AEW Dark Results 12/20/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (56-18-1) Kenny Omega w/Michael Nakazawa vs. (1-3) Hagane Shinno

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Omega with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Omega slaps around Shinno. Shino grabs a side wrist lock. Omega transitions into a side headlock. Shinno whips Omega across the ring. Omega drops Shinno with a shoulder tackle. Omega walks over Shinno’s back. Omega is playing mind games with Shinno. Omega slams Shinno’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Omega with a straight right hand. Omega is choking Shinno with his boot. Omega sends Shinno to the corner. Shinno side steps Omega into the turnbuckles. Shinno ducks a clothesline from Omega. Shinno repeatedly kicks the right shoulder of Omega. Omega kicks Shinno in the gut. Omega with a knife edge chop. Shinno slides under Omega’s legs. Shinno dropkicks Omega to the floor. Omega puts Shinno on his shoulders. Omega goes for The One Winged Angel, but Shinno lands back on his feet. Shinno kicks Omega in the back. Omega catches Shinno in mid-air.

Omega PowerBombs Shinno on the ring apron. Omega rolls Shinno back into the ring. Omega BuckleBombs Shinno. Omega with The Sky High for a two count. Omega whips Shinno into the steel barricade. Omega repeatedly drives Shinno back first into the apron and the barricade. Omega fish hooks Shinno. Omega with an elbow smash. Omega applies a nerve hold. Omega bodyslams Shinno. Omega with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Omega and Shinno are trading back and forth shots. Forearm Exchange. Omega scores three jabs. Omega slaps Shinno in the face. Shinno with clubbing mid-kicks. Shinno with a Spin Kick. Omega answers with a flying back elbow smash. Omega goes for a Uranage Slam, but Shinno counters with a DDT. Shinno with The Asai MoonSault. Shinno rolls Omega back into the ring.

Shinno with a Missile Dropkick for a two count. Omega backs Shinno into the turnbuckles. Omega with clubbing back elbow smashes. Omega teep kicks Shinno into the turnbuckles. Omega puts Shinno on the top turnbuckle. Shinno blocks The SuperPlex. Omega with three tomahawk chops. Shinno answers with forearm shivers. Omega delivers The V-Trigger. Omega hits The Avalanche Aoi Shoudou for a two count. Shinno dodges The V-Trigger. Standing Switch Exchange. Omega goes for a German Suplex, but Shinno lands back on his feet. Shinno with a Roundhouse Kick. Shinno with an Inside Out STO for a two count. Shinno delivers his combination offense. Omega with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Omega with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. V-Trigger 2. Omega connects with The One Winged Angel to pickup the victory.

Winner: (57-18-1) Kenny Omega via Pinfall

Second Match: (1-4) Action Andretti vs. (0-12) Invictus Khash

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Andretti with an arm-bar takedown. Khash backs Andretti into the ropes. Khash rakes the eyes of Andretti. Khash unloads two knife edge chops. Khash with the irish whip. Andretti dives over Khash. Andretti ducks a clothesline from Khash. Andretti with a Headscissors Takeover. Andretti with The SpringBoard Tornillo for a two count. Andretti is lighting up Khash’s chest. Short-Arm Reversal by Khash. Khash pulls Andretti down to the mat.

Khash transitions into a ground and pound attack for a one count. Khash applies the cravate. Andretti decks Khash with a JawBreaker. Andretti with a shoulder block. Andretti slips over Khash’s back. Andretti with a flying forearm smash. Andretti clotheslines Khash. Andretti with a Back/NeckBreaker Combination. Andretti lands Two Suicide Dives. Andretti rolls Khash back into the ring. Khash avoids The SpringBoard 450 Splash. Andretti SuperKicks Khash. Andretti connects with The Running Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-4) Action Andretti via Pinfall

Third Match: (23-10) Marina Shafir vs. (0-12) Angelica Risk

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shafir flings Risk into the canvas. Shafir wraps her legs around Risk’s neck. The referee admonishes Shafir. Risk with forearm shivers. Risk ducks a clothesline from Shafir. Risk with a Lou Thez Press. Risk transitions into a ground and pound attack. Shafir blocks a boot from Risk. Shafir with a BackBreaker. Shafir makes Risk tap out to The Overhook Stretch.

Winner: (24-10) Marina Shafir via Submission

Fourth Match: (8-1) Parker Bordeaux vs. (0-6) Gus De La Vega

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bordeaux drives Vega face first into the canvas. Bordeaux with two bodyshots. Vega answers with a leaping double knee strike. Bordeaux catches Vega in mid-air. Bordeaux delivers The Snake Eyes. Bordeaux with a Rising Knee Strike. Bordeaux rams his forearm across Vega’s face. Bordeaux drives his knee into the midsection of Vega. Bordeaux connects with The Belly to Back Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-1) Parker Bordeaux via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (36-46) Angelico & (10-34) Chaos Project vs. (0-1) Jarrett Diaz, (0-2) Jay Marte, (0-3) Richard Adonis In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Angelico and Jarrett Diaz will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Serpentico tags himself in. Serpentico with a flying double axe handle strike. Serpentico with a knife edge chop. Diaz reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Serpentico kicks Diaz in the chest. Serpentico with a Headscissors Takeover. Serpentico dropkicks Diaz for a one count. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther pump kicks the ribs of Diaz. Luther with a Butterfly Suplex. Luther tags in Serpentico. Assisted Drop Toe Hold. Luther uses Serpentico’s head as a battering ram for a two count. Diaz reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico.

Serpentico dives over Diaz. Diaz with a Running Uppercut for a one count. Diaz tags in Adonis. Adonis with a gut punch. Adonis with a Butterfly Suplex. Adonis tags in Marte. Marte hooks the outside leg for a one count. Diaz tags himself in. Marte uppercuts Serpentico. Diaz goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Serpentico SuperKicks Diaz. Luther and Adonis are tagged in. Luther with two clotheslines. Luther with a Pump Kick to Diaz. Luther follows that with Two Bodyslams. Serpentico lands The SomerSault Plancha. Luther tags in Angelico. Angelico with a double leg takedown. Angelico makes Adonis tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: (37-46) Angelico & (11-34) Chaos Project via Submission

Sixth Match: (26-13) Julia Hart vs. (0-6) Sahara Seven

Hart side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Hart thrust kicks the midsection of Seven. Seven kicks Hart in the gut. Hart whips Seven across the ring. Hart with a running elbow smash. Hart with clubbing blows to Seven’s back. Hart clotheslines the back of Seven’s neck. Hart makes Seven tap out to The Hartless Lock.

Winner: (27-13) Julia Hart via Submission

Seventh Match: (1-1) Jeff Jarrett & (6-1) Satnam Singh vs. (0-37) Dean Alexander & (0-10) Rosario Grillo

Singh attacks Alexander and Grillo before the bell rings. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Singh. Alexander is throwing haymakers at Singh. Alexander ducks under two clotheslines from Singh. Singh drops Alexander with a Running Crossbody Block. Singh tags in Jarrett. Jarrett repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Jarrett whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Jarrett clotheslines Alexander.

Wrist Lock Exchange. Grillo tags himself in. Grillo with a flying double axe handle strike. Grillo sends Jarrett to the corner. Jarrett side steps Grillo into the turnbuckles. Jarrett with a straight right hand. Jarrett uses the middle rope as a weapon. Jarrett with an Inside Out Lariat. Jarrett struts around the ring. Jarrett tags in Singh. Singh punches Grillo in the back. Singh whips Grillo across the ring. Singh drops Grillo with The Big Boot. Singh connects with The Double Chokeslam. Singh tags in Jarrett. Jarrett plants Grillo with The Stroke to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-1) Jeff Jarrett & (7-1) Satnam Singh via Pinfall

Eight Match: (0-7) The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon) w/Cezar Bononi vs. (0-16) Jake St. Patrick & (0-7) Sage Scott

Ryan Nemeth and Jake St. Patrick will start things off. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nemeth with a fireman’s carry takeover. Nemeth ducks a clothesline from Patrick. Nemeth with another waist lock takedown. Nemeth is playing mind games with Patrick. Patrick delivers his combination offense. Nemeth reverses out of the irish whip from Patrick. Nemeth with a haymaker/toe kick combination. Nemeth tags in Avalon. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Avalon goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Partick lands back on his feet. Patrick with a flurry of kicks. Avalon sweeps out the legs of Patrick.

Avalon knocks Scott off the ring apron. Avalon with a Running Lariat for a two count. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Avalon bodyslams Patrick. Double Fist Drop for a two count. Patrick kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Nemeth applies a rear chin lock. Patrick with elbows into the midsection of Nemeth. Patrick with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Patrick tags in Scott. Scott with two clotheslines. Scott bodyslams Avalon. Scott with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Avalon tees off on Scott. Nemeth with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Avalon with a Leg Lariat. Avalon SuperKicks Scott. Nemeth connects with The Hunk Of Love to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-7) The Wingmen via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (33-20) Kip Sabian w/Penelope Ford vs. (0-4) Caleb Konley

Sabian attacks Konley before the bell rings. Sabian applies a side headlock. Konley whips Sabian across the ring. Sabian slides under Konley’s legs. Sabian sends Konley into the ropes. Sabian dropkicks Konley for a one count. Sabian plays to the crowd. Konley blocks a boot from Sabian. Konley rolls Sabian over for a two count. Sabian kicks Konley in the gut. Konley reverses out of the irish whip from Sabian. Konley sweeps out the legs of Sabian. Konley with The Slingshot Tornillo for a two count. Forearm Exchange.

Konley chops Sabian. Sabian stops Konley in his tracks. Sabian HeadButts Konley. Konley uppercuts Sabian. Konley with The Rolling Elbow. Konley with The Bridging Shoulder Capture Suplex for a two count. Sabian launches Konley over the top rope. Sabian ducks a clothesline from Konley. Sabian with an Apron Enzuigiri. Sabian blasts Konley with The PK. Sabian with The Arabian MoonSault. Sabian rolls Konley back into the ring. Sabian with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Sabian with a Reverse Cannonball Senton. Sabian connects with The Anarchy Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-20) Kip Sabian via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (43-0) Jade Cargill w/Red Velvet & Leila Grey vs. (0-4) Dreamgirl Ellie In An AEW TBS Championship Eliminator Match

Cargill with a waist lock takedown. Ellie ducks under a forearm from Cargill. Cargill backs Ellie into the turnbuckles. Cargill stomps on Ellie’s chest. Cargill uppercuts Ellie. Cargill punches Ellie in the back. Ellie decks Cargill with a back elbow smash. Cargill with a forearm smash. Cargill whips Ellie across the ring. Cargill catches Ellie in mid-air. Cargill with The Fallaway Slam. Cargill pops back on her feet. Cargill nails Ellie with The Pump Kick. Cargill connects with The Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: (44-0) Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (58-15) Ricky Starks vs. (14-43) Cezar Bononi w/The Wingmen

Starks side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Starks kicks Bononi in the gut. Starks applies a side headlock. Bononi whips Starks across the ring. Bononi drops Starks with a shoulder tackle. Bononi with a gut punch. Bononi repeatedly stomps on Starks chest. Bononi is mauling Starks in the corner.

Starks dodges The Big Boot. Bononi goes for The Snake Eyes, but Starks lands back on his feet. Starks drops Bononi with The Tornado DDT. Starks pops back on his feet. The Wingen runs interference right in front of the referee and he’s not doing anything about it. Bononi inadvertently knocks Avalon off the ring apron. Starks ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Starks connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: (59-15) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

