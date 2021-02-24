AEW Dark Results 2/23/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

First Match: (17-4) Brian Cage w/Hook vs. (0-4) John Skyler

Cage drops Skyler with a shoulder tackle. Cage whips Skyler across the ring. Skyler kicks Cage in the chest. Skyler SuperKicks Cage. Cage with a running elbow smash. Skyler dropkicks Cage. Cage with The Discus Lariat. Cage PowerBombs Skyler. Cage connects with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-4) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Second Match: (1-30) Lee Johnson w/Arn Anderson vs. (5-22) Serpentico w/Luther

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Johnson leapfrogs over Serpentico. Serpentico with a waist lock go-behind. Johnson showcases his athletic ability. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Johnson dropkicks Serpentico. Johnson with The Press Slam for a two count. Serpentico denies the sunset flip. Serpentico with a back fist. Johnson with a double leg takedown. Johnson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Serpentico dumps Johnson face first on the top rope. Serpentico with a running knee strike. Johnson with forearm shivers. Serpentico responds with a Rolling SuperKick. Serpentico drops Johnson with The DDT for a two count. Serpentico hooks both legs for a two count.

Serpentico kicks Johnson in the face. Johnson with a Desperation Boot. Johnson launches Serpentico over the top rope. Serpentico with an Apron Enzuigiri. Serpentico pulls Johnson down to the mat. Serpentico with The Slingshot Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Serpentico whips Johnson into the turnbuckles. Forearm Exchange. Serpentico with the irish whip. Johnson decks Serpentico with a back elbow smash. Johnson kicks Serpentico in the face. Johnson dives over Serpentico. Johnson with two clotheslines. Johnson with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Johnson pops back on his feet. Johnson hits The Fisherman’s Ushigoroshi for a two count. Serpentico hammers down on the back of Johnson’s neck. Johnson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Johnson connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-30) Lee Johnson via Pinfall

Third Match: (8-7) Eddie Kingston vs. (0-0) JD Drake

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Kingston applies a side headlock. Drake with heavy bodyshots. Drake whips Kingston across the ring. Kingston runs into Drake. Second Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Kingston deliver his combination offense. Kingston HeadButts Drake. Drake avoids The Spinning Back Fist. Drake kicks Kingston in the gut. Drake with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a one count. Drake with a chop/forearm combination. Kingston reverses out of the irish whip from Drake. Kingston with a Running Boot. Kingston drops Drake with The Flying Shoulder Tackle. Kingston kicks Drake in the back. Third Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Kingston with a thumb to the eye. Kingston is mauling Drake in the corner.

Kingston hammers down on the back of Drake’s neck. Kingston HeadButts Drake. Drake is displaying his fighting spirit. Kingston rakes the eyes of Drake. Fourth Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Kingston HeadButts Drake. Kingston transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kingston slings Drake across the ring. Drake rocks Kingston with a forearm smash in mid-air. Drake with a running knife edge chop. Drake with The Uranage Slam. Drake follows that with The Vader Bomb for a two count. Drake denies The Back Drop Driver. Kingston unloads a flurry of strikes. Drake dives over Kingston. Drake with The Running Boot. Drake hits The Running Cannonball Strike. Drake goes for The MoonSault, but Kingston ducks out of the way. Kingston connects with The Spinning Back Fist to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-7) Eddie Kingston via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (3-6) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-1) Brooke Havok w/Cody Rhodes

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hirsch has the strength advantage. Havok with a waist lock go-behind. Havok shoves Hirsch. Havok with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Havok drops Hirsch with The Flipping NeckBreaker for a two count. Hirsch rocks Havok with a forearm smash. Hirsch with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hirsch backs Havok into the ropes. Hirsch with clubbing lariats. Havok answers with a running forearm smash. Havok rolls Hirsch over for a two count. Havok goes for the running neck snap, but Hirsch rolls her over for a two count. Hirsch with the irish whip. Havok decks Hirsch with a back elbow smash. Hirsch avoids The Flying Crossbody Block. Hirsch hooks the inside leg for a two count. Havok ducks a clothesline from Hirsch. Havok goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Hirsch counters with The Pendulum BackBreaker. Hirsch with The Release German Suplex. Hirsch with The Big Biel Throw. Hirsch makes Havok tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (4-6) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Fifth Match: (22-7) The Jurassic Express w/Marko Stunt vs. (0-5) Angel Fashion & (0-9) VSK

Jungle Boy and VSK will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jungle Boy applies a side headlock. VSK whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Jungle Boy with a Running Hurricanrana. VSK tags in Fashion. Jungle Boy with a side headlock takeover. Fashion whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Fashion drops down on the canvas. Jungle Boy slides under Fashion. Jungle Boy runs Fashion into the ropes. Luchasaurus tags himself in. Mid-Kick/German Suplex Combination. Fashion tags in VSK. Luchasaurus slaps VSK in the chest. Luchasaurus delivers his combination offense. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus whips VSK across the ring. Jungle Boy drops down on the canvas. Luchasaurus drops VSK with The Big Boot. Jurassic Express hits their Tail Whip/Flatliner Combination. Fashion dives over Jurassic Express. Tail Whip/SuperKick Combination. Jurassic Express connects with The Assisted SitDown PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-7) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (16-15) QT Marshall w/Nick Comoroto vs. (0-0) JJ Garrett

Marshall denies the ankle pick. Chain grappling exchange. Garrett rolls around the ring. Garrett signals for the test of strength. Garett applies a hammerlock. Garrett grabs a side wrist lock. Marshall answers with the headscissors neck lock. Garrett pops back on his feet. Marshall with a side headlock takeover. Garrett whips Marshall across the ring. Marshall drops Garrett with a shoulder tackle. Garrett drops down on the canvas. Leapfrog Exchange. Marshall with a deep arm-drag. Marshall applies an arm-bar. Garrett kicks Marshall in the gut. Garrett with a knife edge chop. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Garrett. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown. Marshall with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Garrett drives Marshall face first into the middle turnbuckle pad.

Garrett with a German Suplex. Garrett with a twisting elbow smash across the back of Marshall’s neck. Garrett bickers with the referee. Garrett drags Marshall to the corner. Garrett hits The Frog Splash for a one count. Garrett punches Marshall in the back. Marshall slaps Garrett in the chest. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall with the irish whip. Garrett dives over Marshall. Garrett delivers The Rolling Elbow. Garrett with a Corner Spear. Garrett with a Running Cannonball Strike. Garrett follows that with a Twisting Senton Splash for a two count. Marshall kicks Garrett in the gut. Marshall tees off on Garrett. Garrett kicks Marshall in the gut. Marshall with two clotheslines. Marshall ducks a clothesline from Garrett. Marshall drops Garrett with The Pop Up Forearm Smash. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-15) QT Marshall via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (11-6) Max Caster w/Anthony Bowens vs. (14-19) Marko Stunt

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Caster goes for a knee drop, but Stunt ducks out of the way. Stunt with a running knee strike. Stunt ducks a clothesline from Caster. Stunt with a Hurricanrana. Stunt dropkicks Caster. Side Step Exchange. Stunt with a flying elbow drop across the back of Caster’s neck for a one count. Caster catches Stunt in mid-air. Caster dumps Stunt chest first on the top rope. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex. Caster toys around with Stunt. Caster drives his knee into Stunt’s back.

Caster fish hooks Stunt. The referee admonishes Caster. Caster applies a rear chin lock. Stunt with heavy bodyshots. Caster pulls Stunt down to the mat. Caster stomps on Stunt’s chest. Caster with clubbing elbow drops. Caster stands on Stunt’s head. Stunt is displaying his fighting spirit. Caster kicks Stunt in the face. Stunt headbutts the midsection of Caster. Caster denies The Underdog. Stunt rolls Caster over for a two count. Stunt with The Spinning Heel Kick. Stunt hits The Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. The referee is distracted by Bowens. Caster delivers The SuperPlex. Caster connects with The Flying Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-6) Max Caster via Pinfall

Eight Match: (7-8) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. (0-6) Louie Valle & (0-0) Chris Peaks

Alex Reynolds and Chris Peaks will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Peaks drives his knee into the midsection of Reynolds. Peaks with two uppercuts. Peaks whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Peaks. Reynolds with three uppercuts. Reynolds whips Peaks across the ring. Reynolds dropkicks Peaks. Reynolds bodyslams Peaks. Reynolds tags in Silver. Double Monkey Flip for a two count. Silver applies a side headlock. Peaks whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Peaks with two shoulder tackles. Silver ducks a clothesline from Peaks. Silver with The Mid-Kick. Silver sends Peaks face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Silver tags in Reynolds. Ryenolds uppercuts Peaks. Silver with another mid-kick. Reynolds with the lateral press for a two count. Peaks sends Reynolds face first into the middle rope. Peaks tags in Valle. Valle kicks Reynolds in the face. Reynolds denies The Double Vertical Suplex. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Drop Toe Hold/Knee Lift Combination.

Valle grapples around Reynolds. Valle is mauling Reynolds in the corner. Reynolds kicks Valle in the gut. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Valle rakes the eyes of Reynolds. Valle tags in Peaks. Peaks punches Reynolds in the ribs. Double Irish Whip. Reynolds decks Valle with a back elbow smash. Reynolds kicks Peaks in the face. Valle with a Corner Dropkick. Rebound Dropkick/Running Cannonball Strike Combination for a two count. Peaks applies a front face lock. Valle tags himself in. Valle punches Reynolds in the back. Valle with an elbow drop. Valle mocks Silver. Reynolds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver with two clotheslines. Silver whips Peaks across the ring. Silver with a Back Body Drop. Silver lawn darts Valle into Peaks. Silver with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Silver with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Peaks kicks Silver in the gut. Silver reverses out of the irish whip from Peaks. Peaks decks Silver with a back elbow smash. Silver answers with another Step Up Enzuigiri. Silver hits The Double Samoan Drop. Silver tags in Reynolds. Dark Order connects with The Dark Destroyer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-8) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (18-17) Kip Sabian w/Penelope Ford vs. (0-21) Fuego Del Sol

Sabian kicks Del Sol in the gut. Sabian with a forearm smash. Del Sol reverses out of the irish whip from Sabian. Del Sol drops down on the canvas. Sabian trips Del Sol in mid-air. Sabian applies a side headlock. Del Sol whips Sabian across the ring. Sabian runs around Del Sol. Del Sol with a running elbow smash. Del Sol with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Del Sol follows that with a Hurricanrana. Del Sol dropkicks Sabian. Del Sol pops back on his feet. Sabian regroups on the outside. Sabian drops Del Sol with The Big Boot. Sabian slams Del Sol’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Sabian headbutts the midsection of Del Sol. Sabian whips Del Sol into the turnbuckles. Sabian HeadButts Del Sol. Sabian kicks Del Sol in the chest. Sabian with forearm shivers. Del Sol is displaying his fighting spirit. Sabian kicks the left knee of Del Sol. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabian repeatedly drives his knee into Del Sol’s back. Sabian hits The PK. Sabian stomps on Del Sol’s chest. Sabian dives over Del Sol. Del Sol avoids The Pump Kick. Del Sol with a knee smash. Del Sol with The Quebrada. Del Sol SuperKicks Sabian. Del Sol hits his SlingBlade/Flatliner Combination for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Del Sol with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabian answers with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Sabian delivers a big haymaker. Sabian goes for The Deathly Hollows, but Del Sol counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Sabian kicks out the legs of Del Sol. Sabian connects with The Deathly Hollows to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-17) Kip Sabian via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (4-14) Brian Pillman Jr. & (7-18) Griff Garrison vs. (0-30) Shawn Dean & (0-1) Carlie Bravo

Brian Pillman Jr and Carlie Bravo will start things off. Quick shoving contest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bravo ducks a clothesline from Pillman. Strong lockup. Bravo with an arm-drag takeover. Pillman is starting to get flustered. Bravo signals for the test of strength. Pillman with a gut punch. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Pillman tags in Garrison. Varsity Blonds works on the left wrist of Bravo. Double Irish Whip. Bravo avoids the double clothesline. Bravo shoves Pillman into Garrison. Bravo dropkicks Garrison. Bravo applies a wrist lock. Bravo tags in Dean. Bravo sweeps out the legs of Garrison. Dean with a Slingshot Elbow Drop. Bravo with a Slingshot Leg Drop. Dean hooks the outside leg for a one count. Dean applies a wrist lock. Dean tags in Bravo. Bravo with a flying elbow smash. Bravo applies another wrist lock. Pillman tags himself in. Garrison reverses out of the irish whip from Bravo. Garrison drops down on the canvas. Pillman SuperKicks Bravo for a two count.

Pillman applies a hammerlock. Pillman drives his knee into Bravo’s back. Pillman punches Bravo in the back. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Pillman with the irish whip. Pillman with a corner clothesline. Pillman follows that with a knife edge chop. Pillman tags in Garrison. Varsity Blonds repeatedly stomps on Bravo’s chest. Garrison bodyslams Bravo. Garrison tags in Pillman. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Pillman applies The STF. Pillman transitions into the cobra twist. Pillman tugs on Bravo’s nipple for added pressure. Bravo returns the favor. Bravo with a Hip Toss. Bravo dropkicks Pillman. Pillman applies the single leg crab. Garrison tags himself in. Garrison repeatedly stomps on Bravo’s back. Garrison goes for a PowerBomb, but Bravo counters with a Hurricanrana into Pillman. Pillman tumbles to the floor. Bravo tags in Dean. Dean with two clotheslines. Dean ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Dean with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dean with Two Corner Dropkick. Dean follows that with The Captain’s Salute for a two count. Garrison decks Dean with a JawBreaker. Bravo tags himself in. Bravo with a forearm smash. Standing Slice Bread/Flying Splash Combination for a two count. Pillman kicks Dean in the gut. Pillman with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Garrison with The Front Suplex. Garrison delivers The Rolling Elbow. Garrison tags in Pillman. Varsity Blonds connects with their Missile Dropkick/PowerBomb Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-14) Brian Pillman Jr & (8-18) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (1-2) Ryan Nemeth vs. (0-20) Aaron Solow

Nemeth talks smack to Solow after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nemeth with a fireman’s carry takeover. Nemeth taunts Solow. Nemeth with a double leg takedown. Nemeth is playing mind games with Solow. Nemeth applies a waist lock. Solow breaks the grip. Solow with two deep arm-drags. Solow applies an arm-bar. Nemeth backs Solow into the turnbuckles. Nemeth punches Solow in the chest. Nemeth with the irish whip. Solow decks Nemeth with a back elbow smash. Solow with two more arm-drags. Solow dropkicks Nemeth to the floor. Nemeth regroups on the outside. Solow runs after Nemeth. Solow sweeps out the legs of Nemeth. Solow bodyslams Nemeth. Solow with a Diving Knee Drop for a one count. Stalemate in the corner. Nemeth uppercuts the left shoulder of Solow. Nemeth drives the left shoulder of Solow into the canvas.

Nemeth starts picking Solow apart. Nemeth applies a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Nemeth with a fist drop. Nemeth whips Solow into the turnbuckles. Nemeth starts shaking his hips. Nemeth with a Corner Spear for a two count. Nemeth applies a rear chin lock. Solow with elbows into the midsection of Nemeth. Nemeth pulls Solow down to the mat for a two count. Nemeth goes back to the rear chin lock. Solow decks Nemeth with a JawBreaker. Solow ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow with three clotheslines. Solow follows that with a running european uppercut. Solow sends Nemeth to the corner. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi appears on the stage. Solow with another running european uppercut. Solow hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Nemeth denies The DDT. Nemeth with a Leaping Arm-Breaker. Nemeth applies a hammerlock. Solow drops Nemeth with The Windmill Kick. Nemeth knocks Solow off the top turnbuckle. Nemeth connects with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory. After the match, Nemeth, Avalon and Bononi gangs up on Solow. The Nightmare Family storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (2-2) Ryan Nemeth via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (16-6) Diamante & (17-4) Ivelisse vs. (0-2) Miranda Alize & (0-1) Renee Michelle

Ivelisse and Renee Michelle will start things off. Ivelisse with a back elbow smash. Michelle answers with a forearm smash. Michelle applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ivelisse slaps Michelle in the face. Ivelisse applies a front face lock. Ivelisse tags in Diamante. Diamante punches Michelle in the ribs. Forearm Exchange. Diamante shoves Michelle. Diamante clotheslines Michelle. Alize made the blind tag. Alize with a deep arm-drag. Alize ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Alize with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Alize with The Tilt-A-Whirl La Magistral for a two count. Diamante delivers a gut punch. Ivelisse kicks out the legs of Alize. Diamante with a Corner Dropkick. Diamante tags in Ivelisse. Ivelisse with The RoundHouse Kick. Ivelisse hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Ivelisse transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ivelisse tags in Diamante. Ivelisse sends Alize face first into the right boot of Diamante. Diamante is raining down forearm shivers. Diamante applies the chin bar. Alize with heavy bodyshots. Diamante answers with a knee lift.

Diamante with the irish whip. Diamante with a running elbow smash. Diamante tags in Ivelisse. Diamante uses Ivelisse’s boots as a weapon. Ivelisse with rapid fire haymakers. Alize fires back with forearm shivers. Ivelisse decks Alize with a back elbow smash. Ivelisse with a knife edge chop. Ivelisse tags in Diamante. Running Elbow Smash Party. Double Knife Edge Chop. Diamante talks smack to Alize. Second Forearm Exchange. Alize drops Diamante with The Cutter. Ivelisse and Michelle are tagged in. Michelle clotheslines Ivelisse. Michelle knocks Diamante off the ring apron. Michell is swinging at everything that moves. Ivelisse rocks Michelle with a forearm smash. Michelle delivers The Spinning Hook Kick for a two count. Ivelisse with a knee lift. Ivelisse tags in Diamante. Diamante repeatedly stomps on Michelle’s chest. Diamante tags in Ivelisse. Michelle denies The Double Belly to Back Suplex. Michelle shoves Ivelisse. Michelle sends Diamante tumbling down to the floor. Michelle ducks a clothesline from Ivelisse. Both ladies are knocked down after a double spinning face plant. Michelle tags in Alize. Alize with forearm shivers. Alize talks smack to Diamante. Ivelisse attacks Alize from behind. Ivelisse SuperKicks Michelle off the ring apron. Double Knee Strike. Double Side Slam. Diamante and Ivelisse connects with The Double RoundHouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-6) Diamante & (18-4) Ivelisse via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (3-6) Top Flight vs. (0-0) Tony Vega & (0-0) Steven Stetson

Darius Martin and Tony Vega will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Darius applies The Full Nelson Lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Darius applies a hammerlock. Vega decks Darius with a back elbow smash. Darius with two deep arm-drags. Darius bodyslams Vega. Vega kicks Darius in the face. Darius applies a side headlock. Vega with a snap mare takeover. Darius with the backslide cover for a two count. Darius applies a wrist lock. Dante and Stetson are tagged in. Dante with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Darius dropkicks Vega. Dante whips Stetson across the ring. Dante with a double leapfrog. Dante with a deep arm-drag. Dante applies an arm-bar. Stetson whips Dante across the ring. Stetson drops down on the canvas. Vega kicks Dante in the back. Dante knocks Vega off the ring apron. Stetson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Stetson stands on the left leg of Dante. Stetson tags in Vega.

Stetson applies a front face lock. Vega with a flying double axe handle strike. Vega repeatedly stomps on Dante’s chest. Vega applies a front face lock. Vega tags in Stetson. Stetson with a flying double axe handle strike of his own. Stetson stomps on Dante’s back. Stetson applies a front face lock. Vega tags himself in. Double Vertical Suplex for a one count. Vega applies a wrist lock. Vega kicks Dante in the gut. Dante with forearm shivers. Vega drives his knee into the midsection of Dante. Vega bodyslams Dante. Vega tags in Stetson. Stetson applies The Sleeper Hold. Stetson hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Stetson repeatedly stomps on Dante’s back. Stetson punches Dante in the back. Stetson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Darius tags himself in. Darius ducks a clothesline from Stetson. Darius knocks Vega off the apron. Darius kicks Stetson in the face. Darius with a running clothesline. Darius with a double hand chop. Darius kicks Stetson in the gut. Darius delivers his combination offense. Darius with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Vega goes for an elbow drop, but Darius ducks out of the way. Darius dumps Vega out of the ring. Darius tags in Dante. Top Flight connects with The Assisted Corner Dropkick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-6) Top Flight via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (20-24) Joey Janela, (18-22) Sonny Kiss, (3-3) Bear Country vs. (0-7) M’Badu, (0-0) Aaron Frye, (0-0) Daniel Joseph, (0-0) Levy Shapiro In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Bear Boulder and Daniel Joseph will start things off. Boulder drops Joseph with The Big Boot. Boulder tags in Bronson. Double Irish Whip. Bear Country sends Joseph chest first into the canvas. Joseph tags in Frye. Bronson with The Exploder Suplex. Bronson with a straight right hand. Bronson tags in Kiss. Kiss kicks Frye in the gut. Frye reverses out of the irish whip from Kiss. Kiss slips over Frye’s back. Kiss dropkicks Frye. Kiss with The Split for a two count. Kiss tags in Janela. Double Irish Whip. Janela and Kiss drops down and splits on the canvas. Double Hip Toss. Janela drives Frye face first into the left knee of Kiss. Janela with a running lariat. Frye tags in Shapiro. Shapiro with a thumb to the eye. Janela is winging at the air. Shapiro tees off on Janela. Shapiro whips Janela into the turnbuckles. Shapiro hammers down on the back of Janela’s neck. Shapiro tags in Joseph.

Joseph with heavy bodyshots. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Frye tags himself in. Frye with clubbing blows to Janela’s back. Frye tags in Badu. Badu is mauling Janela in the corner. Badu levels Janela with a Body Avalanche. Badu tags in Shapiro. Janela is displaying his fighting spirit. Shapiro with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Janela clears the ring. Janela ducks a clothesline from Shapiro. Janela applies The Sleeper Hold. Janela creates distance with The German Suplex. Janela tags in Bronson. Bronson with a series of clotheslines. Bronson knocks Badu off the apron. Bronson whips Frye across the ring. Bronson scores two elbow knockdowns. Bronson with The Uranage Slam. Bronson kicks Joseph in the gut. Bronson dumps Joseph on top of Shapiro. Bronson with a Double Senton Splash. Bronson launches Badu over the top rope. Bronson tags in Janela. Assisted SomerSault Plancha. Kiss with The Flying Hurricanrana. Janela hits The Death Valley Driver. Simultaneous tag to Bronson. Bear Country connects with The Assisted Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-24) Joey Janela, (19-22) Sonny Kiss, (4-3) Bear Country via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (7-29-2) Peter Avalon & (1-7) Cezar Bononi vs. (0-19) Ryzin & (0-19) Baron Black

Cezaro Bononi and Baron Black will start things off. Black drop steps into a side headlock. Bononi launches Black to the corner. Bononi with a snap mare takeover. Bononi drops Black with a shoulder tackle. Bononi applies a wrist lock. Bononi tags in Avalon. Avalon kicks Black in the gut. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon with the irish whip. Black dives over Avalon. Black with a deep arm-drag. Black transitions into a bow and arrow stretch. Black with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Black applies a wrist lock. Black tags in Ryzin. Ryzin with a flying double foot stomp. Ryzin grabs a side wrist lock. Ryzin with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ryzin with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Ryzin is throwing haymakers at Avalon. Ryzin with the irish whip. Ryzin with a corner clothesline. Ryzin sends Avalon face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Ryzin kicks Avalon in the face. Ryzin talks smack to Avalon. Ryzin rakes the eyes of Avalon. Short-Arm Reversal by Avalon. Bononi kicks Ryzin in the back. Avalon with a running clothesline. Avalon knocks Black off the ring apron. Avalon tags in Bononi. Bononi with a gut punch/toe kick combination.

Bononi whips Ryzin across the ring. Bononi clotheslines Ryzin for a two count. Bononi tags in Avalon. Bononi hits The Reverse Bodyslam. Avalon with a basement dropkick for a two count. Avalon transitions into a ground and pound attack. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon slams Ryzin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Avalon tags in Bononi. Bononi is picking Ryzin apart. Bononi repeatedly whips Ryzin into the turnbuckles. Bononi tags in Avalon. Avalon blasts Black off the apron. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Ryzin reverses out of the irish whip from Avalon. Misfired MoonSaults. Ryzin tags in Black. Black avoids the polish hammer. Black with a running forearm smash to Bononi. Black with two clotheslines. Black ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Black with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Black with The Exploder Suplex. Black kicks Bononi in the gut. Black uppercuts Bononi. Black with a knife edge chop. Black follows that with a discus chop. Rolling Elbow/SuperKick Combination. Avalon decks Black with a back elbow smash. Black with an Atomic Drop. Black hits The BackStabber for a two count. Black applies The CrossFace. Bononi Chokeslams Ryzin on top of Black. Bononi dumps Ryzin out of the ring. Avalon connects with The Assisted Martini’s to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-29-2) Peter Avalon & (2-7) Cezar Bononi via Pinfall

Sixteenth Match: (3-19) Kilynn King vs. (0-11) Tesha Price

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King backs Price into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. King with a side headlock takeover. Price answers with the headscissors escape. King applies a side headlock. Price with heavy bodyshots. Price whips King across the ring. King drops Price with a shoulder tackle. Price drops down on the canvas. King with a deep arm-drag. King applies an arm-bar. Price drives her knee into the midsection of King. Price with a knife edge chop. Price with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by King. King kicks Price in the gut. King with a low dropkick for a two count. King applies an arm-bar. Price puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Price kicks King in the gut. Price with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Price puts her knee on the back of King’s neck.

Price with a running haymaker for a two count. Price transitions into a ground and pound attack. Price hooks the outside leg for a two count. Price argues with the referee. King with a forearm smash. Price kicks King in the gut. Price with a diving back elbow smash. Price is fired up. Price with a Cartwheel RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Price is displaying her frustration. Price with a forearm smash. Price with a toe kick. King reverses out of the irish whip from Price. King hits The Fallaway Slam. King clotheslines Price. King with the polish hammer. King kicks the right shoulder of Price. King with a RoundHouse Kick. King with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Price denies The Kingdom Fall. Price with another RoundHouse Kick for a two count. King ducks a clothesline from Price. King throws Price into the ropes. King clotheslines Price. King connects with The Kingdom Fall to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-19) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Seventeenth Match: (16-17) Christopher Daniels & (32-21) Frankie Kazarian vs. (11-6) Matt Sydal & (0-1) Mike Sydal vs. (9-16) The Hybrid 2 In A Triple Threat Match

Jack Evans and Mike Sydal will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mike applies the cravate. Mike goes for a snap mare takeover, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evan kicks Mike in the gut. Evans whips Mike across the ring. Mike cartwheels around Evans. Mike with two deep arm-drags. Mike applies an arm-bar. Mike rolls Evans over for a one count. Mike applies a front face lock. Evans runs Mike into the turnbuckles. Daniels tags himself in. Daniels punches Evans in the ribs. Daniels whips Evans across the ring. Daniels with a single leg dropkick for a two count. Evans drops Daniels with The Pele Kick. Evans slams Daniels head on the left boot of Angelico. Evans tags in Angelico. Angelico unloads a flurry of left jabs. Angelico stomps on Daniels chest. Angelico with a toe kick. Angelico kicks the left hamstring of Daniels. Short-Arm Reversal by Daniels. Daniels with a Belly to Back Suplex. Daniels tags in Kazarian. Kazarian with a mid-kick. Daniels clotheslines the back of Angelico’s neck. Kazarian with a double foot stomp. Kazarian is distracted by Evans. Angelico tags in Matt. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Matt drop steps into a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Matt reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a fireman’s carry rollup for a one count. Kazarian with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Matt answers with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Matt ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Matt with a Spinning Heel Kick. Matt kicks Kazarian in the back. Matt backs Kazarian into the ropes. Matt tags in Mike.

Mike with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Following a snap mare takeover, Mike with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Mike applies a front face lock. Matt tags himself in. Double Side Russian Leg Sweep. Kazarian goes for a Bodyslam, but Matt lands back on his feet. Matt drops Kazarian with The Slice. Matt with a Standing Corkscrew MoonSault for a two count. Matt kicks the left hamstring of Kazarian. Matt with the irish whip. Kazarian dives over Matt. Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Kazarian sends Matt to the corner. Kazarian with a running forearm smash. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Daniels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kazarian with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Leg Sweep/Crossbody Block Combination for a two count. Daniels whips Matt into the turnbuckles. Daniels HeadButts Matt. Daniels goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Matt lands back on his feet. Matt ducks a clothesline from Daniels. Matt with another Spinning Heel Kick. Evans and Mike are tagged in. Mike scores the elbow knockdown. Mike avoids The Windmill Kick. Mick kicks Evans in the gut. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Mike. Mike slides under Evans. Mike dropkicks Evans. Mike matrix under a clothesline from Evans. Mike with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Evans launches Mike over the top rope. Mike with a straight right hand. Mike cartwheels off the top turnbuckle. Angelico unloads a flurry of strikes. The referee admonishes Angelico. Evans slams Mike’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans tags in Angelico.

Angelico with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Angelico applies a front face lock. Evans tags himself in. Evans kicks Mike in the ribs. Evans tees off on Mike. Evans whips Mike across the ring. Evans with a Flying Mid-Kick for a two count. Evans bodyslams Mike. Evans applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Evans tags in Angelico. Angelico stomps on Mike’s ribs. Angelico grapevines the legs of Mike. Daniels breaks up the submission hold. Angelico bodyslams Mike. Angelico tags in Evans. TH2 goes for The Assisted 450 Splash, but Mike ducks out of the way. Mike kicks Angelico in the face. Mike slides under Evans. Mike tags in Matt. Matt with two mid-kicks. Matt with a leaping heel kick. Matt follows that with a jumping knee strike. Matt with a Modified Powerslam for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Matt kicks Angelico in the chest. Matt with an Axe Kick. Matt with a Spinning Back Kick to Evans. Angelico sweeps out the legs of Matt. Angelico knocks SCU off the apron. Evans applies The Muta Lock. Angelico kicks Matt in the face. Evans with a jackknife cover for a two count. Kazarian made the blind tag. Matt side steps Evans into the turnbuckles. Kazarian drops Evans with The Slingshot DDT. Angelico with The RoundHouse Kick. Mike SuperKicks Angelico. Daniels hits The Blue Thunder Bomb. Matt with The Flying Meteora. Evans drops Matt with The Windmill Kick. Kazarian connects with The Slingshot Cutter for a two count. Kazarian nails Angelico with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Daniels lands The Arabian MoonSault. Sydal Brothers with a Double Knee Strike. Evans with a Double Dropkick. Stereo Suicide Dives. Evans goes for The Space Fly Tiger Drop, but Daniels counters with an Apron Enzuigiri. Kazarian plants Evans with The Reverse DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-17) Christopher Daniels & (33-21) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

