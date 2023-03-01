AEW Dark Results 2/28/23

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Action Andretti vs. Tony Deppen

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deppen backs Andretti into the turnbuckles. Deppen pie faces Andretti. Andretti with a waist lock takedown. Andretti applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Andretti pie faces Deppen. Deppen kicks Andretti in the gut. Deppen whips Andretti across the ring. Deppen drops down on the canvas. Deppen leapfrogs over Andretti. Deppen avoids the low dropkick. Andretti dodges The PK. Leg Sweep Exchange. Andretti rolls Deppen over for a two count. Deppen avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Andretti dropkicks Deppen. Andretti pops back on his feet. Deppen wants Andretti to shake his hand. Andretti smacks the hand away. Andretti grabs a side headlock. Deppen launches Andretti over the top rope. Deppen bodyslams Andretti on the floor. Deppen kicks Andretti in the back. Deppen drives Andretti back first into the ring apron. Deppen slaps Andretti in the chest. Deppen rolls Andretti back into the ring.

Deppen goes into the lateral press for a one count. Deppen continues to kick Andretti in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Andretti. Andretti with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Andretti sweeps out the legs of Deppen. Andretti with a Sliding Dropkick. Andretti with a SpringBoard Tornillo for a two count. Andretti unloads three knife edge chops. Deppen reverses out of the irish whip from Andretti. Deppen scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Deppen applies a front face lock. Deppen is lighting up Andretti’s chest. Andretti with a gut punch. Andretti with two knife edge chops. Deppen reverses out of the irish whip from Andretti. Deppen buries his knee into the midsection of Andretti. Deppen applies an arm-bar. Andretti decks Deppen with a JawBreaker. Andretti with a shoulder block. Andretti slips over Deppen’s back. Andretti with a flying forearm smash. Andretti clothesline from Deppen. Andretti with a Back/NeckBreaker Combination.

Deppen regroups on the outside. Andretti lands The Suicide Dive. Andretti rolls Deppen back into the ring. Deppen avoids The SpringBoard 450 Splash. Andretti SuperKicks Deppen for a two count. Andretti drags Deppen to the corner. Deppen avoids The Split Legged MoonSault. Deppen with a Rising Knee Strike. Deppen with a Roundhouse Kick from the ring apron. Deppen follows that with a Slingshot CodeBreaker for a two count. Deppen brings Andretti to the corner. Andretti with a running forearm smash. Andretti slaps Deppen in the chest. Deppen blocks The SuperPlex. Deppen starts biting Andretti’s forehead. Deppen HeadButts Andretti. Andretti with The Pele Kick. Andretti with The SpringBoard SuperPlex. Andretti follows that with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Andretti with clubbing mid-kicks. Deppen answers with a knee lift. Andretti with a Spinning Back Kick. Andretti with a knee lift. Andretti with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Deppen rakes the eyes of Andretti. Andretti with a back elbow smash. Andretti with a Double SpringBoard Tornillo. Andretti connects with The Running Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: Action Andretti via Pinfall

Second Match: Evil Uno vs. J Spade

Code Of Honor. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uno with a wrist lock takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Uno with a side headlock takeover for a two count. Spade reverses the hold. Uno whips Spade across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Uno drops Spade with a misdirection shoulder tackle. Spade drops down on the canvas. Uno with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Uno with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Uno unloads three knife edge chops. Spade with a forearm smash. Spade is lighting up Uno’s chest.

Uno scores a right jab. Uno whips Spade across the ring. Uno with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Uno with a Senton Splash. Uno kicks Spade in the face. Uno stomps on Spade’s chest. Uno with a blistering chop. Uno sends Spade to the corner. Spade decks Uno with a back elbow smash. Spade kicks Uno in the face. Uno drops Spade with The Big Boot. Spade dives over Uno. Spade dropkicks Uno. Uno avoids The Diving Crossbody Block. Uno with a corner clothesline. Uno with a Lariat. Uno connects with Something EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: Evil Uno via Pinfall

Third Match: Parker Bordeaux w/Trench vs. Joe Ocasio

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bordeaux sends Ocasio face first into the canvas. Bordeaux rams his forearm across Ocasio’s face. Bodyshot Exchange. Bordeaux dribbles Ocaiso’s head on the canvas. Ocasio kicks Bordeaux in the face. Ocasio with a drop toe hold into the ropes. Ocasio with rapid fire bodyshots. Bordeaux shoves Ocasio. Ocasio with a Rising Knee Strike. Bordeaux delivers The Snake Eyes. Bordeaux with a Leaping Boot. Bordeaux strangles Ocasio. Ocasio avoids The Running Splash. Ocasio with a Torpedo HeadButt. Bordeaux sends Ocasio face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Bordeaux with a Corner Splash. Bordeaux connects with The Belly to Back Suplex Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Parker Bordeaux via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Shawn Dean vs. Invictus Khash

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dean applies a side headlock. Khash with elbows into the midsection of Dean. Khash whips Dean across the ring. Dean drops Khash with a shoulder tackle. Khash drops down on the canvas. Dean grabs a side headlock. Khash backs Dean into the turnbuckles. Dean unloads two knife edge chops. Dean with a Back Body Drop. Khash decks Dean with a back elbow smash. Khash kicks Dean in the gut. Khash sends Dean into the ropes. Khash with The Kitchen Sink. Khash talks smack to Dean.

Khash with two headbutts into the midsection of Dean. Dean with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Dean blocks a boot from Khash. Dean with forearm shivers. Khash reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Khash applies The Abdominal Stretch. Dean with a Hip Toss. Dean with two clotheslines. Khash reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Dean drops Khash with a DDT. Dean pops back on his feet. Khash hammers down on the back of Dean’s neck. Khash drives his knee into the midsection of Dean. Khash is throwing haymakers at Dean. Dean connects with The Deal to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shawn Dean via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Leila Grey vs. Sahara Seven

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Seven backs Grey into the turnbuckles. Grey turns Seven over. The referee calls for a clean break. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Seven dodges The Big Boot. Seven thrust kicks the midsection of Grey. Seven with a knee lift. Seven with a NeckBreaker. Grey regroups on the outside. Seven tugs on Grey’s hair. Grey rocks Seven with a forearm smash. Grey kisses Seven. Grey nails Seven with The Pump Kick for a two count. Grey transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Grey punches Seven in the back. Grey poses for the crowd. Grey with a hip check. Grey with a Spinning Face Plant. Grey follows that with a Rising Knee Strike. Grey with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Grey applies a rear chin lock. Seven attacks the midsection of Grey. Grey ducks a clothesline from Seven. Seven with a forearm smash. Grey fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Grey applies The Cobra Clutch. Grey makes Seven tap out to a Modified Triangle Choke.

Winner: Leila Grey via Submission

Sixth Match: Willie Mack vs. Joe Keys

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mack scores the ankle pick. Keys drops down on the canvas. Mack with a counter arm-drag. Mack ducks a clothesline from Keys. Mack with a Headscissors Takeover. Keys kicks Mack in the face. Mack ducks a clothesline from Keys. Mack with a Running Knee Strike. Keys has Mack perched on the top turnbuckle. Mack with a straight right hand. Mack with a Slingshot Spear. Keys is throwing haymakers at Mack. Keys whips Mack across the ring. Keys drives his knee into the midsection of Mack. Keys with a knee lift.

Keys with a Half & Hatch Suplex for a two count. Keys with a clubbing crossface. Mack fights from underneath. Keys with a SpineBuster onto the knee. Keys drops Mack with a Running Lariat. Keys goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Mack ducks out of the way. Mack with The Exploder Suplex. Mack with a running forearm smash. Mack follows that with a Diving Back Senton Splash for a two count. Mack kicks Keys in the gut. Keys denies The Stunner. Keys fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Keys with two sharp elbow strikes. Mack with a Pop Up Forearm. Mack hits The Stunner. Mack connects with The Six Star Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Willie Mack via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Shane Taylor vs. Adrian Alanis

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taylor shoves Alanis into the canvas. Taylor talks smack to Alanis. Alanis with a straight right hand. Alanis with a flurry of bodyshots. Taylor reverses out of the irish whip from Alanis. Alanis ducks under two clotheslines from Taylor. Taylor drops down on the canvas. Taylor drops Alanis with a shoulder tackle. Taylor with a gut punch in the corner. Taylor slaps Alanis in the chest.

Taylor with a Biel Throw. Taylor with a corner clothesline. Alanis stomps on the left foot of Taylor. Alanis with a chop/forearm combination. Alanis with a leaping knee smash. Taylor HeadButts Alanis. Taylor with a Pop Up Uranage Slam. Taylor with a Running Splash for a two count. Alanis slips off Taylor’s shoulders. Alanis kicks Taylor in the face. Taylor hits The SpineBuster. Taylor with a sharp knee strike. Taylor with The Rolling Elbow. Taylor connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shane Taylor via Pinfall

Eight Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Vary Morales

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Moriarty with a waist lock takedown. Moriarty applies a hammerlock. Morales with a flying mare takeover. Moriarty drops Morales with a shoulder tackle. Moriarty taunts Morales. Morales drops down on the canvas. Morales leapfrogs over Moriarty. Moriarty with two overhand chops. Moriarty whips Morales across the ring. Morales ducks a clothesline from Moriarty. Morales with a Headscissors Takeover. Moriarty uses the ropes as a shield. Moriarty with a Spinning Back Kick. Moriarty with The Mongolian Chop. Morales reverses out of the irish whip from Moriarty. Moriarty launches Morales over the top rope. Morales with a shoulder block. Morales slams the left shoulder of Moriarty on the top rope. Moriarty with a Diving Double Foot Stomp off the ring apron. Moriarty applies a hammerlock.

Moriarty drives Morales shoulder first into the steel ring steps. Moriarty rolls Morales back into the ring. Moriarty transitions into a ground and pound attack. Morales kicks Moriarty in the face. Morales is lighting up Moriarty’s chest. Short-Arm Reversal by Moriarty. Moriarty with a deep arm-drag. Moriarty with a back bridge cover for a two count. Moriarty grapevines the legs of Morales. Moriarty applies the bow and arrow stretch. Moriarty works on his joint manipulation game. Moriarty starts biting Morales fingers. Moriarty applies another hammerlock. Morales with three knife edge chops. Moriarty kicks orales in the back. Moriarty goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Morales lands back on his feet. Moriarty blocks The O’Connor Roll. Morales ducks a clothesline from Moriarty. Morales drops Moriarty with a Spinning DDT. Moriarty avoids The Frog Splash. Moriarty connects with The Diving Leg Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lee Moriarty via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Arjun Singh vs. Blake Li

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Singh with a waist lock takedown. Singh tells Blake to bring it. Singh kicks Blake in the gut. Singh uppercuts Blake. Singh applies a side headlock. Blake whips Singh across the ring. Misfired Hip Tosses. Singh drives his knee into the midsection of Blake. Singh with a double leg takedown. Blake drops down on the canvas. Blake dropkicks Singh. Singh dumps Blake face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Singh is raining down haymakers in the corner. Singh kicks Blake in the face.

Singh teep kicks Blake into the turnbuckles for a two count. Singh whips Blake across the ring. Singh goes for a Powerslam, but Blake holds onto the ropes. Blake rolls Singh over for a one count. Blake decks Singh with a back elbow smash. Singh Powerslams Blake. Blake dodges The V-Trigger. Singh launches Blake over the top rope. Blake ducks a clothesline from Singh. Blake with a running forearm smash. Singh uppercuts Blake out of mid-air. Singh connects with The V-Trigger to pickup the victory.

Winner: Arjun Singh via Pinfall

Tenth Match: Skye Blue vs. Dream Girl Ellie

Ellie refuses to shake Blue’s hand. Ellie slaps Blue in the face. Blue with forearm shivers. Ellie kicks Blue in the gut. Ellie whips Blue across the ring. Rollup Exchange. Blue with a basement dropkick for a two count. Ellie blocks The Roundhouse kick. Ellie with a German Suplex. Ellie screams at Blue. Ellie with a running dropkick into the ropes for a two count. Ellie slams Blue’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ellie buries her shoulder into the midsection of Blue. Following a snap mare takeover, Ellie with a Falling Lariat for a two count.

Ellie punches Blue in the back. Ellie toys around with Blue. Blue with heavy bodyshots. Ellie continues to punche Blue in the back. Blue with a double leg takedown. Second Rollup Exchange. Blue with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Blue follows that with a running dropkick for a two count. Blue applies the full nelson. Ellie slaps Blue in the chest. Ellie with a knee lift. Ellie with a Misdirection Dropkick for a two count. Ellie yells at the referee. Blue SuperKicks Ellie. Blue connects with The Sky Fall to pickup the victory.

Winner: Skye Blue via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: Top Flight, AR Fox and Matt Sydal vs. The Trustbusters In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Quadruple Dropkick from Team Top Flight. Darius uppercuts Daivari. Darius repeatedly stomps on Daivari’s chest. Darius with another uppercut. Daivari reverses out of the irish whip from Darius. Daivari scores the elbow knockdown. Daivari slams Darius head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari repeatedly stomps on Darius chest. Daivari tags in Kiss. Kiss slams Darius head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kiss with a forearm smash. Darius avoids The Rabid Kiss Missile. Darius blocks The Headscissors Takeover. Darius slides under Kiss’s legs. Darius rolls Kiss over for a one count. Darius sends Kiss into the ropes. Kiss with a Sunset Flip for a one count. Arm-Drag Exchange. Darius with a backslide cover for a two count. Kiss decks Darius with a JawBreaker. Kiss tags in VSK. Darius dropkicks VSK. Darius applies a wrist lock. Darius tags in Fox. Double Irish Whip. Fox with a double leapfrog. Fox buries his shoulder into the midsection of VSK. Fox ducks a clothesline from VSK. Fox with a single leg dropkick. Fox applies a wrist lock. Dante tags himself in.

Dante hammers down on the left shoulder of VSK. Dante goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but VSK lands back on his feet. VSK thrust kicks the midsection of Dante. VSK with a pump knee lift. VSK with a forearm smash. VSK whips Dante across the ring. Dante ducks a clothesline from VSK. Dante with two arm-drags. VSK tugs on Dante’s hair. Sydal made the blind tag. Dante leapfrogs over VSK. Dante backflips over VSK. Double Dropkick to Sydal. VSK tags in Slim. Sydal gets up in Slim’s grill. Sydal teases a southpaw haymaker. Slim tags in Daivari. Sydal blocks a boot from Daivari. Sydal with a back heel trip. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa for a two count. Sydal tags in Darius. Darius kicks Daivari in the gut. Darius applies an arm-bar. Daivari whips Darius across the ring. Darius pulls Slim off the ring apron. Darius with a shoulder block. Darius decks VSK with a back elbow smash. Daivari kicks Darius in the face. Daivari with a NeckBreaker in the ropes. The Trustbusters gangs up on Darius. VSK drives Darius back first into the steel barricade. VSK sends Darius face first into the steel ring post.

The referee is losing control of this match. Daivari tags in VSK. VSK stomps on the left hamstring of Darius. VSK with a knee drop for a one count. Darius with heavy bodyshots. VSK bodyslams Darius. VSK with a Standing Frog Splash for a one count. VSK with a forearm smash. Simultaneous tag to Slim. Double Suplex/Crossbody Block Combination for a two count. Slim with a straight right hand. Slim applies a front face lock. Slim tags in Daivari. Daivari punches Darius in the back. Daivari with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Daivari drives his knee into Darius back. Daivari applies a rear chin lock. Darius with heavy bodyshots. Daivari drives his knee into the midsection of Darius. Darius avoids The Hammerlock Lariat. Darius with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fox and VSK are tagged in. Fox with two clotheslines. Fox with a leaping back elbow smash. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Fox with a Cutter. Double Toe Kick to Fox. Double Irish Whip. Fox holds onto the ropes. Fox thrust kicks the midsection of Slim. Fox kicks Kiss in the gut. Fox with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fox with a Roll Through Cutter to Kiss in the ropes. Fox kicks Slim in the chest. Fox sweeps out the legs of Slim.

Fox with a Roll Through Twisting BrainBuster. Daivari trips Fox from the outside. VSK SuperKicks Fox. VSK with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Simultaneous tag to Slim. Top Flight runs interference. Stereo Dropkicks. Darius with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Fox tags in Sydal. Sydal with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Kiss with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Darius responds with The Standing Spanish Fly. Daivari SuperKicks Darius. Fox with The Pump Kick. VSK kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Fox. VSK with a Pump Knee Strike. Dante blocks The Pump Knee. Sydal with a running forearm smash. Dante clotheslines VSK to the floor. Slim hits The SpringBoard Reverse DDT for a two count. Sydal goes for The Lightning Spiral, but Kiss counters with a low blow behind the referee’s back. Slim uses VSK for leverage for a two count. Sydal fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sydal tags in Dante. Darius shoves Kiss into Slim. Darius with a Release German Suplex. Stereo Pescado’s to the outside. Fox with a SpringBoard German to Slim. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: Top Flight, AR Fox and Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Jackson Drake, Jay Malachai and Oliver Sawyer In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Jeff Jarrett attacks Oliver Sawyer before the bell rings. Jarrett repeatedly whips Sawyer into the turnbuckles. Jarrett whips Sawyer across the ring. Jarrett with a Back Body Drop. Jarrett tags in Lethal. Jarrett kicks Sawyer in the gut. Lethal with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Lethal tosses Sawyer to the corner. Malachai tags himself in. Lethal knocks Sawyer off the ring apron. Lethal drives his knee into the midsection of Malachai. Malachai slides under Lethal’s legs. Malachai with a knife edge chop.

Lethal answers with a knee lift. Short-Arm Reversal by Malachai. Malachai with a Headscissors Takeover. Lethal tags in Singh. Malachai ducks a clothesline from Singh. Malachai dropkicks Singh. Singh swats Malachai out of mid-air. Singh starts dribbling Malachai in the center of the ring. Singh launches Drake out of the ring. Lethal lands The Suicide Dive. Lethal with a running forearm smash. Jarrett does his signature strut. Singh tags in Jarrett. Jarrett makes Malachai pass out to The Figure Four Leg Lock.

Winner: Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh via Referee Stoppage

Thirteenth Match: Peter Avalon vs. Dean Alexander

Avalon repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Alexander with two haymakers. Avalon sends Alexander chest first into the turnbuckles. Avalon delivers a chop block. Avalon applies the single leg crab. Alexander grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Avalon repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s back. Alexander decks Avalon with a back elbow smash. Alexander kicks Avalon in the face.

Alexander side steps Avalon into the turnbuckles. Alexander with two clotheslines. Alexander whips Avalon across the ring. Alexander with a Back Body Drop. Alexander scores two right jabs. Avalon ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Avalon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Avalon thrust kicks the left knee of Alexander. Avalon drops Alexander with a DDT. Avalon connects with The Martini’s to pickup the victory.

Winner: Peter Avalon via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: Orange Cassidy & Danhausen vs. The Workhorsemen

Orange Cassidy and Anthony Henry will start things off. Henry with a waist lock takedown. Henry applies a front face lock. Henry grapples around Cassidy. Henry mocks Cassidy. Cassidy with a wrist lock takedown. Henry whips Cassidy across the ring. Henry with two arm-drags. Cassidy rolls Henry over for a two count. Cassidy with a flying mare takeover. Cassidy with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Cassidy dodges The PK. Cassidy is playing mind games with Henry. Danhausen and Drake are tagged in. Danhausen signals for the test of strength. Danhausen stomps on the left foot of Drake. Danhausen goes for a Bodyslam, but Drake blocks it. Drake unloads two knife edge chops. Danhausen launches a curse. Danhausen runs around the ring. Danhausen trips Drake into the middle turnbuckle pad. Danhausen tags in Cassidy. Double Irish Whip. Drake takes a ride on The Lazy Train. Pocket Pose. Cassidy with lazy kicks in the corner. Cassidy ducks under two clotheslines from Drake. Cassidy with a Headscissors Takeover. Cassidy rolls under a clothesline from Henry. Cassidy dropkicks Henry. Cassidy pops back on his feet. Drake with a blistering chop. Drake poses for the crowd.

Drake chops Cassidy. Drake tags in Henry. Henry knocks Danhausen off the ring apron. Henry with a running forearm smash. Drake tags himself in. Drake clotheslines Cassidy. Henry cranks on Cassidy’s neck. Drake with a Slingshot Senton. The referee is losing control of this match. Henry repeatedly stomps on Cassidy’s chest. Drake rolls Cassidy back into the ring. Drake with a running boot. Cassidy with heavy bodyshots. Drake bodyslams Cassidy. Drake with a Falling HeadButt. Drake tags in Henry. Henry applies The Octopus Stretch. Cassidy reverses out of the irish whip from Henry. Drake made the blind tag. Henry reverses out of the irish whip from Cassidy. Drake with a shoulder block. Big Boot/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Drake drags Cassidy to the corner. Cassidy avoids The Vader Bomb. Drake tags in Henry. Henry with a corner clothesline. Cassidy skins the cat. Henry tosses Cassidy around the ring. Cassidy kicks Henry in the face. Cassidy dives over Henry. Cassidy tags in Danhausen. Danhausen with tee clotheslines. Danhausen with a Northern Lights Suplex. Danhausen with a Running Uppercut. Danhausen follows that with a knee lift from the apron.

Danhausen with a shoulder block. Standing Switch Exchange. Danhausen drops Henry with The Elevated DDT for a two count. Drake blocks out repeated chokeslam attempts. Double Dropkick. Drake catches Cassidy in mid-air. Henry with a Roundhouse Kick to Danhausen. Drake with a Rebound Sledge. Henry with a German Suplex. Henry tags in Drake. Drake hits The Shining Wizard for a two count. Drake tags in Henry. Drake with a Twisting Butterfly Suplex. Henry with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Henry dumps Cassidy out of the ring. Henry is putting the boots to Danhausen. Henry with clubbing mid-kicks. Henry blocks The GTS. Henry with a Windmill Kick. Cassidy responds with a Spinning DDT. Cassidy dodges The Shining Wizard. Drake avoids The Orange Punch. Drake blasts Cassidy off the apron. Drake decks Danhausen with a back elbow smash. Drake catches Cassidy in mid-air. Cassidy with a Stundog Millionaire. Danhausen with a Release German Suplex. Cassidy delivers The Orange Punch. Danhausen hits The GTS. Danhausen and Cassidy connects with The Double Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Orange Cassidy & Danhausen via Pinfall

