropkicks Del Sol. Del Sol tags in Dean. Jungle Boy with a deep arm-drag. Jungle Boy applies an arm-bar. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Dean reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy slides under Dean. Luchasaurus with a Mid-Kick. Luchasaurus bodyslams Dean. Jungle Boy tags himself in. Jungle Boy bodyslams Dean. Assisted Swanton Bomb for a two count. Jungle Boy with a knife edge chop. Jungle Boy whips Dean across the ring. Dean holds onto the ropes. Dean launches Jungle Boy over the top rope. Dean decks Jungle Boy with a back elbow smash. Dean with a SlingShot Pescado. Dean follows that with The Triangle MoonSault. Dean rolls Jungle Boy back into the ring. Dean with The SlingShot Elbow Drop for a two count. Dean applies a front face lock. Dean tags in Del Sol. Del Sol delivers a gut punch. Short-Arm Reversal by Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy with a forearm smash. Del Sol drives his knee into the midsection of Jungle Boy. Del Sol with a Hip Toss. Del Sol with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count.

Del Sol is throwing forearms at Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Del Sol goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver, but Jungle Boy counters with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Del Sol tags in Dean. Dean stops Jungle Boy in his tracks. Dean tees off on Jungle Boy. Dean repeatedly stomps on Jungle Boy’s chest. Dean tags in Del Sol. Dean and Del Sol goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Jungle Boy lands back on his feet. Jungle Boy rolls under the double clothesline. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Double Shoulder Tackle. Luchasaurus unloads a flurry of strikes. Luchasaurus with a Big Biel Throw. Del Sol side steps Luchasaurus into the turnbuckles. Luchasaurus with a Double Clothesline. Del Sol goes for The Counter DDT, but Luchasaurus counters with The Extinction for a two count. Dean and Del Sol negates The Double ChokeSlam. Double Dropkick. Jungle Boy tags himself in. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Dean. Jungle Boy shoves Dean into Del Sol. Dean reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy drops Dean with The Rebound Lariat. Jungle Boy denies The Tilt-A-Whirl DDT. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus delivers The Tail Whip. Jurassic Express connects with The Assisted SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-6) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (4-6) Leva Bates vs. (0-10) Skyler Moore

Thunder Rosa joins the commentary team for this match. Nice display of sportsmanship before the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bates drop steps into a side headlock. Second Wrist Lock. Moore with a deep arm-drag. Moore applies an arm-bar. Third Wrist Lock Exchange. Bates with a deep arm-drag. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Moore backs Bates into the ropes. Moore applies a wrist lock. Moore whips Bates across the ring. Moore with a Hip Toss. Bates with a shot to the midsection of Moore. Bates applies The CrossFace.

Moore rolls Bates over for a two count. Bates with forearm shivers. Moore side steps Bates into the turnbuckles. Moore with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Moore with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Bates goes for a Bodyslam, but Moore lands back on her feet. Bates sends Moore across the ring. Bates with a RoundHouse Kick. Bates thrust kicks the midsection of Moore. Bates with a Running Boot. Bates hits The BackStabber for a two count. Moore side steps Bates into the turnbuckles. Moore with forearm shivers. Bates with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Moore bodyslams Bates. Bates rolls Moore over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-6) Leva Bates via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (13-2) Brian Cage vs. (0-6) VSK

Cage goes for a Bodyslam, but VSK lands back on his feet. Cage decks VSK with a back elbow smash. Cage whips VSK across the ring. VSK slides under Cage. VSK goes for a Hurricanrana, but Cage blocks it. Cage goes for a PowerBomb, but VSK lands back on his feet. VSK ducks a clothesline from Cage. VSK with a Pump Knee Strike. VSK dropkicks Cage. VSK with a Running European Uppercut. VSK with a Running Boot. Cage is pissed. Cage launches VSK to the corner. Cage blocks a boot from VSK. Cage delivers The Spin Cycle.

Cage goes for The Drill Claw, but VSK lands back on his feet. VSK thrust kicks the midsection of Cage. VSK with a knee lift. VSK thrust kicks the left knee of Cage. Cage clotheslines VSK. Cage with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex Cage poses for the crowd. VSK knocks Cage off the middle rope. VSK goes for The SlingShot Tornado DDT, but Cage counters with The Twisting Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Cage drives his knee into the midsection of VSK. VSK denies The PumpHandle Slam. VSK SuperKicks Cage. VSK with The BackStabber. VSK dropkicks Cage to the floor. VSK lands Two Suicide Dives. Cage catches VSK in mid-air. Cage BuckleBombs VSK into the steel ring post. Cage with The Deadlift Vertical Suplex off the second rope. Cage connects with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-2) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (6-1) The Acclaimed vs. (0-3) Louie Valle & (0-1) Mike Magnum

Max Caster and Mike Magnum will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Magnum applies a side headlock. Caster whips Magnum across the ring. Magnum kicks Caster in the chest. Magnum ducks a clothesline from Caster. Magnum goes for the backslide, but Caster lands back on his feet. Caster with The Double Foot Stomp. Caster repeatedly stomps on Magnum’s chest. Valle tags himself in. Caster kicks Valle in the gut. Caster slams Valle’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens kicks Valle in the gut. Bowens applies a wrist lock. Valle with a straight right hand. Valle drops down on the canvas. Valle dropkicks Bowens. Caster launches Valle off the top turnbuckle. Bowens repeatedly stomps on Valle’s chest. Machine Gun Chops. Bowens slams Valle’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Bowens tags in Caster.

Bowens is choking Valle with his boot. Caster kicks the left hamstring of Valle. Caster takes a bow. Valle with heavy bodyshots. Caster punches Valle in the back. Caster drags Valle to the corner. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens with an elbow drop. Bowens toys around with Valle. Bowens hammers down on the back of Valle’s neck. Valle shoves Bowens. Bowens blocks a boot from Valle. Valle with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster knocks Magnum off the ring apron. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex. Caster puts Valle on the top turnbuckle. Valle shoves Caster off the middle rope. Caster goes for The SuperPlex, but Valle blocks it. Valle delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bowens and Magnum are tagged in. Magnum clotheslines Bowens. Magnum with a Back Body Drop to Caster. Magnum with a single leg dropkick. Magnum is fired up. Caster side steps Magnum into the turnbuckles. The Acclaimed are double teaming Magnum. Caster with a Corner Dropkick. Dropkick/Burning Hammer Combination. The Acclaimed connects with The Acclaim To Fame to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-1) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Eight Match: (5-5) Anna Jay w/The Dark Order vs. (0-8) Dani Jordyn

Jordyn showcases her burn book. Jay shoves Jordyn face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Jay whips Jordyn across the ring. Jordyn drops Jay with a shoulder tackle. Jay drops down on the canvas. Jay leapfrogs over Jordyn. Jordyn applies a waist lock. Jordyn goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Jay holds onto the ropes. Jordyn thrust kicks the left knee of Jay. Jordyn SuperKicks Jay. Jordyn side steps Jay into the turnbuckles. Jordyn with a Pump Knee Strike. Jordyn gloats on the ring apron. Jay delivers The Spinning Leg Lariat. Jay talks smack to Jordyn. Jay whips Jordyn into the steel barricade. Jay rolls Jordyn back into the ring. Dark Order Pose. Jay applies a rear chin lock. Jordyn with a straight right hand. Jordyn with The Face Plant for a one count. Jay connects with The Jay Kick. Jay makes Jordyn pass out to The Queen Slayer.

Winner: (6-5) Anna Jay via Referee Stoppage

Ninth Match: (15-2) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. (0-0) Bear Country

Peter Avalon joins the commentary team for this match. Evil Uno and Bear Bronson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bronson applies a waist lock. Uno grabs a side headlock. Bronson reverses the hold. Uno whips Bronson across the ring. Bronson runs into Uno. Uno drops Bronson with a shoulder tackle. Bronson drops down on the canvas. Bronson scores the elbow knockdown. Bronson with a Running Senton Splash. Bronson applies a wrist lock. Bronson tags in Boulder. Uno begs for mercy. Grayson tags himself in. Grayson pie faces Boulder. Grayson unloads two knife edge chops. Grayson kicks the left hamstring of Boulder. Grayson applies a side headlock. Boulder whips Grayson across the ring. Grayson runs into Boulder. Grayson ducks a clothesline from Boulder. Grayson dropkicks Boulder. Boulder with The Gorilla Slam. Boulder launches Grayson to the corner. Boulder tags in Bronson.

Boulder levels Grayson with a Body Avalanche. Bronson clotheslines Grayson. Bronson tees off on Grayson. Grayson fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Grayson goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Bronson holds onto the ropes. Uno made the blind tag. Grayson shoves Bronson out of the ring. Uno drives Bronson back first into the ring apron. Grayson with a SlingShot Senton on the apron. Uno is raining down haymakers. Uno is choking Bronson with his boot. Uno slams Bronson’s head on the left boot of Grayson. Uno tags in Grayson. Grayson kicks Bronson in the face. Uno with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Grayson hits The PK for a two count. Grayson stands on the left hand of Bronson. Grayson applies a front face lock. Grayson tags himself in. Uno rakes the back of Bronson. Grayson with a Running Knee Strike. Grayson fish hooks Bronson. Uno with a thumb to the eye. Uno with a blistering chop. Uno tags in Grayson.

SpringBoard Elbow Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count. Grayson applies a front face lock. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno repeatedly stomps on Bronson’s chest. Uno tags in Grayson. Bronson is displaying his fighting spirit. Bronson denies the double irish whip. Bronson shoves Grayson into Uno. Bronson creates distance with a Double Belly to Back Suplex. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder with a double clothesline. Boulder with Two Bodyslams. Boulder whips Uno into Grayson. Double Body Avalanche. Boulder catches Grayson in mid-air. Double Fallaway Slam. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bear Country goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Grayson lands back on his feet. Grayson with The Double Pele Kick. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno dropkicks Boulder to the floor. Uno with The Rolling Elbow. Grayson and Bronson are tagged in. Bronson drives Uno back first into the turnbuckles. Boulder BuckleBombs Grayson into Uno. Assisted Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Bear Country goes for The Assisted Splash, but Grayson ducks out of the way. Grayson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Uno with a RoundHouse Kick. Grayson follows that with The Pump Knee Strike. Grayson connects with The Nightfall. Uno with a straight right hand. Dark Order plants Bronson with The Fatality to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-2) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (13-21) Sonny Kiss & (16-22) Joey Janela vs. (0-12) Ryzin & (0-8) Sean Maluta

Sonny Kiss and Ryzin will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ryzin applies a side headlock. Hammerlock Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Kiss with a drop toe hold. Kiss applies a front face lock. Janela tags himself in. Ryzin shoves Kiss into Janela. Kiss launches Ryzin over the top rope. Janela sweeps out the legs of Ryzin. Kiss applies The Muta Lock on the ring apron. Janela with a Sliding Dropkick. Janela applies a front face lock. Janela tags in Kiss. Double Irish Whip. Janela with a Discus Corner Clothesline. Kiss with a HandSpring Thrust Kick into the midsection of Ryzin. Ryzin shoves Kiss off the top turnbuckle.

Janela with a straight right hand. Maluta with a Running Boot behind the referee’s back. The referee is trying to calm down Janela. Maluta throws Kiss into the ringside barricade. Janela rolls Kiss back into the ring. Ryzin stands on the back of Kiss neck. Ryzin mocks Kiss. Kiss rolls Ryzin over for a two count. Ryzin with two palm thrust. Kiss side steps Ryzin into the ropes. Janela and Maluta are tagged in. Janela clotheslines Maluta. Janela with a double sledge. Janela ducks a clothesline from Maluta. Janela with a Snap German Suplex into the turnbuckles. Janela with a Flying Haymaker off the ring apron. Janela follows that with The Flying Crossbody Block. Janela drops Maluta with The Running Lariat. Janela tags in Kiss. Janela drills Maluta with The BrainBuster. Kiss connects with The Flying Splitting Leg Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-21) Sonny Kiss & (17-22) Joey Janela via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (3-2) Taynara Conti vs. (0-1) Freya States

Knuckle Lock. Conti drives her knee into the midsection of States. States denies The Flying Arm-Bar. States shoves Conti. Conti with forearm shivers. States reverses out of the irish whip from States. Conti kicks States in the face. Conti with a Judo Throw. Conti maintains wrist control. States avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Conti with The Hook Kick for a two count. States drives Conti back first into the turnbuckles. States with forearm shivers. States talks smack to Conti. Conti side steps States into the turnbuckles. Conti rocks States with a forearm smash. States catches Conti in mid-air. Conti applies the guillotine choke. States pulls Conti down to the mat. States with a Running Leg Drop. States goes for another Leg Drop, but Conti ducks out of the way. Conti with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Conti delivers The Spinning Back Fist. Conti with a RoundHouse Kick. Conti with The Corner Meteora. Conti follows that with forearm shivers. States reverses out of the irish whip from Conti. Conti decks States with a back elbow smash. Conti kicks States in the face. Conit applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Conti kicks out the legs of States. Conti makes States tap out to The Modified Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: (4-2) Taynara Conti via Submission

Twelfth Match: (7-3) Matt Sydal vs. (0-4) Danny Limelight

Sydal wants Limelight to open his third eye. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sydal with a waist lock go-behind. Sydal applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Limelight applies a hammerlock. Sydal with a fireman’s carry takeover. Sydal applies an arm-bar. Sydal with two flying mare takedowns for a one count. Limelight regroups in the corner. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Limelight backs Sydal into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Sydal avoids the knife edge chop. Sydal with two deep arm-drags. Sydal with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sydal applies an arm-bar. Sydal grabs a side wrist lock. Limelight with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Limelight dropkicks Sydal. Sydal fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sydal with a Leg Lariat. Sydal with The Standing Corkscrew MoonSault. Sydal kicks Limelight in the chest. Sydal sweeps out the legs of Limelight. Sydal with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Limelight kicks Sydal in the face. Sydal with a Hurricanrana.

Limelight with a Running Lariat. Limelight drops Sydal with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Limelight uses the middle rope as a weapon. Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight kicks Sydal in the back for a two count. Limelight toys around with Sydal. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal with the sunset flip for a two count. Sydal applies The Third Eye. Limelight rolls Sydal over for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Limelight decks Sydal with a back elbow smash. Sydal with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Sydal delivers his combination offense. Sydal plays to the crowd. Sydal with a Spinning Heel Kick. Sydal drills Limelight with The BrainBuster for a two count. Limelight with another back elbow smash. Limelight scales the ropes. Limelight with a SpringBoard Clothesline. Sydal fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sydal with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Sydal applies The Cobra Clutch. Limelight with clubbing elbow smashes. Limelight applies The Rear Naked Choke. Sydal rolls Limelight over for a two count. Sydal with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sydal connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-3) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (12-3) Ivelisse w/Diamante vs. (0-0) Kaci Lennox

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ivelisse slings Lennox into the canvas. Ivelisse unloads a flurry of strikes. Ivelisse with a back elbow smash. Ivelisse goes for the irish whip, but Lennox counters with a deep arm-drag. Lennox dropkicks Ivelisse to the floor. Lennox tells Ivelisse to bring it. Ivelisse avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Lennox is distracted by Diamante. Ivelisse with The Flapjack into the ring apron. Ivelisse rolls Lennox back into the ring. Ivelisse drops Lennox with The SpringBoard Swinging DDT for a two count. Ivelisse kicks Lennox in the back. Ivelisse applies The Pluma Blanca.

Ivelisse maintains wrist control. Ivelisse applies a straight jacket hold. Lennox with a Standing Iconoclasm. Lennox rocks Ivelisse with a forearm smash. Lennox ducks a clothesline from Ivelisse. Lennox hits The Cutter. Lennox side steps Ivelisse into the turnbuckles. Lennox with two clotheslines. Lennox drives Ivelisse face first into the canvas for a two count. Lennox applies a waist lock. Ivelisse clings onto the middle rope. Ivelisse decks Lennox with a back elbow smash. Ivelisse connects with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Lennox with a shot to the midsection of Ivelisse. Ivelisse makes Lennox tap out to The Octopus Stretch.

Winner: (13-3) Ivelisse via Submission

Fourteenth Match: (19-6) Best Friends w/Orange Cassidy vs. (8-7) Luther & (5-13) Serpentico

Chuck Taylor and Serpentico will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Taylor applies a hammerlock. Serpentico regains wrist control. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Taylor with a side headlock takeover. Serpentico answers with the headscissors escape. Taylor with an ankle pick. Serpentico drops down on the canvas. Serpentico leapfrogs over Taylor. Taylor lunges over Serpentico. Taylor applies the single leg crab. Serpentico grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Beretta and Luther are tagged in. Luther knocks Taylor off the ring apron. Haymaker Exchange. Luther drives his knee into the midsection of Beretta. Luther with a knee lift. Beretta drops down on the canvas. Beretta with The Leaping Meteora. Beretta lands The SomerSault Plancha. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Luther rakes the eyes of Taylor. Luther with a Running Boot. Beretta kicks Serpentico in the gut. Beretta with a straight right hand. Luther kicks Taylor in the chest. The referee has lost complete control of the match. Beretta throws Serpentico into the ringside barricade. Luther avoids The Spear. Luther launches Taylor over the barricade. Luther rolls Beretta back into the ring.

Luther repeatedly stomps on Beretta’s chest. Luther with a Side Walk Slam. Luther tags in Serpentico. Assisted Reverse Suplex for a one count. Serpentico transitions into a ground and pound attack. Taylor tees off on Serpentico. Luther clotheslines Taylor. Luther dumps Taylor out of the ring. Serpentico with a running forearm smash. Serpentico tags in Luther. Assisted Corner Spear. Luther continues to use Serpentico as a weapon. Luther with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a one count. Luther with a Knee Drop. Luther rocks Beretta with a forearm smash. Luther argues with the referee. Forearm Exchange. Luther kicks Beretta in the face. Luther with the irish whip. Beretta with a Desperation Boot. Luther tried to cheap shot Taylor. Beretta hits The Back Drop Driver. Beretta dumps Serpentico out of the ring. Serpentico wisely pulls Taylor off the ring apron. Luther with a corner clothesline. Luther with a running elbow smash. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther with a Big Biel Throw. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther nails Beretta with The Pump Kick. Tayor sends Serpentico crashing to the outside. Beretta connects with an inside cradle to pickup the victory. After the match, Luther attacks Beretta from behind. Taylor SuperKicks Luther. Beretta plants Luther with The Running Knee. Miro comes out to confront Best Friends to close the show.

Winner: (20-6) Best Friends via Pinfall

