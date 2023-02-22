AEW Dark Results 2/21/23

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Matt Sydal vs. Slim J w/The Trustbusters

Quick shoving contest after the bell rings. Slim throws a tantrum on the outside. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sydal with a side headlock takeover. Slim answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Rollup Exchange. Slim bickers with the referee. Slim applies a side headlock. Sydal whips Slim across the ring. Slim drops Sydal with a shoulder tackle. Sydal drops down on the canvas. Sydal with two arm-drags. Sydal applies an arm-bar. Sydal reverses out of the irish whip from Slim. Sydal with a deep arm-drag. Sydal applies the fujiwara arm-bar. Slim rakes the eyes of Sydal. Sydal with a back heel trip. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa for a two count. Sydal grapevines the legs of Slim. Sydal applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sydal stomps on Slim’s back. Sydal with a knife edge chop. Sydal with the irish whip. Slim launches Sydal over the top rope. Sydal with a southpaw haymaker. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Slim. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick.

Daivari pulls Sydal out of the ring. The Trustbusters gangs up on Sydal behind the referee’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Slim dropkicks the back of Sydal’s neck for a two count. Slim applies The Surfboard Stretch. Slim transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Slim follows that with a front face lock. Slim with a forearm smash. Sydal responds with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Sydal with two hamstring kicks. Slim with clubbing short-arm clotheslines. Slim drops Sydal with The SpringBoard Reverse DDT for a two count. Slim rolls Sydal out of the ring. Trustbuster continues to attack Sydal behind the referee’s back.

Kiss rolls Sydal back into the ring. Slim with a straight right hand. Following a snap mare takeover, Slim applies a rear chin lock. Sydal kicks Slim in the chest. Sydal with a Roundhouse Kick. Sydal delivers his combination offense. Slim reverses out of the irish whip from Sydal. Sydal with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Sydal chops Slim. Sydal with a Side Slam for a two count. Slim kicks Sydal in the face. Slim brings Sydal up to the middle turnbuckle. Sydal with forearm shivers. Slim is throwing haymakers at Sydal. Sydal with The Leaping FrankenSteiner for a two count. Slim decks Sydal with a back elbow smash. Slim with The Cazadora Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Daivari. Slim inadvertently knocks VSK off the ring apron. Sydal with Two Roundhouse Kicks. Sydal connects with The Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory. After the match, The Trustbusters gangs up on Sydal. Top Flight and AR Fox storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Second Match: Julia Hart vs. Devlyn Macabre

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hart with an arm-drag takeover. Hart starts choking Macabre in the corner. The referee admonishes Hart. Macabre ducks a clothesline from Hart. Macabre with a forearm smash. Hart slams Macabre’s head on the top rope. Hart repeatedly stomps on Macabre’s back. Hart punches Macabre in the back. Hart whips Macabre into the turnbuckles.

Hart with a corner clothesline. Hart with forearm shivers. Hart is choking Macabre with her boot. Hart whips Macabre across the ring. Hart scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Hart transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hart kicks Macabre in the face. Macabre avoids The Standing MoonSault. Macabre SuperKicks Hart. Hart kicks out the legs of Macabre. Hart makes Macabre tap out to The Hartless Lock.

Winner: Julia Hart via Submission

Third Match: Anthony Henry & JD Drake vs. Oliver Sawyer & Jay Malachai

Anthony Henry and Oliver Sawyer will start things off. Wrist Lock Exchange. Henry chops Sawyer. Henry whips Sawyer across the ring. Sawyer slides under Henry’s legs. Sawyer applies a front face lock. Henry with a knee lift. Henry goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sawyer lands back on his feet. Sawyer side steps Henry into the turnbuckles. Sawyer rolls Henry over for a two count. Drake tags himself in. Henry ducks a clothesline from Sawyer. Henry with a JawBreaker. Drake drops Sawyer with The Big Boot. Drake with a blistering chop. Drake kicks Sawyer in the back. Drake with a forearm smash. Drake tags in Henry. Henry with a flying forearm smash. Henry with a Pumphandle Gutbuster. Henry applies The Octopus Stretch.

Henry transitions into an inverted single leg crab. Sawyer grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Henry stomps on Sawyer’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Henry kicks Sawyer in the back. Sawyer with heavy bodyshots. Drake tags himself in. Henry pulls Sawyer down to the mat. Henry cranks on Sawyer’s neck. Drake with The Slingshot Senton. Drake blasts Malachai off the ring apron. Chop Exchange. Drake bodyslams Sawyer. Drake with a Falling HeadButt. Sawyer rolls under a clothesline from Drake. Sawyer tags in Malachai. Malachai with a flying clothesline to Henry. Malachai unloads a flurry of strikes. Malachai with a leaping uppercut. Drake responds with a German Suplex in mid-air. Drake is busted open. Henry with a running forearm smash. Workhorsemen connects with their Enzuigiri/Flatliner Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Anthony Henry & JD Drake via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Renegade Twins vs. Lizzy & Payton Blair

The Renegades attacks Lizzy and Blair before the bell rings. Charlette with clubbing blows to Lizzy’s back. Charlette sends Lizzy face first into the middle rope. Robyn slams Blair’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Robyn repeatedly stomps on Blair’s chest. Robyn tags in Charlette. The Renegades are putting the boots to Blair. The Renegades are mauling Blair in the corner. Double Chop.

Robyn blasts Lizzy off the ring apron. Robyn with a Corner Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Robyn applies The Camel Clutch. Charlette delivers The Pump Kick. Robyn goes into the cover for a two count. Robyn applies a front face lock. Blair with heavy bodyshots. Blair decks Robyn with a JawBreaker. Blair ducks a clothesline from Robyn. Charlette and Lizzy are tagged in. Lizzy with a chop/forearm combination. Robyn SuperKicks Lizzy. The Renegades connects with The Assisted SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Renegade Twins via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Preston Vance w/Jose The Assistant vs. Blanco Loco

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance applies a side headlock. Loco whips Vance across the ring. Vance drops Loco with a shoulder tackle. Loco chops Vance. Loco thrust kicks the midsection of Vance. Loco with a Question Mark Kick. Vance drives Loco back first into the turnbuckles. Vance with a chop/forearm combination. Vance kicks Loco in the gut. Vance sends Loco to the corner. Vance with three corner clotheslines. Vance with a blistering chop. Vance with clubbing shoulder blocks. Loco dives over Vance. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance mocks the Orlando crowd. Vance connects with The Discus Lariat to pickup the victory. After the match, Vance rips off Loco’s mask.

Winner: Preston Vance via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Tony Deppen vs. Caleb Konley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Konley applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Deppen pulls Konley down to the mat. Konley pops back on his feet. Deppen kicks Konley in the gut. Konley reverses out of the irish whip from Deppen. Konley with a back elbow smash. Konley with a forearm smash. Konley whips Deppen across the ring. Konley drops down on the canvas. Konley leapfrogs over Deppen. Konley sends Deppen to the ring apron. Konley with an Apron Enzuigiri. Konley with a Slingshot Corkscrew Body Press for a two count. Deppen dumps Konley throat first on the top rope. Deppen kicks out the legs of Konley. Deppen with a running knee drop. Deppen with The STO. Deppen follows that with a Senton Splash for a two count.

Deppen kicks Konley in the back. Deppen with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Deppen with another back kick for a two count. Konley is fighting from underneath. Deppen rakes the eyes of Konley. Deppen pulls back the arms of Konley. Deppen argues with the referee. Deppen bodyslams Konley. Deppen goes for a Senton Splash, but Konley gets his knees up in the air. Konley with a chop/forearm combination. Deppen reverses out of the irish whip from Konley. Konley with a diving shoulder tackle. Konley ducks a clothesline from Deppen. Konley with a Western Lariat. Deppen with clubbing blows to Konley’s back. Deppen applies The Guillotine Choke. Konley with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Konley dives over Deppen. Deppen with a Rising Knee Strike. Deppen with a Half & Half Suplex. Deppen connects with The Sliding Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tony Deppen via Pinfall

Seventh Match: The Iron Savages vs. Chris Sandson & Terry Kid

Bronson and Chris Sandson will start things off. Sandson repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Bronson. Bronson ducks a clothesline from Sandson. Sandson unloads a flurry of combo kicks. Sandson with clubbing mid-kicks. Bronson answers with clubbing back elbow smashes. Bronson follows that with a Pumphandle Suplex. Boulder and Kid are tagged in. Kid ducks a clothesline from Boulder. Clothesline Exchange. Boulder with repeated backbreakers. Sandson kicks Boulder from behind. Kid applies The Sleeper Hold. Boulder drops Sandson with The Big Boot. Boulder with a Rolling Senton on top of Sandson. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bronson connects with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Iron Savages via Pinfall

Eight Match: Rohit Raju & Jora Johl vs. Dale Springs & Bryce Cannon

Rohit Raju and Dale Springs will start things off. Springs is playing mind games with Raju. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Raju applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Springs tags in Cannon. Cannon with a Diving HedButt. Cannon with a straight right hand. Cannon drives his knee into the midsection of Raju. Cannon with a SomerSault NeckBreaker for a one count. Raju kicks Cannon in the gut. Raju with a running back elbow smash. Raju tags in Johl. Raju and Johl repeatedly stomps on Cannon’s chest. Johl rips off Cannon’s shirt. Cannon with an inside cradle for a one count. Johl thrust kicks the left knee of Cannon.

Johl with a knee lift. Johl with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex. Johl flexes his muscles. Johl rips off Cannon’s vest. Johl drives Cannon back first into the turnbuckles. Johl tags in Raju. Raju with a corner clothesline. Raju with a Spin Out Elbow Drop for a two count. Cannon rolls under a clothesline from Raju. Cannon tags in Springs. Springs uppercuts Raju. Springs with a knee smash. Springs with a running knee strike. Raju blocks a neckbreaker from Springs. Raju ducks a clothesline from Springs. Johl tags himself in. Raju blasts Cannon off the ring apron. Raju kicks Springs in the face. Raju with a Rising Knee Strike. Johl connects with The Pump Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rohit Raju & Jora Johl via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Emi Sakura vs. Billie Starkz

Sakura side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Sakura is playing mind games with Starkz. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Starkz bodyslams Sakura. Sakura tugs on Starkz’s hair. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura repeatedly stomps on Starkz’s chest. Sakura chops Starkz. Starkz decks Sakura with a back elbow smash. Starkz with a high head kick. Starkz with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Starkz with a forearm smash. Sakura answers with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Sakura gives Starkz a spanking. Sakura slaps Starkz in the ribs. Sakura applies The Romero Special. Sakura sends Starkz back first into the canvas. Sakura is putting the boots to Starkz. Sakura talks smack to Starkz. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Starkz blocks a boot from Sakura.

Starkz with a knee lift. Starkz with clubbing mid-kicks. Sakura answers with a double handed chop. Starkz nails Sakura with The Pump Kick for a two count. Sakura is busted open. Sakura drops Starkz with The Twisting Flatliner. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Runnin Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura fights out of the electric chair position. Sakura rakes the eyes of Starkz. Sakura applies The Dragon Sleeper. Starkz blocks The Double Underhook BackBreaker. Starkz hits The Tombstone PileDriver for a two count. Starkz walks over Sakura. Starkz with The Swanton Bomb. Starkz goes for another Swanton Bomb on the ring apron, but Sakura ducks out of the way. Sakura is lighting up Starkz’s chest. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block against the stage. Sakura rolls Starkz back into the ring. Sakura with The Double Underhook BackBreaker for a two count. Sakura drags Starkz to the corner. Sakura connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Tenth Match: Dak Draper vs. Brady Booker

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Booker applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Draper applies an arm-bar. Draper with The La Magistral for a two count. Draper with a deep arm-drag. Draper scores the ankle pick. Draper with a knee drop. Draper goes for a Bodyslam, but Booker lands back on his feet. Booker with a shoulder block from the ring apron. Booker with The Sunset Flip for a two count.

Booker with Two Hip Tosses. Draper sends Booker face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Draper with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Draper repeatedly drives his knee into Booker’s ribs. Draper with a straight right hand. Booker reverses out of the irish whip from Draper. Booker Powerslams Draper. Booker with Two Pounces. Booker with a diving shoulder tackle. Booker follows that with a Big Splash for a two count. Draper fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Draper with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Booker makes Draper tap out to The Torture Rack.

Winner: Brady Booker via Submission

Eleventh Match: The Wingmen vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz and Rich Adonis In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Peter Avalon and Richard Adonis will start things off. Nemeth attacks Adonis from behind. The Wingmen gangs up on Adonis and Marte. Bononi dumps Diaz out of the ring. Adonis with heavy bodyshots. Adonis decks Avalon with a back elbow smash. Avalon clotheslines Adonis. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon tags in Bononi. Bononi with a Reverse Bodyslam. Avalon with a Sliding Dropkick. Bononi kicks Adonis in the chest. Bononi hammers down on the back of Adonis neck. Bononi with a Pumphandle Fallaway Slam. Adonis tags in Marte.

Marte ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Bononi with a Body Block. Bononi tags in Nemeth. Bononi drives his knee into the midsection of Marte. Assisted Kitchen Sink. Nemeth talks smack to Marte. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Nemeth starts shaking his hips. Marte with heavy bodyshots. Nemeth knocks Adonis off the ring apron. Nemeth taunts Marte. Marte is displaying his fighting spirit. Marte rolls under a clothesline from Nemeth. Marte tags in Diaz. Marte with two clotheslines. Bononi shrugs off a lariat from Marte. Avalon with a straight right hand. Bononi with a Swinging Slam. The Wingmen clears the ring. Assisted Death Valley Driver. Avalon connects with The Diving Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Wingmen via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh vs. The Boys

Jarrett and Singh attacks The Boys before the bell rings. Jarrett repeatedly whips Brandon into the turnbuckles. Jarrett uses the middle rope as a weapon. Jarrett with a Running Boot through the ropes. Jarrett struts around the ring. Jarrett with a running clothesline. Brandon decks Jarrett with a back elbow smash. Brandon tags in Brent. Brent slides under a clothesline from Jarrett. Jarett kicks Brent in the gut. Jarrett with a knee lift. Jarrett repeatedly kicks Brent in the ribs. Jarett tags in Singh. Singh punches Brent in the back. Singh levels Brent with The Body Avalanche. Singh bodyslams Brent. Singh repeatedly dunks Brent on the canvas.

Singh whips Brent across the ring. Singh with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Singh tags in Jarrett. Jarrett with a gut punch. Jarrett whips Brent across the ring. Brent ducks a clothesline from Jarrett. Brandon tags himself in. Brandon with an Apron Enzuigiri. Brandon with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Brandon tags in Brent. Double Irish Whip. Brent leapfrogs over Jarrett. Brandon dropkicks Jarrett. Jarrett launches Brandon over the top rope. Jarrett with a straight right hand. Jarrett decks Brent with a back elbow smash. Jarrett tags in Singh. Singh drops Brent with The Big Boot. Singh connects with The Double Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: Trent Beretta vs. Tony Nese w/Mark Sterling

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nese backs Beretta into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Nese with an arm-drag takeover. Nese starts doing jumping jacks. Beretta with a side headlock takeover. Nese whips Beretta across the ring. Beretta ducks under two clotheslines from Nese. Sterling backs away from Beretta. Beretta avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Beretta chops Nese. Beretta whips Nese into the steel barricade. Beretta with a forearm smash. Nese thrust kicks the midsection of Beretta. Nese with a forearm smash. Nese drives Beretta back first into the barricade. Beretta with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Beretta with The Slingshot Pescado. Beretta is raining down haymakers. Beretta with a blistering chop. Beretta rolls Nese back into the ring. Beretta gets distracted by Sterling. Nese blinds Beretta with the ring skirt. Nese with a Baseball Slide Dropkick of his own. Beretta with a shoulder block. Nese kicks the left hamstring of Beretta.

Nese repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Beretta. Beretta with a back elbow smash. Nese thrust kicks the back of Beretta’s left knee. Nese sends Beretta ribs first into the barricade. Nese drives Beretta back first into the edge of the ring apron. Nese throws Beretta into the steel ring steps. Nese rolls Beretta back into the ring. Nese attacks the midsection of Beretta. Beretta with a Back Body Drop. Beretta goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Nese blocks it. Nese with two knee lifts. Beretta drills Nese with The BrainBuster. Nese with a Bulldog across the top strand. Beretta avoids The SpringBoard MoonSault. Nese thrust kicks the midsection of Beretta. Beretta with The Back Drop Driver. Beretta with a leaping back elbow smash. Nese blocks The Swinging DDT. Nese dumps Beretta ribs first on the top rope. Nese with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Nese ascends to the top turnbuckle. Beretta with a blistering chop. Beretta with two palm strikes. Beretta follows that with The SuperPlex.

Forearm Exchange. Nese with a Spinning Back Kick. Beretta ducks a clothesline from Nese. Beretta with a German Suplex. Beretta with The Half & Half Suplex. Beretta kicks Nese in the gut. Beretta drops Nese with The Swinging DDT for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Beretta goes for a German Suplex, but Nese lands back on his feet. Nese with a Double Foot Stomp. Nese with a PileDriver for a two count. Nese lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Nese goes for a PowerBomb, but Beretta lands back on his feet. Beretta with an inside cradle for a two count. Beretta goes for a Sunset Flip, but Nese counters with a Spinning Back Kick. Nese connects with The Running Nese. Sterling tells Nese to pin him. Nese drags Beretta to the corner. Nese goes for The 450 Splash, but Beretta ducks out of the way. Beretta with The Running Knee. Beretta plants Nese with Crunchy to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trent Beretta via Pinfall

