AEW Dark Results 2/16/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, Ricky Starks, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (28-4-1) Jon Moxley vs. (0-11) Jon Cruz

Cruz dropkicks Moxley before the bell rings. Cruz with rapid fire bodyshots. Moxley shoves Cruz. Cruz ducks under two clotheslines from Moxley. Cruz with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Moxley catches Cruz in mid-air. Moxley with a Release German Suplex. Moxley talks smack to Cruz. Moxley hits The X-Plex. Moxley unloads two mid-kicks. Moxley with clubbing crossfaces. Moxley rolls Cruz over for a two count. Moxley with a knife edge chop. Moxley puts Cruz on the top turnbuckle pad. Moxley rakes the back of Cruz. Cruz denies The SuperPlex. Cruz rakes the eyes over Moxley. Cruz dives over Moxley. Moxley drops Cruz with The Rolling Elbow. Cruz ducks a clothesline from Moxley. Cruz with a chop/forearm combination. Moxley makes Cruz pass out to The Hanging Guillotine Choke.

Winner: (29-4-1) Jon Moxley via Submission

Second Match: (2-3) Bear Country vs. (9-13) Luther & (5-21) Serpentico

Bear Boulder and Serpentico will start things off. Boulder is immediately distracted by Luther. Serpentico applies The Sleeper Hold. Serpentico grabs a side headlock. Boulder whips Serpentico across the ring. Boulder drops Serpentico with a shoulder tackle. Serpentico side steps Boulder into the turnbuckles. Boulder shrugs off the running crossbody block. Boulder with a Gorilla Press Slam. Boulder tags in Bronson. Boulder levels Serpentico with a Body Avalanche. Bronson scores the elbow knockdown. Bronson whips Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Bronson applies The Gory Stretch. Luther runs interference. Bronson with a running forearm smash. Serpentico dropkicks the left knee of Bronson. Luther kicks Bronson in the face. Luther dumps Bronson out of the ring. Luther whips Bronson into the steel barricade. Luther stomps on Bronson’s chest. Luther rolls Bronson back into the ring. Serpentico with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Serpentico tags in Luther. Assisted Bulldog. Luther uses Serpentico as a weapon. Luther with a knee drop. Luther tags in Serpentico.

Bronson delivers a gut punch. Luther drops Bronson with The Big Boot. Luther tags in Serpentico. Serpentico stomps on the left hamstring of Bronson. Serpentico applies the single leg crab. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther pulls Serpentico down to the mat for added pressure. Luther kicks the left knee of Bronson. Luther with the irish whip. Luther with a corner clothesline. Luther tags in Serpentico. Bronson with a shoulder tackle. Bronson clotheslines Serpentico. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder with a double clothesline. Boulder with two bodyslams. Boulder kicks Luther in the gut. Samoan Drop/DDT Combination. Boulder tags in Bronson. Luther trips Bronson from the outside. Boulder kicks Luther into the barricade. Luther kicks Boulder in the gut. Luther sends Boulder chest first into the steel ring post. Serpentico thrust kicks the left knee of Bronson. Serpentico connects with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Serpentico tags in Luther. Bronson is displaying his fighting spirit. Serpentico grabs the right leg of Bronson. Luther with a Running Lariat. Serpentico tags himself in. Boulder negates The Creeping Death. Bronson clotheslines Luther. Michinoku Driver/Leg Drop Combination. Bronson tags in Boulder. Bear Country connects with The Assisted Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-3) Bear Country via Pinfall

Third Match: (23-12) The Butcher & The Blade w/The Bunny vs. (0-3) Jake St. Patrick & (0-0) Sage Scott

Butcher and Blade attacks Patrick and Scott before the bell rings. Blade with a straight right hand. Blade with a knife edge chop. Blade is choking Patrick with his boot. Patrick and Scott are getting demolished on the outside. Butcher with a Belly to Back Toss. Butcher tags in Blade. Assisted Knee Lift. Blade sends Patrick to the corner. Scott tags himself in. Blade with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Blade punches Scott in the back. Blade with a straight right hand. Blade with a knife edge chop. Blade goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Scott lands back on his feet. Scott slaps Blade in the face. Scott runs away from Blade. Butcher clotheslines Scott. Bunny laughs at Scott. Blade tags in Butcher. Blade whips Scott into the turnbuckles. Butcher levels Scott with a Body Avalanche. Blade hits The SpineBuster. Butcher kicks Patrick off the ring apron. Butcher and Blade connects with their PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-12) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (6-6) Shanna vs. (0-0) Renee Michelle

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange, Shanna applies a hammerlock. Michelle brings Shanna down to the mat. Michelle with a wrist lock takedown. Michelle continues to bring Shanna down to the mat. Shanna pops back on her feet. Shanna gives Michelle a receipt. Shanna with two deep arm-drags. Standing Switch Exchange. Shanna with a Running Hurricanrana. Shanna punches Michelle in the back. Michelle nails Shanna with a throat thrust. Michelle with a forearm smash. Michelle drives Shanna face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Michelle repeatedly stomps on Shanna’s chest. Michelle is choking Shanna with her boot. Shanna with heavy bodyshots.

Michelle answers with a forearm smash. Shanna reverses out of the irish whip from Michelle. Michelle ducks a clothesline from Shanna. Michelle applies The Octopus Stretch. Shanna with a Side Walk Slam. Shanna with two clotheslines. Shanna follows that with a chop/forearm combination. Shanna with a flying forearm smash. Shanna hits The Double Underhook DDT for a two count. Shanna with a forearm smash. Michelle reverses out of the irish whip from Shanna. Shanna kicks Michelle in the face. Shanna rolls Michelle over for a two count. Shanna connects with The Stunner. Shanna delivers The Running Dropkick. Shanna plants Michelle with The Release Tiger Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-6) Shanna via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (6-8) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. (0-0) Eric James & (0-8) VSK

Alex Reynolds and Eric James will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Reynolds with the rolling crucifix for a two count. Reynolds with a deep arm-drag. Reynolds applies an arm-bar. Reynolds tags in Silver. Double Irish Whip. Double Flatliner for a two count. James with a chop/forearm combination. James whips Silver across the ring. Silver ducks under two clotheslines from James. Silver with a running elbow strike. James reverses out of the irish whip from Silver. VSK kicks Silver in the back. Silver knocks VSK off the ring apron. James kicks Silver in the gut. James goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Silver lands back on his feet. Silver applies a waist lock.

VSK rocks Silver with a forearm smash. James with a Step Up Enzuigiri. James with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. James tags in VSK. VSK with a Running European Uppercut. Assisted Flying Forearm Smash. Ushigoroshi/Running Knee Strike Combination for a one count. Silver unloads three mid-kicks. VSK goes for a German Suplex, but Silver lands back on his feet. Silver ducks a clothesline from VSK. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from VSK. Reynolds kicks James off the ring apron. Reynolds side steps VSK into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds scores the elbow knockdown. Reynolds dropkicks VSK. Reynolds with a Rolling Elbow. Reynolds hits The Cravate Suplex for a two count. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver kicks James in the gut. Silver with a forearm smash. Dark Order connects with The Dark Destroyer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-8) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (21-7) The Jurassic Express w/Marko Stunt vs. (0-18) Baron Black & (0-3) John Skyler

Jungle Boy and Baron Black will start things off. Jungle Boy dropkicks Black after the bell rings. Skyler tags himself in. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Skyler. Jungle Boy with a deep arm-drag. Jungle Boy applies an arm-bar. Jungle Boy whips Skyler across the ring. Luchasaurus tags himself in. Jungle Boy whips Skyler across the ring. Jungle Boy drops down on the canvas. Luchasaurus drops Skyler with The Big Boot. Skyler tags in Black. Luchasaurus sends Black chest first into the canvas. Luchasaurus delivers The Tail Whip. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus HeadButts Skyler. Jurassic Express hits Chasing The Dragon. Jurassic Express connects with their Belly to Back Suplex/SitOut PowerBomb Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-7) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (9-3) Taynara Conti w/Anna Jay vs. (0-4) Vertvixen

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Conti applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Vertvixen rolls Conti over for a two count. Conti ducks a clothesline from Vertvixen. Conti with a flurry of judo throws. Conti nails Vertvixen with The Pump Kick. Vertvixen regroups on the outside. Vertvixen runs away from Conti. Anna Jay stops Vertvixen in her tracks. Conti nearly punches Jay. Vertvixen attacks Conti from behind. Vertxien slams Conti’s head on the ring apron. Conti reverses out of the irish whip from Vertvixen. Vertvixen with a RoundHouse Kick. Vertvixen SuperKicks Conti. Conti blocks a boot from Vertvixen. Conti with a knee lift. Conti sends Vertvixen to the corner. Conti with Two Pump Knee Strikes. Conti makes Vertvixen tap out to The Leg Assisted Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: (10-3) Taynara Conti via Submission

Eight Match: (7-6) Eddie Kingston vs. (0-19) Aaron Solow

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kingston with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kingston with a side headlock takeover. Solow answers with the headscissors neck lock. Solow puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kingston yells at the referee. Strong lockup. Kingston backs Solow into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Solow avoids the knife edge chop. Solow delivers his combination offense. Kingston reverses out of the irish whip from Solow. Kingston drops Solow with a shoulder tackle. Kingston kicks Solow in the back. Kingston with an elbow drop for a one count. Kingston rams his fist across Solow’s forehead. Kingston is choking Solow with his boot.

Solow with forearm shivers. Kingston answers with a knife edge chop. Kingston bodyslams Solow for a two count. Kingston applies a rear chin lock. Solow with heavy bodyshots. Solow with two forearm smashes. Kingston stops Solow in his tracks. Kingston hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Kingston HeadButts Solow. Kingston kicks Solow in the back. Kingston whips Solow across the ring. Solow with a deep arm-drag. Solow dropkicks Kingston. Solow drops Kingston with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Kingston has Solow perched on the top turnbuckle. Kingston with a blistering chop. HeadButt Exchange. Solow lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Kingston denies The DDT. Kingston with clubbing palm strikes across the ribs of Solow. Kingston goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Solow lands back on his feet. Kingston with a Running Knee Lift. Kingston connects with The Spinning Back Fist to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-6) Eddie Kingston via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (19-5) Ricky Starks w/Hook vs. (0-6) KC Navarro

Starks Spears Navarro to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-5) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (8-26-2) Brandon Cutler vs. (0-0) Misterioso

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Misterioso applies a side headlock. Cutler whips Misterioso across the ring. Cutler drops down on the canvas. Misterioso showcases his athleticism. Misterioso ducks a clothesline from Cutler. Misterioso with a Running Hurricanrana. Cutler regroups on the outside. Misterioso lands The SomerSault Plancha. Misterioso slams Cutler’s head on the ring apron. Misterioso with a Slingshot Senton for a two count. Misterioso hammers down on the back of Cutler’s neck. Misterioso goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Cutler lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Misterioso goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Cutler holds onto the ropes. Cutler drops Misterioso with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Cutler sweeps out the legs of Misterioso. Cutler with a SlingShot Senton of his own. Cutler with a Leaping Leg Drop for a two count. Misterioso push kicks Cutler in the chest. Misterioso with a Roll Through Dropkick. Misterioso goes for The MoonSault, but Cutler gets his feet up in the air. Cutler side steps Misterioso into the turnbuckles. Cutler with a RoundHouse Kick. Cutler with a shoulder block. Cutler follows that with a Slingshot Enzuigiri for a two count.

Misterioso shoves Cutler. Cutler dumps Misterioso over the top rope. Cutler lands The Suicide Dive. Cutler rolls Misterioso back into the ring. Cutler with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Cutler with forearm shivers. Misterioso thrust kicks the midsection of Cutler. Misterioso ducks a clothesline from Cutler. Cutler kicks Misterioso in the face. Cutler with another Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Cutler applies a wrist lock. Misterioso reverses out of the irish whip from Cutler. Cutler dives over Misterioso. Cutler ducks a clothesline from Misterioso. Cutler with a Corkscrew Body Press for a two count. Cutler with forearm shivers. Cutler kicks Misterioso in the gut. Cutler whips Misterioso across the ring. Misterioso slips over Cutler’s back. Misterioso rolls under a clothesline from Cutler. Misterioso thrust kicks the midsection of Cutler. Misterioso SuperKicks Cutler for a two count. Misterioso stomps on Cutler’s chest. Misterioso drags Cutler to the corner. Misterioso with a Double MoonSault for a two count. Misterioso with the lateral press for a two count. Misterioso kicks Cutler in the back. Overhand Chop Exchange. Misterioso kicks the right knee of Cutler. Misterioso puts Cutler on the top turnbuckle. Cutler denies The SuperPlex. Misterioso with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cutler sends Misterioso chest first into the canvas. Cutler connects with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-26-2) Brandon Cutler via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (10-10) Will Hobbs w/Hook vs. (0-18) Ryzin

Hobbs levels Ryzin with a Body Avalanche. Hobbs connects with The Town Business to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-10) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (2-8) Nick Comoroto w/The Natural Nightmares vs. (0-20) Fuego Del Sol

Del Sol is trying to stick and move after the bell rings. Comoroto with a single leg takedown. Del Sol repeatedly kicks Comoroto in the face. Comoroto goes for a Bodyslam, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol with a Mid-Kick. Comoroto is pissed. Del Sol slides under Comoroto. Del Sol with two dropkicks. Del Sol side steps Comoroto into the turnbuckles. Comoroto drops Del Sol with The Ushigoroshi. Comoroto punches Del Sol in the back. Comoroto slams Del Sol’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Comoroto with clubbing shoulder blocks. Comoroto with Two Big Biel Throws.

Del Sol slaps Comoroto in the chest. Comoroto puts Del Sol on the top turnbuckle. Comoroto with an over hand chop. Comoroto goes for a Press Slam, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol kicks Comoroto in the face. Comoroto hulks up. Del Sol with rapid fire bodyshots. Del Sol with forearm shivers. Comoroto shoves Del Sol into the canvas. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Del Sol with forearm shivers. Comoroto drives his knee into the midsection of Del Sol. Comoroto with the irish whip. Del Sol side steps Comoroto into the turnbuckles. Comoroto negates The Tornado DDT. Comoroto connects with The Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-8) Nick Comoroto via Pinfall

