AEW Dark Results 12/21/21

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (23-39) Lee Johnson & (10-4) Brock Anderson w/Arn Anderson vs. (8-0) The Gunn Club

Brock Anderson and Austin Gunn will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Austin with a back heel trip. Austin taunts Anderson. Anderson with a waist lock takedown. Anderson repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Austin. Austin tags in Colten. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Colten. Anderson with a Hip Toss. Anderson repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Colten. Anderson applies a wrist lock. Anderson tags in Johnson. Johnson applies a wrist lock. Colten with a forearm smash. Colten sends Johnson to the corner. Johnson dives over Colten. Johnson with a deep arm-drag. Johnson grabs a side wrist lock. Johnson tags in Anderson. Double Irish Whip. Colten holds onto the ropes. Colten kicks Johnson in the chest. Colten clotheslines Anderson. Colten tags in Austin. Following a snap mare takeover, Austin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Austin talks smack to Johnson. Anderson decks Austin with a JawBreaker. Anderson side steps Austin into the turnbuckles. Anderson sends Colten tumbling to the floor. Anderson tags in Johnson.

Johnson with two clotheslines. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Austin sweeps out the legs of Johnson. Johnson avoids The Running Neck Snap. Johnson lunges over Austin. Johnson with a back elbow smash. Johnson goes for The Cross Rhodes, but the referee was distracted by Colten. Austin rakes the eyes of Johnson. Austin tags in Colten. Colten dropkicks Johnson for a one count. Colten slams Johnson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Colten repeatedly stomps on Johnson’s chest. Colten gets flustered by the ass boy chants. Colten with a straight right hand. Colten tags in Austin. Johnson with a gut punch. Austin answers with a forearm smash. Austin slams Johnson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Austin stomps on Johnson’s chest.

Colten applies The Sleeper Hold behind the referee’s back. Austin punches Johnson. Johnson unloads two knife edge chops. Austin kicks Johnson in the chest. Austin tags in Colten. Colten with the irish whip. Colten with The Stinger Splash for a two cout. Colten sends Johnson back first into the turnbuckles. Colten tags in Austin. Austin continues to play mind games with Anderson. Johnson starts displaying his fighting spirit. Johnson with a series of haymakers. Austin goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Johnson lands back on his feet. Johnson rolls under a clothesline from Austin. Johnson tags in Anderson. Anderson with a series of clotheslines. Anderson with clubbing shoulder blocks. Anderson kicks Austin in the gut. Anderson with The Double DDT for a two count. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Austin goes for a Back Body Drop, but Anderson lands back on his feet. Colten punches Anderson behind the referee’s back. Austin connects with the inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Second Match: (26-3) Abadon vs. (0-2) Charlette Renegade w/Robyn Renegade

Renegade with forearm shivers. Renegade ducks a clothesline from Abadon. Abadon fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Abadon sends Renegade into the ropes. Abadon with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Renegade side steps Abadon into the turnbuckles. Renegade with a running elbow smash. Renegade sends Abadon to the corner. Abadon decks Renegade with a back elbow smash. Abadon clotheslines Renegade. Abadon with a Running Senton Splash. Abadon connects with The Leg Trap DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-3) Abadon via Pinfall

Third Match: (36-13) Eddie Kingston vs. (0-2) Colin Delaney

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Delaney applies a wrist lock. Kingston transitions into a hammerlock. Kingston with a side headlock takeover. Kingston backs Delaney into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Kingston backs Delaney into the turnbuckles. Delaney with forearm shivers. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Machine Gun Chops. Delaney rakes the eyes of Kingston. Kingston decks Delaney with a back elbow smash. Delaney with a Spinning Heel Kick. Delaney pops back on his feet. Delaney with forearm shivers.

Delaney repeatedly stomps on Kingston’s chest. Second Chop Exchange. Delaney kicks Kingston in the gut. Delaney slams Kingston’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kingston shoves Delaney. Kingston launches Delaney over the top rope. Delaney with a forearm smash. Delaney drops Kingston with The SpringBoard Stunner for a two count. Delaney applies a wrist lock. Kingston reverses out of the irish whip from Delaney. Kingston levels Delaney with The Body Avalanche. Kingston hits The Exploder Suplex. Kingston with The Back Drop Driver. Delaney dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Kingston kicks Delaney in the gut. Kingston connects with The DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-13) Eddie Kingston via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (32-16) Penelope Ford vs. (0-5) Willow Nightingale

Nightingale dodges The Pump Kick. Nightingale with two shoulder tackles. Nightingale flexes her muscles. Ford slams Nightingale’s head on the top rope. Ford stomps on Nightingale’s back. Ford sends Nightingale face first into the middle rope. Ford drives Nightingale throat first into the top rope. Ford kicks Nightingale in the face. Ford with a back elbow smash. Ford with a Back Handspring Elbow Smash.

Ford follows that with The Pump Kick. Ford with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Ford argues with the referee. Nightingale with a short-arm clothesline. Nightingale with a lariat. Nightingale delivers The Pounce. Nightingale goes for The MoonSault, but Ford ducks out of the way. Ford with a basement dropkick. Ford grapevines the legs of Nightingale. Ford makes Nightingale tap out to The Muta Lock.

Winner: (33-16) Penelope Ford via Submission

.@tonyschiavone24 interviews @SonnyKissXO ahead of NEXT WEEK's No Disqualification – No Rules match up with @JANELABABY on #AEWDark Watch all the action now at – https://t.co/msYNNUi9jv pic.twitter.com/QIJXnQeCgn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2021

Fifth Match: (13-3) Brandi Rhodes vs. (0-7) Robyn Renegade w/Charlette Renegade

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhodes applies a side headlock. Renegade whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes with two shoulder tackles for a one count. Standing Switch Exchange. Charlette trips Rhodes behind the referee’s back. Robyn rocks Rhodes with a forearm smash. Charlette drives Rhodes shoulder first into the steel ring post. Robyn rolls Rhodes back into the ring. Renegade hooks the outside leg for a one count. Renegade with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Renegade fish hooks Rhodes. Rhodes starts biting Renegade’s fingers.

Rhodes SuperKicks Renegade. Rhodes gets distracted by Charlette. Arn Anderson comes down to the ring. Charlette heads towards the backstage area. Rhodes with two clotheslines. Rhodes unloads a flurry of kicks. Rhodes with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rhodes whips Renegade across the ring. Rhodes with a Pop Up Forearm Smash for a two count. Rhodes sends Renegade to the corner. Renegade side steps Rhodes into the turnbuckles. Renegade lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Renegade argues with the referee. Rhodes nails Renegade with The Pump Kick. Rhodes makes Renegade tap out to The Stretch Mark.

Winner: (14-3) Brandi Rhodes via Submission

Sixth Match: (2-6) Jora Johl vs. (0-0) Julius Coleman

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Johl with a knife edge chop. Johl applies a side headlock. Coleman whips Johl across the ring. Coleman drops down on the canvas. Coleman Coleman leapfrogs over Johl. Johl denies the deep arm-drag. Johl with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Johl repeatedly stomps on Coleman’s chest. Johl uses the middle rope as a weapon. Johl with a forearm smash. Johl with three corner clotheslines. Coleman kicks Johl in the face. Coleman with a Tornado Knee Smash. Coleman with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Johl HeadButts Coleman. Johl with The Michinoku Driver. Johl connects with The Pump Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-6) Jora Johl via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (39-40) Isiah Kassidy w/Jora Johl vs. (0-18) Carlie Bravo

Kassidy attacks Bravo before the bell rings. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Bravo’s back and chest. Kassidy finally takes off his jewelry. Bravo with a straight right hand. Bravo unloads a flurry of right jabs. Kassidy reverses out of the irish whip from Bravo. Bravo holds onto the ropes. Bravo sends Kassidy crashing into Johl. Bravo with The Slingshot Pescado. Bravo is fired up. Kassidy with The SpringBoard Stunner. Kassidy lands The Tornillo. Kassidy talks smack to Bravo. Bravo with forearm shivers. Bravo reverses out of the irish whip from Kassidy. Kassidy dives off the stage. Kassidy sends Bravo back first into the stage.

Kassidy struts around the ring. Kassidy is chilling on the top turnbuckle. Kassidy pulls Bravo off the apron. Bravo ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Bravo with a forearm smash. Bravo throws Johl into the stage. Bravo with a shoulder block. Bravo with a running clothesline. Bravo scores the elbow knockdown. Bravo with a running forearm smash. Kassidy reverses out of the irish whip from Bravo. Bravo dives over Kassidy. Bravo delivers a gut punch. Bravo hits The Scissors Kick for a two count. Bravo with another running forearm smash. Bravo tells Kassidy to get up. Kassidy side steps Bravo into the turnbuckles. Bravo kicks Kassidy in the face. Kassidy with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kassidy connects with The Corkscrew Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (40-40) Isiah Kassidy via Pinfall

Eight Match: (3-4) Kiera Hogan vs. (0-2) Shalonce Royal

Royal drives her knee into the midsection of Hogan. Royal talks smack to the Universal crowd. Hogan side steps Royal into the turnbuckles. Royal drops down on the canvas. Hogan rolls under a clothesline from Royal. Hogan slaps Royal in the face. Hogan mocks Royal. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Royal. Hogan sends Royal face first into the middle rope. Hogan kicks Royal in the back. Hogan with a corner clothesline. Royal side steps Hogan into the turnbuckles. Royal with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Royal with The Draping DDT.

Royal follows that with clubbing blows to Hogan’s chest. Hogan with heavy bodyshots. Hogan sends Royal to the corner. Hogan decks Royal with a back elbow smash. Hogan kicks Royal in the face. Hogan delivers The Missile Dropkick. Hogan rolls Royal over for a two count. Hogan goes for the backslide cover, but Royal lands back on her feet. Royal avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Hogan SuperKicks Royal. Royal blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Hogan fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hogan connects with The Roundhouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-4) Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (13-9) Bear Country vs. (0-5) Zack Clayton & (0-0) Mike Orlando

Bear Boulder and Zack Clayton will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Clayton sends Boulder to the corner. Clayton with clubbing blows to Boulder’s back. Clayton uses the top rope as a weapon. Boulder drops Clayton with a shoulder tackle. Boulder with a back elbow/corner clothesline combination. Boulder sends Clayton back first into the turnbuckles. Boulder with a Back Body Drop. Bronson and Orlando are tagged in. Orlando signals for the test of strength. Orlando kicks Bronson in the gut. Orlando with a forearm smash. Orlando talks smack to Bronson. Bronson with forearm shivers. Bronson with clubbing short-arm clotheslines. Bronson applies a side headlock. Bronson ducks a clothesline from Orlando. Bronson with a Running Lariat. Orlando side steps Bronson into the turnbuckles. Orlando with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Orlando applies a waist lock. Bronson decks Orlando with a back elbow smash. Bronson with The Exploder Suplex. Clayton kicks Bronson in the back. Bronson knocks Clayton off the ring apron. Orlando with The Discus Lariat for a two count. Orlando tags in Clayton. Clayton dropkicks Bronson for a two count. Clayton sends Bronson to the corner. Orlando attacks Bronson behind the referee’s back. Clayton is throwing haymakers at Bronson. Clayton uppercuts Bronson. Clayton with a forearm smash. Clayton tags in Orlando. Bronson is displaying his fighting spirit. Clayton and Orlando are ganging up on Bronson. Bronson with a back elbow smash. Bronson kicks Orlando in the face. Bronson with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder with two clotheslines. Boulder with two bodyslams. Boulder levels Orlando with The Body Avalanche. Boulder whips Orlando into Clayton. Boulder kicks Clayton in the gut. Boulder with The DDT/Samoan Drop Combination. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bear Country connects with The Bear Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Bear Country tells Tony Schiavone that they want better competition. The Acclaimed comes out to challenge Bear Country to a match next week.

Winner: (14-9) Bear Country via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (46-16) Preston Vance w/Brodie Lee Jr vs. (0-0) Leroy Patterson w/Howdy

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance backs Patterson into the turnbuckles. Patterson kicks Vance in the gut. Patterson applies a side headlock. Vance whips Patterson across the ring. Patterson runs into Vance. Patterson’s suit breaks in half. Shoulder Block Exchange. Patterson rips off his pants. Vance ducks a clothesline from Patterson. Vance with a leaping shoulder tackle. Vance with a corner clothesline. Vance sends Patterson to the corner.

Vance takes a swipe at Howdy. Patterson with a double hand chop. Vance rocks Patterson with a forearm smash. Vance whips Patterson across the ring. Patterson kicks Vance in the chest. Vance clotheslines Patterson. Vance sends Patterson back first into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Vance nails Patterson with The Pump Kick. Vance clotheslines Patterson to the floor. -1 steals Howdy’s hat. Vance delivers The Pounce. Patterson slams Vance’s head on the top rope. Vance connects with The SpineBuster. Vance makes Patterson pass out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (47-16) Preston Vance via Submission

Eleventh Match: (38-19) Red Velvet vs. (0-1) La Rosa Negra

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Negra shoves Velvet. Velvet with two deep arm-drags. Velvet sends Negra into the ropes.Velvet with a Leg Lariat. Negra reverses out of the irish whip from Velvet. Negra drives Velvet face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Negra with a running shoulder block. Negra with clubbing blows to Velvet’s back. Negra follows that with The Delayed GourdBuster for a two count.

Negra yells at the referee. Velvet decks Negra with a JawBreaker. Velvet with a forearm smash. Velvet puts Negra on the top turnbuckle. Velvet punches Negra in the chest. Velvet with an Avalanche Cazadora Bomb. Negra answers with two back elbow smashes. Velvet punches Negra in the back. Velvet with two clotheslines. Velvet with The Cazadora Bulldog. Velvet follows that with The Shotgun Meteora. Velvet with The Spinning Heel Kick. Velvet connects with The Final Slice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-19) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (4-40) Shawn Dean vs. (0-1) Lucas Chase

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dean applies a side headlock. Chase whips Dean across the ring. Dean drops Chase with a shoulder tackle. Chase drops down on the canvas. Dean with a Hip Toss. Dean with two deep arm-drags. Dean applies an arm-bar. Chase backs Dean into the turnbuckles. Chase drives his knee into the midsection of Johnson. Chase with a straight right hand. Chase mocks Dean.

Chase punches Dean in the back. Chase talks smack to Dean. Chase whips Dean across the ring. Dean holds onto the ropes. Dean decks Chase with a back elbow smash. Dean kicks Chase in the face. Dean ducks a clothesline from Chase. Dean with two clotheslines. Chase reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Dean ducks a clothesline from Chase. Dean hits The Deal. Dean pops back on his feet. Dean with The Captain’s Clothesline. Dean connects with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-40) Shawn Dean via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (30-26) Matt Sydal vs. (12-57) Serpentico w/Luther

Serpentico attacks Sydal before the bell rings. Sydal with southpaw haymakers. Sydal sends Serpentico to the corner. Sydal with a knife edge chop. Sydal with the irish whip. Sydal with a running elbow smash. Sydal puts Serpentico on the top turnbuckle. Sydal with a Leaping FrankenSteiner for a two count. Sydal with a knife edge chop. Stalemate in the corner. Serpentico kicks Sydal in the chest. Serpentico with a Hurricanrana. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Sydal with a Running Hurricanrana. Sydal with clubbing hamstring kicks. Sydal grapevines the legs of Serpentico. Sydal applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sydal stomps on Serpentico’s back. Sydal goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Sydal fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sydal drops Serpentico with The Slice for a two count. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa for a two count. Sydal takes a swipe at Luther. Sydal rolls Serpentico over for a two count.

Serpentico kicks Sydal in the face. Serpentico with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. Serpentico is picking Sydal apart. Serpentico transitions into a ground and pound attack. Serpentico with a Falling HeadButt. Serpentico drives Sydal face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Sydal with elbows into the midsection of Sydal. Sydal sends Serpentico to the corner. Serpentico launches Sydal over the top rope. Serpentico with a Top Rope Stunner. Luther grabs Sydal from behind. Serpentio goes for The Suicide Dive, but Sydal ducks out of the way. Sydal with a leaping side kick. Sydal delivers his combination offense. Sydal with a Sliding Knee Strike for a two count. Sydal talks smack to Serpentico. Sydal sends Serpentico to the corner. Sydal with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Sydal hits The Flying Meteora for a two count. Luther throws a fit on the outside. Standing Switch Exchange. Sydal rolls Serpentico over for a two count. Sydal continues to kick the left hamstring of Serpentico. Serpentico avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Serpentico SuperKicks Sydal. Serpentico with a Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Luther shouts instructions from the outside. Sydal avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Sydal with a Roundhouse Kick. Sydal connects with The Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-26) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 288 of The Hoots Podcast