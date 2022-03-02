AEW Dark Results 3/1/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (24-43) Lee Johnson vs. (0-5) Darian Bengston

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Johnson with a waist lock go-behind. Johnson applies a side headlock. Johnson with a side headlock takeover. Side Headlock Exchange. Bengston sends Johnson to the corner. Johnson dives over Bengston. Bengston with a side headlock takeover. Johnson answers the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Bengston with a wrist lock takedown. Bengston rams his boot across Johnson’s face. Johnson punches Bengston. Johnson whips Bengston across the ring. Johnson scores the elbow knockdown. Johnson with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Johnson with a knife edge chop. Johnson slams Bengston’s head on the two turnbuckle pads. Johnson with a blistering chop. Johnson transitions into a corner mount. Bengston dumps Johnson face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Bengston with the irish whip. Standing Switch Exchange. Bengston decks Johnson with a back elbow smash. Johnson launches Bengston over the top rope. Bengston kicks Johnson in the face. Johnson avoids The MoonSault Press. Johnson with a back elbow smash. Johnson drops Bengston with a Rolling NeckBreaker. Johnson connects with The Fisherman’s Ushigoroshi to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-43) Lee Johnson via Pinfall

Second Match: (27-37) Sonny Kiss vs. (0-1) Ashton Starr

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kiss with an arm-drag takeover. Test Of Strength. Starr with a back heel trip. Kiss with two arm-drags. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Starr. Kiss applies a greco roman knuckle lock. Kiss slaps Starr in the chest. Kiss with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Kiss with a Hurricanrana. Kiss slides under Starr. Starr with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Starr applies the backbreaker stretch. Starr dumps Kiss ribs first into the ropes. Kiss delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Starr with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Kiss avoids The Leg Lariat. Kiss with a single leg dropkick. Kiss with a Release Northern Lights Suplex. Kiss pops back on his feet. Kiss connects with The Windmill Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-37) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Third Match: (40-13) The Acclaimed vs. (0-0) B. Jack & (0-0) Donovan Izzolena

Max Caster and Donovan and Izzolena will start things off. Caster scores the ankle pick. Caster applies an arm-bar. Izzolena whips Caster across the ring. Caster drops Izzolena with a shoulder tackle. Izzolena drops down on the canvas. Izzolena dropkicks Caster. Caster reverses out of the irish whip from Izzolena. Caster dropkicks Izzolena. Caster applies a wrist lock. Caster tags in Bowens. The Acclaimed works on the left wrist of Izzolena. Bowens thrust kicks the midsection of Izzolena. Bowens with a forearm/hammer elbow combination. Bowens poses for the crowd.

Bowens stomps on Izzolena’s chest. Bowens with a Chop/Jab Combination to Jack. Bowens SuperKicks Jack. Bowens tags in Caster. Double Irish Whip. Bowens with a running forearm smash. Caster with a leaping back elbow smash. Bowens follows that with a running haymaker. Caster Powerslams Jack. Double Irish Whip. Caster sweeps out the legs of Izzolena. Bowens with a basement dropkick. Caster pulls Izolena out of the ring. Caster with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Caster stomps on Izzolena’s back. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens with a Side Slam. Caster connects with The Mic Drop. Bowens hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (41-13) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (2-1) Marina Shafir vs. (0-0) Danielle Kamela

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shafir sends Kamela across the ring. Shafir denies the drop toe hold. Kamela applies a wrist lock. Shafir bodyslams Kamela. Kamela applies a hammerlock. Kamela rolls Shafir over for a two count. Kamela ducks a clothesline from Shafir. Kamela works on the left shoulder of Shafir. Shafir backs Kamela into the turnbuckles. Shafir with the irish whip. Kamela dives over Shafir. Kamela dropkicks Shafir.

Kamela with a SomerSault NeckBreaker for a two count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Shafir with a Hip Throw. Shafir kicks Kamela in the back. Shafir applies a straight jacket hold. Shafir with forearm shivers across the back of Kamela. Kamela shoves Shafir. Shafir whips Kamela across the ring. Shafir goes for The Roundhouse Kick, but Kamela holds onto the ropes. Kamela with a single leg takedown. Shafir blocks a boot from Kamela. Shafir with a Belly to Back Suplex. Shafir makes Kamela tap out to The Leg Capture Triangle Choke.

Winner: (3-1) Marina Shafir via Submission

Fifth Match: (41-20) Dante Martin vs. (18-43) Jack Evans w/The AHFO

Dante ducks a clothesline from Evans. Dante with three arm-drags. Dante dropkicks Evans to the floor. Evans regroups on the outside. Dante kicks Evans in the gut. Dante with a forearm smash. Evans drives Dante back first into the ring apron. Evans with two haymakers. Evans applies a wrist lock. Dante with a Headscissors Takeover into the stage. Dante gets distracted by Jora Johl. Evans knocks Dante off the top turnbuckle. Evans with a Mid-Kick. Evans with a falling sledge. Evans transitions into a ground and pound attack. Evans with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Evans with a bodyscissors takedown. Evans applies The Muta Lock. Evans with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Evans punches Dante in the back of the head. Evans applies a rear chin lock. Dante with heavy bodyshots. Johl trips Dante from the outside. Dante launches Evans over the top rope.

Evans with a Hurricanrana that sends Dante tumbling to the floor. Evans with The Rider Kick to the outside. Dante avoids the referee’s ten count. Evans with clubbing mid-kicks. Dante with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dante ducks under a back elbow from Evans. Evans with a Flying Head Kick. Evans with The Standing Sky Twister Press for a two count. Evans bickers with the crowd. Dante with an inside cradle for a two count. Evans repeatedly stomps on Dante’s chest. Evans is raining down haymakers. Dante hits The Leaping FrankenSteiner. Dante backflips over Evans. Dante scores two elbow knockdowns. Dante with The Reverse Suplex. Dante kicks out the legs of Evans. Dante with a running dropkick for a two count. Dante ducks a boot from Evans. Evans pulls Dante down to the mat for a two count. Evans with two haymakers. Dante avoids The Windmill Kick. Dante clotheslines Evans over the top rope. Dante lands The Tornillo. Dante rolls Evans back into the ring. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (42-20) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (27-3) Abadon vs. (0-3) Sahara Seven

Seven calls a time out after the bell rings. Seven kicks Abadon in the gut. Abandon with a Spinning Back Kick. Abadon with a Headscissors Takeover. Seven side steps Abadon into the turnbuckles. Seven with a running shoulder block. Seven with a sliding uppercut in the corner. Abadon pops back on her feet. Abadon clotheslines Seven. Abadon with forearm shivers. Abadon ducks a clothesline from Seven. Abadon with a running elbow smash. Seven reverses out of the irish whip from Abadon. Abadon heads to the ring apron. Abadon with a knee lift. Abadon kicks Seven in the face. Abadon yells at the referee. Abadon with a Release German Suplex. Abadon repeatedly stomps on Seven’s face. Abadon connects with The Leg Trap DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-3) Abadon via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (34-19) Diamante vs. (0-6) Vipress

Diamante with a knife edge chop. Diamante talks smack to Vipress. Vipress with combination chops. Vipress with forearm shivers. Diamante reverses out of the irish whip from Vipress. Diamante with a flying forearm smash. Diamante transitions into a ground and pound attack. Vipress with heavy bodyshots.

Diamante hammers down on the back of Vipress’s neck. Diamante sends Vipress to the corner. Diamante with a Running Hip Attack. Diamante sweeps out the legs of Vipress. Vipress avoids The Corner Dropkick. Vipress SuperKicks Diamante for a two count. Vipress is raining down haymakers. Vipress applies a waist lock. Diamante drops Vipress with The Cazadora Stunner. Diamante connects with The Code Red to pickup the victory.

Winner: (35-19) Diamante via Pinfall

Eight Match: (5-5) Kiera Hogan vs. (0-0) Kelsey Raegan

Raegan drives her knee into the midsection of Hogan. Raegan punches Hogan in the back. Raegan with a knife edge chop. Raegan whips Hogan across the ring. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Raegan. Hogan slaps Raegan in the chest. Hogan talks smack to Raegan. Hogan sends Raegan face first into the middle rope. Hogan sweeps out the legs of Raegan. Hogan with a Running Hip Attack. Hogan with a Sliding Dropkick. Raegan kicks Hogan in the gut. Raegan drives Hogan face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Raegan with forearm shivers.

Raegan uppercuts Hogan. Following a snap mare takeover, Raegan applies a rear chin lock. Hogan with elbows into the midsection of Raegan. Hogan with two sharp elbow strikes. Hogan kicks Raegan in the face. Hogan delivers The Missile Dropkick. Hogan plays to the crowd. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Raegan. Hogan kicks the left knee of Raegan. Hogan hits The Leg Drop for a two count. Raegan denies The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Raegan with a forearm smash. Hogan reverses out of the irish whip from Raegan. Hogan thrust kicks the midsection of Raegan. Hogan connects with The Roundhouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-5) Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (17-15) Daniel Garcia w/2.0 vs. (0-1) Josh Woods

Garcia refuses to shake Woods hand. Woods denies the ankle pick. Woods has the leverage advantage. Chain grappling exchange. Garcia regroups in the corner. Woods with a wrist lock takedown. Garcia with a forearm smash. Woods slaps Garcia in the face. Woods with two deep arm-drags. Woods kicks Garcia in the face. Woods with a shoulder block. Woods hammers down on the left shoulder of Garcia. Woods applies an arm-bar. Garcia backs Woods into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Garcia uses the middle rope as a weapon for a one count. Garcia rocks Woods with a forearm smash. Garcia kicks Woods in the gut. Woods reverses out of the irish whip from Garica. Garcia ducks a clothesline from Woods. Woods drops down on the canvas. Garcia with a knee drop. Garcia hammers down on the back of Woods neck. Garcia with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count.

Garcia taunts Woods. Garcia applies a front face lock. Forearm Exchange. Garcia kicks Woods in the gut. Woods with a JawBreaker. Woods with The Exploder Suplex. Woods with a running forearm smash. Woods follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Woods with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Woods drops Garcia with a Rising Knee Strike for a two count. Woods goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Garcia lands back on his feet. Garcia rolls Woods over for a two count. Garcia ducks a clothesline from Woods. Garcia applies The Sleeper Hold. Woods whips Garcia across the ring. Garcia kicks Woods in the face. Garcia hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Garcia goes for The Scorpion Death Lock, but Woods rolls him over for a two count. Woods kicks Garcia in the gut. Woods with a knee lift. Woods with a Butterfly NeckBreaker for a two count. Woods follows that with Two German Suplex’s. Standing Switch Exchange. Garcia runs Woods into the ropes. Garcia connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-15) Daniel Garcia via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (6-41) Shawn Dean vs. (0-1) Will Austin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Austin backs Dean into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Dean ducks a forearm from Austin. Dean with a knife edge chop. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Dean dives over Austin. Dean ducks a clothesline from Austin. Austin drops down on the canvas. Austin leapfrogs over Dean. Dean with two arm-drags. Dean dropkicks Austin to the floor. Dean goes for The Suicide Dive, but Austin counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Austin with a Running Kamagiri. Dean reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin dives over Dean. Austin poses for the crowd. Austin ducks under two clotheslines from Dean. Austin with a Hurricanrana. Austin dropkicks Dean. Austin pops back on his feet. Dean side steps Austin into the turnbuckles. Dean with two clotheslines. Dean sends Austin to the corner. Dean with a Running Shoulder Block. Dean with an Inside Out Suplex. Dean follows that with a Flying Splash. Dean connects with Hit Him With The Deal to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-41) Shawn Dean via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (58-19-2) Orange Cassidy & (18-15) Wheeler Yuta vs. (3-4) The Factory (Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) w/QT Marshall

Wheeler Yuta and Aaron Solow will start things off. Test Of Strength. Solow has the leverage advantage. Yuta with a Monkey Flip. Yuta pops back on his feet. Solow tags in Comoroto. Cassidy is not ready to fight. Comoroto signals for the test of strength. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Comoroto with a Deadlift Toss. Yuta tags in Cassidy. Cassidy flexes his muscles. Pocket Pose. Comoroto removes Cassidy’s sunglasses. Cassidy kicks the left knee of Comoroto. Cassidy puts his sunglasses back on. Cassidy rolls under a clothesline from Comoroto. Cassidy dropkicks Comoroto. Cassidy pops back on his feet. Comoroto tags in Solow. Cassidy with a Back Body Drop. Cassidy tags in Yuta. Double Vertical Suplex for a one count. Yuta applies a wrist lock. Yuta tags in Cassidy. Yuta whips Solow across the ring. Double Shoulder Tackle for one count. Cassidy sends Solow face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Cassidy tags in Yuta.

Best Friends continues to use the top turnbuckle pad as a weapon. Double Irish Whip. Yuta with two leaping back elbow smashes. Yuta bodyslams Solow. Yuta with a Senton Splash for a two count. Yuta applies a wrist lock. The referee gets distracted by Marshall. Solow drops Yuta with The Windmill Kick. Solow applies a front face lock. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto punches Yuta in the ribs. Comoroto hammers down on the back of Yuta’s neck. Comoroto with The Bench Press Slam for a two count. Comoroto slams Yuta’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Comoroto tags in Solow. Solow with a running elbow smash. Comoroto with a Spinning BackBreaker. Solow hooks the outside leg for a two count. Solow with a big crossface. Solow goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Yuta lands back on his feet. Yuta hits The Olympic Slam. Yuta tags in Cassidy.

Lethargic Kicks. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Solow. Solow launches Cassidy over the top rope. Cassidy repeatedly slams Solow’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cassidy with The Diving Crossbody Block for a two count. Marshall trips Cassidy from the outside. Comoroto clotheslines Cassidy behind the referee’s back. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto with clubbing blows to Cassidy’s back. Comoroto with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Comoroto tags in Solow. Solow kicks Cassidy in the gut. Solow with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Solow slams Cassidy’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow repeatedly stomps on Cassidy’s chest. Comoroto starts choking Cassidy behind the referee’s back. Solow tags in Comoroto. Double Irish Whip.

Cassidy side steps Comoroto into the turnbuckles. Cassidy dumps Solow out of the ring. Comoroto kicks Cassidy in the gut. Cassidy with The Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy tags in Yuta. Yuta with a Double SpringBoard Dropkick. Yuta with two flying forearm smashes. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Yuta applies a waist lock. Cassidy sends Solow crashing to the outside. Double Belly to Back Suplex. Marshall launches Yuta off the top turnbuckle. Comoroto Spears Yuta. Comoroto tags in Solow. Solow connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Yuta denies The Pedigree. Yuta applies The Octopus Stretch. The referee catches Solow using Marshall for leverage. The referee has ejected Marshall from the ringside area. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Solow. Yuta delivers The Seat Belt for a two count. Comoroto catches Cassidy in mid-air. Cassidy with The Spinning DDT. Best Friends plants Solow with their Orange Punch/Bridging German Suplex Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (59-19-2) Orange Cassidy & (19-15) Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

