AEW Dark Results 12/7/21

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (2-7) Lee Moriarty vs. (0-1) Misterioso

Test Of Strength. Moriarty with a wrist lock takedown. Misterioso transitions into a side headlock. Moriarty whips Misterioso across the ring. Moriarty drops down on the canvas. Moriarty sends Misterioso into the ropes. Moriarty avoids The Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Moriarty blocks a punch from Misterioso. Moriarty slaps Misterioso in the chest. Moriarty with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Moriarty ducks a clothesline from Misterioso. Moriarty with a Leaping Crossbody Block for a one count. Moriarty applies an arm-bar. Moriarty with a deep arm-drag. Misterioso kicks Moriarty in the face. Misterioso with a running clothesline for a one count. Misterioso slams Moriarty’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Misterioso with clubbing shoulder blocks. Misterioso sends Moriarty to the corner. Misterioso with a corner clothesline. Misterioso sweeps out the legs of Moriarty. Misterioso with a running dropkick. Misterioso with The Slingshot Senton for a two count.

Misterioso kicks Moriarty in the back. Moriarty fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Moriarty whips Misterioso across the ring. Moriarty with another deep arm-drag. Moriarty with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Moriarty decks Misterioso with a back elbow smash. Moriarty clotheslines Misterioso. Moriarty teep kicks Misterioso into the turnbuckles. Moriarty with a leaping back elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Moriarty. Moriarty sweeps out the legs of Misterioso. Moriarty kicks the left shoulder of Misterioso. Moriarty with an Arm Capture Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Moriarty goes for The BrainBuster, but Misterioso lands back on his feet. Misterioso sends Moriarty into the ropes. Misterioso Powerslams Moriarty. Misterioso with The Double MoonSault for a two count. Misterioso goes into the lateral press for a two count. Misterioso drives his knee into the midsection of Moriarty. Misterioso with The Fireman’s Carry Slam. Misterioso goes for The MoonSault, but Moriarty gets his feet up in the air. Moriarty hits The Hammerlock Lariat. Moriarty connects with The Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-7) Lee Moriarty via Pinfall

Second Match: (2-0) Lio Rush vs. (0-0) Rayo

Rayo pie faces Rush. Rush scores the ankle pick. Side Headlock Exchange. Rush whips Rayo across the ring. Rush runs around Rayo. Rayo drops down on the canvas. Rayo with a deep arm-drag. Rayo rolls Rush over for a two count. Rush ducks a clothesline from Rayo. Rush kicks Rayo in the gut. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rush lands The Suicide Dive. Rush rolls Rayo back into the ring. Rush hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rush blasts Rayo with The Mid-Kick. Rayo blocks a boot from Rush. Tip Up by Rayo.

Rayo drops Rush with The Cazadora Bulldog for a two count. Rayo with a knife edge chop. Rayo with a forearm smash. Rayo applies a side headlock. Rush with elbows into the midsection of Rayo. Rayo tugs on Rush’s hair. Rush delivers his combination offense. Rayo reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush with two clotheslines. Rayo reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Rayo denies The Vertical Suplex. Rush avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Rush with a Windmill Kick. Rush connects with The Final Hour to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-0) Lio Rush via Pinfall

Third Match: (11-3) Brandi Rhodes vs. (0-4) Angelica Risk

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Risk applies a wrist lock. Risk transitions into a side headlock. Rhodes whips Risk across the ring. Risk drops Rhodes with a shoulder tackle. Rhodes drops down on the canvas. Rhodes with a Hip Toss. Rhodes with a deep arm-drag. Risk regroups in the corner. Risk with a waist lock go-behind. Risk sends Rhodes to the corner. Risk with a forearm smash. Risk leves Rhodes with The Body Avalanche. Rhodes nails Risk with The Pump Kick. Rhodes whips Risk into the turnbuckles. Rhodes with a running elbow smash.

Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Rhodes SuperKicks Risk for a two count. Risk tugs on Rhodes hair. Hair Pull Takedown Exchange. The referee admonishes Risk. Risk repeatedly stomps on Rhodes chest. Risk with a forearm smash. Risk sweeps out the legs of Rhodes. Risk with a Running Hip Attack. Risk with the jackknife hold for a two count. Risk stomps on Rhodes back. Risk grapevines the legs of Rhodes. Rhodes with forearm shivers. Rhodes SuperKicks Risk. Rhodes with two clotheslines. Rhodes delivers her combination offense. Rhodes with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rhodes whips Risk across the ring. Rhodes connects with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Rhodes makes Risk tap out to a Modified STF.

Winner: (12-3) Brandi Rhodes via Submission

Fourth Match: (16-13) Emi Sakura w/Mei Suruga vs. (18-6) Ryo Mizunami

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mizunami applies a side headlock. Sakura repeatedly stomps on the left foot of Mizunami. Sakura reverses the hold. Mizunami whips Sakura across the ring. Sakura runs into Mizunami. Shoulder Block Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Sakura with combination palm strikes. Sakura kicks the left hamstring of Mizunami. Sakura with a blistering chop. Sakura whips Mizunami across the ring. Mizunami drops Sakura with a shoulder tackle. Mizunami bodyslams Sakura. Suruga trips Mizunami from the outside. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. We Will Rock You Chops. Sakura goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Mizunami counters with a Front Slam. Sakura sends Mizunami to the ring apron. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block.

Suruga attacks Mizunami behind the referee’s back. Suruga rolls Mizunami back into the ring. Mizunami denies The Queen’s Gambit. Mizunami with a Back Body Drop. Mizunami with a forearm smash. Machine Gun Chops. Mizunami sends Sakura to the corner. Mizunami with a corner clothesline. Mizunami with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Sakura denies The Uranage Slam. Mizunami with combination forearms. Mizunami tees off on Sakura. Mizunami clotheslines Sakura for a two count. Sakura with a blistering chop. Sakura with The Western Lariat. Mizunami responds with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Mizunami Spears Sakura for a two count. Mizunami gets distracted by Suruga. Suruga attacks Mizunami with the scepter behind the referee’s back. Sakura connects with The La Magistral to pickup the victory. After the match, Sakura and Suruga gangs up on Mizunami. Riho storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (17-13) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (3-1) Anthony Ogogo w/QT Marshall vs. (0-44) Baron Black

Ogogo refuses to shake Black’s hand. Pie Face Exchange. Black rolls Ogogo for a one count. Black applies a side headlock. Ogogo with heavy bodyshots. Ogogo reverses the hold. Black whips Ogogo across the ring. Ogogo drops Black with a shoulder tackle. Black drops down on the canvas. Misfired Hip Tosses. Black applies The Abdominal Stretch. Ogogo tugs on Black’s hair. Ogogo sends Black to the corner. Black dives over Ogogo. Black with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ogogo denies The Texas Cloverleaf. Black kicks Ogogo in the face. Ogogo with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Ogogo with Two Bodyslams. Ogogo uppercuts Black. Ogogo whips Black into the turnbuckles. Ogogo poses for the crowd. Ogogo whips Black across the ring. Ogogo clotheslines Black for a two count. Ogogo hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Ogogo punches Black in the back. Ogogo with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Ogogo with forearm shivers across the back of Black. Black denies The Olympic Slam. Black hammers down on the back of Ogogo’s neck. Black with a knife edge chop. Ogogo goes for The Olympic Slam, but Black rolls him over for a two count. Black decks Ogogo with two back elbow smashes. Black with combination chops. Ogogo kicks Black in the gut. Ogogo whips Black across the ring. Black with two clotheslines. Black ducks a clothesline from Ogogo. Black with The Atomic Drop. Black hits The Backstabber. Black with The Rolling Elbow. Black follows that with The Exploder Suplex for a one count. The referee gets distracted by Marshall. Ogogo rakes the eyes of Black. Black starts swinging at the air. Ogogo connects with The Olympic Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-1) Anthony Ogogo via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (34-6) Wardlow & (38-14) Shawn Spears vs. (0-0) Jay Marte & (0-0) Richard King

Wardlow and Jay Marte will start things off. Marte applies a side headlock. Wardlow whips Marte across the ring. Wardlow drops Marte with a shoulder tackle. Wardlow with a double leg takedown. Wardlow with an Inside Out Lariat. Wardlow whips Marte into the turnbuckles. King tags himself in. King with combination hamstring kicks. King with forearm shiver. King ducks a clothesline from Wardlow. King goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Wardlow counters with Two PowerBombs. Wardlow kicks Marte in the gut. Wardlow connects with The PowerBomb Symphony. Spears tags himself in. Spears hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (35-6) Wardlow & (39-14) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (6-48) Fuego Del Sol vs. (0-0) Luke Sampson

Del Sol sticks and moves after the bell rings. Del Sol repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Sampson. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Sampson. Sampson catches Del Sol in mid-air. Sampson goes for the lawn dart, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol dropkicks Sampson. Sampson launches Del Sol over the top rope. Del Sol with a leaping forearm smash. Sampson Chokeslams Del Sol. Del Sol with heavy bodyshots. Sampson hammers down on the back of Del Sol’s neck. Sampson with clubbing elbow smashes. Sampson bodyslams Del Sol for a one count. Sampson whips Del Sol across the ring. Del Sol ducks under two clotheslines from Sampson. Del Sol goes for a dropkick, but Sampson holds onto the ropes.

Del Sol with heavy bodyshots. Del Sol with a forearm smash. Sampson drives his knee into the midsection of Del Sol. Sampson repeatedly stomps on Del Sol’s chest. Del Sol decks Sampson with a JawBreaker. Del Sol with a back elbow smash. Sampson blocks a boot from Del Sol. Sampson hits The Half Nelson Slam for a two count. Sampson kicks Del Sol in the ribs. Sampson goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Del Sol with Two Running Uppercuts. Del Sol follows that with The Corner Spear. Sampson denies The Tornado DDT. Sampson applies a waist lock. Del Sol with a back elbow smash. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Del Sol hits The Quebrada. Del Sol SuperKicks Sampson. Del Sol connects with The Tornado DDT. Del Sol plants Sampson with The Leaping Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-48) Fuego Del Sol via Pinfall

Eight Match: (0-0) Team TAZ (Ricky Starks, Will Hobbs, Dante Martin) w/Hook vs. (0-1) JT Dunn, (0-0) Kekoa, (0-0) Omkar In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Will Hobbs and JT Dunn will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hobbs shoves Dunn into the canvas. Omkar tags himself in. Hobbs clotheslines Omkar for a one count. Hobbs sends Omkar back first into the turnbuckles. Hobbs levels Omkar with The Body Avalanche. Hobbs tags in Dante. Starks tags himself in. Starks with a straight right hand. Starks with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Starks kicks Omkar in the back. Omkar is throwing haymakers at Starks. Starks clotheslines Omkar. Starks poses for the crowd. Omar tags in Kekoa. Kekoa ducks a clothesline from Starks. Kekoa applies a side headlock. Starks whips Kekoa across the ring. Starks leapfrogs over Kekoa. Starks with a Spinning PowerBomb for a one count.

Starks sends Kekoa into the ropes. Kekoa holds onto the ropes. Kekoa kicks Starks in the face. Kekoa tags in Dunn. Dunn ducks a clothesline from Starks. Dunn delivers his combination offense. Dunn blocks a boot from Starks. Dunne hammers down on the right knee of Starks. Starks shoves Dunn. Dunn with a straight right hand. Starks tags in Dante. Dante kicks the right shoulder of Dunn. Dante knocks Omkar off the ring apron. Dante ducks a clothesline from Kekoa. Dunn inadvertently knocks Kekoa off the apron. Dante dropkicks Dunn to the floor. Dante lands The SomerSault Plancha. Dante kicks Keoka in the face. Starks Spears Kekoa. Hobbs whips Omkar into the steel barricade. Dante side steps Dunn into the turnbuckles. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) Team TAZ via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (40-6) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-0) Sofia Castillo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosa with a waist lock go-behind. Rosa with a double leg takedown. Rosa applies a front face lock. Rosa transitions into a hammerlock. Rosa rolls Castillo over for a two count. Rosa applies a wrist lock. Rosa unloads two knife edge chops. Rosa whips Castillo across the ring. Rosa with a deep arm-drag. Rosa with The Hip Toss. Rosa dropkicks Castillo. Rosa with a running elbow smash. Rosa with two uppercuts. Castillo side steps Rosa into the turnbuckles. Castillo with The Rolling Elbow.

Castillo slaps Rosa in the chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Castillo with a running knee strike for a one count. Castillo with clubbing blows to Rosa’s back. Rosa with a double leg takedown. Rosa applies The Boston Crab. Rosa dumps Castillo face first on the canvas. Rosa kicks Castillo in the back. Castillo with forearm shivers. Rosa with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Rosa slams Castillo’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Castillo continues to dish out forearms. Rosa side steps Castillo into the turnbuckles. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa follows that with The Shibata Dropkick. Rosa hits The Death Valley Driver. Rosa makes Castillo tap out to The Peruvian Neck Tie.

Winner: (41-6) Thunder Rosa via Submission

After his win on #AEWDark, @SilverNumber1 has no fear heading into his huge match against @bryandanielson TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8ET/7CT/6MT/5PT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/OhTt2Qe6Rr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2021

Tenth Match: (34-22) John Silver w/The Dark Order vs. (12-37) Aaron Solow w/The Factory

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silver with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Silver applies a side headlock. Solow whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Solow with a shoulder tackle. Silver flexes his muscles. Solow drops down on the canvas. Solow leapfrogs over Silver. Silver cartwheels over Solow. Silver dropkicks Solow. Silver with a Big Biel Throw. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Silver. Solow with forearm shivers. Silver dumps Solow face first on the top rope. Silver with a running uppercut for a two count. Silver sends Solow face first into the top rope. Solow kicks Silver in the back. Solow with a gut punch. Solow with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Silver fights from underneath. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Silver.

Solow slams Silver’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow clips the back of Silver’s neck. Solow talks smack to Negative One. Chop Exchange. Solow ducks a clothesline from Silver. Solow with a Double Foot Stomp. Solow goes into the lateral press for a two count. Solow transitions into a ground and pound attack. Solow mocks Silver. Silver kicks Solow in the face. Silver with Two Mid-Kicks. Silver with forearm shivers. Silver whips Solow across the ring. Silver with a Back Body Drop. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Silver. Solow goes for The Hurricanrana, but Silver counters with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Silver with combination palm strikes. Solow ducks a clothesline from Silver. Solow goes for the backslide cover, but Silver lands back on his feet. Silver unloads a flurry of kicks. Solow drops Silver with The Windmill Kick. Silver sends Solow face first into the middle rope. Silver with a Running Pump Kick. Silver connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (35-22) John Silver via Pinfall

