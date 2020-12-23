AEW Dark Results 12/22/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (18-6) The Jurassic Express w/Marko Stunt vs. (0-1) Bear Country

Ricky Starks joins the commentary team for this match. Jungle Boy and Bear Bronson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bronson backs Jungle Boy into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Bronson with the irish whip. Jungle Boy side steps Bronson into the turnbuckles. Jungle Boy slides under Bronson. Jungle Boy with a shoulder block. Jungle Boy slips over Bronson’s back. Bronson denies The Cazadora Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy dives over Bronson. Jungle Boy showcases his athleticism. Jungle Boy with three dropkicks. Bronson regroups in the corner. Luchasaurus and Boulder are tagged in. Luchasaurus with a knife edge chop. Haymaker Exchange. Boulder with clubbing headbutts. Luchasaurus blocks a lariat from Boulder. Luchasaurus with a back elbow smash. Luchasaurus HeadButts Boulder. Luchasaurus kicks Boulder in the chest. Bronson tags himself in.

Luchasaurus with a Spinning Back Kick. Luchasaurus with a Knee Lift. Luchasaurus follows that with The Hook Kick. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Assisted Cazadora Flatliner. Assisted Swanton Bomb for a one count. Jungle Boy unloads a flurry of mid-kicks. Boulder pulls Bronson out of harms way. Bronson hits The Exploder Suplex. Bronson brings Jungle Boy to the corner. Bronson tags in Boulder. Bronson is throwing haymakers at Jungle Boy. Boulder slams Jungle Boy’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Boulder with a back elbow/corner clothesline combination. Boulder with a Back Body Drop. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bronson with a straight right hand. Bronson stops Jungle Boy in his tracks. Jungle Boy with two palm strikes. Jungle Boy with forearm shivers. Bronson ducks a clothesline from Jungle Boy. Bronson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jungle Boy lands back on his feet.

Jungle Boy rolls under a clothesline from Bronson. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus clotheslines Bronson. Luchasaurus Pump Kicks Boulder off the ring apron. Luchasaurus tees off on Bronson. Luchasaurus with The Release German Suplex. Luchasaurus pops back on his feet. Luchasaurus unloads three knife edge chops. Boulder reverses out of the irish whipf rom Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus clotheslines Boulder. Luchasaurus ChokeSlams Bronson. Luchasaurus follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus goes for a Bodyslam, but Bronson lands back on his feet. Boulder delivers The Pounce. Boulder drops Luchasaurus with The Big Boot. Bronson hits The Monster Driver. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder connects with The MoonSault for a two count. Boulder tags in Bronson. Doomsday Device. Luchasaurus delivers The Tail Whip. Jungle Boy with a Running Lariat. Luchasaurus clotheslines Boulder to the floor. Jurassic Express plants Bronson with their Spinning RoundHouse Kick/Sliding Lariat Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-6) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

Second Match: (20-7) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-6) Tesha Price

Rose refuses to shake Price’s hand. Price ducks a clothesline from Rose. Price with forearm shivers. Rose drives her knee into the midsection of Price. Rose hammers down on Price’s neck. Rose pulls Price down to the mat. Rose slams Price face first into the turnbuckle pad. Rose blocks a boot from Price. Price kicks Rose in the face. Price continues to throw forearms at Rose. Price with The Cartwheel RoundHouse Kick. Price fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rose denies the sunset flip. Forearm Exchange. Rose hits The Samoan Drop. Rose is fired up. Rose stomps on the midsection of Price. Rose with Two BackBreakers. Rose with The Fallaway Slam. Rose levels Price with a Body Avalanche. Rose sends Price to the corner. Rose with a running elbow smash. Rose clotheslines Price. Rose with a Running Knee Strike. Rose has Price draped across the top strand. Rose connects with The King Kong Knee Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-7) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Third Match: (3-0) Miro w/Kip Sabian vs. (14-21) Sonny Kiss

Miro drops Kiss with The RoundHouse Kick. Miro poses for the crowd. Miro talks smack to Kiss. Kiss avoids Two Foot Stomps. Kiss slams the right shoulder of Miro on the top rope. Kiss with a RoundHouse Kick. Kiss slides under Miro. Kiss decks Miro with a JawBreaker. Kiss with a Hurricanrana. Miro avoids The Rapid Kiss Missile. Miro goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss slaps Miro in the face. Miro is pissed. Kiss sends Miro chest first into the turnbuckles. Kiss with The Flying Hurricanrana. Kiss drops Miro with The Big Boot. Kiss rolls Miro over for a two count. Miro connects with The Machka Kick. Miro repeatedly stomps on Kiss’s back. Miro makes Kiss tap out to Game Over.

Winner: (4-0) Miro via Submission

Fourth Match: (3-3) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-0) Jazmin Allure

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosa shoves Allure. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rosa with a leg sweep for a one count. Rosa applies a key lock. Rosa whips Allue across the ring. Allure sweeps out the legs of Rosa. Allure with a basement dropkick for a one count. Rosa reverses out of the irish whip from Allure. Rosa drives her knee into the midsection of Allure. Rosa sends Allure face first into the canvas. Rosa repeatedly kicks Allure in the back. Rosa with The Running Meteora for a two count. Bodyshot Exchange. Rosa repeatedly drives Allure back first into the turnbuckles. Rosa PowerSlams Allure for a two count. Rosa unloads two knife edge chops. Rosa with clubbing elbow strikes. Allure side steps Rosa into the turnbuckles. Allure with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Allure with a Rolling Back Kick. Allure with The Cazadora FaceBuster for a two count. Rosa fires back with a knife edge chop. Rosa with a knee lift. Rosa thrust kicks the midsection of Allure. Rosa with a single leg dropkick. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-3) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (22-7) Stu Grayson w/Evil Uno vs. (0-24) Lee Johnson w/QT Marshall

Grayson with two cross chops. Grayson drives Johnson back first into the turnbuckles. Grayson tees off on Johnson. Johnson side steps Grayson into the turnbuckles. Johnson unloads three knife edge chops. Johnson is throwing haymakers at Grayson. Johnson with heavy bodyshots. Johnson whips Grayson across the ring. Johnson leapfrogs over Grayson. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Johnson goes for a dropkick, but Grayson holds onto the ropes. Johnson scores the elbow knockdown. Grayson drops down on the canvas. Grayson drops down on the canvas. Grayson dropkicks Johnson. Johnson sends Grayson across the ring. Grayson launches Johnson over the top rope. Johnson with an Apron Enzuigiri. Grayson attacks Johnson in mid-air. Grayson with The SlingShot Senton on the ring apron. Grayson goes for The Uranage Slam, but Johnson counters with a deep arm-drag. Johnson goes for a Bodyslam, but Grayson lands back on his feet. Grayson kicks Johnson in the gut. Grayson with a knee lift. Grayson with a chop/jab combination. Grayson follows that with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Grayson hooks both legs for a two count. Grayson talks smack to Johnson. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Grayson with clubbing crossfaces. Grayson toys around with Johnson. Johnson with forearm shivers. Grayson uppercuts Johnson. Grayson with a cross chop. Grayson is choking Johnson with his boot. Grayson tells Johnson to bring it.

Grayson pulls Johnson off the bottom rope. Johnson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Johnson decks Grayson with a back elbow smash. Johnson dives over Grayson. Johnson with two clotheslines. Johnson whips Grayson across the ring. Grayson holds onto the ropes. Grayson kicks Johnson in the face. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Grayson. Johnson dropkicks Grayson. Johnson with a running chop. Grayson reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Johnson dives over Grayson. Johnson hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Grayson uses the ropes for leverage. Grayson applies a Full Nelson Lock. Johnson with three sharp elbow strikes. Grayson applies a waist lock. Grayson with The Release Dragon Suplex. Grayson with The Pele Kick. Grayson connects with The SpringBoard 450 Splash for a two count. Grayson is impressed. Grayson pulls down his right knee pad. Johnson rolls Grayson over for a two count. Johnson with the backslide cover for a two count. Grayson matrix under a clothesline from Johnson. Johnson avoids The Pele Kick. Johnson SuperKicks Grayson. Johnson BuckleBombs Grayson. Johnson lands The Tornillo for a two count. Grayson regroups on the outside. Grayson dumps Johnson chest first on the steel barricade. Grayson sends Johnson ribs first into the steel ring post. Grayson rolls Johnson back into the ring. Grayson nails Johnson with The Pump Knee Strike. Grayson plants Johnson with The Nightfall to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-7) Stu Grayson via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (3-16) Kilynn King vs. (0-4) Alex Gracia

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King with a waist lock takedown. Front Face Lock Exchange. King applies a side headlock. Gracia whips King across the ring. King drops Gracia with a shoulder tackle. King drops down on the canvas. King reverses out of the irish whip from Gracia. Gracia ducks a clothesline from King. King with two deep arm-drags. King applies an arm-bar. Rollup Exchange. Gracia ducks a clothesline from King. Gracia punches King in the back. Gracia goes for The O’Connor Roll, but King holds onto the ropes. Gracia hits The Tiger Feint Kick. Gracia with a forearm smash for a two count.

Knife Edge Chop Exchange. King kicks the left knee of Gracia. King with a basement dropkick for a two count. King with a forearm smash. King sends Gracia to the corner. Gracia dives over King. Gracia rolls King over for a two count. King kicks Gracia in the gut. King punches Gracia in the back. King whips Gracia across the ring. Gracia with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Gracia with a running elbow smash. Gracia sweeps out the legs of King. Gracia with The Running Boot for a two count. Forearm Exchange. King with The Release German Suplex. King goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Gracia lands back on her feet. Gracia connects with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-4) Alex Gracia via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (3-27-2) Peter Avalon vs. (0-0) Mike Verna

Avalon signals for the test of strength. Avalon applies a hammerlock. Verna with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Avalon applies a side headlock. Verna backs Avalon into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Avalon shoves Verna. Verna applies The Swinging Full Nelson Lock. Verna with a waist lock go-behind. Verna goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Avalon holds onto the ropes. Verna drops down on the canvas. Verna whips Avalon across the ring. Verna drops Avalon with a shoulder tackle. Verna talks smack to Avalon. Verna dodges the double sledge. Verna with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Avalon kicks Verna in the gut. Verna hits The SlingShot Suplex for a two count. Verna argues with the referee. Avalon kicks Verna in the face. Verna goes for a Bodyslam, but Avalon lands back on his feet. Avalon sends Verna shoulder first into the steel ring post. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon hyperextends the left shoulder of Verna. Following a snap mare takeover, Avalon with a knee drop.

Avalon applies The Short-Arm Scissor. Verna rolls Avalon over for a two count. Avalon grabs a side wrist lock. Verna with heavy bodyshots. Avalon launches Verna over the top rope. Verna with a knee lift. Verna with The SlingShot Schoolboy Rollup for a two count. Verna goes for The One-Arm PowerBomb, but Avalon lands back on his feet. Avalon drops Verna with The Swinging Arm-Ringer for a two count. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon slams Verna’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Avalon wraps the left shoulder of Verna around the top rope. Avalon with a knife edge chop. Avalon puts Verna on the top turnbuckle. Avalon with an open palm strike. Verna denies The SuperPlex. Verna HeadButts Avalon. Verna delivers The Missile Dropkick. Verna with two clotheslines. Verna with a Running Haymaker. Verna whips Avalon across the ring. Verna hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Verna connects with The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Verna goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Avalon ducks out of the way. Avalon thrust kicks the midsection of Verna. Avalon plants Verna with The Martini’s to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-27-2) Peter Avalon via Pinfall

Eight Match: (5-11) Red Velvet vs. (0-0) Vertvixen

Vertvixen rolls under the collar and elbow tie up. Vertvixen mocks Velvet. Velvet with a waist lock go-behind. Vertvixen decks Velvet with a back elbow smash. Velvet with two deep arm-drags. Velvet sends Vertvixen across the ring. Velvet with a single leg dropkick. Velvet repeatedly stomps on Vertvixen’s chest. Velvet is choking Vertvixen with her boot. Velvet whips Vertvixen. Velvet splits on the canvas. Vertvixen holds onto the ropes. Vertvixen with a Running Neck Snap. Vertvixen with a chop/forearm combination. Velvet reverses out of the irish whip from Vertvixen. Vertvixen with a RoundHouse Kick. Vertvixen with a knee lift. Velvet dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Velvet ducks a clothesline from Vertvixen. Velvet with two clotheslines. Velvet kicks the left knee of Vertvixen. Velvet with a Spinning Heel Kick. Vertvixen reverses out of the irish whip from Velvet. Velvet hits The Cazadora Bulldog. Velvet follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Velvet sends Vertvixen to the corner. Vertvixen kicks Velvet in the face. Vertvixen slips on the middle turnbuckle. Velvet with The Iconoclasm. Velvet with The Running Meteora. Velvet connects with The Running Boot to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-11) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Alan Angels and Preston Vance) vs. (0-13) Fuego Del Sol, (0-11) Aaron Solow, (0-0) Ray Jaz In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Colt Cabana and Fuego Del Sol will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cabana launches Del Sol to the corner. Cabana flexes his muscles. Strong lockup. Cabana continues to outmuscle Del Sol. Del Sol with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Del Sol dropkicks Cabana. Cabana denies the monkey flip. Del Sol goes for the sunset flip, but Cabana stands still. Cabana drops down on the canvas. Cabana makes Del Sol crash and burn in the center of the ring. Del Sol tags in Solow. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cabana backs Solow into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Solow takes a swipe at Vance. Solow ducks a clothesline from Cabana. Angels tags himself in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Angels applies a side headlock. Angels drops Solow with a shoulder tackle. Angels kicks Solow in the back. Solow drops down on the canvas. Solow avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Solow goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Angels holds onto the ropes. Solow ducks a clothesline from Angels. Solow dropkicks Angels. Angels side steps Solow into the turnbuckles. Solow decks Angels with a back elbow smash. Angels rocks Solow with The Rolling Elbow. Angels with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Angels applies a front face lock. Angels tags in Vance.

Dark Order goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Solow counters with a double knee strike. Solow tags in Jaz. Jaz with a waist lock takedown. Jaz applies a front face lock. Jaz transitions into a side headlock. Vance applies a hammerlock. Standing Switch Exchange. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance dumps Jaz out of the ring. Vance throws Jaz into the steel barricade. Vance rolls Jaz back into the ring. Vance kicks Jaz in the gut. Vance tags in Cabana. Cabana repeatedly stomps on Jaz’s chest. The referee admonishes Cabana. Cabana tags in Angels. Angels with a basement dropkick. Following a snap mare takeover, Angels kicks Jaz in the back. Angels slams Jaz’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Angels tags in Vance. Vance is choking Jaz with his boot. Vance with The Vertical Suplex. Vance punches Jaz in the back. Jaz with forearm shivers. Vance ducks a clothesline from Jaz. Vance knocks Solow off the apron. Jaz back flips over Vance. Jaz tags in Del Sol. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Vance. Del Sol punches Cabana. Del Sol with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Meeting Of The Minds. Del Sol dropkicks Cabana off the apron. Del Sol with a forearm smash,. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dark Order negates The Tornado DDT. Vance with The Wheelbarrow Suplex. Jaz sends Vance to the apron. Cabana punches Jaz in the back. Dark Order is lighting up Jaz’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Vance connects with The SlingShot. Angels with The Spinning Hook Kick. Dark Order plants Del Sol with their Bionic Elbow/Ripcord Lariat Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (1-4) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-0) Madi Wrenkowski

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Hirsch with a double leg takedown. Hirsch applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Wrenkowski puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Hirsch tells Wrenkowski to bring it. Hirsch applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hirsch is fixated with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Wrenkowski regroups on the ring apron. Wrenkowski with a shoulder block. Wrenkowski goes for a sunset flip, but Hirsch lands back on her feet. Hirsch whips Wrenkowski across the ring. Wrenkowski dropkicks Hirsch for a one count. Wrenkowski with a back chop. Wrenkowski repeatedly stomps on Hirsch’s back. Hirsch with forearm shivers. Wrenkowski drives her knee into the midsection of Hirsch.

Wrenkowski with clubbing blows to Hirsch’s back. Wrenkowski sends Hirsch to the corner. Wrenkowski with a Running Crossbody Block. Following a snap mare takeover, Wrenkowski with a Spinning JawBreaker for a two count. Wrenkowski applies a rear chin lock. Hirsch with elbows into the midsection of Wrenkowski. Hirsch with forearm shivers. Hirsch delivers her combination offense. Hirsch with The Spinning German Suplex for a two count. Wrenkowski ducks a clothesline from Hirsch. Wrenkowski with the backslide cover for a two count. Wrenkowski kicks Hirsch in the gut. Wrenkowski hits The X-Factor for a two count. Wrenkowski with forearm shivers. Hirsch avoids The Pump Kick. Hirsh connects with The Olympic Slam. Hirsch makes Wrenkowski tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (2-4) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Eleventh Match: (0-0) The Gunn Club w/Billy Gunn vs. (0-2) TNT

Colten Gunn and Terrence Hughes will start things off. Nice display of sportsmanship. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Colten applies a side headlock. Terrence whips Colten across the ring. Colten drops Terrence with a shoulder tackle. Terrence drops down on the canvas. Terrence leapfrogs over Colten. Terrence with a Hip Toss. Terrence taunts Colten. Austin and Terrell are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Austin applies a side headlock. Terrell whips Austin across the ring. Austin with a shoulder tackle. Terrell drops down on the canvas. Terrell leapfrogs over Austin. Misfired Hip Tosses. Terrell with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Austin applies a side headlock. Colten tags himself in. Colten sends Terrell to the corner. Austin with a Running European Uppercut. Assisted Running Elbow Smash. Colten with a Flying Forearm Smash. Colten with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Running Neck Snap/Rolling Crucifix Combination for a two count. Colten tags in Austin.

Standing Switch Exchange. Austin goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Terrell holds onto the ropes. Terrence tags himself in. Terrell with a running haymaker. Terrence hooks the inside leg for a two count. Terrence applies a front face lock. Terrence tags in Terrell. Double Irish Whip. Terrence with a Corner Spear. Terrell with a Flying Forearm Smash. Terrence with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Terrell drives Austin back first into the turnbuckles. Terrell tags in Terrence. TNT repeatedly stomps on Austin’s chest. Assisted Rolling Death Valley Driver for a two count. Terrence tags in Terrell. Double Irish Whip. Austin dives over Terrence. Austin whips Terrell into Terrence. Austin tags in Colten. Colten with a series of clotheslines. Colten dumps Terrence out of the ring. Colten ducks a clothesline from Terrell. Colten dropkicks Terrell for a two count. Austin dumps Terrence out of the ring. Colten blocks a lariat from Terrell. Colten kicks Terrell in the gut. Colten connects with The Colt 45 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (25-16) Fenix vs. (0-5) Danny Limelight

Fenix wants Limelight to shake his hand. Limelight obliges. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Limelight applies a waist lock. Limelight sends Fenix across the ring. Limelight goes for a dropkick, but Fenix holds onto the ropes. Fenix drops Limelight with a shoulder block. Fenix cartwheels over Limelight. Limelight leapfrogs over Fenix. Fenix lunges over Limelight. Rollup Exchange. Limelight blocks a boot from Fenix. Limelight with a single leg takedown. Limelight figure fours the legs of Fenix. Fenix sends Limelight to the corner. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Limelight dodges The Running Boot. Limelight rolls Fenix over for a two count. Fenix blocks a boot from Limelight. Fenix with a sunset flip for a one count. Double Clothesline. Double Forearm Smash. Fenix dropkicks Limelight. Fenix punches Limelight in the back. Fenix goes for The Package PileDriver, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight kicks the left knee of Fenix. Limelight with The Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Fenix responds with The Rebound Hook Kick. Fenix taunts Limelight. Fenix with a Sliding Dropkick. Limelight fights out of the fireman’s carry position.

Fenix ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Fenix with a Ripcord RoundHouse Kick. Limelight with forearm shivers. Fenix delivers his combination offense. Limelight with a back heel trip. Limelight with a double foot stomp for a two count. Limelight talks smack to Fenix. Limelight unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Limelight drops Fenix with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Limelight blasts Fenix with a knife edge chop. Limelight sends Fenix to the corner. Fenix blocks a boot from Limelight. Fenix kicks Limelight in the face. Fenix SuperKicks Limelight. Fenix with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fenix grapevines the legs of Limelight on the bottom rope. Fenix hits The SlingShot Leg Drop for a two count. Limelight rocks Fenix with a forearm smash. Limelight with a Spinning Back Fist. Limelight with a Spinning Back Kick. Limelight follows that with an Elevated Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Fenix denies The Vertical Suplex. Limelight with forearm shivers. Limelight puts Fenix on the top turnbuckle. Limelight with a Jumping Knee Strike. Limelight mocks Fenix. Second Forearm Exchange. Second Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Limelight with a High Knee Strike. Limelight goes for The Symbiote DDT, but Fenix counters with The SuperKick. Fenix with a Spinning Back Kick. Fenix puts Limelight on the top turnbuckle. Fenix with a blistering chop. Fenix connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-16) Fenix via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (8-3) Matt Sydal vs. (5-14) Serpentico w/Luther

Sydal avoids the blindside attack from Serpentico. Sydal wants Serpentico to open his third eye. Luther brags about his third eye. Serpentico grabs the left leg of Sydal. Sydal with a side headlock takeover. Sydal applies a wrist lock. Sydal with a Standing Iconoclasm. Serpentico regroups in the corner. Sydal taunts Luther. Serpentico kicks Sydal in the gut. Serpentico goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal with two deep arm-drags. Sydal with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Luther pulls Serpentico out of the ring. Serpentico talks strategy with Luther. Sydal with two deep arm-drags. Sydal applies an arm-bar. Serpentico puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Serpentico with a gut punch. Serpentico whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal with the sunset flip for a two count. Sydal applies The Grouding Octopus Stretch. Serpentico rolls Sydal over for a two count. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Serpentico. Serpentico avoids The Standing MoonSault. Sydal with a Sliding Dropkick. Sydal gets caught up in the ropes. Serpentico kicks Sydal off the ring apron. Luther talks smack to Sydal. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Luther throws Serpentico into Sydal. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Serpentico whips Sydal into the steel barricade. Serpentico is choking Sydal with his knee. Serpentico rolls Sydal back into the ring.

Serpentico with a straight right hand. Sydal reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Serpentico side steps Sydal into the turnbuckles. Serpentico with an Apron Enzuigiri. Serpentico with The SlingShot Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Sydal with elbows into the midsection of Serpentico. Serpentico punches Sydal in the back. Serpentico applies a rear chin lock on the middle rope. Luther attacks Sydal behind the referee’s back. Serpentico slams Sydal’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Sydal with a RoundHouse Kick. Sydal with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Sydal delivers his combination offense. Sydal is fired up. Sydal drills Serpentico with The BrainBuster for a two count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sydal fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sydal hits The Slice for a two count. Sydal with The Standing Corkscrew MoonSault. Serpentico avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Serpentico drops Sydal with The DDT for a two count. Luther tells Serpentico to go to the rope. Serpentico drags Sydal to the corner. Sydal avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Sydal with The Snap Back Drop Driver for a two count. Serpentico with clubbing elbow smashes. Sydal responds with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Sydal applies The Cobra Clutch. Serpentico sends Sydal face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Serpentico with The Slice Bread #2 for a two count. Serpentico unloads his combination offense. Sydal rolls Serpentico over for a two count. Sydal with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sydal with a RoundHouse Kick. Sydal plants Serpentico with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-3) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

