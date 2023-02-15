AEW Dark Results 2/14/23

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Angelo Parker & Matt Menard vs. Fuego Del Sol & Leon Ruff

JAS attacks Del Sol and Ruff before the bell rings. Ruff denies The Double DDT. Stereo Dropkicks. JAS regroups on the outside. Parker and Ruff will finally start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Parker slaps Ruff around the corner. Ruff ducks a clothesline from Parker. Ruff with a straight right hand. Parker with a waist lock takedown. Parker stomps on Ruff’s back. Ruff with a deep arm-drag. Ruff applies an arm-bar. Parker rakes the eyes of Ruff. Parker with a forearm smash. Parker whips Ruff across the ring. Parker goes for a Back Body Drop, but Ruff lands back on his feet. Ruff with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Double Belly to Back Suplex to Parker for a one count. Parker drives his knee into the midsection of Del Sol. Parker tags in Menard.

Menard applies a wrist lock. Del Sol is throwing haymakers at Menard. Menard reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Del Sol kicks Menard in the face. Menard repeatedly clotheslines Del Sol over the top rope. Parker with a Running Lariat on the floor. Menard sends Del Sol face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Menard repeatedly stomps on Del Sol’s chest. Menard with a Belly to Back Suplex. Menard tags in Parker. Parker stomps on Del Sol’s back. Parker with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Parker repeatedly drives his knee into Del Sol’s back. Parker stands on Del Sol’s back. Parker with a Seated Senton. Parker applies a front face lock. Parker tags in Menard. Menard kicks Del Sol in the gut. Menard with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Del Sol with a forearm smash. Menard chops Del Sol. Menard blocks The Sunset Flip. Menard tags in Parker.

Parker with a Sliding Haymaker. Parker with forearm shivers across the back of Del Sol. Del Sol decks Parker with a back elbow smash. Parker drives Del Sol back first into the turnbuckles. Haymaker Exchange. Parker with another Pendulum BackBreaker. Parker goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol with a GutWrench Suplex. Parker tags in Menard. Double Irish Whip. Del Sol lunges over JAS. Del Sol tags in Ruff. Ruff with an Apron Enzuigiri. Ruff showcases his speed and agility. Ruff ducks a clothesline from Menard. Ruff with a Running Lariat. Parker kicks Ruff in the gut. Ruff sends Parker tumbling to the floor. Ruff tags in Del Sol. Ruff drops Menard with The Flying Cutter. Del Sol hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Ruff is throwing haymakers at Parker. Del Sol goes for The Suicide Dive, but Parker pulls Ruff into his path. Menard tags in Parker. JAS connects with The Double DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Angelo Parker & Matt Menard via Pinfall

Second Match: Mei Suruga w/Baliyan Akki vs. Hyena Hera

Suruga gets up in Hera’s grill. Suruga stomps on the left foot of Hera. Test Of Strength. Hera sends Suruga face first into the canvas. Hera pats Suruga on her forehead. Suruga starts biting Hera’s right wrist. The referee admonishes Suruga. Suruga tries to bite the referee’s fingers. Suruga cartwheels around Hera. Suruga with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Suruga is putting the boots to Hera. Suruga with Two Hair Biel Throws. Suruga stomps on Hera’s back. Suruga slams Hera’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Suruga is mauling Hera in the corner. Suruga repeatedly stomps on Hera’s back. Suruga toys around with Hera. Suruga stomps on Hera’s fingers. Suruga repeatedly kicks Hera in the face. Suruga applies a wrist lock. Hera with heavy bodyshots. Suruga begs for mercy. Suruga kicks Hera in the gut. Suruga tugs on Hera’s hair. Hera with a forearm smash. Hera with two clotheslines. Hera follows that with a running back elbow smash. Suruga kicks Hera in the chest. Suruga with The Old School Arm-Drag. Suruga dropkicks the back of Hera’s head. Suruga with a Hair Pull Takedown. Suruga with a SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Suruga grapevines the legs of Hera. Suruga makes Hera verbally submit to a Double Arm-Bar.

Winner: Mei Suruga via Submission

Third Match: The Varsity Athletes w/Mark Sterling vs. Allen Russell & Kameron Russell

Tony Nese and Allen Russell will start things off. Nese stops Allen in his tracks. Nese flexes his muscles. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Nese with a drop toe hold. Allen with a waist lock go-behind. Nese backs Allen into the turnbuckles. Nese with a back elbow smash. Nese kicks Allen in the gut. Nese with a southpaw haymaker. Nese tags in Woods. Woods applies a wrist lock. Woods uppercuts the left shoulder of Allen. Allen with a chop/forearm combination. Allen ducks a clothesline from Woods. Allen with rapid fire bodyshots. Woods reverses out of the irish whip from Allen. Allen dives over Woods. Allen ducks under two clotheslines from Woods. Woods drops Allen with The Big Boot. Woods with forearm shivers. Woods stomps on Allen’s chest. Woods slams Allen’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Woods tags in Nese. Nese whips Allen across the ring. Nese scores the elbow knockdown. Nese knocks Kameron off the ring apron.

Allen rolls Nese over for a one count. Nese applies a front face lock. Nese with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Allen is displaying his fighting spirit. Allen goes for a Sunset Flip, but Nese counters with a Spinning Back Kick. Chop Exchange. Allen ducks a clothesline from Nese. Nese scores the ankle pick. Nese repeatedly stomps on Allen’s back. Allen with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Allen tags in Kameron. Kameron clotheslines Nese. Kameron scores the elbow knockdown. Kameron blasts Woods off the apron. Kameron dropkicks Nese for a two count. Kameron applies a side headlock. Woods tags himself in. Nese sweeps out the legs of Allen. Woods with a Sharp Knee Strike. Woods hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Nese rocks Allen with a forearm smash. Nese with a Running Bulldog across the top strand. Woods with a Release German Suplex. Varsity Athletes connects with The 1RM to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Varsity Athletes via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Kip Sabian w/Penelope Ford vs. Gravity

Test Of Strength. Sabian with a top wrist lock takedown. Gravity with a roll through escape. Gravity ducks a clothesline from Sabian. Gravity with a single leg takedown. Sabian reverses out of the irish whip from Gravity. Sabian drops down on the canvas. Gravity lunges over Sabian. Sabian drops Gravity with a Leg Lariat. Sabian talks smack to Gravity. Chop Exchange. Sabian with a forearm smash. Sabian applies a hammerlock. Gravity reverses out of the irish whip from Sabian. Gravity with Two Arm-Drags. Sabian launches Gravity over the top rope. Sabian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gravity regroups on the outside. Sabian lands The Suicide Dive. Sabian rolls Gravity back into the ring. Sabian with a Missile Dropkick for a two count. Sabian plays to the crowd. Sabian kicks Gravity in the face. Sabian is picking Gravity apart. Sabian wraps the left shoulder of Gravity around the top rope.

Sabian sends Gravity to the corner. Gravity kicks Sabian in the face. Gravity launches Sabian over the top rope. Gravity with a forearm smash. Gravity with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Gravity rolls Sabian back into the ring. Gravity ducks a clothesline from Sabian. Sabian blocks The O’Connor Roll. Gravity punches Sabian in the back. Gravity with a Diving Splash for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Sabian HeadButts Gravity. Gravity dropkicks Sabian. Sabian ducks a clothesline from Gravity. Sabian with The Bridging Half & Half Suplex for a two count. Gravity reverses out of the irish whip from Sabian. Gravity leapfrogs over Sabian. Gravity Powerslams Sabian. Gravity with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Gravity hooks the inside leg for a one count. Gravity goes for a Diving Splash, but Sabian gets his knees up in the air. Sabian with a Running Knee Strike. Gravity avoids The PK. Gravity rolls Sabian over for a two count. Sabian connects with another Running Knee to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kip Sabian via Pinfall

Old tag team partners @tonynese and @trentylocks will go head to head next week! Tune in to #AEWDark! ▶️ https://t.co/NCkWra1nOh pic.twitter.com/cGGTvw8db3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2023

Fifth Match: Zack Clayton vs. Dan Adams

Clayton taunts Adams after the bell rings. Adams chops Clayton. Adams applies a side headlock. Clayton whips Adams across the ring. Clayton drops Adams with a shoulder tackle. Adams stops Clayton in his tracks. Adams boops Clayton. Adms ducks a clothesline from Clayton. Adams scores a flurry of right jabs.

Clayton with an Inside Out Lariat. Clayton toys around with Adams. Clayton with a Vertical Suplex. Clayton kicks Adams in the gut. Clayton uppercuts Adams. Clayton with a corner clothesline. Adams kicks Clayton in the face. Clayton catches Adams in mid-air. Clayton with a Release Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles. Clayton connects with The Twisting Fisherman’s Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Clayton via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Brian Pillman Jr & Brock Anderson vs. The Trustbusters (Sonny Kiss & VSK) w/Slim J

Brian Pillman Jr and VSK will start things off. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pillman kicks VSK in the chest. Pillman with a deep arm-drag. VSK tags in Kiss. Pillman with a waist lock takedown. Pillman applies a front face lock. Pillman grabs a side wrist lock. Pillman tags in Anderson. Anderson works on the left wrist of Kiss. Anderson tags in Pillman. Pillman with The Slingshot Elbow Drop. Pillman knocks VSK off the ring apron. Pillman tags in Anderson. Pillman grapevines the legs of Kiss. Assisted Bulldog for a two count. Anderson applies a front face lock. Anderson tags in Pillman. Pillman gets distracted by VSK. Anderson goes for a Bodyslam, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss shoves Anderson into Pillman. Kiss dumps Anderson out of the ring. VSK shoves Pillman off the top turnbuckle. Slim J with a Double Foot Stomp. Slim rolls Pillman back into the ring. Kiss hooks the outside leg for a one count. Kiss tags in VSK. Following a snap mare takeover, VSK with The Slingshot Senton. VSK with a Running Uppercut. VSK follows that with The Helluva Kick. VSK uppercuts the back of Pillman’s neck. VSK tags in Kiss. Kiss with The Slingshot Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Kiss with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kiss slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kiss tags in VSK.

The Trustbusters are mauling Pillman in the corner. Pillman side steps VSK into the turnbuckles. Pillman sends Kiss tumbling to the floor. Pillman uses his feet to create separation. Pillman tags in Anderson. Anderson ducks a clothesline from VSK. Anderson scores two elbow knockdowns. Anderson with a Back Body Drop to Kiss. VSK kicks Anderson in the face. Anderson catches VSK in mid-air. Anderson drives VSK back first into the turnbuckles. Anderson with clubbing shoulder blocks. Anderson with another Back Body Drop for a two count. Anderson applies a wrist lock. Kiss pulls Pillman off the ring apron. VSK with The Rolling Elbow. Kiss with The Windmill Kick. VSK follows that with The Frog Splash for a two count. Anderson is displaying his fighting spirit. Anderson throws Kiss out of the ring. VSK kicks Anderson in the gut. VSK with two uppercuts. Pillman made the blind tag. Anderson ducks a clothesline from VSK. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Pillman connects with The Swanton Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brian Pillman Jr & Brock Anderson via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Christopher Daniels vs. Serpentico w/The SAP

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Serpentico applies a hammerlock. Side Headlock Exchange. Daniels whips Serpentico across the ring. Serpentico runs into Daniels. Serpentico kicks the left hamstring of Daniels. Serpentico drops Daniels with a shoulder tackle. Daniels drops down on the canvas. Daniels with The Exploder Suplex. Daniels gets distracted by Luther. Serpentico kicks Daniels in the face. Serpentico with a Headscissors Takeover. Serpentico with a Flatliner for a one count. Serpentico follows that with a Vertical Suplex. Serpentico with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Serpentico fish hooks Daniels. Serpentico applies a top wrist lock. Daniels with elbows into the midsection of Serpentico. Serpentico with a back elbow smash.

SAP gangs up on Daniels behind the referee’s back. Luther nails Daniels with The Pump Kick. SAP rolls Daniels back into the ring. Serpentico SuperKicks Daniels. Serpentico hits The DDT for a two count. Serpentico applies the cravate. Daniels attacks the midsection of Serpentico. Daniels scores a right jab. Serpentico kicks Daniels in the face. Daniels blocks The Tornado DDT. Daniels peppers Serpentico with right jabs. Daniels whips Serpentico across the ring. Daniels with a Back Body Drop. Daniels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Daniels follows that with The STO. Serpentico with clubbing back elbow smashes. Rollup Exchange. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Daniels decks Serpentico with a back elbow smash. Daniels with The Death Valley Driver. Serpentico blocks The Angels Wings. Serpentico with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. The referee gets distracted by Angelico. Serpentico inadvertently kicks Luther off the ring apron. Daniels with The Uranage Slam. Daniels connects with The BME to pickup the victory.

Winner: Christopher Daniels via Pinfall

Eight Match: Ariya Daivari w/The Trustbusters vs. J Spade

Daivari is willing to give every member in the audience $1,000 from his trust fund if Spade could beat him. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Daivari applies a side headlock. Spade whips Daivari across the ring. Daivari drops Spade with a shoulder tackle. Daivari with an elbow drop. Daivari slams Spade’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari chops Spade. Spade dives over Daivari. Spade dropkicks Daivari for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Daivari. Daivari hits The Reverse DDT. Daivari dumps Spade out of the ring.

The Trustbusters gangs up on Spade. Daivari rolls Spade back into the ring. Daivari with a hammer elbow. Daivari applies a rear chin lock. Spade backs Daivari into the turnbuckles. Spade with a Running Uppercut. Spade with a chop/forearm combination. Spade whips Daivari across the ring. Spade with a Spinning Leg Lariat for a two count. Daivari kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Daivari denies The Olympic Slam. Spade with the backslide cover for a two count. Spade with a quick rollup for a two count. Daivari decks Spade with a back elbow smash. Daivari SuperKicks Spade. Daivari connects with The Hammerlock Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ariya Daivari via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Diamante vs. Ultra Violette

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Diamante drop steps into a side headlock. Diamante whips Violette across the ring. Diamante drops down on the canvas. Violette with the backslide cover for a one count. Violette tells Diamante to bring it. Violette drops down on the canvas. Double Dropkick. Diamante slams Violette’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Diamante repeatedly stomps on Violette’s chest.

Diamante chops Violette. Diamante transitions into a corner mount. Diamante with a corner clothesline. Diamante sweeps out the legs of Violette. Diamante with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Diamante toys around with Violette. Violette with forearm shivers. Violette with two clotheslines. Violette follows that with a backhand. Violette delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Violette applies a waist lock. Diamante with a back elbow smash. Diamante with a short-arm lariat. Diamante connects with The Triple German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Diamante via Pinfall

Tenth Match: Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Larry Lazard, Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Dalton Castle and Terry Yaki will start things off. Castle is playing mind games with Yaki. Castle backs Yaki into the turnbuckles. Yaki with a back elbow smash. Castle sends Yaki face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Castle with two waist lock takedowns. Castle slaps Yaki in the back of the head. Simultaneous tag to Brent. Double Hip Toss. Double Clothesline for a two count. Yaki dropkicks Brent. Yaki tags in Lucas. Brent slides under Lucas legs. Brent with forearm shivers. Lucas with a Jumping Knee Strike. Lucas goes for a Back Body Drop, but Brent lands back on his feet. Brent with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Brent tags in Brandon. Double Irish Whip. Brent with a Leaping Meteora. Brandon goes into the cover for a two count. Brandon applies a front face lock. Lucas with The Rolling Elbow. Lucas tags in Lazard. Lucas with a diving clothesline. Yaki with a Stalling Senton Splash. Lazard follows that with a Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Lazard mocks Castle. Brandon with a back elbow smash. Brandon kicks Yaki in the face. Brandon tags in Castle. Castle with an Inside Out Lariat. Castle clears the ring. Castle dumps Lazard out of the ring. Castle with Two T-Bone Suplex’s. Suicide Dive Party. Castle connects with The Bang-A-Rang to pickup the victory.

Winner: Dalton Castle & The Boys via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bronson

Bronson wants Takeshita to shake his hand. Takeshita obliges. Takeshita ducks a clothesline from Bronson. Chop Exchange. Bronson kicks Takeshita in the gut. Bronson applies a side headlock. Takeshita whips Bronson across the ring. Takeshita drops down on the canvas. Takeshita with a Leg Lariat. Takeshita transitions into a corner mount. Takeshita ducks a clothesline from Bronson. Bronson decks Takeshita with a back elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. Takeshita with a FrankenSteiner that sends Bronson to the floor. Takeshita lands The SomerSault Plancha. Takeshita rolls Bronson back into the ring. Takeshita dives over Bronson. Bronson with The Bossman Slam. Bronson transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Bronson talks smack to the crowd. Bronson HeadButts Takeshita. Bronson applies a half nelson chin lock. Takeshita with heavy bodyshots. Bronson drives his knee into the midsection of Takeshita. Reverse Hammer Throw Exchange. Takeshita with a Leaping Clothesline. Takeshita pops back on his feet. Takeshita scores two forearm knockdowns. Bronson dodges The Rolling Elbow. Takeshita hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Bronson blocks The V-Trigger. Takeshita ducks a clothesline from Bronson. Lariat Exchange. Bronson with an Inside Out Lariat. Bronson with a Pumphandle Suplex for a two count. Takeshita denies The SitOut PileDriver. Bronson with three sharp elbow strikes. Takeshita with a Release German Suplex. Takeshita nails Bronson with The Helluva Kick. Takeshita PowerBombs Bronson. Takeshita connects with The V-Trigger to pickup the victory.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 347 of The Hoots Podcast