AEW Dark Results 12/29/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (26-16) Fenix w/Pentagon Jr vs. (0-0) Vary Morales

Morales refuses to shake Fenix hand. Fenix side steps Morales into the turnbuckles. Fenix rolls Morales over for a one count. Fenix with The La Magistral for a two count. Fenix ducks a clothesline from Morales. Rollup Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Morales kicks Fenix in the gut. Morales with a forearm smash. Morales whips Fenix across the ring. Morales avoids The Rebound Hook Kick. Morales rocks Fenix with another forearm smash. Fenix and Morales are running the ropes. Morales dropkicks Fenix for a one count. Morales stands on the back of Fenix’s neck. Morales taunts Pentagon. Morales SuperKicks Fenix. Morales slams Fenix head on the top turnbuckle pad. Morales kicks Fenix in the gut. Morales with a Reverse Senton Splash. Morales sweeps out the legs of Fenix. Morales follows that with The Running Cannonball Strike for a one count.

Following a snap mare takeover, Morales applies a rear chin lock. Fenix with heavy bodyshots. Fenix blasts Morales with a knife edge chop. Morales dropkicks Fenix for a one count. Morales talks smack to Pentagon. Morales with the irish whip. Morales with a Flying Corner Clothesline. Fenix kicks Morales in the face. Fenix avoids The Corner Dropkick. Fenix ducks a clothesline from Morales. Fenix delivers The Rebound Hook Kick. Morales launches Fenix over the top rope. Fenix with a straight right hand. Fenix dives over Morales. Fenix hits The SpineBuster. Fenix with a single leg dropkick for a two count. Fenix with a chop/haymaker combination. Morales kicks Fenix in the face. Morales with a Flying Hurricanrana. Morales drops Fenix with The Spinning DDT for a two count. Morales with The ShotGun Dropkick. Fenix responds with The Running Knee. Fenix with a SpringBoard Spinning Back Kick. Fenix puts Morales on the top turnbuckle. Fenix slaps Morales in the chest. Fenix connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-16) Fenix via Pinfall

Second Match: (13-8) Penelope Ford w/Kip Sabian vs. (0-3) Lindsay Snow

Ricky Starks joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ford applies a wrist lock. Snow with a single leg takedown. Snow applies The Knee Bar. Ford grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ford kicks the left knee of Snow. Ford sends Snow face first into the middle rope. Ford punches Snow in the back. Ford slams Snow’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ford whips Snow into the turnbuckles. Ford talks smack to Snow.

Snow fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Snow sends Ford across the ring. Ford ducks a clothesline from Snow. Ford nails Snow with The Pump Kick. Ford toys around with Snow. Ford is choking Snow with her boot. Ford with The SlingShot Meteora on the ring apron. Snow with heavy bodyshots. Snow uppercuts Ford. Snow kicks Ford in the chest. Snow clotheslines Ford for a two count. Ford puts her leg on the back of Snow’s neck. Ford drives Snow throat first into the top rope. Ford hits The Back Handspring Elbow Smash. Ford connects with The HandSpring Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-8) Penelope Ford via Pinfall

Third Match: (2-7) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. (0-24) Shawn Dean & (0-0) Tyson Maddux

Alex Reynolds and Shawn Dean will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reynolds applies a side headlock. Dean whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds drops Dean with a shoulder tackle. Dean drops down on the canvas. Dean leapfrogs over Reynolds. Reynolds lunges over Dean. Dean with a shoulder tackle of his own. Dean applies a front face lock. Dean tags in Maddux. Maddux punches Reynolds in the ribs. Maddux punches Reynolds in the back. Reynolds kicks Maddux in the gut. Maddux reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Maddux with a double leapfrog. Maddux PowerSlams Reynolds. Maddux with a corner clothesline. Maddux follows that with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Maddux whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds holds onto the ropes. Reynolds kicks Maddux in the chest. Reynolds tags in Silver. Maddux denies The Double Flipping DDT. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Maddux. Flapjack/Uppercut Combination for a two count. Silver tells Dean to get out of the ring. Silver unloads Three Mid-Kicks for a two count. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds repeatedly stomps on Maddux’s chest. Reynolds is choking Maddux with his knee.

The referee admonishes Reynolds. Reynolds with repeated boots into the midsection of Maddux. Reynolds slams Maddux’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Reynolds uppercuts Maddux. Reynolds sends Maddux face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver with forearm smash. Silver uppercuts Maddux. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds delivers a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Reynolds with The Running Neck Snap for a two count. Maddux is displaying his fighting spirit. Reynolds with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Reynolds sends Maddux to the corner. Maddux kicks Reynolds in the face. Maddux decks Silver with a back elbow smash. Maddux dives over Reynolds. Maddux tags in Dean. Dean with two clotheslines. Dean reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Dean with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Dean ducks a clothesline from Silver. Dean with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dean is fired up. Dean with Two Corner Dropkicks. Dean with a Running Cannonball Strike. Dean hits The Salute for a two count. Dean tags in Maddux. Dean and Maddux goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Reynolds lands back on his feet. Reynolds shoves Dean into Maddux. Reynolds with The Double Foot Stomp. Reynolds kicks Maddux in the face. Silver side steps Maddux into the turnbuckles. Silver with a Step Up Enzuigiri. The Dark Order connects with their Rolling Elbow/Step Up Enzuigiri/Stunner/Release German Suplex Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-7) The Dark Order via Pinfall

– Matt Sydal was the special guest on this weeks edition of The Waiting Room with Britt Baker.

Fourth Match: (6-5) Anna Jay w/Taynara Conti vs. (0-1) Jazmin Allure

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jay launches Allure to the corner. Jay tells Allure to bring it. Allure with a waist lock go-behind. Jay decks Allure with a back elbow smash. Jay applies a wrist lock. Jay with a deep arm-drag. Jay applies an arm-bar. Forearm Exchange. Jay sends Allure to the corner. Jay drops Allure with The Jay Kick. Jay with a Rolling Enzuigiri. Jay slams Allure’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jay with a forearm smash. Allure side steps Jay into the turnbuckles. Allure unloads two knife edge chops. Allure repeatedly stomps on Jay’s chest. Allure with the irish whip. Jay side steps Allure into the turnbuckles. Jay delivers another Jay Kick. Jay nails Allure with The Hook Kick. Jay makes Allure tap out to The Queen Slayer.

Winner: (7-5) Anna Jay via Submission

Fifth Match: (0-0) Team TAZ w/Hook vs. (0-13) Ryzin, (0-0) James Tapia, (0-3) Nick Comoroto In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Will Hobbs and Nick Comoroto will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hobbs backs Comoroto into the turnbuckles. Comoroto with a waist lock go-behind. Comoroto with a straight right hand. Hobbs shoves Comoroto. Hobbs with a Body Block. Hobbs appliea a front face lock. Cage tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Back Body Drop. Ryzin tags himself in. Ryzin ducks a clothesline from Cage. Ryzin with a leg lariat. Ryzin is throwing haymakers at Cage. Cage reverses out of the irish whip from Ryzin. Cage denies The Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Cage with a single leg dropkick. Cage sends Ryzin to the corner. Cage with a Running European Uppercut. Cage with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cage tags in Starks. Starks repeatedly stomps on Ryzin’s chest.

Hobbs attacks Ryzin behind the referee’s back. Ryzin delivers a gut punch. Starks uppercuts Ryzin. Starks dumps Ryzin out of the ring. Hook clotheslines Ryzin. Cage rolls Ryzin back into the ring. Starks drops Ryzin with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Starks toys around with Ryzin. Starks stomps on Ryzin’s back. Starks with a straight right hand. Starks stops Ryzin in his tracks. Starks goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ryzin lands back on his feet. Ryzin tags in Tapia. Tapia ducks a clothesline from Starks. Tapia kicks Starks in the gut. Tapia with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Cage made the blind tag. Tapia whips Starks across the ring. Starks with a knee lift. Cage drops Tapia with The Discus Lariat. Comoroto clotheslines Starks. Comoroto decks Cage with a back elbow smash. Comoroto with a SlingShot Shoulder Tackle. Hobbs hits The SpineBuster. Ryzin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Starks Spears Ryzin. Hobbs PowerSlams Comoroto. Cage SuperKicks Tapia. Cage connects with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) Team TAZ via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (4-16) Griff Garrison w/Brian Pillman Jr vs. (0-14) Fuego Del Sol

Peter Avalon joins the commentary team for this match. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Del Sol repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Garrison. Garrison blocks a boot from Del Sol. Del Sol with a waist lock go-behind. Del Sol avoids the back elbow smash. Garrison with the irish whip. Del Sol side steps Garrison into the turnbuckles. Del Sol with a Flying Forearm Smash. Del Sol with a Flying Hip Attack. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Del Sol goes for a SpringBoard Enzuigiri, but Garrison counters with The Big Boot. Garrison sends Del Sol to the corner. Del Sol with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Del Sol dropkicks Garrison. Garrison reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Garrison.

Del Sol goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver, but Garrison counters with Three Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreakers for a two count. Garrison denies the snap mare takeover. Garrison applies a rear chin lock. Del Sol with a snap mare takeover. Del Sol dropkicks the left knee of Garrison. Del Sol hyperextends the left shoulder of Garrison. Del Sol works on the left shoulder of Garrison. Del Sol with the lateral press for a two count. Del Sol applies an arm-bar. Garrison rocks Del Sol with a forearm smash. Garrison lands The Stinger Splash. Garrison drops Del Sol with The Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Garrison goes for The TKO, but Del Sol counters with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Garrison launches Del Sol over the top rope. Del Sol slams the left shoulder of Garrison on the top rope. Del Sol with The SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Del Sol applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Del Sol transitions into The Triangle Choke. Garrison negates The Tornado DDT. Garrison connects with The Rolling Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-16) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (8-5) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-3) TNT

Santana and Terrell Hughes will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Santana with a deep arm-drag. Santana talks smack to Terrell. Strong lockup. Santana applies a side headlock. Terrell whips Santana across the ring. Santana runs into Terrell. Terrell tells Santana to bring it. Santana drops down on the canvas. Santana leapfrogs over Terrell. Santana blocks a lariat from Terrell. Santana with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Santana applies a front face lock. Santana with Two Rolling Vertical Suplex’s. Santana tags in Ortiz. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Ortiz whips Terrell across the ring. Terrell goes for a sunset flip, but Ortiz lands back on his feet. Terrell ducks a clothesline from Ortiz. Terrell drops Ortiz with a Flying Shoulder Tackle for a one count. Terrell tags in Terrence. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a one count. Terrence whips Ortiz across the ring. Terrence with a Flying Shoulder Tackle. Terrence with The Side Walk Slam for a two count. Terrence tees off on Ortiz. Short-Arm Reversal by Ortiz. Ortiz with forearm shivers. Ortiz with The DDT. Ortiz follows that with a Running Leg Drop for a one count. Terrence goes for a Bodyslam, but Ortiz lands back on his feet. Ortiz runs Terrence into the ropes.

Santana tags himself in. Santana slips over Terrence’s back. Santana with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Santana toys around with Terrence. Santana unloads two knife edge chops. Santana with The Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Santana kicks Terrence in the back. Santana tags in Ortiz. Terrence reverses out of the irish whip from Ortiz. Terrence rocks Santana with a forearm smash. Terrence leapfrogs over Ortiz. Death Valley Driver/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Ortiz punches Terrell. Ortiz drives his knee into the midsection of Terrence. The referee is trying to calm down Terrell. Ortiz rakes the eyes of Terrence. Short-Arm Reversal by Ortiz. Ortiz with two short-arm clotheslines. Ortiz tags in Santana. Santana with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Santana repeatedly kicks Terrence in the face. Terrence slaps Santana in the chest. Terrence pushes Santana away with his feet. Terrence rolls under a clothesline from Santana. Terrence creates distance with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Ortiz and Terrell are tagged in. Terrell ducks a clothesline from Ortiz. Terrell knocks Santana off the ring apron. Lariat Exchange. Terrell with a Back Body Drop. Ortiz kicks Terrell in the face. Terrell PowerSlams Ortiz for a two count. Terrell tags in Terrence. Ortiz with two haymakers. Terrell reverses out of the irish whip from Ortiz. TNT connects with The 3D for a two count. Santana launches Terrell over the top rope. Terrence with a corner clothesline. Santana drops Terrell with The Assisted Rolling Cutter. Inner Circle connects with their SitOut PowerBomb/Running Knee Strike Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-5) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Eight Match: (19-20) Sammy Guevara vs. (0-12) Aaron Solow

Guevara with a waist lock takedown. Guevara grapples around Solow. Guevara applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Guevara grabs a side headlock. Standing Switch Exchange. Guevara sends Solow into the ropes. Guevara leapfrogs over Solow. Solow applies The SurfBoard Stretch. Guevara transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Solow rolls Guevara over for a one count. Solow applies a front face lock. Solow backs Guevara into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Solow paint brushes Guevara with his hair. Guevara gives Solow the middle finger. Guevara dodges a flurry of strikes. Guevara leapfrogs over Solow. Guevara back flips over Solow. Guevara dropkicks Solow. Guevara poses for the crowd. Guevara with a knife edge chop. Guevara sends Solow to the corner. Guevara with a running shoulder block. Guevara with an Apron Enzuigiri. Solow dropkicks Guevara in mid-air. Guevara regroups on the outside.

Solow with a SlingShot Pescado. Solow rolls Guevara back into the ring. Solow hooks the outside leg for a two count. Solow with a straight right hand. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Guevara. Solow with a running elbow smash. Solow with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Solow ascends to the top turnbuckle. Guevara with a Jumping Knee Strike. Guevara starts doing push ups in the ring. Guevara lands The Asai MoonSault. Guevara rolls Solow back into the ring. Guevara kicks Solow in the face. Guevara goes for The 450 Splash, but Solow ducks out of the way. Guevara catapults Solow to the middle turnbuckle. Solow lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Solow drops Guevara with The Windmill Kick. Guevara answers with The RoundHouse Kick. Solow with another Double Foot Stomp. Guevara blasts Solow with The Running Knee Strike. Guevara connects with The GTH to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-20) Sammy Guevara via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (8-8) Luther & (5-15) Serpentico vs. (0-0) Ariel Levy & (0-0) El Cuvero De Puerto Rico

Serpentico and El Cuvero De Puerto Rico will start things off. Serpentico kicks Cuvero in the gut. Serpentico with a straight right hand. Serpentico applies a side headlock. Cuvero sends Serpentico to the corner. Serpentico dives over Cuvero. Serpentico and Cuvero are running the ropes. Serpentico with a Running Hurricanrana. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Serpentico whips Cuvero across the ring. Cuvero holds onto the ropes. Cuvero sweeps out the legs of Serpentico. Cuvero with a back chop. Cuvero has Serpentico draped across the middle rope. Cuvero with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a one count. Cuvero applies a wrist lock. Luther and Levy are tagged in. Luther kicks Levy in the gut. Luther with clubbing blows to Levy’s back. Luther with the irish whip. Levy side steps Luther into the turnbuckles. Luther reverses out of the irish whip from Levy. Levy with a running knee stirke for a two count. Levy with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Levy follows that with forearm shivers. Levy whips Luther across the ring. Luther kicks Levy in the chest. Luther clotheslines Levy. Luther sends Levy to the corner. Luther sweeps out the legs over Levy. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther uses Serpentico as a weapon. Serpentico with a straight right hand. Following a snap mare takeover, Serpentico kicks Levy in the back. Serpentico tags in Luther.

Luther yells at Serpentico. Assisted Hip Attack. Luther bodyslams Serpentico on top of Levy. Luther with the lateral press for a two count. Luther argues with the referee. Luther applies a front face lock. Luther uses the middle rope as a weapon. Luther with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Assisted Leg Drop for a two count. Serpentico stomps on Levy’s back. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther kicks Levy in the ribs. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther punches Levy in the back. Chaos Project goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Levy counters with The Double NeckBreaker. Levy tags in Cuvero. Cuvero with three clotheslines. Cuvero ducks a clothesline from Luther. Cuvero SuperKicks Luther. Cuvero kicks the left hamstring of Serpentico. Cuvero with The Spinning Enzuigiri. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Cuvero. Cuvero side steps Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Cuvero with Two Enzuigiri’s. Cuvero with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Luther knocks Levy off the ring apron. Luther with a Flying Cannonball Strike off the apron. Serpentico and Cuvero are trading back and forth shots. Cuvero reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Serpentico SuperKicks Cuvero. Luther tags himself in. Luther with a forearm smash. Luther nails Cuvero with The Pump Kick. Luther tags in Serpentico. Chaos Project connects with The Creeping Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-8) Luther & (6-15) Serpentico via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (4-6) Leva Bates vs. (0-1) Madi Wrenkowski

Wreknowski has no interest in reading The Young Bucks book. Wrenkowski clotheslines Bates. Wrenkowski transitions into a ground and pound attack. Wrenkowski repeatedly stomps on Bates back. Bates with heavy bodyshots. Bates with forearm shivers. Bates slaps Wrenkowski in the chest. Wrenkowski with The Rolling Senton. Wrenkowski with a Running Seated Senton for a two count. Wrenkowski applies a straight jacket hold. Bates with a snap mare takeover. Wrenkowski kicks Bates in the gut. Wrenkowski denies The Sunset Flip. Wrenkowski goes for The Leg Drop, but Bates ducks out of the way. Bates delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Bates lands The Stinger Splash. Bates unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Bates thrust kicks the midsection of Wrenkowski. Bates with a Running Boot. Bates hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Wrenkowski side steps Bates into the turnbuckles. Wrenkowski pulls Bates down to the mat. Wreknowski repeatedly stomps on Bates. Wrenkowski mocks Bates. Bates SuperKicks Wrenkowski. Bates connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-6) Leva Bates via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (9-3) Matt Sydal vs. (0-6) Danny Limelight

Sydal wants Limelight to open his third eye. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Sydal with a fireman’s carry takeover. Sydal applies an arm-bar. Limelight flips Sydal over. Limelight applies a side headlock. Sydal signals for the test of strength. Sydal applies a wrist lock. Sydal with a Standing Iconoclasm. Limelight goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Sydal counters with a deep arm-drag. Limelight dives over Sydal. Sydal launches Limelight over the top rope. Limelight with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Dropkick Exchange. Sydal kicks Limelight in the back. Snap Mare Takeover/Back Kick Exchange. Sydal drops Limelight with a knife edge chop. Sydal kicks Limelight in the back. Sydal applies The Cobra Clutch. Limelight grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sydal with a knife edge chop. Sydal sends Limelight to the corner.

Sydal with two running elbow smashes. Limelight with a running axe handle strike across the back of Sydal’s neck. Limelight applies a front face lock. Limelight uses the middle rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Limelight. Limelight with the lateral press for a one count. Limelight kicks Sydal in the back. Limelight unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Sydal responds with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Sydal delivers his combination offense. Sydal hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Limelight denies The La Magistral. Sydal with The Slice for a two count. Sydal with The Standing Corkscrew MoonSault. Sydal applies a wrist lock. Limelight kicks the left knee of Sydal. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight with a Spinning Back Kick. Limelight applies the single leg crab. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Limelight. Sydal drops Limelight with The RoundHouse Kick. Limelight with three sharp elbow strikes. Sydal with The Cobra Clutch Suplex. Sydal goes for The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Limelight counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Sydal connects with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-3) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (4-2) Taynara Conti w/Anna Jay vs. (0-1) Vertvixen

Vertvixen wants Conti to shake her hand. Conti ducks under two clotheslines from Vertvixen. Conti shoves Vertvixen into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Conti ducks a clothesline from Vertvixen. Vertvixen avoids The Ripcord Lariat. Vertvixen with a waist lock go-behind. Conti breaks the grip. Conti with a single leg takedown. Conti hooks the outside leg for a one count. Conti applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Rollup Exchange. Conti with a Rolling Enzuigiri. Conti with a Rising Knee Strike. Conti follows that with The Monkey Flip for a two count. Conti applies the guillotine choke. Vertvixen grabs the middle rope which forces the break.

Vertvixen kicks Conti in the face. Vertvixen applies a waist lock. Conti decks Vertvixen with a back elbow smash. Vertvixen ducks a clothesline from Conti. Conti with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Conti nails Vertvixen with The Hook Kick for a two count. Conti is displaying her frustration. Vertvixen drives her knee into the midsection of Conti. Vertvixen with forearm shivers. Conti reverses out of the irish whip from Vertvixen. Vertvixen with The RoundHouse Kick. Vertvixen SuperKicks Conti. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double RoundHouse Kick. Conti with forearm shivers. Conti with two clotheslines. Conti ducks a clothesline from Vertvixen. Conti with Three Judo Throws. Conti nails Vertvixen with The Pump Kick. Conti connects with The TCO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-2) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (4-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-11) Baron Black, (0-1) Mike Verna, (0-0) Royal Money In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Billy Gunn and Mike Verna will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Billy applies a side headlock. Verna whips Billy across the ring. Billy drops Verna with a shoulder tackle. Verna drops down on the canvas. Verna with a forearm smash. Billy uppercuts Verna. Verna with a running forearm smash. Billy thrust kicks the left knee of Verna. Billy SuperKicks Verna. Billy tags in Austin. Austin with a Flipping NeckBreaker. Verna tags in Black.

Wrist Lock Exchange. Black applies a hammerlock. Black uppercuts Austin. Black with a knife edge chop. Black slams Austin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Black with a straight right hand. Black tags in Money. Money tees off on Austin. Austin dives over Money. Austin ducks a clothesline from Money. Austin sweeps out the legs of Money. Austin with Two Uppercuts. Austin tags in Colten. Colten with a Stinger Splash. Colten drops Money with The Full Nelson Slam for a two count. Black and Verna gangs up on Colten. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Billy throws Verna around the ringside area. The referee admonishes Billy. Colten connects with The Colt 45 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (12-17) Christopher Daniels & (27-21) Frankie Kazarian vs. (9-13) The Hybrid 2

Frankie Kazarian and Angelico will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian drop steps into a side headlock. Angelico applies a wrist lock. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Angelico brings Kazarian down to the mat. Angelico bends the left ankle of Kazarian. Kazarian grabs another side headlock. Kazarian with a side headlock takeover. Angelico answers with the headscissors escape. Kazarian applies The Heel Hook. Angelico kicks Kazarian in the face. Kazarian blocks a boot from Angelico. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Angelico whips Kazarian across the ring. Angelico drops down on the canvas. Angelico goes for a leapfrog, but Kazarian holds onto the ropes. Kazarian kicks Angelico in the chest. Kazarian with a Knee Lift. Kazarian clotheslines Angelico. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Double Irish Whip. Daniels with a gut punch. Kazarian with a Flipping NeckBreaker. Daniels hooks the inside leg for a two count. Daniels slams Angelico’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daniels with a chop/forearm combination. Daniels sends Angelico to the corner. Angelico side steps Daniels into the turnbuckles. Angelico tags in Evans. Evans with a running elbow smash. Evans repeatedly stomps on Daniels chest. Evans applies a wrist lock. Evans whips Daniels across the ring. Evans with a leg lariat for a one count. Daniels avoids The Screw High Kick. Daniels hits The Exploder Suplex. Daniels tags in Kazarian. Double Irish Whip. Kazarian drops down on the canvas. Daniels with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Kazarian with a Face Crusher across the right knee of Daniels. Daniels follows that with The STO. Kazarian hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Kazarian bodyslams Evans. Kazarian with The SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Angelico kicks Kazarian in the back. Kazarian knocks Angelico off the ring apron. Evans drops Kazarian with The Screw High Kick. Evans with a sliding axe handle strike. Evans stomps on Kazarian’s chest. Evans tags in Angelico. Angelico with a left jab. Double Irish Whip. Angelico with a drop toe hold. Evans applies The Muta Lock. Angelico kicks Kazarian in the face for a two count. Angelico applies a front face lock. Evans tags himself in. Evans with a SlingShot Foot Stomp. Evans tees off on Kazarian. Evans slams Kazarian’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans whips Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Evans with a Cartwheel Elbow Smash. Evans with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Evans applies a front face lock. Evans punches Kazarian in the back. Evans applies The Muta Lock. Evans tags in Angelico. Angelico stomps on the left hand of Kazarian. Kazarian is throwing haymakers at Angelico. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Kazarian rolls Angelico over for a two count. Kazarian with an inside cradle for a two count. Kazarian with the backslide cover for a two count. Angelico drives his knee into the midsection of Kazarian. Angelico tags in Evans. Evans stomps on Kazarian’s chest. Evans kicks Kazarian in the face. Kazarian reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Evans applies The Octopus Stretch. Kazarian creates distance with an Inside Out Lariat. Kazarian tags in Daniels.

Daniels with two clotheslines. Daniels kicks Angelico in the gut. Angelico reverses out of the irish whip from Daniels. Daniels kicks Angelico in the chest. Daniels with The STO. Daniels with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker to Evans. Daniels unloads a flurry of left jabs. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Daniels. Angelico goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Daniels lands back on his feet. Daniels with a Double Uranage Slam. Daniels hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Daniels whips Evans across the ring. Evans ducks a clothesline from Daniels. Angelico tags himself in. Evans kicks Daniels in the face. Angelico ducks a clothesline from Daniels. Belly to Back Suplex/SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Kazarian tags himself in. Daniels shoves Angelico into Evans. NeckBreaker/SitOut PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Evans runs interference. Kazarian inadvertently clotheslines Daniels. TH2 with their BackBreaker/Running NeckBreaker/FlatLiner Combination. Evans connects with The Standing Corkscrew MoonSault for a two count. Evans tags in Angelico. Kazarian unloads a flurry of strikes. Angelico thrust kicks the midsection of Kazarian. Angelico bodyslams Kazarian. Assisted 450 Splash for a two count. Angelico tags in Evans. Evans kicks Daniels in the gut. Evans with a straight right hand. Double Irish Whip. SCU with a Monkey Flip/Double Clothesline Combination. Kazarian tags in Daniels. SCU plants Evans with their Belly to Back Suplex/GutBuster Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, The Acclaimed attacks SCU from behind. The Young Bucks storms into the ring to make save.

Winner: (13-17) Christopher Daniels & (28-21) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 237 of The Hoots Podcast