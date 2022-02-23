AEW Dark Results 2/22/22

First Match: (25-13) The Varsity Blonds w/Julia Hart vs. (0-9) Marcus Kross & (0-0) Guillermo Rosas

Brian Pillman Jr and Marcus Kross will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kross with a deep arm-drag. Strong lockup. Pillman with a waist lock takedown. Pillman unlads two knife edge chops. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison applies a side headlock. Kross whips Garrison across the ring. Garrison drops Kross with a shoulder tackle. Kross drops down on the canvas. Kross leapfrogs over Garrison. Kross goes for a dropkick, but Garrison holds onto the ropes. Garrison drops Kross with The Big Boot. Kross tags in Rosas. Rosas ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Rosas with a chop/forearm combination. Garrison reverses out of the irish whip from Rosas. Garrison drives his knee into the midsection of Rosas. Garrison tags in Pillman.

Garrison whips Rosas across the ring. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination. Pillman tags in Garrison. Rosas side steps Garrison into the turnbuckles. Rosas with a knife edge chop. Rosas punches Garrison in the back. Rosas starts choking Garrison in the corner. Rosas hammers down on the left shoulder of Garrison. Rosas tags in Kross. Kross kicks the left elbow of Garrison. Kross works on the left shoulder of Garrison. Garrison denies The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Garrison goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kross lands back on his feet. Kross kicks the left knee of Garrison. Kross tags in Rosas. Double Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Rosas tugs on Garrison’s hair. Garrison with heavy bodyshots. Rosas unloads three chops. Rosas tags in Kross. Rosas with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Kross with a Double Foot Stomp/Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Kross applies a rear chin lock. Kross rolls Garrison over for a two count. Kross ducks a clothesline from Garrison.

Kross with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Garrison blocks The SuperKick. Garrison drops Kross with The Discus Lariat. Garrison uses his feet to create separation. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman with a clothesline/forearm knockdown/shoulder tackle combination. Pillman with a Back Body Drop to Rosas. Kross blocks a boot from Pillman. Pillman dropkicks Kross. Pillman with a corner clothesline. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Pillman hits The Half Nelson Driver for a two count. Rosas sends Garrison tumbling to the floor. Garrison sends Rosas back first into the ring apron. Garrison dumps Rosas face first on the apron. Pillman goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Kross counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Pillman tags Garrison. Kross ducks a clothesline from Pillman. Pillman avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Garrison delivers The Rolling Elbow. Pillman SuperKicks Kross. Garrison connects with The SitOut FaceBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-13) The Varsity Blonds via Pinfall

Second Match: (0-1) The Wingmen vs. (0-0) Rohit Raju, (0-0) Karam, (0-0) Caleb Teninty, (0-2) Sotheara Chhun In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

The Wingmen attacks Team Raju before the bell rings. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Bononi with a double clothesline. Raju sends Bononi tumbling to the floor. Drake punches Raju in the back. Drake sends Raju to the corner. Karam with a Side Walk Slam. Wingmen pulls Karam out of the ring. Wingmen drives Karam back first into the steel ring post. Drake with a Running Boot for a two count. Drake with a forearm smash. Drake slams Raju’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Simultaneous tag to Avalon. Bononi with The Body Avalanche. Avalon drops Raju with a Leg Lariat for a two count.

Avalon applies a front face lock. Nemeth tags himself in. Nemeth kicks Raju in the gut. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Nemeth whips Raju into the turnbuckles. Nemeth starts dancing. Nemeth with a running shoulder block. Nemeth tags in Drake. Drake bodyslams Raju. Fist Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Chop Exchange. Raju delivers his combination offense. Raju with The Roundhouse Kick. Raju tags in Chhun. Drake with The Boss Man Slam. Wingmen clears the ring. Drake tags in Avalon. Bononi with The Pumphandle Fallaway Slam. Drake with The Running Cannonball Strike. Nemeth hits The Rude Awakening. Avalon connects with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) The Wingmen via Pinfall

Third Match: (6-15) Skye Blue vs. (0-0) Ruthie Jay

Blue with a waist lock go-behind. Blue applies a side headlock. Jay whips Blue across the ring. Blue drops Jay with a shoulder tackle. Blue drops down on the canvas. Jay taunts Blue. Blue ducks a clothesline from Jay. Blue cartwheels over Jay. Blue sends Jay into the ropes. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Blue with The Roll Through Boot. Blue whips Jay across the ring. Jay holds onto the ropes.

Jay kicks Blue in the chest. Jay dropkicks Blue. Jay repeatedly stomps on Blue’s chest. Jay is choking Blue with her boot. Blue uppercuts Jay. Blue kicks Jay in the face. Jay ducks a clothesline from Blue. Standing Switch Exchange. Blue flips Jay over for a two count. Blue ducks a clothesline from Jay. Blue with a diving clothesline. Blue dropkicks Jay. Jay launches Blue over the top rope. Blue with The Roundhouse Kick. Blue with The Flying Crossbody Block. Blue SuperKicks Jay. Blue connects with The Twisting Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-15) Skye Blue via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (17-21) Nick Comoroto w/The Factory vs. (0-0) Lamar Diggs

Comoroto kicks Diggs in the gut. Comoroto with a knife edge chop. Comoroto tees off on Diggs. Diggs drives Comoroto back first into the turnbuckles. Diggs with clubbing shoulder blocks and sledges. Diggs ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Diggs kicks Comoroto in the gut. Diggs slams Comoroto’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Comoroto with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Comoroto with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Comoroto hammers down on the back of Diggs neck. Comoroto puts his knee on the back of Diggs neck.

QT Marshall delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Comoroto whips Diggs into the turnbuckles. Comoroto poses for the crowd. Diggs with a knife edge chop. Comoroto rocks Diggs with a forearm smash. Comoroto bodyslams Diggs. Comoroto with a running elbow drop. Comoroto goes for another bodyslam, but Diggs lands back on his feet. Diggs unloads a flurry of strikes. Diggs sends Comoroto to the corner. Diggs levels Comoroto with The Body Avalanche. Diggs with The Shotgun Dropkick. Diggs is fired up. Comoroto Spears Diggs. Comoroto connects with a Modified Alabama Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-21) Nick Comoroto via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (51-18) Preston Vance w/Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (0-1) Ben Bishop

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bishop backs Vance into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Bishop mocks Vance. Vance with a waist lock go-behind. Vance sends Bishop to the corner. Vance drop steps into a side headlock. Bishop with a bodyshot. Bishop whips Vance across the ring. Vance runs into Bishop. Bishop drives his knee into the midsection of Vance. Bishop slams Vance’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bishop is mauling Vance in the corner. Bishop with The Side Walk Slam for a two count.

Bishop talks smack to Vance. Bishop goes for The Dominator, but Vance lands back on his feet. Vance with a forearm smash. Bishop kicks the right shoulder of Vance. Vance kicks Bishop in the face. Vance drops Bishop with a flying shoulder tackle. Vance nails Bishop with The Pump Kick. Bishop reverses out of the irish whip from Vance. Vance side steps Bishop into the turnbuckles. Bishop with a back elbow smash. Vance connects with The SpineBuster. Vance makes Bishop pass out to The Full Nelson Lock. After the match, Vance helps -1 put Bishop in The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (52-18) Preston Vance via Referee Stoppage

Sixth Match: (8-51) Fuego Del Sol vs. (0-11) David Ali

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Del Sol with two arm-drags. Del Sol applies an arm-bar. Short-Arm Reversal by Ali. Ali with a forearm smash. Del Sol drives his knee into the midsection of Ali. Del Sol with The Butterfly Suplex. Del Sol with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a one count. Del Sol follows that with a knife edge chop. Ali reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Del Sol thrust kicks the midsection of Ali. Ali catches Del Sol in mid-air. Ali with The Ushigoroshi. Ali kicks Del Sol in the back. Del Sol decks Ali with a back elbow smash. Ali blocks a boot from Del Sol.

Ali with a Spinning Back Kick. Ali with a Butterfly Suplex of his own. Ali pops back on his feet. Del Sol launches Ali over the top rope. Ali sweeps out the legs of Del Sol. Ali with Two Corner Dropkicks. Ali Powerslams Del Sol for a two count. Del Sol with forearm shivers. Ali avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Del Sol with two flying forearm smashes. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Ali. Del Sol with The SpringBoard MoonSault. Del Sol SuperKicks Ali. Ali regroups on the outside. Del Sol lands The Asai MoonSault. Del Sol rolls Ali back into the ring. Del Sol connects with The Tornado DDT. Del Sol plants Ali with The Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-51) Fuego Del Sol via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (36-30) Matt Sydal vs. (12-65) Serpentico w/Luther

Chop Exchange. Sydal repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Serpentico. Sydal with a single leg takedown. Sydal drops his weight on the left leg of Serpentico. Sydal ties Serpentico up in a knot. Serpentico grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Serpentico decks Sydal with a back elbow smash. Sydal with two side headlock takeovers. Sydal with a flying mare takedown for a two count. Sydal gets distracted by Luther. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Serpentico whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal rolls Serpentico over for a two count. Serpentico drops Sydal with The Flatliner. Serpentico slams Sydal’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Serpentico is throwing haymakers at Sydal. Sydal reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Serpentico kicks Sydal in the chest. Serpentico with a Headscissors Takeover. Serpentico clotheslines Sydal for a one count. Serpentico dumps Sydal out of the ring.

Luther dumps Sydal face first on the steel barricade behind the referee’s back. Serpentico HeadButts Sydal. Sydal responds with a Back Body Drop on the floor. Sydal rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Serpentico with a double sledge. Serpentico is mauling Sydal in the corner. Sydal slams Serpentico’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Sydal punches Serpentico in the ribs. Sydal delivers his combination offense. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Sydal drives Serpentico face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Sydal hits The Flying Meteora for a two count. Serpentico denies The Lightning Spiral. Serpentico goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Sydal holds onto the ropes. Serpentico SuperKicks Sydal. Serpentico with The DDT for a two count. Luther yells at the referee. Luther tells Serpentico to go up to the top turnbuckle. Sydal avoids The Swanton Bomb. Sydal with a pair of quick roll ups. Sydal with The Roundhouse Kick. Sydal connects with The Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-30) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

