AEW Dark Results 2/10/22

Entertainment & Sports Arena

Washington, D.C.

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (14-43) Aaron Solow w/The Factory vs. (27-36) Sonny Kiss

Solow is playing mind games with Kiss. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Solow applies a side headlock. Kiss whips Solow across the ring. Kiss drops down on the canvas. Kiss leapfrogs over Solow. Solow lunges over Kiss. Solow sends Kiss into the ropes. Kiss with The Sunset Flip for a one count. Kiss with a deep arm-drag. Kiss applies an arm-bar. Solow punches Kiss in the back. Kiss reverses out of the irish whip from Solow. Solow holds onto the ropes. Solow decks Kiss with a back elbow smash. Kiss with a Slingshot Arm-Drag. Kiss follows that with a Hurricanrana. Kiss with a Double Handstand Back Elbow. Kiss with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Kiss drops Solow with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count.

Kiss with another deep arm-drag. Kiss applies an arm-bar. Solow whips Kiss across the ring. QT Marshall trips Kiss behind the referee’s back. Solow with a Jumping Knee Lift that sends Kiss to the floor. Solow drives Kiss back first into the ring apron. Solow rolls Kiss back into the ring. Solow with three elbow drops. Solow puts his leg on the back of Kiss’s neck. Marshall delivers another cheap shot from the outside. Solow goes into the cover for a two count. Kiss with heavy bodyshots. Solow punches Kiss in the back. Solow goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss rolls Solow over for a two count.

Solow with a Spinning Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Solow applies a rear chin lock. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Solow. Solow yanks Kiss off the middle rope. Kiss avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Kiss clotheslines Solow. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Solow. Kiss with a Rolling Body Block. Kiss drops Solow with a Leg Lariat. Kiss hits The Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Solow. Kiss nails Solow with The CrossRhodes for a two count. Kiss is displaying his frustration. Solow avoids The MoonSault. Solow stomps on the midsection of Kiss. Solow connects with The Pedigree to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-43) Aaron Solow via Pinfall

Second Match: (27-3) Abadon vs. (0-0) Gia Scott

Scott ducks a clothesline from Abadon. Scott with a clubbing shot across the back of Abadon’s head. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Abadon sends Scott face first into the canvas. Abadon starts rag dolling Scott. Abadon with a corner clothesline. Abadon with heavy bodyshots. Abadon follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Scott with forearm shivers. Abadon kicks Scott in the face. Abadon with a Hurricanrana. Abadon with The Sliding Lariat. Scott decks Abadon with a back elbow smash. Scott hits The Samoan Drop. Abadon sits up. Abadon kicks Scott in the gut. Abadon with The Stunner. Abadon with a running dropkick. Abadon connects with The Leg Trap DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-3) Abadon via Pinfall

Third Match: (39-17) Powerhouse Hobbs w/Ricky Starks vs. (23-42) Lee Johnson w/Brock Anderson

Johnson avoids the pre-match attack from Hobbs. Johnson unloads a series of knife edge chops. Johnson is throwing haymakers at Hobbs. Hobbs reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Johnson slides under Hobbs. Johnson dropkicks Hobbs to the floor. Johnson tees off on Hobbs. Hobbs shoves Johnson. Hobbs puts Johnson on his shoulders. Hobbs drives Johnson face first into the steel ring post. Hobbs rolls Johnson back into the ring. Hobbs with The Delayed Toss. Hobbs clotheslines Johnson for a two count. Hobbs toys around with Johnson. Johnson with two chops. Johnson with another round of haymakers. Hobbs drops Johnson with a sharp knee strike. Hobbs starts choking Johnson. Hobbs repeatedly whips Johnson into the turnbuckles. Hobbs bodyslams Johnson.

Hobbs applies a nerve hold. Johnson with heavy bodyshots. Hobbs whips Johnson across the ring. Hobbs scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Hobbs applies the cravate. Hobbs with a Running Body Block for a two count. Hobbs sends Johnson to the corner. Johnson kicks Hobbs in the face. Johnson with a back elbow smash. Johnson with desperation haymakers. Johnson runs into Hobbs. Johnson with a short-arm clothesline. Hobbs goes for The Chokeslam, but Johnnson lands back on his feet. Johnson dropkicks Hobbs. Hobbs punches Johnson in the back. Hobbs brings Johnson to the corner. Hobbs denies The Exploder Suplex. Johnson with The Vertical Suplex. Johnson pops back on his feet. Hobbs hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Johnson denies The Torture Rack. Hobbs with a Running Lariat. Hobbs makes Johnson tap out to The Torture Rack.

Winner: (40-17) Powerhouse Hobbs via Submission

Fourth Match: (39-19) Dante Martin, (34-28) Matt Sydal, (7-9) Lee Moriarty vs. (37-35) Private Party & (43-26) The Blade w/The AHFO In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The AHFO attacks Team Martin before the bell rings. Blade with a Delayed Bodyslam. Blade flexes his muscles. Blade goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal with two deep arm-drags. Short-Arm Reversal by Blade. Sydal with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Blade. Sydal applies a wrist lock. Sydal tags in Dante. Dante with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Blade with a blistering chop. Blade applies a front face lock. Kassidy tags himself in. Kassidy kicks Dante in the gut. Kassidy with a forearm smash. Kassidy with heavy bodyshots. Kassidy whips Dante across the ring. Kassidy drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Kassidy. Kassidy sends Dante into the ropes. Kassidy with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Kassidy pops back on his feet. Dante side steps Kassidy into the turnbuckles. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante slides under Kassidy. Dante tags in Moriarty. Kassidy with a Spinning Back Kick. Kassidy tags in Quen.

Kassidy whips Dante across the ring. Private Party goes for a Pop Up Hurricanrana, but Moriarty counters with an arm-drag. Quen stomps on Moriarty’s back. Moriarty rolls Quen over for a one count. Moriarty avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Moriarty sends Quen into the ropes. Moriarty with a Leaping Crossbody Block for a one count. Moriarty applies The Cobra Twist. Moriarty tags in Sydal. Stereo Cobra Twists. The referee is losing control of this match. Quen repeatedly stomps on Sydal’s chest. Quen is choking Sydal with his boot. Quen tags in Blade. Blade with two haymakers. Blade repeatedly stomps on Sydal’s chest. Blade is choking Sydal with his knee. Hardy slams Sydal’s head on the apron. Kassidy rolls Sydal back into the ring. Blade hooks the outside leg for a one count. Blade punches Sydal in the back. Blade tags in Kassidy. Kassidy bodyslams Sydal. Kassidy tags in Quen. Private Party with Two Slingshot Sentons. Sydal with elbows into the midsection of Quen. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Quen. Quen dropkicks Sydal. Quen repeatedly stomps on Sydal’s chest. Quen tags in Kassidy. Double Irish Whip. Quen kicks Sydal in the gut. Double Bulldog for a two count. Kassidy with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kassidy applies a rear chin lock. Sydal with elbows into the midsection of Kassidy. Kassidy goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal kicks Kassidy in the face. Sydal is trapped in The AHFO’s corner. Kassidy with clubbing shoulder blocks. Blade tags himself in.

Following a snap mare takeover, Blade applies a rear chin lock. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Blade. Blade Powerslams Sydal for a two count. Private Party is mauling Sydal in the corner. Private Party clears the ring. Private Party goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal kicks Kassidy in the face. Sydal with a leaping back elbow smash. Sydal knocks Blade off the apron. Hardy continues to run interference. Private Party goes for Gin N Juice, but Sydal counters with The Flying Meteora. Moriarty and Blade are tagged in. Moriarty clotheslines Quen. Moriarty with The Big Boot. Moriarty with a back elbow smash. Moriarty sends Blade face first into the canvas. Moriarty kicks the left elbow of Blade. Moriarty with The Northern Lights Suplex. Moriarty tags in Dante. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Moriarty and Sydal tosses Private Party out of the ring. Assisted SpringBoard SomerSault Plancha. Dante throws Blade back into the ring. Sydal with a Jumping Knee Strike. Moriarty with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (40-19) Dante Martin, (35-28) Matt Sydal, (8-9) Lee Moriarty via Pinfall

